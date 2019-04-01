LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election Tracker LIVE: 'How Dare He?' Modi Rages at Congress Over Owaisi's 'Kashmir PM' Remark

News18.com | April 1, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for picking Wayanad as his second seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Congress is now scared of contesting from areas dominated by majority population. "The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority," PM Modi said.

Earlier, Modi slammed Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for "stealing" data of residents. Addressing a rally in Rajahmundry, he said, "I have been told that TDP has started a new work, and that work is related to cyber crime. The 'Seva Mitra' app they talk about, is neither doing 'Seva (service)' nor it is a friend. The truth is that app is stealing people's data." It has been alleged that the company that developed the Seva Mitra app for the TDP, stole data of Andhra Pradesh beneficiaries from the state government database and processed the data without consent.
Read More
Apr 1, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Rahul Gandhi Has Fled to Muslim-majority Wayanad as Congress is Now Scared of Hindus, Says PM Modi

PM Modi accused Congress of coming up with the phrase 'Hindu terror' and said the party and 'insulted' Hindus and their '5000-year-old culture'.

Apr 1, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

In the editorial, Raut had said that Kanhaiya must be defeated in Begusarai "even at the cost of temparing the EVMs."

Apr 1, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)

During her campaign tour in Sultanpur, Maneka also slammed Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Scheme, which gives India's poorest Rs 72,000 annually, saying "It's a flattering thing, dreaming of dreaming and dreaming. Congress has been doing for a long time."

Apr 1, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Maneka Gandhi was replying to Rahul Gandhi's tweet from today which read: "Today, there are 22 lakh job vacancies in government. We will have these vacancies filled by March 31, 2020. Devolution of funds from the Centre to each state government for healthcare, education etc., will be linked to these vacant positions being filled."

Apr 1, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

Maneka Slams Rahul's Tweet | Union Minister Maneka Gandhi took a hit at Rahul Gandhi's big poll promise today of filling 22 Lakh vacancies in government jobs saying that they will not get the 'chance' to fulfil the promise.

Apr 1, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Why Two Gujarati Heavyweights, Gordhan Zadaphia & Hardik Patel, Face Off in UP

Some say the BJP's decision to send Gordhan Zadaphia to Uttar Pradesh was taken quite in advance given the network he's built in the OBC community during his frequent visits to the state and to offset the gains the Congress might accrue owing to campaigning by Hardik Patel.

Apr 1, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

New List of BJD Candidates | The BJD has declared candidates for one Lok Sabha and nine assembly seats. BJD MP Bhartuhari Mahtab has been renominated to contest from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat. Mahtab will fight against BJP candidate Ex-DGP Prakash Mishra in Cuttack.

Apr 1, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

Kishor, who was widely seen as the second-in-command to Kumar in the JD(U) after he joined the party last year in September, had sprung a surprise with his statement recently that he was not in charge of campaigning anymore. In response to talks currently doing rounds in political circles, Nitish Kumar told News18 "Prashant Kishor is still in the party and a campaigner for us. He and I share good relations. I trust him a lot, but if he has any illusions, then it is up to him."

Apr 1, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

Nitish Downplays Party Rift | Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar in an interview to Network18 group chief editor Rahul Joshi attempted to downplay talk of an internal rift in his party after Prashant Kishor gave up campaign duties and said certain issues crop up at times in politics.

Apr 1, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

The Patidar leaders' lawyers are expected to seek a stay on the March 29 order of the Gujarat high court which is blocking his bid to contest the Lok Sabha election. Patel is running against time as the last date for filing nominations to contest elections is April 4.

Apr 1, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Hardik Challenges Plea Rejection |  Congress leader Hardik Patel Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order rejecting his plea to stay his conviction in the 2015 Vispur rioting case. His petition is likely to be mentioned Tuesday for an urgent hearing.

