Election Tracker LIVE: 'How Dare He?' Modi Rages at Congress Over Owaisi's 'Kashmir PM' Remark

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for picking Wayanad as his second seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Congress is now scared of contesting from areas dominated by majority population. "The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority," PM Modi said.Earlier, Modi slammed Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for "stealing" data of residents. Addressing a rally in Rajahmundry, he said, "I have been told that TDP has started a new work, and that work is related to cyber crime. The 'Seva Mitra' app they talk about, is neither doing 'Seva (service)' nor it is a friend. The truth is that app is stealing people's data." It has been alleged that the company that developed the Seva Mitra app for the TDP, stole data of Andhra Pradesh beneficiaries from the state government database and processed the data without consent.