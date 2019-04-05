LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: Day After LK Advani's 'Advice' to BJP, Murli Manohar Joshi Pays Him a Visit

News18.com | April 5, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: The Samajwadi Party today released its manifesto for the upcoming general elections, with party supremo Akhilesh Yadav saying the move was now towards ‘Mahaparivartan’. Yadav promised to release figures of caste census, while blaming the government for hiding figures of unemployment and farmer suicide.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said money for the Congress’s proposed NYAY scheme would come from the pockets of crony capitalists who had the support of the current government. Gandhi, during an interaction with students in Pune, also called demonetisation a “disastrous” idea, saying it not only hit the economy but also rendered many jobless.
Apr 5, 2019 3:34 pm (IST)

Democracy Under Threat: Gehlot | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday said the country's Constitution and democracy were under threat in BJP's rule. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Gehlot said the duo ruled the country for five years and people do not even know the names of most of the union ministers.

Apr 5, 2019 3:33 pm (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be filing his nomination papers for Amethi LS on April 10, Sonia Gandhi for Rae Bareli LS seat on April 11.

Apr 5, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)

A day after BJP veteran LK Advani posted a blog, Murli Manohar Joshi met Advani in the morning today. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Advani’s opinion has exposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. While MP P Chidambaram said that the blog post is an indictment of Modi and his government.

Apr 5, 2019 3:14 pm (IST)

On Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s complaint against the Income Tax officials, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Been going on for a while, Modi ji is using ED, I-T & CBI. He is doing everything he can do to demoralise opposition and to win elections because he has lost hope of winning.” Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy said that the Election Commission and Income Tax Department were harassing him and his family.

Apr 5, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)

A delegation of senior Congress party leaders will meet the Election Commission of India today at 5.15 pm at Nirvachan Sadan.

Apr 5, 2019 3:08 pm (IST)

After AICC general secretary PC Chacko said that there has been no decision made on AAP-Congress alliance, party leader Sheila Dixit also said, “These are just reports, if anything happens (decision on alliance with AAP) everyone will be informed.”

Apr 5, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)

Income Tax officials have raided the houses of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's close aide DT Paramesh, and seized Rs 6 crore. Paramesh had earlier alleged that the keys of two of his Canara Bank lockers were lost. He, however, handed over the keys to I-T officials on Friday. The department has been trying to uncover a contractor-politician nexus.

Apr 5, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

Visuals of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal ​Yadav releasing the party manifesto.

Apr 5, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal ​Yadav releases his party manifesto. The manifesto proposes reservation for backward Muslims, implementation of Sachchar Committee, 20 lakh jobs for youngsters and promises interest-free education loan for BPL youth.

Apr 5, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)

Stating LK Advani blog that anyone who criticises or opposes the BJP government is not anti-national, MP P Chidambaaram tweeted, “It is an indictment of Modi and his government.”

Apr 5, 2019 2:47 pm (IST)

Arunachal Pradesh will vote for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously on April 11. The four polling stations fall under Miao assembly constituency and the Arunachal East parliamentary seat. Each team has one presiding officer, four polling officers, one attendant and two policemen with four sets of EVMs and VVPATs, state nodal officer Lod Takkar said.

Apr 5, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)

BJP MP and Mathura candidate Hema Malini drives a tractor in Govardhan.

Apr 5, 2019 2:37 pm (IST)

Polling teams for conducting elections in four remote polling stations of Arunachal Pradesh have been airlifted from Miao to Vijoynagar, election office sources said. The Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter transported the team members in two sorties on Thursday for conducting elections at Ramnagar, Gandhigram, Vijoynagar and Two-Hut polling stations.

Apr 5, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Assam said, “Five years ago PM Modi called himself 'chaiwala' but now he has forgotten how to make tea and has become 'chowkidar'.”

Apr 5, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)

"I want to tell my Muslim daughters, the opposition will never let Triple Talaq go ahead... those who do 'boti boti' cannot do anything for people," PM Modi said.

Apr 5, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Congress is a ‘tukde tukde gang’…do you even trust them? Or you trust the government. Congress has made fake promises.. Congress backs traitors. They rely on old vote bank politics. They are ‘mahamilavati’ people’.”

Apr 5, 2019 2:16 pm (IST)

NDA Govt to Build India’s First National Sports University in Manipur: Shah | Northeast was given 238 per cent more funds in the 14th finance commission under the NDA government. This is a land of players and Mary Kom brought laurels to the country. NDA government is building India's first National sports university in Manipur. 300 km highway has been built in Manipur. Five helipads have been built under the Udan scheme to travel across Manipur. The government has started work on the expansion of Imphal airport and air cargo terminal. When players win medal in other countries, they are given Rs 15 lakh instead of Rs 8 lakh: Amit Shah

Apr 5, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)

During Congress, there were frequent bandhs and one lasted for 160 days. It led to escalation in the price of essential commodities. However, in the tenure of Biren ji Manipur has become blockade free: Amit Shah during a public meeting in Manipur.

Apr 5, 2019 2:12 pm (IST)

With elections setting in, police are conducting searches and raids in different parts of West Bengal to bust illegal arms manufacturing units and nab persons carrying Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested seven in connection with the illegal arms racket. Among them the four accused were arrested on Thursday with 30 pieces of 9mm semi-finished pistols, police said.

Apr 5, 2019 2:04 pm (IST)

Addressing a rally in Dhubri, Assam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “In Citizenship Amendment Bill, you will be a foreigner for 6 years, then you will be given citizenship, why? What will you do in the 6 years? What about your job, school and every essential thing. This is nothing but a conspiracy.”

Apr 5, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)

BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Thoubal, Manipur.

Apr 5, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)

Had no Discussion on Delhi Alliance: PC Chacko | On AAP-Congress alliance, AICC general secretary PC Chacko said, “We did not have any discussion on the Delhi Alliance...the Delhi leaders have met Rahul Gandhi twice...he is on election tour now...he will take a final decision when he returns... the decision lies with Congress President and him alone... there are some media reports that we met AAP's Sanjay Singh but this is not true.”

Apr 5, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)

CPI(M) East Tripura parliamentary constituency candidate Jitendra Chaudhury, former minister Ratan Bhowmik and former minister Naresh Jamatia attacked during an election campaign at Taidu under Gomoti District. They took shelter inside a police station. CPI(M) said IPFT miscreants were involved in the attack, and at least ten of their comrades were injured.

Apr 5, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)

BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan today issued a letter about withdrawing her candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She also asked why a candidate has not been declared yet from Indore and appealed to the party to name a candidate from the constituency.

Apr 5, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

During the sit-in protest, Chandrababu Naidu said, “I'm warning PM, if you do like this, you will have to pay a heavy price. We are fighting to save democracy and India. Who are you? You are outgoing Prime Minister. Even the officers I am requesting, don't listen to him, if you listen, you will also face serious consequences.”

Apr 5, 2019 1:33 pm (IST)

How could the police not do anything when women constable was attacked with acid in Mathura. Those who talk about virus don’t know anything… the real virus is joblessness. The richest 10 per cent control more than 60 per cent of the wealth… I am for Muslims... I am for farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Apr 5, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

During an interaction with the Pune students, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi said, “I genuinely have no hatred towards Modi. I love him.”

Apr 5, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reaches Dhubri, campaigning for TMC candidate Nurul Islam Choudhury at Jhagrapar ground.

Apr 5, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav said, “The question is what the farmers got of it. This government (BJP) did not fulfil the promises made. We demand Centre that Rs 3000 should be given a pension. It's not a manifesto…but a vision document of the SP.”

Apr 5, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

This is our vision document for society. We have to rethink our education plans. We are in favour of freeing farmer loans… Without women equality, we cannot grow… BJP should tell the nation why terrorist Masood was sent back to Pakistan: Akhilesh Yadav during the party manifesto release.

Tejashwi Yadav today defended his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad who stirred a controversy with his claim that Nitish Kumar made several attempts to return to the alliance after walking away to join hands with the BJP. Tejashwi said, “I say this with full responsibility, Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us, he tried many different approaches, that also within 6 months of returning to NDA.” JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor lashed out at Prasad, saying his claims were “poor attempts to stay relevant”.

With less than a week left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, campaigning is on in full swing across the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur and Dehradun, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Maharashtra today. He will address election rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Maharashtra comes a day after he filed his nomination from Wayanad, his second seat, in Kerala. His move to pick Wayanad is being hailed as a safe bet by political experts. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting the Amethi seat against BJP’s Smriti Irani. On Thursday, Irani hit out at the Congress chief, saying his decision to contest from Wayanad was an ‘insult’ to Amethi.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Ghaziabad today to campaign for Dolly Sharma. BJP chief Amit Shah is in Arunachal Pradesh and will proceed to Manipur and Assam. His visit comes just days after PM Modi visited the region and lashed out at the Congress for its ‘manifesto of lies’. In a virtual face-off, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be addressing rallies in northeast.

On an action-packed Friday, the Election Commission will also take a final call on the release of PM Modi’s biopic, which many opposition leaders have termed a poll code violation. The release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic has been delayed as it awaits the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The biopic was earlier scheduled for an April 5 release, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
