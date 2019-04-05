Election Tracker LIVE: If Terrorism is Not an Issue, Why Do You Have SPG? Sushma Asks Rahul

Event Highlights
Congress's in-charge for east UP, Priyanka Gandhi, slammed the BJP over 'hugplomacy', and said that PM Modi can hug world leaders and eat biryani in Pakistani, but cannot serve people of Varanasi. "He has roamed all around the world. He has hugged premiers of Japan and China, also had biryani in Pakistan, but have you ever seen him hugging a poor in Varanasi?" she asked while campaigning for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma in Ghaziabad.
I am Ready to Fight: Chandrababu Naidu | Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said that EC transferred the chief secretary Anil Chandra Punetha and state intelligence director general and the superintendents of police of Kadapa and Srikakulam respectively was done without any reason. "They might as well arrest me. They have been harassing me. I am ready to fight," he said.
"The money for NYAY will come from the people who have dominated the banking system," said Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
I want to guarantee you that money for NYAY will not come from middle class and income tax will not be raised. The money for NYAY will come from the people who have dominated the banking system: CP @RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiStudentsInteraction pic.twitter.com/8VUJlQMi7i— Congress (@INCIndia) April 5, 2019
The ideals of LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee no longer had value in the saffron party, said Chandrababu Naidu an erstwhile ally of the BJP.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal has claimed that his party will influence voters in favour of his alliance partner BJP in nearly 18 seats in Rajasthan, PTI reported. The BJP and the RLP announced an alliance on Thursday under which Beniwal will contest the Lok Sabha elections on Nagaur seat as RLP candidate.
Nara Lokesh said that despite best efforts from Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy would not be able to defeat the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in Andhra Pradesh.
Congress Govt in Manipur Indulged in Corruption: Amit Shah | BJP president Amit Shah at a public meeting in Manipur today attacked the Congress by alleging that the Ibobi Singh's Congress government ruled the state for a long time and indulged in corruption. "Ibobi Singh govt sold land, forest, water, medicines of Manipur & even Loktak lake. In the current govt, however, Manipur is on the path to becoming a model state," Amit Shah said.
PM Modi Could You Show Us How to Hold a Rifle?: Rahul Gandhi | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today at a public meeting in Wardha accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hogging credit for the Balakot air strike. The Congress president dared him to hold a rifle "for just five minutes" or travel alone in a bus in Jammu and Kashmir. "The prime minister says he did it. You (PM Modi) did it? Could you please show (us) how to hold a rifle? Hold a rifle, the way our CRPF men do, for just five minutes. Or travel in a bus alone in Jammu and Kashmir. Show us. You did the air strike? What did you do? The Air Force carried out the bombing," Gandhi said.
BJP MP Hema Malini from Mathura reacts on Rahul Gandhi's 'aaloo ki factory' remark.
#WATCH Mathura: BJP MP Hema Malini reacts on Rahul Gandhi's 'aaloo ki factory' reported remark. says, "Hamari sarkar bahut saari jagah mein factory laga chuki hai. Bahut saara aaloo ka ban raha hai, chips wagairah. Everything is being made, also export bhi kitna hota hai." pic.twitter.com/uenbasm1fZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2019
The news of Bimal Gurung's possible return, after hiding for nearly two years, to Darjeeling spread like wildfire on Thursday.
Yeddyurappa Claims 22 Seats for BJP in Karnataka | Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Friday exuded confidence that his party will win 22 of the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats, and claimed the "differences" between ruling Congress and JD(S) would reach its peak after the results and may lead to the fall of the government. "If we win 22 seats, infighting between them (the Congress and the JDS) will increase. What stand the disgruntled Congress legislators take will determine the change in the government. We can only wait and watch. There is no question of any operation (lotus)," he added.
BJP Does Not Ask for Votes on Development Work: Kumaraswamy | Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy at a public meeting today said "I am pleading with you don't believe PM's colorful words. Why should we have enmity with neighbouring countries? Two years ago a military officer told me the Prime Minister will build a story before the election to get votes. They don't ask for votes on development work.
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal today extended support to Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Abdul Rasheed Sheikh for election to the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported. "In the given circumstances, Sheikh seems to be the best choice among candidates for Baramula PC. My vote is for him," Faesal tweeted.
The document shows that for the near future, the two prominent caste-based parties are convinced about political alienation of the upper castes.
