Election Tracker LIVE: HDK Gets Emotional Again, Begs People Not to Fall for Modi's 'Colourful' Words

CLICK TO READ | The Rise, Fall and (Possible) Return of Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung to Darjeeling
The news of Bimal Gurung's possible return, after hiding for nearly two years, to Darjeeling spread like wildfire on Thursday.
Yeddyurappa Claims 22 Seats for BJP in Karnataka | Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Friday exuded confidence that his party will win 22 of the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats, and claimed the "differences" between ruling Congress and JD(S) would reach its peak after the results and may lead to the fall of the government. "If we win 22 seats, infighting between them (the Congress and the JDS) will increase. What stand the disgruntled Congress legislators take will determine the change in the government. We can only wait and watch. There is no question of any operation (lotus)," he added.
BJP Does Not Ask for Votes on Development Work: Kumaraswamy | Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy at a public meeting today said "I am pleading with you don't believe PM's colorful words. Why should we have enmity with neighbouring countries? Two years ago a military officer told me the Prime Minister will build a story before the election to get votes. They don't ask for votes on development work.
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal today extended support to Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Abdul Rasheed Sheikh for election to the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. "In the given circumstances, Sheikh seems to be the best choice among candidates for Baramula PC. My vote is for him," Faesal tweeted.
CLICK TO READ | SP's Vision Document Reflects Caste Matrix That Made Akhilesh, Mayawati Join Hands, Keep Cong Out
The document shows that for the near future, the two prominent caste-based parties are convinced about political alienation of the upper castes.
Congress Files BJP's Poll Code Violation With EC | A delegation from the Congress party met the EC today to discuss three key poll violations by the BJP. The delegation complained about PM Modi's comments on Hindu Terror over the Wayanad seat and the seizure of Rs 1.80 crore in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of PM Modi's visit to the state on April 3. The delegation urged that an FIR should be lodged of the seizing. The Congress also said that BJP president Amit Shah had filed a false affidavit of his income declaration in Gandhinagar, and have asked for the disqualification of his nomination. The delegation also urged that the Maharashtra government be requested to not allow the transfer of the high profile IPS officer Deven Bharti.
PM Modi Does Not Hug the Poor: Priyanka Gandhi | Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a rally in Ghaziabad said "PM Modi has travelled the world. He went to Japan, he offered his hugs. He went to Pakistan, he had biriyani. He went to China, he offered his hugs there too. But have you ever seen him offer hugs to a poor family in Varanasi?"
Free Healthcare Access for Poor and Middle Class: Jaganmohan Reddy | YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a big poll promise today assured Universal Health Cards for free healthcare access to the poor and middle class. Any individual with an annual income of up to Rs. 5,00,000 can avail this card and its benefits. Taking YSR’s vision of Arogyasri forward, the Universal Health Cards will be applicable for any medical expense over Rs. 1,000.
CLICK TO READ | Nine Years After Bitter Break-Up, Jaganmohan Reddy Says He Has Forgiven Congress
Jaganmohan Reddy had quit the Congress in 2010 over UPA's decision to split Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP chief had also accused the grand old party of trying to split his family.
Right to Silence Not for a PM Candidate: Arun Jaitley | BJP leader Arun Jaitley today questioned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's "silence" on the Enforcement Directorate charge sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case which has reference to senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and 'family'. "Right to silence is for accused not for the one who is dreaming to be the country's Prime Minister," the BJP leader said adding if no reply is given in case of such serious allegations, the country is "entitled to presume that no reply could have been given".
ED is Now Part Of NDA: Ahmad Patel | "The season of elections has begun, and the showers of jhumlas have started! The baseless and ridiculous accusations have started! We have full faith in the judiciary and the truth can never be hidden; it seems that ED has now become an important part of the NDA," tweeted Congress leader Ahmad Patel.
CLICK TO READ | Advani's 'Adversaries, Not Enemy' Remark a Parting Shot for New BJP as Original Faces of Ayodhya Movement Fade
With Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani sidelined, and BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar already out of the electoral picture, careers of the party's original faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that led to the demolition of Babri Masjid have virtually ended.
BJP president Amit Shah in Morigaon, Assam has demanded from the Congress a report card on their 10 years of governance before they question the BJP.
BJP President Amit Shah in Morigaon, Assam: 'Mauni baba' Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister for 10 years. He went to the Rajya Sabha via Assam. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, you speak loudly from stage, why don't you give an account for your 10 years of governance. pic.twitter.com/BUayhvRJVr— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019
Cheap Election Stunt by BJP: Surjewala | Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary charge sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam case was a "cheap election stunt" to divert the people's attention from the "imminent defeat" of the Narendra Modi dispensation in the Lok Sabha election, PTI reported. "A single uncertified page leaked by ED of a purported charge sheet is a cheap election stunt to divert attention on from imminent defeat of Modi government. The ED has become 'Election Dhakosla' of a government manufacturing a lie a day," he told reporters. Surjewala added that parts of the charge sheet were "selectively leaked" to the media to score political points.
The Public Will Teach Him a Lesson: Ahmad Patel | Congress leader Ahmad Patel hits back at PM Modi for his comments. The PM alleged that Patel was named and involved in the AgustaWestland Scam. "The chowkidar and his disciples put their hands in the wrong place without any evidence. The brokers of demonetisation and the Rafale deal will no longer be able to survive. The public will teach him a lesson. By the way, you must have heard this saying that for a thief everyone appears a thief!" Ahmad Patel said.
Rs 10,000 to Farmers On First Day of Govt: Naveen Patnaik | In a big poll promise by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Jeypore, farmers have been promised Rs 25 lakh on the first day of the BJD Govt, which each farmer receiving Rs 10,000 /- in two instalments of Kalia scheme. Farmers welfare is the first priority of the BJD manifesto. The chief minister says no farmer will be left out, "not now, not ever ".
Which Student Treats Guru Like This: Rahul Gandhi | Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Chandrapur, Maharashtra said PM Modi insulted 'Mr Advani'. "He thrashed him with his shoes & shooed him away from the BJP stage. Which student treats a guru like this, where is the Hindu philosophy in this treatment'," he said.
Modi Criticising Me is Free Publicity: Sharad Pawar | NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes a jibe at PM Modi, saying Modi criticising him is free publicity. "After the Gandhi family, it is my turn now. For the last few days, he has talked only against me. I say it is free publicity. I am no common man. The Prime Minister of the country talks about me! We can hear laughter in the rally," he said.
Who are ‘RG’, ‘AP’ and ‘FAM’?: Arun Jaitley | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today wrote a blog post on the new developments in the AgustaWestland Chopper scam. Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his alleged involvement in the case, he said Rahul Gandhi talks on several subjects with which he does not even have a nodding acquaintance. He makes wild and unsubstantiated allegations against all and sundry. The only subject he refused to speak about or respond is the one on which he alone knows the truth – his own accounts".
