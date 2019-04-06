Election Tracker LIVE: If PM Modi Can Go to China and Pakistan, Why Can't He Visit the Poor Here, Asks Priyanka

Event Highlights
The Congress today also got some star power after BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha officially joined the party, ending days of speculation. Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP after his exit, saying there was no concept of collective decision in the saffron party and he was disowned by the party because of his association with BJP veteran LK Advani, who was recently ruled out of the poll fray.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi addresses Peoples’ Agenda- Jan Sarokar 2019 in Delhi.
LIVE: UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi addresses Peoples’ Agenda- Jan Sarokar 2019 in Delhi. #PeoplesAgenda2019 https://t.co/BK3Jr1iZbv— Congress (@INCIndia) April 6, 2019
Congress another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has officially announced the candidature of Shatrughan Sinha to contest from Patna Sahib, Bihar. Sinha joined the Congress today in the presence of party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and party general secretary KC Venugopal.
Speaking at party manifesto release, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said, “Manifestos have become a farce nowadays. Some parties claim that they'll do many things, they don't even know intricacies. But we have clear vision. We have fulfilled many promises, more than the said ones.”
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu speaking at party manifesto release: Manifestos have become a farce nowadays. Some parties claim that they'll do many things, they don't even know intricacies. But we have clear vision. We have fulfilled many promises,more than the said ones. pic.twitter.com/qkAWlht3z1— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019
When the election comes many leaders of different national parties are coming to Odisha to beg vote…but what have they done for Odisha? Odisha government has spent Rs 20,000 crore to increase irrigation potentiality of the state. Centre has given only Rs 250 crore. Centre has stopped KBK scheme and stopped SC/ST students' stipend in the state: Naveen Patnaik
Naveen Patnaik addressing a public rally at Nabarangpur during Odisha election campaign.
Addressing Public at Nabarangpur during #OdishaElection2019 campaign #NabarangpurReShankhanada #GhareGhareShankha https://t.co/E7qxQhS4Eb— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 6, 2019
Dimple Yadav filling nomination papers for Lok Sabha Elections from Kannauj seat. Dimple, ahead of filing nomination, said, “The victory margin will be huge since there is an alliance between SP-BSP. BJP did not fulfil its promises and now to divert attention, BJP is using the security forces. It has been a failed government.”
Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party's candidate from Kannauj, ahead of filing nomination said, “The victory margin will be huge since there is an alliance between SP-BSP. BJP did not fulfil its promises and now to divert attention, BJP is using the security forces. It has been a failed government.”
Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party's candidate from Kannauj, ahead of filing nomination: The victory margin will be huge since there is an alliance between SP-BSP. BJP did not fulfill its promises and now to divert attention, BJP is using the security forces. It has been a failed govt pic.twitter.com/rW4nizbe46— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 6, 2019
PM Modi Says Odisha Will be Recognised for Tourism & Not Migration of Masses | Once our government is formed in the state and the Centre, Odisha will be recognized for tourism instead of migration of masses. This election isn't for electing an MLA, MP or a PM. It's for building a New India and future of your children.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 have backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet."
The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 has backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 6, 2019
On Article 370, Satyapal Malik said, “Would like to tell the political parties to refrain from using the language of violence on hypothetical situations. Saying if 370 is removed then this will happen or that will happen. Instead, they should talk about the work done in Jammu and Kashmir under the governor rule...”
First vote of Lok Sabha Polls 2019 has been cast in Arunachal Pradesh by service voters. A remote Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit on the eastern tip of North East started service voting by secret postal ballot on April 5 at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh
ITBP: First vote of Lok Sabha Polls 2019 has been cast in Arunachal Pradesh by service voters. A remote Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit on the eastern tip of North East started service voting by secret postal ballot on 5/4/19 at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/rQuM8j2Xa4— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Sonepur, Odisha
LIVE: PM Modi addresses public meeting in Sonepur, Odisha. Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE. #IndiaWantsModiAgain https://t.co/ZarOL7Lw7h— BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2019
When China tried to forcefully enter India's borders and threaten our security in Doklam, the government under the leadership of Modi ji displayed strong willpower and our soldiers gave China a befitting reply. For the first time China was forced to retreat: Yogi Adityanath addressing a public meeting in Assam
In a series of tweets, Congress leader P Chidambaram asked, “Mr Modi must answer this question: does he support enforced disappearance and sexual violence and torture? Mr Modi must also answer this question: why did he totally withdraw AFSPA from Tripura, Meghalaya and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh?”
Mr Modi is lying when he says that Congress will remove the immunity to Armed Forces.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 6, 2019
Congress Manifesto says there will be no immunity only in cases of enforced disappearance, sexual violence or torture.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said polls in Odisha were important for the country and he was confident that the state would give its mandate to the BJP. Addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Modi launched a scathing attack on the BJD and Congress, saying a strong government was the need of the hour to ensure a stable country.
BSP supremo Mayawati hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying BJP veteran LK Advani’s blog was a fervent appeal to the people to not let the present government return. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power.”
Advani, who was recently dropped from the poll fray, had written a blog on Thursday, emphasising that the saffron party advocates for freedom of choice and does not believe in branding people "anti-national" for their different political stand. "Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he wrote in the blog ahead of the BJP's foundation day on April 6. His views assume significance at a time when the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.
Amid dilly-dallying over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Delhi Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, PC Chacko and others met party chief Rahul Gandhi. Sources had said on Friday that the two parties have reportedly reached a consensus on tying up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and AAP are likely to join hands in Delhi as well as Haryana, with the grand old party deciding to include the demand for full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto. The two, however, deferred a decision on Punjab amid reports that chief minister Amarinder Singh was not in favour of an alliance in the state.
Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar to begin the grand old party’s campaign in the Valley. Gandhi will then address a public meeting in Uttarkhand’s Almora and later reach Haridwar to carry the Congress’ rally forward. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will also address rallies in Uttarakhand. The former UP chief minister will be campaigning for the BSP in Haridwar and Nainital.
BJP national president Amit Shah has launched his election campaign in Gujarat with a rally in the capital city of Gandhinagar, which is also the constituency he will be contesting from in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will continue to lead the Trinamool’s election rally in the northern part of the state. Banerjee will extensively campaign in Alipurduar covering Barobisha and Kalchini seats.
Besides, the BJP also celebrates its foundation day today. The saffron party will celebrate April 6 as the 38th Foundation Day, which will also be seen as a formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls.
