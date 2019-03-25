LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat to Congress as Deve Gowda Picks Tumkur

News18.com | March 25, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE | Failing to find a suitable candidate, the JD(S) has decided to give back the Bangalore North seat to the Congress today. Earlier, there were reports that the Karnataka Congress wanted JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North constituency, but the latter decided to be fielded from Tumkur instead. BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda is the sitting MP for the seat.

The Congress working committee will meet in Ahmedabad today to discuss election preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will preside over the meeting, which is scheduled for 11am. During the meeting, the CWC is expected to announce names of a few new faces. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to finalise the names of candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats. The BJP is expected to announce the names of the final nominees today.
Mar 25, 2019 9:32 am (IST)

Sumalatha Ambareesh Gets BJP Support | Meanwhile, the BJP in Karnataka decides to support late Congress leader Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha who is standing as an independent candidate from Mandya. The party will not be fielding a candidate in the constituency from where JD(S) candidate CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda will be contesting. 

Mar 25, 2019 9:26 am (IST)

The 85-year-old HD Deve Gowda, who currently represents Hassan, had earlier announced that he will be fighting the elections from either Tumkur or Bangalore North after deciding that his grandson Prajwal Revanna will be the candidate from the family bastion seat. 

Mar 25, 2019 9:19 am (IST)

The Congress in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal in a tweet thanked its ally - JD(S) for the gesture. "@INCIndia is thankful to Shri H D Deve Gowda ji and the JD(S) for their kind gesture of giving back the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat to the Congress. Together, let us reclaim democracy," he wrote. 

Mar 25, 2019 9:16 am (IST)

JD(S) Decides to Give Cong Bangalore North Seat | Congress' ally in Karnataka, the Janata Dal(Secular) decides to give the Bangalore North seat to its allied partner after remaining unsuccessful in its efforts to find a suitable candidate. The move comes following JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda's decision to contest from Tumkur over Bengaluru North. The constituency is currently represented by BJP's Sadananda Gowda. 

Mar 25, 2019 9:06 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Digvijaya from Bhopal, Surprise for Chhindwara: Congress' Midnight List a Mixed Bag for MP

It's also being seen as a political test for Singh who is known to be a wily politician and in the past had decimated his opponents in and outside Congress.

Mar 25, 2019 9:06 am (IST)

Prior to this, the Congress on Saturday night had announced a list of nine candidates. The names included that of former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh, who has been nominated from Bhopal. 

Mar 25, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

The Congress announced its ninth list of 10 candidates on Sunday. The list includes the son of Congress veteran P Chadamabaram, Karti Chidambaram who will be fielded from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga seat. Karti Chidambaram is facing trial in corruption cases, including the INX media money laundering case and his interim protection from arrest is set to come to an end today. 

Mar 25, 2019 8:56 am (IST)
 

Delhi Congress to meet over AAP alliance | Amid back and forth over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting of all leaders of the party’s Delhi unit on Monday. Although both parties have ruled out the possibility of an alliance in Delhi, they are still working on a tie-up behind the scenes. 

Election Tracker LIVE: JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat to Congress as Deve Gowda Picks Tumkur
File photo of JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party general secretary and chief spokesperson DP Tripathi will release the manifesto at 3pm at the party’s central office in New Delhi.

In a move to defer the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, a Congress delegation is likely to approach the Election Commission today at 5.30pm. The Congress is set to appeal to the EC that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ be released only after the final phase of voting is done, which is May 19. The grand old party claims that the April 5 release of the movie would amount to violation of the model code of conduct as it can lead to sizeable influence among voters.

Further, in another turn of events, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has called a sudden meeting of all leaders of the party’s Delhi unit today. Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands.
