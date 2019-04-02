Election Tracker LIVE: Hardik Patel's Poll Hopes Dashed as SC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Against Conviction

SC Declines Urgent Hearing on Hardik Patel's Plea Against Conviction | Supreme Court declines urgent hearing to Congress leader Hardik Patel for staying his conviction in a 2015 rioting case. The court asks, why didn't you (Patel) come earlier. While Gujarat government also opposed Patel’s plea for a stay in his conviction. If the conviction is not stayed, Patel won’t be able to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, Facebook’s decision to take down 687 pages and accounts linked to the Congress and a smaller number of pro-BJP accounts has added a new twist to the general elections less than 10 days before the first phase of polling. The action led to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress, with the former calling the move a "desperate" attempt to claim support and the latter disowning the accounts. While accounts/pages linked to the Congress party appeared to be large in number, the following or reach of pro-BJP accounts was several times more.
Union Minister Ashwini Kr Choubey has been granted bail by a local court in connection with matter where he had misbehaved with SDM KK Upadhyay in Buxar after the official had stopped his convoy for violating the model code of conduct. Incident took place on 30 March.
Bihar: Union Min Ashwini Kr Choubey has been granted bail by a local court in connection with matter where he had misbehaved with SDM KK Upadhyay in Buxar after the official had stopped his convoy for violating model code of conduct. Incident took place on 30 March. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/fV2ilaPOt4— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019
AAP sources said the party was not open to any alliance in Delhi alone. May talk if the alliance is across Delhi, Haryana, Pune, Chandigarh and Goa. Sources said on Sunday the AAP had two weeks ago made a fresh bid to forge an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while demanding five seats in the national capital. However, shortly after a meeting with Congress's top brass, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the Congress had refused to form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and the two parties were not in talks with each other.
My Statues Represent Will of the People: Mayawati to SC |BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has justified installation of her statues across many cities in the state, saying it represented the "will of the people". Submitting her affidavit in the Supreme Court, Mayawati said that when she was the CM, the state legislature sought to pay tribute to her for her tireless work for the welfare of Dalits by getting her statues installed.
Experts aren't convinced the economy needs more easing at a time when the outlook for core inflation remains elevated and the government's latest populist measures ahead of the general election would weigh on prices.
BSP MLA Maulana Jameel Joins Cong | BSP MLA Maulana Jameel joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Talking to reporters here, Jameel said he left the Mayawati-led outfit as he felt only Congress could defeat the BJP in the coming elections. The MLA joined the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi on Monday. Jameel was elected on a BSP ticket from Meerapur assembly constituency in 2012.
EC Asks Report on Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Modi ji ki Sena’ Remark | Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from Ghaziabad election office over CM Yogi Adityanath's speech, dubbing the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" (Modi's army). The CEO in Lucknow has asked for a factual report from District Election Office (DEO) Ghaziabad by today afternoon, an official said.
Rajasthan Guv Kalyan Singh Violated Poll Code in Calling for Modi’s Win, Finds EC | The Election Commission has found Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's remark that Narendra Modi should be re-elected as the Prime Minister violative of the Model Code of Conduct, sources have told News18. The poll panel will on a meet on Tuesday decide whether it should write to President Ram Nath Kovind to bring it to his notice.
On NYAY scheme, A Panagariya, ex- Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog: “No one has given details of the scheme that how Rs 3.6 lakh crore will be arranged to implement it. It is more than our defence budget. The fiscal situation is always tight, it is almost impossible to take out 13 per cent of the budget.”
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to Campaign in AP | BSP chief Mayawati would reach Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and address a joint media conference with Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan the next day. They will address a public meeting at Vijayawada on Wednesday and address a rally at Tirupati on April 4. On the same day, Mayawati would attend a public meeting to be held in Hyderabad along with Kalyan, PTI reported.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “Shiv Sena rotted in the 25 years of alliance with the BJP. We got lax. Now, this laxity won't be seen. Leaders should make only those promises that they can be fulfilled.” When asked about ‘Jumlas’, he said, “Balasaheb Thackeray's teachings have been that defeat is better than false promises. I don't believe in silly ideas like Congress-mukt. Don't want to get rid of anyone. I don't think Rahul Gandhi can lead the country. As of now, his leadership skills haven't taken shape to that extent.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in Bihar today. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will start campaigning in the state in a joint rally with Modi in Gaya.
आज बिहार की जनता के साथ बातचीत करने का अवसर मिलेगा। गया और जमुई में जनसभाएं करूंगा।— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2019
Looking forward to being in Bihar today. Will address rallies in Jamui and Gaya later in the day. Watch them live on the NaMo App or NaMo TV.
Addressing members of Kuruba and minority communities in Karnataka’s Koppal, BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said, “Congress uses you only as a vote bank, doesn't give you a ticket. We won't give Muslims tickets because you don't believe in us. Believe us & we'll give you tickets and other things."
KS Eshwarappa, BJP while addressing members of Kuruba & minority communities in Koppal: Congress uses you only as vote bank, doesn't give you ticket. We won't give Muslims tickets because you don't believe in us. Believe us & we'll give you tickets&other things. #Karnataka (01.4) pic.twitter.com/3YbqCgwk2C— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019
Cong Approaches EC Over BJP’s Misuse of Doordarshan, Namo TV for Campaigning | The Congress on Monday moved the Election Commission against the BJP's alleged ‘misuse’ of Doordarshan in broadcasting certain speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for using ‘Namo channel’ as a tool for political campaigning. The opposition party's delegation, comprising senior leaders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also made a representation to the EC seeking necessary directions to Jharkhand's chief electoral officer and relevant authorities for immediate suspension or transfer of election officers and agents with pending criminal cases and complaints of serious nature.
Nitish Kumar to Finally Kick Off Bihar Campaign in Joint Rally With PM Modi | Chief minister Nitish Kumar will start campaigning in the state on Tuesday in a joint rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gaya. The BJP state headquarters said that the prime minister will be addressing a rally in the afternoon at Jamui where he will be joined by the party's national general secretary in-charge for the state Bhupendra Yadav and state president Nityanand Rai. This would be followed by another rally at Gaya in the evening where the prime minister will share the stage with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi among others.
Cong Fields Olympian Krishna Poonia Against Rajyavardhan Rathore from Jaipur Rural | The Congress on Monday fielded Olympian discus thrower Krishna Poonia from the Jaipur Rural constituency as it released another list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. With this, the Congress has so far announced the names of 325 candidates for the upcoming general election. Poonia, a three-time Olympic participant, is the MLA from the Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan. She will contest against Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Rathore, who is the Jaipur Rural MP.
Kanpur City Congress Chief Har Prakash Agnihotri said, “Priyanka ji is expected to land at GSVM airport on April 3 and will be leaving for Orai for meeting party workers and people. The focus of Priyanka ji will be to counter BJP’s chawkidar slogan with Congress’s slogan of 'Main Bhi Berozgar', to highlight the issue of growing unemployment. Efforts are on to work out a schedule for Priyanka ji’s road show in Kanpur and Kanpur Dehat as well.”
Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Bundelkhand will be third-round of a visit to the state after her visit to Amethi, Raebareli and Ayodhya last week. Sources also reveal that Priyanka might campaign for the Congress’s candidate from Kanpur. On her first day of Bundelkhan visit, Priyanka Gandhi is expected to visit Orai in Jalaun. The next day (April 4), she is expected to head to Jalaun, Hamirpur and Mahoba and is also expected to hold road shows in these districts. On her final day of Bundelkhand visit (April 5), she would be addressing a gathering and hold road shows in Banda and Chitrakoot.
Priyanka Gandhi Likely to Visit Bundelkhand | Congress general secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will start her three-day visit to Bundelkhand region. As per information, Priyanka Gandhi’s tour might start from April 3. It is speculated that Priyanka Gandhi might take up road shows in Banda and Chitrakoot to mobilise the party cadre ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had said on Monday that the manifesto will reflect the people's voice and not just one man's view, while making a clear reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has also said the manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth. The Congress document is the result of extensive nationwide consultations and it will be a very 'powerful' document aimed at redressing key challenges facing the nation, Gandhi said.
Congress Manifesto to be Out Today, All Eyes on NYAY | The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. The manifesto will be released by the party chief Rahul Gandhi and other top leaders. The manifesto is likely to include changes to the anti-defection law to ensure automatic disqualification of lawmakers in case they switch parties, apart from promises such as a minimum income guarantee for the poor and various agrarian and indirect tax changes.
In a statement on Twitter, the Congress said, "This is to clarify no official pages run by INC have been taken down. Additionally, all pages run by our verified volunteers are also unaffected. In the meantime, we are awaiting a response from Facebook to provide us a list of all pages/accounts that they have taken down."
It also shared two examples of such posts — one that sought support for Congress president Rahul Gandhi by highlighting his idea of universal basic income for the poor, and the other that criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for opposing Congress' plan for giving poor an income of Rs 72,000 a year.
Facebook Fuels Poll Heat | Facebook’s decision to take down 687 pages and accounts linked to the Congress and a smaller number of pro-BJP accounts has added a new twist to the general elections less than 10 days before the first phase of polling. The action led to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress, with the former calling the move a "desperate" attempt to claim support and the latter disowning the accounts. While accounts/pages linked to the Congress party appeared to be large in number, the following or reach of pro-BJP accounts was several times more.
File photo of Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel.
