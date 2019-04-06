LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: If PM Modi Can Go to China and Pakistan, Why Can't He Visit the Poor Here, Asks Priyanka

News18.com | April 6, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he could not visit the poor in India’s villages when he had time to visit China, Pakistan and other countries. Gandhi, who was addressing an election rally in Jahanabad, said: “When it comes to farm loan waiver, this government says they don’t have money, on other hand, this government waives off loans given to industrialists. They promised Rs 15 lakh in your bank account but tell me, has anyone got the money?” The party’s eastern UP incharge also said the BJP could not be selective about respecting martyrs and it should also respect Rajeev Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.

The Congress today also got some star power after BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha officially joined the party, ending days of speculation. Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP after his exit, saying there was no concept of collective decision in the saffron party and he was disowned by the party because of his association with BJP veteran LK Advani, who was recently ruled out of the poll fray.
Apr 6, 2019 3:11 pm (IST)

UPA took civil society groups along by creating a national advisory council. It was complex balancing the cabinet and NAC… But we did it to bring the civil society in... I am here today, cause our vision for India is common: Sonia Gandhi

Apr 6, 2019 3:09 pm (IST)
 

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi addresses Peoples’ Agenda- Jan Sarokar 2019 in Delhi.

Apr 6, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)

Congress another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has officially announced the candidature of Shatrughan Sinha to contest from Patna Sahib, Bihar. Sinha joined the Congress today in the presence of party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and party general secretary KC Venugopal.  

Apr 6, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)

Has anyone got Rs 15 lakh in their bank account? When it comes to farm loan waiver, this government says they don’t have money... On the other hand, this government waives loan to industrialists: Priyanka Gandhi

Apr 6, 2019 2:53 pm (IST)

BJP can’t be selective about respecting martyrs... They should also respect Rajeev Gandhi, they should respect Indira Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi during a campaign in Jahanabad.

Apr 6, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)

During a campaign in Jahanabad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, “Answer me, how much black money has come back?... Tell me who is not a 'desh bhakt' in this country. Vote for those who have worked for you.”

Apr 6, 2019 2:37 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a liar. TMC will lead the formation of new government at the Centre after defeating Modi. You didn't look after your wife. How will you look after the masses: Mamata Banerjee

Apr 6, 2019 2:18 pm (IST)

Speaking at party manifesto release, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said, “Manifestos have become a farce nowadays. Some parties claim that they'll do many things, they don't even know intricacies. But we have clear vision. We have fulfilled many promises, more than the said ones.”

Apr 6, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'BJP's Attempt to Win Polls Through War Hysteria Backfired': Imran Khan Says US Report Vindicates Pakistan

Pakistan had categorically said that no F-16 fighter jets were used and denied that one of its planes had been downed by the IAF.

Apr 6, 2019 2:08 pm (IST)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated his statement that left out 25 lakh farmers under KALIA scheme will get Rs 10,000 at one go on the first day of the new government takes the oath.

Apr 6, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)

When the election comes many leaders of different national parties are coming to Odisha to beg vote…but what have they done for Odisha? Odisha government has spent Rs 20,000 crore to increase irrigation potentiality of the state. Centre has given only Rs 250 crore. Centre has stopped KBK scheme and stopped SC/ST students' stipend in the state: Naveen Patnaik

Apr 6, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Nawarangpur election rally said, “Farmers are in top priority of the BJD government...Farmers issue is at the top of the party's manifesto.”

Apr 6, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)

Naveen Patnaik addressing a public rally at Nabarangpur during Odisha election campaign.

Apr 6, 2019 1:54 pm (IST)

Dimple Yadav filling nomination papers for Lok Sabha Elections from Kannauj seat. Dimple, ahead of filing nomination, said, “The victory margin will be huge since there is an alliance between SP-BSP. BJP did not fulfil its promises and now to divert attention, BJP is using the security forces. It has been a failed government.”

Apr 6, 2019 1:48 pm (IST)

Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party's candidate from Kannauj, ahead of filing nomination said, “The victory margin will be huge since there is an alliance between SP-BSP. BJP did not fulfil its promises and now to divert attention, BJP is using the security forces. It has been a failed government.”

Apr 6, 2019 1:47 pm (IST)

PM Modi Says Odisha Will be Recognised for Tourism & Not Migration of Masses | Once our government is formed in the state and the Centre, Odisha will be recognized for tourism instead of migration of masses. This election isn't for electing an MLA, MP or a PM. It's for building a New India and future of your children.

