Election Tracker LIVE: It's Time We Raise Issue of Hindu Terrorism, Says Sushilkumar Shinde

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought an answer from Congress after a leader of its "ally", National Conference, said that "Kashmir would have a separate PM. Lashing out at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "He (Omar Abdullah) says that we are going back in time and soon things will be like it was before 1953 when India and Kashmir had different PMs. Congress will have to answer how dare its ally say such a thing."Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for picking Wayanad as his second seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Congress is now scared of contesting from areas dominated by majority population. "The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority," PM Modi said.