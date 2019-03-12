Election Tracker LIVE: Gandhis Arrive in Ahmedabad for CWC Meet, All Eyes on Alliances in Delhi and UP

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE: The Congress will kick-start its campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s turf Gujarat today. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set for a brainstorming session to give final shape to the strategy for the polls, especially the party’s policy on stitching together pre- and post-poll alliances in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh among others. The meeting will also mark the debut of Priyanka Gandhi who will address the committee for the first time.The CWC was originally slated to meet on February 28 to send out a strong message to its chief political adversary that it was not afraid of confronting it in his stronghold. A public rally, which was to follow the meeting, was meant to sound the poll bugle for the coming electoral challenge. However, the grand old party had to abandon these plans after the Pulwama attack and escalating Indo-Pak tensions.