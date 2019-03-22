Election Tracker LIVE: Gambhir Pads Up for Political Innings, Likely to Join BJP Today

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party today. Meanwhile, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party has released a list of 20 star campaigners, which includes party supremo and general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.
The BJP took a dig at Congress after it deferred its press briefing. The grand old party was scheduled to address the media around 10 am, however, it later said that the press conference would be held in the afternoon. Slamming the Congress, BJP said that it seems that Rahul Gandhi is unable to wake up in the morning.
Mar 22, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)
Akhilesh took to Twitter to respond to Sam Pitroda's interview saying that the sacrifices of the armed forces should never be questioned.
The sacrifices of our Armed Forces should never be questioned.
To ask questions of politicians in a democracy is our fundamental right.
This government needs to stop pretending to be the Indian Army. Politicians who say they cannot be questioned are dangerous.
Pathanamthitta shot to national limelight as the constituency housing Sabarimala temple, which was in the eye of a political storm after the Supreme Court's verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the temple.
Mar 22, 2019 11:46 am (IST)
Sam Pitroda to CNN-News18 | After his interview to ANI today caused a storm on Twitter, Sam Pitroda spoke exclusively to News18 clearing some air. "My comments were quoted out of context today," said Indian Overseas Congress Chief. “I have just asked a question... What is the problem with that? As citizen we need to know the facts... What is so complicated in that and what is anti-national in this?” he asked. Pitroda said all he talked about in the interview was the need for more information and facts that the government has a duty to provide to the public. “We respect jawans and their families... We feel for them... PM can say what he has to… But why is everyone so upset,” he added. Pitroda feels the government is throwing attacks at him because "there is something to hide."
Of the 184 BJP contenders, 35 have criminal records. They are also among the 78 candidates who have been re-nominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Mar 22, 2019 11:22 am (IST)
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, news agency ANI reported.
Mar 22, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
PM Modi took to Twitter to respond to Pitroda’s 26/11 statement. “Loyal courtier of Congress’ royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew - Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror. This is a New India- we will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest!” he tweeted.
Mar 22, 2019 11:13 am (IST)
Sam Pitroda voiced against Modi government's narrative of blaming Pakistan for all its own problems
#WATCH Sam Pitroda,Indian Overseas Congress Chief, says, "8 people(26/11 terrorists) come&do something, you don’t jump on entire nation(Pakistan).Naive to assume that just because some people came &attacked,every citizen of that nation is to be blamed.I don’t believe in that way" pic.twitter.com/K66Ds4p3ke
Sam Pitroda Criticises Modi Govt | Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief told news agency ANI that PM Modi symbolizes a strong Govt. However, he said "India will have to decide, strong is not necessarily a good thing for democracy," adding "Hitler was also very strong, all dictators are strong, Chinese leader is very strong, is that what India wants?"
The heated exchange between the two parties began when AAP took a jibe at BJP saying that the party is failing to safeguard its own website but promises to keep the country safe.
Mar 22, 2019 10:55 am (IST)
AAP-BJP Twitter War | In a recent tweet, AAP took a jibe at PM Modi's remark on climate change. The AAP and the BJP have off late engaged in a Twitter war that has amped up the political space on social media before elections.
Albeit ticketless, Himanta Biswa Sarma has a lot on his plate this election, with the BJP aiming to win at least 20 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in the Northeast.
Mar 22, 2019 10:44 am (IST)
The BJD has re-nominated Sundergarh sitting MP Jual Oram, who would take on BJD’s Sunita Biswal, who is the daughter of former Congress chief minister Hemananda Biswal, and George Tirkey, a popular tribal leader, who joined the Congress party last year.
Mar 22, 2019 10:38 am (IST)
Baijayant Panda's LS Seat Unchanged | The BJP on Thursday announced its first list of 10 candidates in Odisha for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding three women candidates. Ex-BJD MP Baijayant Panda, who joined the BJP earlier this month and was appointed national vice-president soon after, has been fielded from Kendrapada - a seat that he has represented on a BJD ticket earlier.
Mar 22, 2019 10:32 am (IST)
BJP took to Twitter to take a jibe at the Congress' announcement to postpone its special press conference to 1pm.
It seems Rahul Gandhi can’t wake up in the morning. Anyway, it’s better not to spread lies in the morning :) https://t.co/5sn9eMnFRj
The BJP has stuck to its tried and tested formula in Uttar Pradesh. The party has once again fielded PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency, Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and Smriti Irani from Amethi. There was the expectation that the party would make major changes in the ticket distribution in Uttar Pradesh to buck the anti-incumbency trend. In 2014, the saffron party had won 73 seats together with its allies in the state.
The BJP which is in alliance with JD(U) and LJP in the state is contesting on 17 seats, its ally JD(U) also has equal number of seats, while the remaining are with the LJP.
Mar 22, 2019 10:21 am (IST)
Congress special press conference today which was scheduled to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi, has been deferred to 1 pm from 10.15 am, news agency ANI reported.
Mar 22, 2019 10:18 am (IST)
The Darbhanga seat has become a bone of contention between the Congress and RJD. While, the Congress wants to field Kirti Azad, who had won the seat five years ago on a BJP ticket, the RJD wants it too. The seat is a stronghold of Mohd Ali Ashraf Fatmi of the RJD, who wants a ticket again, reported PTI.
Mar 22, 2019 10:14 am (IST)
A senior Congress leader from Bihar, told PTI, on condition of anonymity that former BJP MP Uday Singh, who joined the Congress on Wednesday, may be fielded from Purnea on a Congress ticket, while actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha will be fielded from Patna Sahib seat.
Mar 22, 2019 10:09 am (IST)
Congress-RJD Alliance Announcement Today | The grand alliance of opposition parties in Bihar and its list of candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state is expected to be announced today. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday had told reporters in Patna "All is well in 'mahagathbandhan'. It is intact and strong and we will put up a strong fight at the hustings."
Mar 22, 2019 10:03 am (IST)
AMMK Poll List | TTV Dinakaran's AMMK releases the second list of MP candidates for 2019 polls. Disqualified MLA Thanga Tamilselvan to contest against O.Panneerselvam's son O.P.Ravindranath Kumar in Theni constituency.
Mar 22, 2019 10:00 am (IST)
Sabarimala Silence | The ruling BJP on Thursday released its list of candidates for Kerala for 13 out of the total 14 seats, choosing to defer its announcement for the contentious Pathanamthitta constituency which houses the Sabarimala temple.
Mar 22, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
BJP's Assam Game Plan | In Assam, the saffron party has fielded former mayor Queen Ojha from Guwahati replacing former union minister Bijoya Chakraborty, who has represented the seat thrice since 1999. Two sitting MPs – Dibrugarh MP Rameshwar Teli and Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah - have been re-nominated from their respective constituencies
Mar 22, 2019 9:42 am (IST)
Star Studded Bengal Battle | Actor-turned-politician TMC MP Moon Moon Sen is set to take on singer-turned-politician Union minister Babul Supriyo in Asansol in the upcoming election. Supriyo, the sitting MP from the seat, was re-nominated from the seat in BJP’s first list of candidates on Thursday.
Mar 22, 2019 9:34 am (IST)
'No Respect for Elders' Attacks Congress | Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a swipe at the BJP for fielding Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in place of Lal Krishna Advani, alleging that first the party veteran was "forcefully" sent to the 'margdarshak mandal' and now his parliamentary constituency has been snatched away. "When Modi Ji does not respect elders. Then why will he respect the people's trust? Get rid of BJP, save the country," Surejwala said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 184 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on March 21.
Mar 22, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
BJP Vs JDS in Karnataka |In BJP’s Karnataka highlight, the party has chosen A Manju, an influential minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government, to contest against JDS’s Prajwal Revanna, the grandson and heir of former prime minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda. Umesh Jadhav is being fielded from Kalburgi district against the leader of the opposition and perhaps Congress's most known face in Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge.
Mar 22, 2019 9:21 am (IST)
Code Violation for Prakash Raj | Election officials have filed a case against actor Prakash Raj — who is contesting from Bengaluru Central as an Independent candidate — for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The complaint said the actor had used a mike and campaigned to canvas for votes at a public meeting near on March 12 in Bengaluru.
Mar 22, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
Advani Steps Down in Gujarat | Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, current MP from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, has been replaced by Amit Shah with party leaders citing the old age factor. Advani won the Lok Sabha seat six times and has been credited with crafting the BJP's rise in the late 80s, from just two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.
On the other hand, South Indian film star Prakash Raj will file his nomination from Bengaluru Central as an independent candidate today. He had recently announced his Lok Sabha debut on Twitter.
In the run up to Karnataka assembly election, the actor had extensively campaigned against the BJP, while not identifying himself with any political party. Bengaluru Central is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by PC Mohan of the BJP. If Raj manages to win the seat, he would be scripting history of sorts as the last time an independent candidate won a Lok Sabha election in the state was Dinakara Desai (D D Dattatreya) from the Kanara constituency of the erstwhile Mysore state in 1967. He was preceded by another independent Sugandhi Murugappa Siddappa, who won from Bijapur North in 1957.
From 1951, when free India's first general election was held, to the last one held in 2014, a total of 2,337 independents have contested the polls in Karnataka. That only two have won thus far shows that Karnataka's electorate has not been kind to independents.
Another popular face in the fray is Sumalatha, the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh. She is contesting as an independent candidate from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. Sumalatha will be up against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, after the Congress denied her the ticket as the Mandya seat had been conceded to the JD(S).
Meanwhile, TTV Dinakaran's AMMK released its second list of candidates. Disqualified MLA Thanga Tamilselvan has been fielded against O Panneerselvam's son OP Ravindranath Kumar in Theni constituency.
Meanwhile, it has come to light that Raj has been booked by elections officials for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The Hindu reported that Murthy D, an officer with the flying squad, said in his complaint that the actor had used a mic and campaigned at a public meeting near Mahatma Gandhi Circle on MG Road on March 12. The programme was organised under the banner, Media and Freedom of Expression, and was not a political event, he told the police.
Several writers, artists and activists who attended the programme claimed that the actor began to canvas for votes. A few attendees recorded his speech on their mobile phones and forwarded it to the officials, the report stated. By the time the flying squad reached the spot, the programme got completed and people had dispersed.