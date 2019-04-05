LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: HDK Gets Emotional Again, Begs People Not to Fall for Modi's 'Colourful' Words

News18.com | April 5, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Congress's in-charge for east UP, Priyanka Gandhi, slammed the BJP over 'hugplomacy', and said that PM Modi can hug world leaders and eat biryani in Pakistani, but cannot serve people of Varanasi. "He has roamed all around the world. He has hugged premiers of Japan and China, also had biryani in Pakistan, but have you ever seen him hugging a poor in Varanasi?" she asked while campaigning for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma in Ghaziabad.

Continuing his attack on Congress, BJP chief Amit Shah questioned former PM Manmohan Singh's contribution to his Assam seat. Calling Singh "mauni (silent) baba", Shah said, "He went to the Rajya Sabha via Assam. Why doesn't he give an account of Congress's 10 years of governance here."
Apr 5, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | The Rise, Fall and (Possible) Return of Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung to Darjeeling

The news of Bimal Gurung's possible return, after hiding for nearly two years, to Darjeeling spread like wildfire on Thursday.

Apr 5, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

Yeddyurappa Claims 22 Seats for BJP in Karnataka | Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Friday exuded confidence that his party will win 22 of the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats, and claimed the "differences" between ruling Congress and JD(S) would reach its peak after the results and may lead to the fall of the government. "If we win 22 seats, infighting between them (the Congress and the JDS) will increase. What stand the disgruntled Congress legislators take will determine the change in the government. We can only wait and watch. There is no question of any operation (lotus)," he added.

Apr 5, 2019 7:22 pm (IST)

BJP Does Not Ask for Votes on Development Work: Kumaraswamy | Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy at a public meeting today said "I am pleading with you don't believe PM's colorful words. Why should we have enmity with neighbouring countries? Two years ago a military officer told me the Prime Minister will build a story before the election to get votes. They don't ask for votes on development work.

Apr 5, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal today extended support to Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Abdul Rasheed Sheikh for election to the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. "In the given circumstances, Sheikh seems to be the best choice among candidates for Baramula PC. My vote is for him," Faesal tweeted.

Apr 5, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | SP's Vision Document Reflects Caste Matrix That Made Akhilesh, Mayawati Join Hands, Keep Cong Out

The document shows that for the near future, the two prominent caste-based parties are convinced about political alienation of the upper castes.

Apr 5, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

Union Minister Sushma Swaraj today in Hyderabad said "The family that has lost 2 members to terrorism, a son (Rahul Gandhi) from that very family says that terrorism is not a national agenda. Rahul ji, if terrorism is not a national agenda, then why do you use SPG security".

Apr 5, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

Congress Files BJP's Poll Code Violation With EC | A delegation from the Congress party met the EC today to discuss three key poll violations by the BJP. The delegation complained about PM Modi's comments on Hindu Terror over the Wayanad seat and the seizure of Rs 1.80 crore in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of PM Modi's visit to the state on April 3. The delegation urged that an FIR should be lodged of the seizing. The Congress also said that BJP president Amit Shah had filed a false affidavit of his income declaration in Gandhinagar, and have asked for the disqualification of his nomination. The delegation also urged that the Maharashtra government be requested to not allow the transfer of the high profile IPS officer Deven Bharti.

Apr 5, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)

"ED has now become ‘Election Dhakosla’ – BJP people are trying to do election stunt. The nation wants NYAY and is asking for answers, but Modi doesn’t have an answer to it," Congress National Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on ED charge sheet against Christian Michel. 

Apr 5, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

PM Modi Does Not Hug the Poor: Priyanka Gandhi |  Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a rally in Ghaziabad said "PM Modi has travelled the world. He went to Japan, he offered his hugs. He went to Pakistan, he had biriyani. He went to China, he offered his hugs there too. But have you ever seen him offer hugs to a poor family in Varanasi?"

Apr 5, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

"When our Airforce attacked Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed he did it and insulted our armed forces," said Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 5, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)

Free Healthcare Access for Poor and Middle Class: Jaganmohan Reddy | YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a big poll promise today assured Universal Health Cards for free healthcare access to the poor and middle class. Any individual with an annual income of up to Rs. 5,00,000 can avail this card and its benefits. Taking YSR’s vision of Arogyasri forward, the Universal Health Cards will be applicable for any medical expense over Rs. 1,000.

Apr 5, 2019 6:10 pm (IST)

Congress Delegation Reaches EC | A Congress delegation comprising Ahmed Patel, Randeep Surjewala, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Jairam Ramesh reaches Election Commission of India, news agency ANI reported.

Apr 5, 2019 6:06 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Nine Years After Bitter Break-Up, Jaganmohan Reddy Says He Has Forgiven Congress

Jaganmohan Reddy had quit the Congress in 2010 over UPA's decision to split Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP chief had also accused the grand old party of trying to split his family.

Apr 5, 2019 6:01 pm (IST)

Right to Silence Not for a PM Candidate: Arun Jaitley | BJP leader Arun Jaitley today questioned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's "silence" on the Enforcement Directorate charge sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case which has reference to senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and 'family'. "Right to silence is for accused not for the one who is dreaming to be the country's Prime Minister," the BJP leader said adding if no reply is given in case of such serious allegations, the country is "entitled to presume that no reply could have been given".

Apr 5, 2019 5:55 pm (IST)

ED is Now Part Of NDA: Ahmad Patel | "The season of elections has begun, and the showers of jhumlas have started! The baseless and ridiculous accusations have started! We have full faith in the judiciary and the truth can never be hidden; it seems that ED has now become an important part of the NDA," tweeted Congress leader Ahmad Patel.

Apr 5, 2019 5:50 pm (IST)

Smriti Irani Attacks Rahul Gandhi in Amethi | Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Vijay Sankalp OBC Sammelan today in Amethi said that the 2019 Lok Sabha election is about the freedom of Amethi. "Azaad ho Amethi laapata saansad ke changul se (Free yourself Amethi, from the missing MP)," she said. 

Apr 5, 2019 5:43 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Advani's 'Adversaries, Not Enemy' Remark a Parting Shot for New BJP as Original Faces of Ayodhya Movement Fade

With Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani sidelined, and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar already out of the electoral picture, careers of the party's original faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that led to the demolition of Babri Masjid have virtually ended.

Apr 5, 2019 5:38 pm (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah in Morigaon, Assam has demanded from the Congress a report card on their 10 years of governance before they question the BJP.

Apr 5, 2019 5:33 pm (IST)

Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today latched onto veteran BJP leader L K Advani's blog to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was "self first and country last" for him.

Apr 5, 2019 5:26 pm (IST)

Cheap Election Stunt by BJP: Surjewala | Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam case was a "cheap election stunt" to divert the people's attention from the "imminent defeat" of the Narendra Modi dispensation in the Lok Sabha election, PTI reported. "A single uncertified page leaked by ED of a purported charge sheet is a cheap election stunt to divert attention on from imminent defeat of Modi government. The ED has become 'Election Dhakosla' of a government manufacturing a lie a day," he told reporters. Surjewala added that parts of the charge sheet were "selectively leaked" to the media to score political points.

Apr 5, 2019 5:20 pm (IST)

The Public Will Teach Him a Lesson: Ahmad Patel | Congress leader Ahmad Patel hits back at PM Modi for his comments. The PM alleged that Patel was named and involved in the AgustaWestland Scam. "The chowkidar and his disciples put their hands in the wrong place without any evidence. The brokers of demonetisation and the Rafale deal will no longer be able to survive. The public will teach him a lesson. By the way, you must have heard this saying that for a thief everyone appears a thief!" Ahmad Patel said. 

Apr 5, 2019 5:13 pm (IST)

Rs 10,000 to Farmers On First Day of Govt: Naveen Patnaik | In a big poll promise by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Jeypore, farmers have been promised Rs 25 lakh on the first day of the BJD Govt, which each farmer receiving Rs 10,000 /-  in two instalments of Kalia scheme.  Farmers welfare is the first priority of the BJD manifesto. The chief minister says no farmer will be left out, "not now, not ever ".

Apr 5, 2019 5:08 pm (IST)

For the upcoming Polls, the BJP has released its list of star campaigners for Gujarat. The list also includes actor Vivek Oberoi, who has recently been in the news for playing PM Modi in the biopic 'PM Narendra Modi'.

Apr 5, 2019 5:02 pm (IST)

Amit Shah in Assam | BJP president Amit Shah at a public meeting in Morigaon, Assam urged voters to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi another five years to detect every illegal migrant and throw them out.

Apr 5, 2019 4:59 pm (IST)

Which Student Treats Guru Like This: Rahul Gandhi | Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Chandrapur, Maharashtra said PM Modi insulted 'Mr Advani'. "He thrashed him with his shoes & shooed him away from the BJP stage. Which student treats a guru like this, where is the Hindu philosophy in this treatment'," he said. 

Apr 5, 2019 4:51 pm (IST)

AICC in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's roadshow in Ghaziabad.

Apr 5, 2019 4:48 pm (IST)

Pawar further said that Modi couldn't take care of his own house, and he talks of the Pawar household. "Where is your house? You couldn't take care of it. And you talk of the Pawar household!" he added.

Apr 5, 2019 4:46 pm (IST)

Modi Criticising Me is Free Publicity: Sharad Pawar | NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes a jibe at PM Modi, saying Modi criticising him is free publicity. "After the Gandhi family, it is my turn now. For the last few days, he has talked only against me. I say it is free publicity. I am no common man. The Prime Minister of the country talks about me! We can hear laughter in the rally," he said.

Apr 5, 2019 4:41 pm (IST)

AAP Poll Manifesto | The Aam Admi Party has formed a 7 member team to prepare the party's manifesto. The manifesto is likely to be released by 25th April after filing of nomination.

Apr 5, 2019 4:38 pm (IST)

Who are ‘RG’, ‘AP’ and ‘FAM’?: Arun Jaitley | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today wrote a blog post on the new developments in the AgustaWestland Chopper scam. Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his alleged involvement in the case, he said Rahul Gandhi talks on several subjects with which he does not even have a nodding acquaintance. He makes wild and unsubstantiated allegations against all and sundry. The only subject he refused to speak about or respond is the one on which he alone knows the truth – his own accounts".

Election Tracker LIVE: HDK Gets Emotional Again, Begs People Not to Fall for Modi's 'Colourful' Words

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi at Chandrapur rally for "disrespecting his guru" LK Advani. "Advani was forced out of BJP. Which student treats a guru like this? Where is the Hindu philosophy in this treatment?" he asked.

After it came to light that Christian Michel had named senior Congress leader "Ahmed Patel" in VVIP chopper deal case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the issue at his Dehradun rally. "We know now who was involved in the helicopter scam," he said. Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland case, is understood to have identified the initials "AP" as Ahmed Patel in a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a court in Delhi.

The Samajwadi Party today released its manifesto for the upcoming general elections, with party supremo Akhilesh Yadav saying the move was now towards ‘Mahaparivartan’. Yadav promised to release figures of caste census, while blaming the government for hiding figures of unemployment and farmer suicide.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said money for the Congress’s proposed NYAY scheme would come from the pockets of crony capitalists who had the support of the current government. Gandhi, during an interaction with students in Pune, also called demonetisation a “disastrous” idea, saying it not only hit the economy but also rendered many jobless.

Tejashwi Yadav today defended his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad who stirred a controversy with his claim that Nitish Kumar made several attempts to return to the alliance after walking away to join hands with the BJP. Tejashwi said, “I say this with full responsibility, Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us, he tried many different approaches, that also within 6 months of returning to NDA.” JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor lashed out at Prasad, saying his claims were “poor attempts to stay relevant”.

With less than a week left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, campaigning is on in full swing across the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur and Dehradun, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Maharashtra today. He will address election rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Maharashtra comes a day after he filed his nomination from Wayanad, his second seat, in Kerala. His move to pick Wayanad is being hailed as a safe bet by political experts. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting the Amethi seat against BJP’s Smriti Irani. On Thursday, Irani hit out at the Congress chief, saying his decision to contest from Wayanad was an ‘insult’ to Amethi.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Ghaziabad today to campaign for Dolly Sharma. BJP chief Amit Shah is in Arunachal Pradesh and will proceed to Manipur and Assam. His visit comes just days after PM Modi visited the region and lashed out at the Congress for its ‘manifesto of lies’. In a virtual face-off, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be addressing rallies in northeast.

On an action-packed Friday, the Election Commission will also take a final call on the release of PM Modi’s biopic, which many opposition leaders have termed a poll code violation. The release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic has been delayed as it awaits the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The biopic was earlier scheduled for an April 5 release, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