Congress Files BJP's Poll Code Violation With EC | A delegation from the Congress party met the EC today to discuss three key poll violations by the BJP. The delegation complained about PM Modi's comments on Hindu Terror over the Wayanad seat and the seizure of Rs 1.80 crore in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of PM Modi's visit to the state on April 3. The delegation urged that an FIR should be lodged of the seizing. The Congress also said that BJP president Amit Shah had filed a false affidavit of his income declaration in Gandhinagar, and have asked for the disqualification of his nomination. The delegation also urged that the Maharashtra government be requested to not allow the transfer of the high profile IPS officer Deven Bharti.
PM Modi Does Not Hug the Poor: Priyanka Gandhi | Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a rally in Ghaziabad said "PM Modi has travelled the world. He went to Japan, he offered his hugs. He went to Pakistan, he had biriyani. He went to China, he offered his hugs there too. But have you ever seen him offer hugs to a poor family in Varanasi?"
Free Healthcare Access for Poor and Middle Class: Jaganmohan Reddy | YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a big poll promise today assured Universal Health Cards for free healthcare access to the poor and middle class. Any individual with an annual income of up to Rs. 5,00,000 can avail this card and its benefits. Taking YSR’s vision of Arogyasri forward, the Universal Health Cards will be applicable for any medical expense over Rs. 1,000.
Jaganmohan Reddy had quit the Congress in 2010 over UPA's decision to split Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP chief had also accused the grand old party of trying to split his family.
Right to Silence Not for a PM Candidate: Arun Jaitley | BJP leader Arun Jaitley today questioned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's "silence" on the Enforcement Directorate charge sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case which has reference to senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and 'family'. "Right to silence is for accused not for the one who is dreaming to be the country's Prime Minister," the BJP leader said adding if no reply is given in case of such serious allegations, the country is "entitled to presume that no reply could have been given".
ED is Now Part Of NDA: Ahmad Patel | "The season of elections has begun, and the showers of jhumlas have started! The baseless and ridiculous accusations have started! We have full faith in the judiciary and the truth can never be hidden; it seems that ED has now become an important part of the NDA," tweeted Congress leader Ahmad Patel.
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Continuing his attack on Congress, BJP chief Amit Shah questioned former PM Manmohan Singh's contribution to his Assam seat. Calling Singh "mauni (silent) baba", Shah said, "He went to the Rajya Sabha via Assam. Why doesn't he give an account of Congress's 10 years of governance here."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi at Chandrapur rally for "disrespecting his guru" LK Advani. "Advani was forced out of BJP. Which student treats a guru like this? Where is the Hindu philosophy in this treatment?" he asked.
After it came to light that Christian Michel had named senior Congress leader "Ahmed Patel" in VVIP chopper deal case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the issue at his Dehradun rally. "We know now who was involved in the helicopter scam," he said. Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland case, is understood to have identified the initials "AP" as Ahmed Patel in a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a court in Delhi.
The Samajwadi Party today released its manifesto for the upcoming general elections, with party supremo Akhilesh Yadav saying the move was now towards ‘Mahaparivartan’. Yadav promised to release figures of caste census, while blaming the government for hiding figures of unemployment and farmer suicide.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said money for the Congress’s proposed NYAY scheme would come from the pockets of crony capitalists who had the support of the current government. Gandhi, during an interaction with students in Pune, also called demonetisation a “disastrous” idea, saying it not only hit the economy but also rendered many jobless.
Tejashwi Yadav today defended his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad who stirred a controversy with his claim that Nitish Kumar made several attempts to return to the alliance after walking away to join hands with the BJP. Tejashwi said, “I say this with full responsibility, Nitish Kumar made many attempts to get back and ally with us, he tried many different approaches, that also within 6 months of returning to NDA.” JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor lashed out at Prasad, saying his claims were “poor attempts to stay relevant”.
With less than a week left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, campaigning is on in full swing across the country. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur and Dehradun, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Maharashtra today. He will address election rallies in Chandrapur and Wardha.
Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Maharashtra comes a day after he filed his nomination from Wayanad, his second seat, in Kerala. His move to pick Wayanad is being hailed as a safe bet by political experts. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting the Amethi seat against BJP’s Smriti Irani. On Thursday, Irani hit out at the Congress chief, saying his decision to contest from Wayanad was an ‘insult’ to Amethi.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Ghaziabad today to campaign for Dolly Sharma. BJP chief Amit Shah is in Arunachal Pradesh and will proceed to Manipur and Assam. His visit comes just days after PM Modi visited the region and lashed out at the Congress for its ‘manifesto of lies’. In a virtual face-off, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be addressing rallies in northeast.
On an action-packed Friday, the Election Commission will also take a final call on the release of PM Modi’s biopic, which many opposition leaders have termed a poll code violation. The release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic has been delayed as it awaits the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The biopic was earlier scheduled for an April 5 release, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
