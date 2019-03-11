Election Tracker LIVE: Invoking Sabarimala Violation of Model Code of Conduct, Says Kerala CEC

Senior BJP Leader and Former MLA Joins BJD | Jyotirindra Nath Mitra, senior BJP leader and former MLA from Khurda, on Monday joined the ruling BJD, party sources said. The two-rime MLA, popularly known as Jitu Mitra, had quit the BJD in 2014 after being denied a party ticket. He then switched over to the BJP and contested the Assembly elections unsuccessfully, they said. Mitra returned to the BJD's fold on Monday in the presence of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Event Highlights
- Sr BJP Leader & Ex-MLA Joins BJD
- Owaisi Counters TMC Claims
- Kerala CEC's Guidelines on Sabarimala
- Sr Telugu Comedian & Actor Joins YSRCP
- 'Patriotism Not a Party's Monopoly'
- Arunachal All Set for Simultaneous Polls
- Delhi CEC to Address PC at 12:30PM
- Poll Preparation in Full Swing
- Farooq Abdullah Critiques EC
- Manipuri Insurgents Seeks Ticket
- TMC Slams EC
The decision of the EC to announce the dates received some opposition with various parties accusing the poll body of waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finish his campaign schedule before making the announcement. The national election will be held in seven rounds from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23, the Election Commission said on Sunday. Voting will be held across India on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.
With the model code of conduct coming into effect after the announcements of Lok Sabha poll schedule, the district authorities in Uttar Pradesh have started to remove hoardings advertising central and state government schemes, officials said Monday. City Magistrate Atul Kumar said that teams led by subdivisional magistrates removed several hoardings in the district including those put up by the central and state governments. The step was taken after the Model Code of Conduct kicked in Sunday with the announcement of the poll schedule.
The government's over indulgence in Jet's affairs also becomes evident when one considers the bailout plan, which involves lenders, including state-owned banks and a government investment fund.
Owaisi Counters TMC Claims | Opposing the TMC's claims that the clash between election dates with Ramzan will affect Muslim voters turn out, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the "whole controversy is "totally uncalled for and unnecessary." Further, the leader requested political parties avoid using the Muslim community and Ramzan for any reason. "Muslims will definitely fast in Ramzan, they go out and lead a normal life, they go to office. Even the poorest of the poor will also fast. My analysis is that this month (Ramzan) will lead to more voting percentage because one will be free from all worldly duties," Owaisi said.
Kerala CEC further elaborated on the Model Code of Conduct saying, "No campaign in the name of god and religion shall be entertained in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll campaigning. Any attempt to do so shall be marked as violation of code of conduct." The new mandate has brought the state of Kerala under scanner, where the Sabarimala women entry imbroglio has kept the believers community and political parties divided. The EC has clearly aimed conducting campaign in the name of Sabarimala issue.
Invoking Sabarimala Would Amount to Violation of Model Code of Conduct | Kerala Chief Electoral Officer, T R Meena, on Monday asserted that citing or invoking of doing some sort of religious propaganda based on the Sabarimala judgment or the issue around it by invoking name of Sabari God will be a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and action will be taken.
Speculation of Sabyasachi Dutta defection to the BJP erupted following his meeting with Mukul Roy at his residence on Friday evening. Dutta also failed to turn up for TMC's core committee meeting on Monday.
Senior Telugu Comedian and Actor Ali Joins YSRCP | Hours after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, political affiliations have quickly changed in Andhra Pradesh. Senior Telugu comedian and actor Ali joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday morning. Putting all speculation to rest, he met the YSR Congress party Chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence and expressed his intention to join the party. YS Jagan welcomed him into the party fold.
The 2019 polls is being seen as an important election for Patnaik especially after the anti-incumbency sentiment unseated BJP rule in three states last year - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
BJP's Ally MGP to Contest All 3 Assembly Bypolls in Goa | The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, on Monday said it will contest bypolls to all the three Assembly seats scheduled next month. The move is likely to pit the regional party against the BJP in all the three Assembly seats of Shiroda, Mandrem and Maspusa, where by-elections will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 23. The MGP is a coalition partner in the Manohar Parrikar-led government along with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independents.
