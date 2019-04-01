Election Tracker LIVE: It's Time We Raise Issue of Hindu Terrorism, Says Sushilkumar Shinde

Event Highlights
Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for picking Wayanad as his second seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Congress is now scared of contesting from areas dominated by majority population. "The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is in a minority," PM Modi said.
Congress Seeks PM's Apology for Wayanad | The All India Congress Committee has sought an apology from PM Modi for the people of Wayanad and its rich legacy. The Prime Minister had accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of choosing to contest from Wayanad "on account of there being residents of a particular religion living there," a press release by the Congress said, adding that such a move was a "disgrace to the high office of the PM."
Sapna Chaudhary is likely to campaign in constituencies where there is a sizeable number of Jat and Purvanchali voters and in the rural pockets of Delhi.
Central police observer Vivek Dubey on Monday expressed his satisfaction over Lok Sabha poll preparedness in all the parliamentary seats in the first, second and third phase in West Bengal. The officer had held video conferencing with district DMs and SPs in West Bengal. Speaking to the media people, Dubey said, “I interacted with all the concerned officers and they are doing a good job.”
Jayant Sinha has been re-nominated by the BJP for the Hazaribagh Lok Sabh seat. Sinha is hoping for a second consecutive term from the seat. When asked who will be his main opponent from the Hazaribagh seat, Sinha said the Mahagthbandhan ally Congress is finding it difficult to name a candidate, which is definitely an advantage for him.
Union minister of state for civil aviation, Jayant Sinha, said he has the blessings of his father Yashwant Sinha for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. His three-time MP father had extensively campaigned for him in 2014, resulting in his emphatic win. But, this time he (Jayant Sinha) has to go to the electoral battle alone following Yashwant Sinha quitting the BJP over differences with the party leadership.
According to RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha, the CPI-RJD alliance could not be forged also because his party was not willing to compromise on its candidate Tanveer Hassan.
"The RJD has been a very strong force. Even in the so-called (Narendra) Modi wave during the 2014 election, our candidate got almost four lakh votes and since then, he has never left Begusarai. It was impossible for us to set aside Hasan's candidature. We have a strong cadre that wanted Hasan and there is nothing we could have done. And, this became a deal-breaker," Rajya Sabha MP and RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha told PTI, referring to the CPI candidate's presence calling off any possibilities of an alliance.
Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP chief said all the accused, including Swami Aseemanand, were recently acquitted in the Samjhauta Express blast case.
Congress' Vaibhav Gehlot Speaks to News18 | Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for the first time after getting the Congress' Jodhpur ticket in the Lok Sabha Elections, arrived in the city. He spoke to News18 on the ocassion "I will try to walk on the path of my father. He made a big contribution to the development of Jodhpur. I will serve Jodhpur like my father."
Amit Shah Attacks Congress on Hindu Terror | In a joint attack along with PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah Monday at a rally in Paralakhemundi under the Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency also lashed out at the Congress, accusing the grand old party of trying to "defame" Hindus by giving them a terror tag.
Sushil Kumar Shinde's comment to ANI comes after PM Modi in his Wardha speech referred to the recent special NIA court acquittal of Samjhauta Express blast accused Swami Assemanand and others, and said the judgment had “debunked the Congress conspiracy” of ‘Hindu terror’. “How can a community known for peace, brotherhood and harmony be linked with terrorism?” Modi said.
PM Modi at his campaign rally in Maharashtra's Wardha today accused Congress of coming up with the phrase 'Hindu terror' and said the party and 'insulted' Hindus and their '5000-year-old culture'. “When you heard the phrase ‘Hindu terror’, did it hurt you deeply or not? In thousands of years of history, is there any instance of Hindus committing a terror act?” Modi asked the audience in his campaign speech.
PM Modi's Hindu Terror Comment Backfires | Former Home Minister S Shinde says that BJP is scared ever since Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have started campaigning. "PM didn't speak on jobs, development and farmers' issue. We never raised the issue of Hindu terrorism. It has been long since we did so and that also only on input from intel agencies. He's digging up a 9-year-old issue today, they're scared since Rahul ji and Priyanka ji have started the campaigns," he told news agency ANI.
In Sivagangai, H Raja faces a difficult battle against Karti Chidambaram, the son of P Chidambaram who has won from the seat since 1984.
Ahead of polls, public opinion and politics in Sivagangai appear divided. The electorate is voicing real issues like employment, while political parties are indulging in a battle for power. H Raja will contest for the third time from Sivagangai, while this will be former finance minister P Chidambaram's son, Karti's second attempt. Both candidates are confident that victory will be theirs.
In the editorial, Raut had said that Kanhaiya must be defeated in Begusarai "even at the cost of temparing the EVMs."
District Election Officer, Mumbai has issued notice to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, yesterday, in which he made reference to tampering of EVMs in Begusarai. Election officer has asked him to clarify by 3rd April.— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2019
Maneka Gandhi was replying to Rahul Gandhi's tweet from today which read: "Today, there are 22 lakh job vacancies in government. We will have these vacancies filled by March 31, 2020. Devolution of funds from the Centre to each state government for healthcare, education etc., will be linked to these vacant positions being filled."
Some say the BJP's decision to send Gordhan Zadaphia to Uttar Pradesh was taken quite in advance given the network he's built in the OBC community during his frequent visits to the state and to offset the gains the Congress might accrue owing to campaigning by Hardik Patel.
Kishor, who was widely seen as the second-in-command to Kumar in the JD(U) after he joined the party last year in September, had sprung a surprise with his statement recently that he was not in charge of campaigning anymore. In response to talks currently doing rounds in political circles, Nitish Kumar told News18 "Prashant Kishor is still in the party and a campaigner for us. He and I share good relations. I trust him a lot, but if he has any illusions, then it is up to him."
Earlier, Modi slammed Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for "stealing" data of residents. Addressing a rally in Rajahmundry, he said, "I have been told that TDP has started a new work, and that work is related to cyber crime. The 'Seva Mitra' app they talk about, is neither doing 'Seva (service)' nor it is a friend. The truth is that app is stealing people's data." It has been alleged that the company that developed the Seva Mitra app for the TDP, stole data of Andhra Pradesh beneficiaries from the state government database and processed the data without consent.
The BJP today announced Thushar Vellappally as its candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad, pitting him against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Vellappally is the son of Vellappaly Natesan, who heads the SNDP, a powerful social organisation that represents Kerala’s largest OBC community, Ezhavas. BJP chief Amit Shah, while announcing the candidature, called Vellappally a vibrant and dynamic youth leader and with him, “NDA will emerge as Kerala’s political alternative”.
BJP chief Amit Shah today hit out at Naveen Patnaik during an election rally, saying the Odisha Chief Minister had not learnt Odia even after 19 years in power. Saying the Patnaik government had to be uprooted, Shah said throughout the country states and languages may change but the clamour for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return was constant.
Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Telangana accused the TRS and its MPs of helping Modi return to power. “Did your chief minister ever raise the Rafale issue? Did he ever say ‘chowkidar chor hai’? It’s a partnership, TRS and their MPs help Narendra Modi. The fight is against Modi and BJP, only the Congress is fighting, not the TRS.”
Gandhi will now take the campaign forward to Wanaparthy, which is under the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency governed by the Congress. Following this, he will reach Huzurnagar that falls in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency represented by the TRS.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on Sharad Pawar during his election rally in Wardha, saying even the NCP chief knew which way the wind was blowing this time. Modi said the Congress-NCP alliance was like “kumbhakaran” in Maharashtra and Pawar, despite being a farmer himself, forgot the concerns of the community. “One of Pawar’s problems is that there is a big family war going on in the NCP. The party is getting out of their hands and the position is that Pawar's nephew is slowly occupying the party. This is why NCP is also facing a ticket-sharing battle,” he said.
Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is set to address a rally at Ramagundam this evening.
