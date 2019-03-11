Election Tracker LIVE: Invoking Sabarimala Violation of Model Code of Conduct, Says Kerala CEC

Image for representation only.



Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said. Elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and People’s Democratic Party fell apart last year.



Among other restrictions, the model code bars the government from announcing any policy move that may impact voters' decision. The EC said the 'voter verifiable paper audit trail' (VVPAT) will be used in all polling stations this time. Ten lakh polling stations would be set up this time as against about nine lakh in 2014. EVMs and postal ballots will carry pictures of candidates.

