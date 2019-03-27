Election Tracker LIVE: In Manifesto, Mamata's TMC Promises to Probe Demonetisation and Review GST

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)



Meanwhile, actor Urmila Matondkar met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and joined the party today in the presence of Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sanjay Nirupam. It is likely that Matondkar will be fielded from Mumbai North constituency where she will be up against BJP candidate Gopal Shetty. "I am here because I believe in the ideology of Congress and what the party stands for. I have not joined the party for the sake of elections," she told reporters. "I am here to stay," she said, adding her entry in the Congress was not about elections.



Former finance minister P Chidambaram today defended the Congress’s proposed income scheme Nyay, saying the Indian economy had the capacity to implement the scheme, which would be rolled out in phases. Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram also hit out the Narendra Modi government, saying no one questioned the Prime Minister on the math of his 2014 poll promise where he said Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in the bank account of every Indian. He added that existing schemes for the poor like ICDS will not be scrapped and thus people had nothing to fear. “Subsidies which have been granted to achieve special socio-economic objectives will not be affected by NYAY,” Chidambaram said.



The senior Congress leader, while explaining the scheme, said: “It's a standard transfer of Rs 6,000 per month to five crore families, which is Rs 72,000 per year. This will be transferred to the account of the women in household. With this, tax revenues will rise and GDP will rise. Some taxes are scrapped and some taxes are imposed. But the given the tax and non-tax revenue of central and state governments and the GDP, this scheme is perfectly doable.”



Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav said the BJP has asked the Election Commission to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar is expected to join Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi today.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad beginning today, in her next leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. In West Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to release her party's manifesto in the state capital.



Earlier this month, Gandhi had taken river route to visit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi. She will arrive in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of her brother Rahul Gandhi, and hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. The leader is said to interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana. After the meeting, she will leave for Rae Bareli where she will hold a programme on Thursday.



The AICC general secretary's visit to Faizabad has been rescheduled for March 29. She was earlier scheduled to visit the temple town on March 27. The detailed programme of the Congress leader is being worked out, party sources added.



Meanwhile, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to release her party's manifesto in Kolkata today. The party is expected to include solution for Kashmir issue in its poll paper. Besides that, issues ranging from unemployment to farmers' policy may also find a mention in Trinamool's poll promise.