Shiv Sena's Veiled Attack on BJP | The Shiv Sena on Monday said patriotism is not the monopoly of a single party and falsely calling people "anti-national" just because they are political opponents is nothing but suppression of freedom of expression. Those demanding proof of the air strike and the ones seeking votes donning military fatigues are equally wrong, the Sena said, referring to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari who wore military fatigues at a recent rally. "It
was an insult to the soldiers and their courage," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
11 Polling Stations for Female Voters | A total of 7,94,162 voters, including 4,01,601 women, would exercise their franchise in the April 11 simultaneous polls in 2,202 polling stations across the state. Polling Station no 52 at Naharalagun, under Itanagar Assembly constituency, has the highest number of voters at 1340, while Malogam polling station under Hayuliang constituency in remote Anjaw district bordering China has only one female voter. Luguthang polling booth under Mukto constituency in Tawang district is the highest polling station located at an altitude of about 13,583 feet. Eleven polling stations exclusively for female voters have also been set up in the state, the sources said.
Stage Set for Simultaneous Elections in Arunachal Pradesh | The stage is set for Arunachal Pradesh to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously on April 11, election officials said Monday. With the model code of conduct coming into force, the election authorities have issued do's and donts to all political parties and urged all government machinery to strictly follow it. Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act would be mandatorily imposed by all deputy commissioners, election office sources said.
The BJP still has support of around 40 regional parties under the NDA. On the other hand, over 20 parties support Congress as a part of UPA.
Farooq Abdullah lambasted the Modi government to using surgical strikes for political victory. He said, "We always knew that there would be a fight or a skirmish with Pakistan. This surgical strike (airstrike) was done as elections are approaching. We lost an aircraft worth crores. Be thankful that the pilot (IAF) survived & returned from Pakistan with respect."
Delhi CEC to Address PC Shortly | The Congress will hold a press conference at 1:15 pm, today in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi's 'Mera Booth Mera Gaurav' event will be conducted at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi after the communique. Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to address the media at 12:30 pm today.
Poll Preparation in Full Swing | The Congress and the BJP have begun tireless campaigning with the announcement of the election schedule. On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address party workers at the ‘Mera Booth Mera Gaurav’ programme at 4 pm. On the other hand, BJP chief Amit Shah is also expected to meet top leaders of the party today, while DMK chief MK Stalin will chair a meeting of party lawmakers to finalise election strategy.
Empirical evidence over the last 15 years suggests outcome - both in assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh - may also depend on whether the states votes from West to East or vice-versa.
Sharp Criticism | Slamming the Election Commission's decision to not conduct Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah said, "All parties are in favour of holding simultaneous polls. Environment is conducive for Lok Sabha polls but not state polls in J&K? Local body polls were held peacefully, there are enough forces present,then why can't state elections be held?"
Unprecedented | Two Manipuri insurgent groups, for the first time ever, have requested the ruling party BJP to give tickets for their favoured candidate for the Outer Manipur Parliamentary seat. In separate letters to BJP party president Amit Shah, the Zomi Re-unification Organisation (ZRO) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) have sought BJP’s ticket for HS Benjamin Mate who is a vice president of BJP’s Manipur unit. This is, perhaps, for the first time that they have come out openly in support of a candidate.
It's not written anywhere in Islam that one has to take rest in air-conditioned rooms while fasting during Ramzan, says BJP's all-India minority morcha secretary Arshad Alam
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed the Election Commission of India for it decision on conducting the Lok Sabha elections 2019 during the month of Ramzan and "not considering" the interests of the Muslim minorities. With nearly 31 per cent Muslim voters, election during Ramzan will become a key issue of Bengal politics in the upcoming days.
Elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and People’s Democratic Party fell apart last year. National Conference, Congress and other opposition parties slammed the decision to not hold assembly polls in J&K, while opposition leaders elsewhere, including in West Bengal latched onto the EC decision to hold multi-phase elections in their states to slam the government on law and order.
The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told a packed press conference here. Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said.
The Election Commission of India announced the full schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on Sunday evening. Lok Sabha elections 2019 will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Narendra Modi government amid the opposition’s efforts for a united fight to unseat it.
Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said. Elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and People’s Democratic Party fell apart last year.
Among other restrictions, the model code bars the government from announcing any policy move that may impact voters' decision. The EC said the 'voter verifiable paper audit trail' (VVPAT) will be used in all polling stations this time. Ten lakh polling stations would be set up this time as against about nine lakh in 2014. EVMs and postal ballots will carry pictures of candidates.
