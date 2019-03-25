Election Tracker LIVE: JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat to Congress as Deve Gowda Picks Tumkur

File photo of JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)



Nationalist Congress Party general secretary and chief spokesperson DP Tripathi will release the manifesto at 3pm at the party’s central office in New Delhi.



In a move to defer the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, a Congress delegation is likely to approach the Election Commission today at 5.30pm. The Congress is set to appeal to the EC that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ be released only after the final phase of voting is done, which is May 19. The grand old party claims that the April 5 release of the movie would amount to violation of the model code of conduct as it can lead to sizeable influence among voters.



Further, in another turn of events, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has called a sudden meeting of all leaders of the party’s Delhi unit today. Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands.