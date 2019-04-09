Election Tracker LIVE: Houses of Congress Leaders Have Become 'ATMs of Black Money', Says BJP

Days after veteran BJP leader LK Advani remarked that the party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals", Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said when parties like the Congress take the side of "deshdrohis", they should be exposed. The chief minister also said there was nothing wrong in what the veteran leader had said and that "Advanji was a 'maargdarshak' (mentor) of the BJP". In a blog post, titled 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last', Advani said, "Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries."
Event Highlights
- Parties Like Cong Take Side of ‘Deshdrohis’: Yogi
- PM Modi in Karnataka
- Priyanka Arrives in Saharanpur
- Kamal Nath on I-T Raids
- Modi-Thackaray in Ausa
- 'Cong Manifesto, Pak Speak Same Language'
- PM Modi Rally in Latua
- Rahul Takes a Swipe at BJP Manifesto
- PM Modi on I-T Raids
- PM Modi on Article 370
- PM Modi Reacts to Maywati's Muslim Appeal
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Saharanpur
He added that the I-T raids were futile and it was in reality a BJP man who was caught with money in the I-T raids. “Modi is scared and has forgotten the Vyapam Scam, e-tendering scam and several other such scams. Nothing will be found in the raids as it is a political attack," he said.
CLICK TO READ | 'Can Go Open Book if You're Scared': Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi to Debate on Corruption
Gandhi has been repeatedly daring Modi to debate with him on issues of national security, especially the Rafale fighter jets deal, asserting that when it happens, the truth will be out in the open.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that PM Modi is urging people to vote for BJP by highlighting the achievements of soldiers. “Army is not fiefdom of Modi and BJP. In five years Modi could not build Ram temple but whenever an election approaches, he rakes up the issue,” Banerjee said.
Union home minister Rajnath Singh in an interview to news agency ANI commented on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s tweet which said that ‘BJP manifesto is a voice of an isolated man.’ “I don’t think in India’s political history so many people were involved in the making of a manifesto, so what he is saying is baseless, he keeps saying such things, don’t take it seriously,” the home minister added.
Taking a dig at the ruling Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka, Modi says, "Nobody knows who runs the government in Karnataka because two fallen, weak parties got into an alliance only for political gains and now they're too busy scrambling to look after each other. The BJP on the other hand symbolises strength, we define what a powerful govt means"
Visuals from Priyanka Gandhi's ongoing roadhsow in Saharanpur.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a road show in Saharanpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/kGA97z5sIa— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019
Modi Accuses Cong of Siding Pak in Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that because of the crackdown on terrorism launched by BJP, the troublemakers across border have been rendered sleepless in fear. "They will have nightmares," he says. Launching an attack on the Congress at this point, PM says that while the entire world stood united with India in its fight against terrorism, the mahamilavat gang here took Pakistan's side instead. "I want to ask these people, is your vote bank in India or Pakistan?"
BJP Man Caught in I-T Raids: Kamal Nath | Reacting to the I-T raids in state, MP CM Kamal Nath claims that the central agencies are 'conspiring against him'. "Actually, a BJP man was caught with the currencies in IT raids," he says. The CM also alleges that the Centre of trying to destabilise the Congress government in MP.
Union Minister Rajnath Singh in an interview with the news agency ANI talks about the ongoing I-T raids and says that blaming the govt is wrong. "It's been going on for years, not something that started today. It is really unjust to say that the raids are being conducted on somebody's instructions. EC asks for forces, and we provide them. Deployments are done on the orders of EC, not the Centre," he says.
Former JNU students' union leader Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination.
Former JNU students' union leader Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination as Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate from Begusarai constituency. #Bihar #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dW8nnoeZq0— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a rally says that in every state, alliances have been formed to oust Modi; once he is voted out of power, all of us can work together to build a new India. Launching a scathing attack on Modi, she says, "BJP doesn't like West Bengal and Bengalis, that is why they have stopped the process of renaming the state to Bangla." She attacked the Congress in the same breath and says that it is because the Congress failed to put up a fight against the BJP, the saffron party grew from strength to strength
Kapil Sibal is addressing a press conference right now. Accusing the ruling BJP government of threatening the very premise of democracy of India, Sibal says, "All the agenciesof the country are under Modi's spell and are being controlled in an autocratic manner. Its alarming and deeply disturbing to see how the BJP has systematically destroyed all the institutions and further used them to target people who oppose the party."
BJP-Shiv Sena Joint Rally in Ausa | While sharing a dais for the first time after 28 months with Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that he will not let the aspirations of the people of backward Marathwada go in vain and will take up developmental activities to ensure their faith is not belied.He makes the remark while addressing a rally in Ausa town, Latur, in the heart of the backward Marathwada. Besides Modi and Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the event.
Talking about the BJP manifesto which was released on Monday, Modi says that the Sankalp Patra aims to fulfill the aspirations of the country. "Interest-free kisan credit card loans, short term agricultural loans up to Rs. 1 lakh to be given at zero per cent interest, for one to five years, on the condition of prompt repayment of principal amount. All this will be done to bring respite to the farmers," he says.
Congress Manifesto, Pak Speak Same Language on Kashmir | Slamming the Congress for its manifesto promise on Article 370 on J&K, Modi says that the Congress manifesto speaks for Pakistan when it says that Article 370 will never be scrapped. "Congress wants to give an open license to anti nationals...this is exactly what Pakistan wants...how can you trust such a party?" he says. Sharpening his attack, Modi says that had Congress put its foot down in 1947, "Pakistan won't have existed in the first place".
