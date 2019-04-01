Election Tracker LIVE: 'How Dare He?' Modi Rages at Congress Over Owaisi's 'Kashmir PM' Remark

The BJP today announced Thushar Vellappally as its candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad, pitting him against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Vellappally is the son of Vellappaly Natesan, who heads the SNDP, a powerful social organisation that represents Kerala’s largest OBC community, Ezhavas. BJP chief Amit Shah, while announcing the candidature, called Vellappally a vibrant and dynamic youth leader and with him, “NDA will emerge as Kerala’s political alternative”.
BJP chief Amit Shah today hit out at Naveen Patnaik during an election rally, saying the Odisha Chief Minister had not learnt Odia even after 19 years in power. Saying the Patnaik government had to be uprooted, Shah said throughout the country states and languages may change but the clamour for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return was constant.
Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Telangana accused the TRS and its MPs of helping Modi return to power. “Did your chief minister ever raise the Rafale issue? Did he ever say ‘chowkidar chor hai’? It’s a partnership, TRS and their MPs help Narendra Modi. The fight is against Modi and BJP, only the Congress is fighting, not the TRS.”
Gandhi will now take the campaign forward to Wanaparthy, which is under the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency governed by the Congress. Following this, he will reach Huzurnagar that falls in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency represented by the TRS.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
launched a direct attack on Sharad Pawar during his election rally in Wardha, saying even the NCP chief knew which way the wind was blowing this time. Modi said the Congress-NCP alliance was like “kumbhakaran” in Maharashtra and Pawar, despite being a farmer himself, forgot the concerns of the community. “One of Pawar’s problems is that there is a big family war going on in the NCP. The party is getting out of their hands and the position is that Pawar's nephew is slowly occupying the party. This is why NCP is also facing a ticket-sharing battle,” he said.
Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is set to address a rally at Ramagundam this evening.