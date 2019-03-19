Election Tracker LIVE: How Will Clashes Take Place When Rioters Are in Power, Asks Akhilesh Yadav

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Hours after UP CM Yogi Adityanath blamed SP and BSP for Kairana and Shamli riots, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP government, saying that "when rioters themselves occupy seat of power, how will riots happen?".Bringing back the focus on Hindu exodus, CM Yogi said that several people of the majority community had to flee Kairana and Shamli during SP-BSP rule. "In 24 months of our rule, we have brought the confidence back and people have returned to their homes. This has been one of the biggest achievements of the government," he said.