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Maharashtra's Latua | PM Modi is currently addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Latur, where he has invoked the BJP manifesto's promise of launching a crackdown on terror. "Destroying terror and terrorist is the policy of new India...We have decided that we will end infiltration...we will end Naxals & Maoists," he says.
"Despite having a vision, there's a question mark on his efficiency as the nation is aware of the condition of Amethi. On one hand there's an efficient govt which has taken resolution to build a New India, on the other, there's a man who stays restricted to making announcements," Irani added.
Smriti Irani on R Gandhi's tweet '...BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant': Rahul Gandhi has a special obsession with BJP. Had he been focussed on the country, nation would have come to know his vision for it. pic.twitter.com/1FvDBqlopq— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2019
BJP chief Amit Shah's has a rally in Darjeeling scheduled for April 11. However, the West Bengal government has reportedly denied permission, citing security reasons as the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will also be holding a rally in the constituency on the same day. This comes in the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between the Bengal govt and the Centre over campaigning, with the former denying permission to BJP rallies in Bengal on multiple occasions.
BJP Manifesto Short-sighted, Arrogant: Rahul Gandhi | Rahul Gandhi in a tweet today said that the ruling BJP's manifesto for the national election was the "voice of an isolated man, short-sighted and arrogant", a statement which is being seen by many as a response to Modi's jab at the launch of the BJP manifesto on Monday that "people sitting in AC rooms cannot fix poverty".
The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 9, 2019
The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant.
PM Modi Says Need to Act Against Graft | Reacting to these ongoing Income-Tax raids, PM Modi in an interview with News18 said, “Scams were put in cold storage and we thought they should be probed. If the scams are surfacing, the people behind them should also come forward." The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the Congress for corruption and said that scams like National Herald case and fodder scam happened during its rule.
The Delhi Directorate of Income Tax on Monday detected a "wide spread", "organised" racket of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore in Madhya Pradesh. The team raided several properties that belong to businessmen, politicians and people related to other public services.
Bhopal: Visuals of I-T raids underway at the residence of Ashwin Sharma, associate of Praveen Kakkar (OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM). #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/nDR8VdHueW— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019
CLICK TO READ | PM Modi Says Article 370 Hindering Development of Jammu and Kashmir, People Now Want Change
PM Modi said it was former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's policies which were being an obstacle for the development in the Valley.
A bigger controversy was sparked over the BJP promise of the abrogation of Article 370 if the party retains power in the Lok Sabha elections promised in its manifesto. However, speaking to News18, PM Modi said that the people of Kashmir want a change, including Article 35A and Article 370 as they hinder development. “The problem in Kashmir is largely due to the 50-odd political families there. They have been milking the issue,” Modi said.
In an exclusive interview, PM Modi also targeted the Congress’s manifesto over its proposal of reviewing Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir and said revoking the Act would be equivalent to sending soldiers to the gallows. BJP also released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, titled, Sankalp Patra at the party headquarters in Delhi.
News18 Exclusive: PM Modi on Mayawati's Deoband Speech | Meanwhile the chief electoral officer on Sunday sought a report from the Saharanpur district administration on BSP chief Mayawati’s speech during a joint SPBSP-RLD rally in Deoband, where she appealed to the Muslims to vote for the grand alliance and not Congress, as it would split the community’s vote. Reacting to this, PM Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, dubbed her outreach to Muslim electorate a "desperate attempt to save a sinking ship" alluding to her political fortunes.
Priyanka to Take Roadshow in Saharanpur | Leading the Congress baton in Uttar Pradesh, AICC Gen Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Saharanpur today, where she will be taking a roadshow. Priyanka, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi was expected to address three rallies jointly in Shamli, Bijnor and Saharanpur yesterday. However the program later got cancelled due to bad weather conditions.
File photo of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Maharashtra's Latur today with a stinging attack on the Congress, calling it a party that wants to give open licence to anti-nationals. Addressing a joint rally with Uddhav Thackeray at Ausa in Osmanabad, he said Pakistan would not have born in 1947 had Congress leaders acted wisely in the pre-Independence era. The Congress party's manifesto speaks the same language as that of Pakistan, he added.
He is now addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.
Today is the last day for political parties to campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and the final day of filing nomination for the fourth phase.
Rahul Gandhi will reach Assam to kick-off Congress campaign in the northeastern state, two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Congress president will address a rally at Panchgram in Hailakandi district. He will then proceed to Bihar where he will campaign at Gandhi Maidan Ground in Gaya, a city that holds supreme importance among Hindu devotees. After Bihar, it will be Odisha’s Phulbani.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Saharanpur for a mega road show from Gol Kothi to Qutub Sher. The Congress is trying to dethrone the Bharataiya Janata Party form the Saharanpur seat.
In Telangana, BJP national president will campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Led by Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad is AIMIM party stronghold. The BJP chief will also take out a massive roadshow from Singha Dwara of Shree Jagannath Temple to Badasankha in Puri, Odisha.
-
08 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KXIP 150/420.0 overs 151/419.5 oversKings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
-
07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs KKR 139/320.0 overs 140/213.5 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
-
07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs DC 149/820.0 overs 152/618.5 oversDelhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
-
06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 136/720.0 overs 96/1017.4 oversMumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
-
06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs KXIP 160/320.0 overs 138/520.0 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs