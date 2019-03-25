Election Tracker LIVE: Congress Working Committee Meeting Begins, Party to Finalise Manifesto

Event Highlights
- Congress Working Committee Meet Underway
- BJP Releases Candidate List For Odisha
- No Decision on Cong-AAP Alliance
- Nitin Gadkari on His Way to File Nomination
- Bhaichung Bhutia's Party Releases Candidate List
- BJP Backs Sumalatha Ambareesh
- Change in Plans For Cong-JD(S) in Karnataka
- Decision on Cong-AAP Alliance Today
The Congress working committee will meet in Ahmedabad today to discuss election preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will preside over the meeting, which is scheduled for 11am. During the meeting, the CWC is expected to announce names of a few new faces and release its election manifesto. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to finalise the names of candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats. The BJP is expected to announce the names of the final nominees today.
Congress to Decide on Manifesto Release After CWC Meet | The Congress Working Committee on the party's election preparedness has begun. The party will is expected to announce the date of its manifesto release following the meeting. The meeting is being attended by the party's top brass leaders including chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
BJP Releases Candidate List For Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls in Odisha | Bharatiya Janata Party releases its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha. The list consists of the names of two Lok Sabha candidates, including Kharbela Swain for the Kandhamal seat and Prakash Mishra for Cuttack seat. The nine Assembly polls candidates include Dinesh Jain for Jharsuguda and Debendra Mohapatra for Rairakhol.
In Odisha, the former BJP MP and founder of political party Utkal Bharat, Kharbela Swain joins the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at state party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha: Former BJP MP and founder of political party Utkal Bharat, Kharbela Swain joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at state party headquarters in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/4tifJo08vn— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Taking a jibe at Congress in-charge for UP East Priyanka Gandhi says, "If I had not made Allahabad-Varanasi waterway, how could she (Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra) have travelled? She also drank Ganga water, could she have done the same under the UPA govt? By March 2020, river Ganga will be 100% per cent clean."
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav slams the ruling BJP and accuses them of mistreating the ST, SC and OBC population. "It is wrong to expect those whose parent organisation is the RSS, the world's most casteist organisation, to stand for equality," he says.
बीजेपी को पिछड़ों दलितों से दिली नफ़रत है। जिसका कर्ता-धर्ता RSS जैसा विश्व का सबसे बड़ा घोर जातिवादी संगठन हो उससे समता और बराबरी की अपेक्षा करना ही बेईमानी है। https://t.co/oVUwVBe7og— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 25, 2019
BJP's candidate Sadananda Gowda reacting to JD(S)' decision on the Bangalore North seat says, "JDS had taken Bangalore North but they did not have a candidate. So they gave the seat to Congress. Even they (the Congress) do not have a candidate. In order to fight, there needs to be an efficient candidate. But it seems like the coalition parties have conceded defeat even before elections."
AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi takes a hit at BJP's "Main Hoon Chowkidar" election campaign. " I've seen on Twitter: Chowkidar Narendra Modi'.He should also mention 'Chowkidar' in his Aadhaar card, & passport.Want a PM not a 'Chaiwala','Pakodewala'...If Modi is interested,he should come to me,I'll offer him a Chowkidar's cap&a whistle," he says.
AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi in Hyd y'day: I've seen on Twitter 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi'.He should also mention 'Chowkidar' in his Aadhaar card, &passport.Want a PM not a 'Chaiwala','Pakodewala'...If Modi is interested,he should come to me,I'll offer him a Chowkidar's cap&a whistle pic.twitter.com/4ibLgayM0X— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
In Maharashtra, former Nationalist Congress Party Corporator Pandurang Gaikwad was killed in Beed last night.
#Maharashtra: Former NCP Corporator Pandurang Gaikwad was killed in Beed last night. pic.twitter.com/URZkMFTMfz— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Kailash Vijayvargia Eager to Take On Digvijaya Singh, Says It Will be a 'Fun Fight'
Known for his stinging attacks on the Congress, Vijayvargiya added that Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia will face a tough challenge in the state capital as, according to him, Bhopal is the strongest BJP seat in Madhya Pradesh.
In what promises to be a tooth and nail fight, top leaders from both the BJP and Congress camps are being pitted against each other from key constituencies. Even the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvarguya on Sunday expressed an interest in taking on Congress' Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal. “If the party wants me to, I am ready to contest from Bhopal, it will be a fun fight,” he said.
Sumalatha Ambareesh Gets BJP Support | Meanwhile, the BJP in Karnataka has decided to support late Congress leader Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha who is standing as an independent candidate from Mandya. The party will not be fielding a candidate in the constituency from where JD(S) candidate CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda will be contesting.
The Congress in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal in a tweet thanked its ally - JD(S) for the gesture. "@INCIndia is thankful to Shri H D Deve Gowda ji and the JD(S) for their kind gesture of giving back the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat to the Congress. Together, let us reclaim democracy," he wrote.
@INCIndia is thankful to Shri H D Deve Gowda ji and the JD(S) for their kind gesture of giving back the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat to the Congress. Together, let us reclaim democracy.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) March 24, 2019
JD(S) Decides to Give Cong Bangalore North Seat | Congress' ally in Karnataka, the Janata Dal(Secular) decides to give the Bangalore North seat to its allied partner after remaining unsuccessful in its efforts to find a suitable candidate. The move comes following JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda's decision to contest from Tumkur over Bengaluru North. The constituency is currently represented by BJP's Sadananda Gowda.
CLICK TO READ | Digvijaya from Bhopal, Surprise for Chhindwara: Congress' Midnight List a Mixed Bag for MP
It's also being seen as a political test for Singh who is known to be a wily politician and in the past had decimated his opponents in and outside Congress.
The Congress announced its ninth list of 10 candidates on Sunday. The list includes the son of Congress veteran P Chadamabaram, Karti Chidambaram who will be fielded from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga seat. Karti Chidambaram is facing trial in corruption cases, including the INX media money laundering case and his interim protection from arrest is set to come to an end today.
Delhi Congress to meet over AAP alliance | Amid back and forth over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting of all leaders of the party’s Delhi unit on Monday. Although both parties have ruled out the possibility of an alliance in Delhi, they are still working on a tie-up behind the scenes.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Gandhinagar. (PTI)
Nationalist Congress Party general secretary and chief spokesperson DP Tripathi will release the manifesto at 3pm at the party’s central office in New Delhi.
In a move to defer the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, a Congress delegation is likely to approach the Election Commission today at 5.30pm. The Congress is set to appeal to the EC that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ be released only after the final phase of voting is done, which is May 19. The grand old party claims that the April 5 release of the movie would amount to violation of the model code of conduct as it can lead to sizeable influence among voters.
Further, in another turn of events, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has called a sudden meeting of all leaders of the party’s Delhi unit today. Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands.
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League vs MI 213/620.0 overs /oversDelhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 198/220.0 overs 137/1015.4 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 284/750.0 overs 285/247.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KKR 181/320.0 overs 183/419.4 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
-
24 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier vs PNG 56/813.0 overs 60/03.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets