Election Tracker LIVE: Emotional Deve Gowda Declares Grandson Prajwal Revanna Will Contest From Hassan

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said unemployment was the biggest issue for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to create employment. Earlier, when quizzed about his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, Gandhi said the law must apply to everyone equally. Addressing students at the Stella Maris College in Chennai, Gandhi said while he had the courage to take questions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacked the same. “There is currently an ideological battle going in India. It’s sharply divided between two ideologies. One ideology is a unifying ideology which says that all people of the country should live together & shouldn't be dominated by one idea,” he said.
Mar 13, 2019 5:07 pm (IST)
Congress on Wednesday tweeted a press release on failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The press release highlighted joblessness and unemployment rate which is at a 45 year high.
Former Prime Minister and national president of JD(S) HD Deve Gowda HAS has officially declared his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the party's candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat. Gowda made this announcement in a party workers' meeting held at Mudalahippe village in Holenarsipur taluk. “I want you to bless him (to win) this election,” an emotional Gowda said as he broke down. His grandson was wiping his tears. “I have brought many people into politics and supported them. But, I don't know why find fault with me for bringing my family members into politics,” Mr. Gowda said. The name of Prajwal Revanna, son of State Public Works Minister HD Revanna, was doing rounds for the candidature for some time. He is likely to face rebel Congress leader and former minister A Manju.
Mar 13, 2019 4:55 pm (IST)
Kejriwal Appeals to Congress on Alliance between AAP and JJP | AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday appealed to the Congress to join the proposed alliance between his party and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) but his offer was snubbed by his Haryana-ally, which said it can ‘never have any truck’ with the Congress. "Let's come together in Haryana to defeat the BJP," Kejriwal said. However, within minutes after Kejriwal's comments, the JJP issued a strong-worded statement, saying it can "never have any truck" with the Congress. Kejriwal earlier on Wednesday told reporters that an alliance between AAP, Congress and JJP would defeat the BJP in the state.
Mar 13, 2019 4:39 pm (IST)
Allegations of 'Selling' RLSP Tickets are Absurd: Kushwaha | Stung by allegations that he was "selling" tickets for Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday said the charge was 'absurd' as the seats that his party would be contesting were yet to be finalized. The former Union minister also challenged expelled RLSP leaders Pradeep Mishra and Nagmani, who made the allegations at a press meet here on Tuesday, to prove the charges and remarked, "I know who is their sutradhar (puppeteer)," in an oblique reference to Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.
Mar 13, 2019 4:29 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to encourage voting in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is not a coincidence, says Congress in its Twitter handle.
Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC | A BJP delegation including Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, J P Nadda and party's general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Kailash Vijayvargiya met top officials of the poll body and apprised them of their demands. Briefing the media after the meeting, Prasad said, "We have requested the Election Commission that the state of West Bengal should be declared as super-sensitive. And have also demanded that central forces should be deployed at all polling booths in the state." He said the party has also requested the poll panel to transfer those police officers whose electoral impartiality is questionable as well as the withdrawal of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from election duty.
Mar 13, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi, Scindia to Meet Bhim Army Chief in Meerut | Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress General Secretary for UP (West) Jyotiraditya Scindia on their way to Meerut to meet Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Mar 13, 2019 4:05 pm (IST)
We strategically reduced terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in between 2004- 2014: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said at Stella Maris College.
PRC Issue Won't Hurt Party's Poll Prospects, Says Arunchal BJP | The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday exuded confidence that the controversy surrounding the issuance of permanent resident certificate (PRC) will not have any impact on the party's poll prospects. The state is set to go for simultaneous polling to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly on April 11. Addressing a press meet here, BJP state unit president Tapir Gao said some vested interests had fomented trouble in the state over a 'non-issue'. "PRC is a cooked-up issue. Whatever hues and cries occurred last month was the handiwork of vested interests. It will have no impact on the masses," Gao told reporters.
Mar 13, 2019 3:56 pm (IST)
Speaking at Stella Maris College, Rahul Gandhi said his party is going to reserve 33% of govt jobs to women.
EC Calls For Meeting With Election Officers, Observers Tomorrow | Election Commission has called a meeting of the Chief election officers (CEO) of States & all Observers tomorrow. The meeting will take place in Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lalasa will brief the observers.
Mar 13, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)
AAP Chief Asks Cong to Ally in Haryana | Elaborating on his earlier hint, Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has formally extended a proposal to the Congress to join hands for the LS polls in Haryana. "Today, I have a proposal for Rahul Gandhi to form an alliance of JJP-AAP-Congress in Haryana so that we defeat BJP in all 10 seats in Haryana&it'll play a big role in defeating the Modi-Shah Jodi at national level. In Delhi, we will win without Congress," he says.
Taking a dig at the Opposition, Ram Madhav said while they were 'still talking and talking about Mahagathbandhan, we already have ours in place in the North East and the rest of the country'.
Mar 13, 2019 2:53 pm (IST)
The BJP, however, remained triumphant in sealing alliances in the Northeast as it reached an electoral understanding with the major parties in the region - NPP, NDPP, AGP and BPF. The party's general secretary Ram Madhav confirmed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, "Sustained negotiations at Dimapur and Guwahati with different senior leaders like Sh N Rio, CM, Nagaland; Sh Sarbananda Sonowal, CM, Assam; Sh Conrad Sangma, CM, Meghalaya, Sh Biren Singh, CM, Manipur; Sh Pema Khandu, CM, Arunachal Pradesh and Sh Himanta Biswa Sarma, Convenor, NEDA in the company of other leaders have finally sealed the alliance and electoral understanding between the BJP and all major parties in the North East,” he said.
Mar 13, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)
Former RSS Chief Subhash Velingkar's Party Will Not Support BJP in State | Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar on Wednesday said his political outfit, the Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), will contest both the Lok Sabha seats in the state and will not support the BJP. " Velingkar, however, said that if his party wins then the MPs will support Modi as prime minister. "We will be fielding our candidates in both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa. The names of the candidates will be announced soon. If we win, our MPs will support Modi as prime minister," PTI quoted Velingkar as saying.
Mar 13, 2019 2:08 pm (IST)
The BJP leader says, "It is Rahul Gandhi to answer instead of hiding behind Robert Vadra what is his connection with Sanjay Bhandari.Hence, the nation has come to a conclusion, that Rahul Gandhi's intervention in the defence preparedness of our country stems from his pursuit not only of individual politics but his personal commercial interests, his personal family interests."
Mar 13, 2019 2:03 pm (IST)
Smriti Irani Launches Attack at Rahul Gandhi in Press Briefing | Textiles Minister Smriti Irani at a press briefing cites reports which link Rahul Gandhi with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. "In the past 24 hours, the facts that have come out in news, indicates how Gandhi-Vadra family has described "parivarik brashtachar," she says. The report by OpIndia, which Irani was referring to, talks about the possible connection between Bhandari, an aide of Robert Vadra, with the Congress chief through a set of land deals.
BJP workers led by Union minister Vijay Goel responded to fire with fire by burning the Aam Admi Party's manifesto. ,"We have torched this symbolic tower of failures and unfulfilled promises which cheated people of Delhi after making 70 promises to them before coming to power," Goel said.
Mar 13, 2019 1:54 pm (IST)
The leaders of the ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi have gathered to burn the 2014 manifesto of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to honour the promises mentioned in it. The party has particularly highlighted the BJP's 2014 promise to grant full statehood to Delhi, one which remains unfulfilled. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been demanding that the state be granted full statehood and in February and had also planned to go on an indefinite hunger strike.
Mar 13, 2019 1:52 pm (IST)
Kejriwal Asks Congress to Consider Pre-Poll Alliance in Haryana | Meanwhile Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party chief has asked the Congress to consider forming a pre-poll alliance in Haryana. "People of the country want to beat Amit Shah and Modi ji. If JJP, AAP and Congress fight in Haryana, the BJP will lose on 10 seats in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi ji consider this," he tweeted.
On their alliance strategy in several states, the Congress leader says, "We have firmed up in a number of states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand. Talks on alliance in Bihar have practically concluded, conversation on alliance in J&K is close to the final stages."
The Congress chief also reiterates his criticism against the rival BJP for releasing the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar back in 1999, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power, following the kandahar hijacking. "BJP must answer why they freed Masood Azhar," he said.
Mar 13, 2019 1:34 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi's Addresses Press Conference in Chennai | The Congress chief in a press conference in Chennai says, "The single biggest issues in the Lok Sabha 2019 is unemployment and joblessness." He adding "that there is highest unemployment in India in the last 35 years."
Mar 13, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)
Listing out their demands to the Election Commission Prasad says,"We have demanded that the state of West Bengal should be declared as super-sensitive state. We've also demanded that central forces should be deployed at all polling booths."
BJP Knocks on EC's Door | Ravi Shankar Prasad is addressing reporters at the Election Commission in the national capital following a meeting between the BJP delegation and the Election Commission. Prasad confirms that the BJP has asked the EC ensure fair elections in West Bengal. The party has demanded an observer in the state as Prasad alleges that "the media doesn't have freedom in the state".
Mar 13, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)
The Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his address. "Rahul Gandhi violated the Model Code of Conduct by making unverified claims against," PM Modi.
Mar 13, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)
Gandhi continued his attack at Modi government, this time over the demonetisation. "Did you like demonetisaton?," he asked the crowd of students. When the audience answered, "No", he said, "I think it's pretty clear the damage demonetisaton did. PM should have taken your advice."
Mar 13, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)
In his informal interaction with the students, Gandhi brings up the issue of the Rafale deal and reiterated his allegations about the pricing of the aircraft and the process. "I will be the first person to say it... investigate Robert Vadra but also investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he says.
Mar 13, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)
'I Genuinely Feel Love For PM Modi' Says Congress Chief | Rahul Gandhi when asked why he hugged PM Modi says, "I was watching the PM giving the speech. I don't have any animosity towards him. I could see the PM was very angry and was speaking against the Congress party. But, inside me I was feeling affection for him. This man is not able to see the beauty of the world. So I thought that atleast my part my side I should show affection. I genuinely feel love for the man."
Mar 13, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)
"The moment PM Modi came to power he made a big mistake...he allied with the PDP which has ideologies that are opposite to India...Kashmir is burning today because of PM Modi's policies...you can't fight terror with on off-policy we need a strategy...42 jawans lost their lives in Pulwama, its the govt's job to protect its people," Gandhi says over the Kashmir issue.
JDS president Deve Gowda addresses party workers' meeting on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, leaders of a prospective Bihar Mahagathbandhan will meet in the Capital today to finalise a seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet the Election Commission to request that polls in West Bengal be held under the supervision of central forces as they do not trust the police in the state.
Political parties have begun their campaigning and preparations for the elections in full swing after the Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha and state polls. The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Narendra Modi government amid the opposition’s efforts for a united fight to unseat it.
The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.
Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said. Elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and People’s Democratic Party fell apart last year.