Apr 1, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Nitish Kumar Pulls No Punches on Shahnawaz Hussain, Asks BJP to Clarify on His Ticket Rant

Nitish Kumar called Shahwaz Hussain's allegation that he denied him the Bhagalpur ticket a

Apr 1, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

Case Against Priyanka Gandhi | Varanasi Advocate KC Tripathi on Priyanka Gandhi offering prayers at a temple: "I had filed a petition in CJM court seeking orders for registering a case against Priyanka Gandhi who is a Christian, for offering prayers at Vishwanath Temple. CJM court has passed the orders to file a case. Hearing in the case will be held on April 12."

Apr 1, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Odisha's Kalahandi district.  Modi will also be addressing a meeting at Bihar’s Jamui and Gaya.

Apr 1, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Coming down heavily on PM Modi’s remarks that Congres president Rahul Gandhi has chosen a Muslim majority Wayanad as his second seat, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri alleged that Modi sees India as Hindus and Non Hindus.  “I see India as all Indians.  India belongs to all of us. Modi has a myopic vision of India.  He only sees a Hindu India and no other India.  That is his philosophy, that’s what we need to reject BJP. If the republic, Constitution and secular values are to be protected, Narendra Modi and his party has to be defeated. They don’t tend to see all Indians as Indians.”

Apr 1, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

According to reports, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Paresh Dhanani and Shaktisinh Gohil might contest from Gujarat.

Apr 1, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

Omar Abdullah says that he and his party, National Conference, will continue to fight for the original terms of accession of Jammu & Kashmir. He tweeted, “Most grateful to Hon PM Modi Sahib for taking my humble speech & giving it a nation platform. @JKNC_ has always stood for the original terms of accession & will continue to fight for those. For the record we don’t need other parties to endorse our position. I’m humbled by the attention PM Modi pays to my speeches & very grateful to the social media cell of the BJP for highlighting my speech today, especially by WhatsApp’ing it to journalists,”

Apr 1, 2019 7:25 pm (IST)

Omar Abdullah: Dear friends in the Congress and other opposition parties. Please don’t hesitate to distance yourselves from my speech of today. In fact call Modi ji’s bluff by doing exactly that.

Apr 1, 2019 7:24 pm (IST)

Omar Abdullah: My party has always stood for the restoration of the terms of accession which Maharaja Hari Singh negotiated for J&K in 1947 & we have done so unashamedly.

Apr 1, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)

Justifying his statement on demanding separate Prime Minister and flag for Kashmir, National Conference leader and former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that he doesn’t need other parties to support NC’s stand. “I don’t need other parties to support our stand. @JKNC_ has always stood for the restoration of the original terms of accession so there is NOTHING new in this. You guys must be really desperate when the Hon PM makes this an election issue (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

Apr 1, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

Hours after NC chief Omar Abdullah called for a 'separate Prime Minister' for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi in Telangana slammed the Congress and said the grand old party must answer that how its ally can have the audacity to have such demands.

Apr 1, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

On behalf of Congress, a delegation led by Kapil Sibal met Election Commission on Monday evening. The leaders alleged the misuse of Doordarshan by BJP and also pointed out to the poll body that a particular channel has come up with logo of 'NAMO'.

Apr 1, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | Tej Pratap Yadav to Launch His Own Outfit 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', It May Fight on 20 Seats in Bihar

Tej Pratap, who had last week resigned as the mentor of the RJD's youth wing, confirmed that his decision was prompted by strain in ties with younger brother and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.

Apr 1, 2019 6:46 pm (IST)

On Shahnawaz Hussain’s claims that it was Nitish Kumar who alleged that he was denied ticket from Bhagalpur by his party on directions of the Bihar CM, Kumar termed Hussain’s statement as highly objectionable. Kumar even demanded a clarification from the BJP on the issue. The chief minister said, “The first time he won the seat from Bhagalpur was with JDU support.  His statement is highly irresponsible. Not only should he retract it, I strongly urge the BJP to issue a clarification.”

Apr 1, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

Days after Prashant Kishor tweeted that he is still a student in politics and affairs related to party will be handed by senior leader and Rajya Sabha member RP Singh, Nitish Kumar has said in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18 that Kishor is just a political strategist. Regarding Kishor, Kumar added that he continued to have respect and is still a campaigner. “If Prashant has qualms, it is up to him. I share good ties with him. I trust him a lot but certain issues come up at times,” said Kumar to Network 18’s group editor Rahul Joshi.

Apr 1, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed Congress after Facebook has removed 687 pages, accounts linked to the grand old party ahead of polls. Prasad said, “Today a very historical development has taken place. Owners of those accounts were not known. It was fake. It was used to spread falsehood against Narendra Modi government.”

Apr 1, 2019 5:32 pm (IST)

PM Modi: The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority.

Apr 1, 2019 5:30 pm (IST)

PM Modi, apparently attacking Rahul Gandhi over his decision to contest from a second seat, Wayanad in Kerala, said on Monday that the Congress was ‘afraid’ of fielding candidates from constituencies dominated by majority population because it had insulted Hindus by using the term ‘Hindu terror’. The Congress had branded "peace-loving Hindus" as terrorists and knew it would be punished by the community, PM Modi said at a rally in Maharashtra, explaining why Gandhi had decided to contest a second seat apart from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Apr 1, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)

Rajnath Singh: Congress is asking questions that how many terrorists died in Balakot. Now tell me, do the brave count bodies? They are not counted by the valiant but by vultures.

Apr 1, 2019 5:19 pm (IST)

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that in 1971 when Indira Gandhi taught Pakistan a lesson, Atal Bihari Vajpayee praised her in parliament. He asked if Gandhi got the credit, why can’t Modi get the same for airstrikes and surgical strikes. 

Load More
Election Tracker LIVE: 'How Dare He?' Modi Rages at Congress Over Owaisi's 'Kashmir PM' Remark
File pic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .(Credit: Twitter@BJP4India)

The BJP today announced Thushar Vellappally as its candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad, pitting him against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Vellappally is the son of Vellappaly Natesan, who heads the SNDP, a powerful social organisation that represents Kerala’s largest OBC community, Ezhavas. BJP chief Amit Shah, while announcing the candidature, called Vellappally a vibrant and dynamic youth leader and with him, “NDA will emerge as Kerala’s political alternative”.

BJP chief Amit Shah today hit out at Naveen Patnaik during an election rally, saying the Odisha Chief Minister had not learnt Odia even after 19 years in power. Saying the Patnaik government had to be uprooted, Shah said throughout the country states and languages may change but the clamour for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return was constant.

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Telangana accused the TRS and its MPs of helping Modi return to power. “Did your chief minister ever raise the Rafale issue? Did he ever say ‘chowkidar chor hai’? It’s a partnership, TRS and their MPs help Narendra Modi. The fight is against Modi and BJP, only the Congress is fighting, not the TRS.”

Gandhi will now take the campaign forward to Wanaparthy, which is under the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency governed by the Congress. Following this, he will reach Huzurnagar that falls in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency represented by the TRS.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on Sharad Pawar during his election rally in Wardha, saying even the NCP chief knew which way the wind was blowing this time. Modi said the Congress-NCP alliance was like “kumbhakaran” in Maharashtra and Pawar, despite being a farmer himself, forgot the concerns of the community. “One of Pawar’s problems is that there is a big family war going on in the NCP. The party is getting out of their hands and the position is that Pawar's nephew is slowly occupying the party. This is why NCP is also facing a ticket-sharing battle,” he said.

Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is set to address a rally at Ramagundam this evening.
  • 31 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs RR
    175/5
    20.0 overs
    		 167/8
    20.0 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    AUS vs PAK
    327/7
    50.0 overs
    		 307/7
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs RCB
    231/2
    20.0 overs
    		 113/10
    19.5 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Mar, 2019 | Spain Triangular T20I Series
    ESP vs MLT
    206/2
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Spain beat Malta by 109 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Mar, 2019 | Spain Triangular T20I Series
    MLT vs ESP
    0/7
    1.1 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram