Election Tracker LIVE: 'How Dare He?' Modi Rages at Congress Over Owaisi's 'Kashmir PM' Remark

Omar Abdullah says that he and his party, National Conference, will continue to fight for the original terms of accession of Jammu & Kashmir. He tweeted, “Most grateful to Hon PM Modi Sahib for taking my humble speech & giving it a nation platform. @JKNC_ has always stood for the original terms of accession & will continue to fight for those. For the record we don’t need other parties to endorse our position. I’m humbled by the attention PM Modi pays to my speeches & very grateful to the social media cell of the BJP for highlighting my speech today, especially by WhatsApp’ing it to journalists,”

Coming down heavily on PM Modi’s remarks that Congres president Rahul Gandhi has chosen a Muslim majority Wayanad as his second seat, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri alleged that Modi sees India as Hindus and Non Hindus. “I see India as all Indians. India belongs to all of us. Modi has a myopic vision of India. He only sees a Hindu India and no other India. That is his philosophy, that’s what we need to reject BJP. If the republic, Constitution and secular values are to be protected, Narendra Modi and his party has to be defeated. They don’t tend to see all Indians as Indians.”

Kishor, who was widely seen as the second-in-command to Kumar in the JD(U) after he joined the party last year in September, had sprung a surprise with his statement recently that he was not in charge of campaigning anymore. In response to talks currently doing rounds in political circles, Nitish Kumar told News18 "Prashant Kishor is still in the party and a campaigner for us. He and I share good relations. I trust him a lot, but if he has any illusions, then it is up to him."

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for picking Wayanad as his second seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Congress is now scared of contesting from areas dominated by majority population. "The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority," PM Modi said.Earlier, Modi slammed Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for "stealing" data of residents. Addressing a rally in Rajahmundry, he said, "I have been told that TDP has started a new work, and that work is related to cyber crime. The 'Seva Mitra' app they talk about, is neither doing 'Seva (service)' nor it is a friend. The truth is that app is stealing people's data." It has been alleged that the company that developed the Seva Mitra app for the TDP, stole data of Andhra Pradesh beneficiaries from the state government database and processed the data without consent.

The BJP today announced Thushar Vellappally as its candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad, pitting him against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Vellappally is the son of Vellappaly Natesan, who heads the SNDP, a powerful social organisation that represents Kerala’s largest OBC community, Ezhavas. BJP chief Amit Shah, while announcing the candidature, called Vellappally a vibrant and dynamic youth leader and with him, “NDA will emerge as Kerala’s political alternative”.BJP chief Amit Shah today hit out at Naveen Patnaik during an election rally, saying the Odisha Chief Minister had not learnt Odia even after 19 years in power. Saying the Patnaik government had to be uprooted, Shah said throughout the country states and languages may change but the clamour for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return was constant.Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Telangana accused the TRS and its MPs of helping Modi return to power. “Did your chief minister ever raise the Rafale issue? Did he ever say ‘chowkidar chor hai’? It’s a partnership, TRS and their MPs help Narendra Modi. The fight is against Modi and BJP, only the Congress is fighting, not the TRS.”Gandhi will now take the campaign forward to Wanaparthy, which is under the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency governed by the Congress. Following this, he will reach Huzurnagar that falls in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency represented by the TRS.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on Sharad Pawar during his election rally in Wardha, saying even the NCP chief knew which way the wind was blowing this time. Modi said the Congress-NCP alliance was like “kumbhakaran” in Maharashtra and Pawar, despite being a farmer himself, forgot the concerns of the community. “One of Pawar’s problems is that there is a big family war going on in the NCP. The party is getting out of their hands and the position is that Pawar's nephew is slowly occupying the party. This is why NCP is also facing a ticket-sharing battle,” he said.Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is set to address a rally at Ramagundam this evening.