Apr 6, 2019 1:44 pm (IST)

Mahanadi flows here but the region has no water or irrigation system. The farmers have to sell their paddy and cotton at dirt price when the Centre has decided to provide 1.5 times of production cost: PM Modi in Sonepur

Apr 6, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)

Congress has planned to implement a policy that will lead to inflation. Senior leaders of Congress have been heard stating that the middle-class is selfish. They want to burden them with heavy taxes: PM Modi

Apr 6, 2019 1:41 pm (IST)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 have backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet."

Apr 6, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)

Addressing a rally in Sonepur, PM Modi says, "Actually, Congress and BJD use the poor for politics. This is the reason a large part of India including Odisha was under immense poverty for so many decades, this situation was then misused by Maoists."

Apr 6, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)

Generation after generations the Congress was able to give only slogans for the eradication of poverty. People got poorer and their ministers got richer: PM Modi

Apr 6, 2019 1:34 pm (IST)

On Article 370, Satyapal Malik said, “Would like to tell the political parties to refrain from using the language of violence on hypothetical situations. Saying if 370 is removed then this will happen or that will happen. Instead, they should talk about the work done in Jammu and Kashmir under the governor rule...”

Apr 6, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)

First vote of Lok Sabha Polls 2019 has been cast in Arunachal Pradesh by service voters. A remote Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit on the eastern tip of North East started service voting by secret postal ballot on April 5 at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh

Apr 6, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

I have travelled across India and I've seen a wave. But some people can't see this massive wave. People support and trust me because I've given free LPG connection to the women and free electricity connection to the needy: PM Modi

Apr 6, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Sonepur, Odisha

Apr 6, 2019 1:13 pm (IST)

When China tried to forcefully enter India's borders and threaten our security in Doklam, the government under the leadership of Modi ji displayed strong willpower and our soldiers gave China a befitting reply. For the first time China was forced to retreat: Yogi Adityanath addressing a public meeting in Assam

Apr 6, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)

In a series of tweets, Congress leader P Chidambaram asked, “Mr Modi must answer this question: does he support enforced disappearance and sexual violence and torture? Mr Modi must also answer this question: why did he totally withdraw AFSPA from Tripura, Meghalaya and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh?”

Apr 6, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

In a public meeting at Bihutoli Field, Hojai, Assam, Yogi Adityanath said, “We want Congress mukt country… When an action was taken against terrorist camps in Pakistan, the whole nation, the whole world praised us…but Congress questioned us.”

Apr 6, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

Shatrughan Sinha said that he will be contesting from Patna Sahib. Sinha on being asked if his wife Poonam will contest from Lucknow against HM Rajnath Singh said, “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything can happen)”.

Apr 6, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi is face of the nation and the future of the nation. Demonetisation was the world's biggest scam... BJP is one man show, two man army, said Shatrughan Sinha. Sinha said that he will be contesting from Patna Sahib.

Election Tracker LIVE: If PM Modi Can Go to China and Pakistan, Why Can't He Visit the Poor Here, Asks Priyanka
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said polls in Odisha were important for the country and he was confident that the state would give its mandate to the BJP. Addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Modi launched a scathing attack on the BJD and Congress, saying a strong government was the need of the hour to ensure a stable country.

BSP supremo Mayawati hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying BJP veteran LK Advani’s blog was a fervent appeal to the people to not let the present government return. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power.”

Advani, who was recently dropped from the poll fray, had written a blog on Thursday, emphasising that the saffron party advocates for freedom of choice and does not believe in branding people "anti-national" for their different political stand. "Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he wrote in the blog ahead of the BJP's foundation day on April 6. His views assume significance at a time when the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.

Amid dilly-dallying over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Delhi Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, PC Chacko and others met party chief Rahul Gandhi. Sources had said on Friday that the two parties have reportedly reached a consensus on tying up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and AAP are likely to join hands in Delhi as well as Haryana, with the grand old party deciding to include the demand for full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto. The two, however, deferred a decision on Punjab amid reports that chief minister Amarinder Singh was not in favour of an alliance in the state.

Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar to begin the grand old party’s campaign in the Valley. Gandhi will then address a public meeting in Uttarkhand’s Almora and later reach Haridwar to carry the Congress’ rally forward. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will also address rallies in Uttarakhand. The former UP chief minister will be campaigning for the BSP in Haridwar and Nainital.

BJP national president Amit Shah has launched his election campaign in Gujarat with a rally in the capital city of Gandhinagar, which is also the constituency he will be contesting from in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will continue to lead the Trinamool’s election rally in the northern part of the state. Banerjee will extensively campaign in Alipurduar covering Barobisha and Kalchini seats.

Besides, the BJP also celebrates its foundation day today. The saffron party will celebrate April 6 as the 38th Foundation Day, which will also be seen as a formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls.
