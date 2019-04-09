Election Tracker LIVE: Houses of Congress Leaders Have Become 'ATMs of Black Money', Says BJP

File photo of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI Photo)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Maharashtra's Latur today with a stinging attack on the Congress, calling it a party that wants to give open licence to anti-nationals. Addressing a joint rally with Uddhav Thackeray at Ausa in Osmanabad, he said Pakistan would not have born in 1947 had Congress leaders acted wisely in the pre-Independence era. The Congress party's manifesto speaks the same language as that of Pakistan, he added.



He is now addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.



Today is the last day for political parties to campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and the final day of filing nomination for the fourth phase.



Rahul Gandhi will reach Assam to kick-off Congress campaign in the northeastern state, two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Congress president will address a rally at Panchgram in Hailakandi district. He will then proceed to Bihar where he will campaign at Gandhi Maidan Ground in Gaya, a city that holds supreme importance among Hindu devotees. After Bihar, it will be Odisha’s Phulbani.



Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Saharanpur for a mega road show from Gol Kothi to Qutub Sher. The Congress is trying to dethrone the Bharataiya Janata Party form the Saharanpur seat.



In Telangana, BJP national president will campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Led by Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad is AIMIM party stronghold. The BJP chief will also take out a massive roadshow from Singha Dwara of Shree Jagannath Temple to Badasankha in Puri, Odisha.