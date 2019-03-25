Election Tracker LIVE: Kamal Haasan Meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, Says Came to Take Blessings

Former RJD Chief of Jharkhand Annapaurna Devi Joins BJP | Former Rashtriya Janata Dal's Jharkhand unit president Annapaurna Devi Monday joined the BJP, a day after she met its senior leaders following the announcement of seat-sharing arrangement among opposition parties that left her upset. She joined the party in presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and its general secretary Bhupendra Yadav. Sources said she may be fielded as BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls from Kodarma seat against opposition's candidate Babulal Marandi.
Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today announced the NYAY scheme, promising Rs 72,000 every year to 20 per cent of the poorest families if voted to power. “Five crore families and 25 crore people will directly benefit from this scheme. All calculations have been done. There is no such scheme anywhere else in the world,” Gandhi said in a press conference after the party’s working committee meeting.
CLICK TO READ | Failed Suicide Attempt, Stint at Big Boss, One Foot in Congress Door: Who is Sapna Chaudhary?
Chaudhary was spotted at the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) headquarters in Delhi soon after her fame in the reality TV series Big Boss in 2018.
JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda says, "Congress gave CM seat to us even when we won 37 seats. With the support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi we formed govt here. I'll campaign everywhere in the state. I'll also go to Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu also invited me. We're secular parties, wherever required I'll go."
HD Deve Gowda, JD(S): I know when we took this decision it might have hurt the sitting MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda. I don't want to hurt him, Congress leaders conveyed everything to him...I chose to contest from Tumkur on the demand of many Congress and JD(S) leaders.
HD Deve Gowda: I've worked as Lok Sabha MP for 29 yrs, that's why I had said I won't contest elections. I had decided to make sure Prajwal Revanna contests from Hassan. Farooq Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, Ghulam Nabi Azad & many leaders,including my friends,suggested me to contest. pic.twitter.com/1bGd1bhkll— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Rahul Gandhi Suggested to Give Tumkur to JD-S: Karnataka Deputy CM | “Rahul Gandhi suggested us to give Tumkur to JD(S), after joint discussions. We obeyed the decision. We didn't expect that Deve Gowda ji would decide to contest from here, so it's a great news for us. I assure people of Tumkur will make sure he wins,” ANI quoted Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara as saying.
In a First, TDP Not to Field Candidates for Telangana in LS Polls | For the first time since its formation in 1982, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would not be fielding candidates in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections. "We are not contesting in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections," a senior TDP leader said. The TRS has always tried to make sure that the TDP does not exist as a party in the state, he alleged. It may be recalled that a large number of TDP leaders have switched over to the TRS in recent years which has weakened the party substantially.
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, “Meeting was excellent we are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally of TMC in Andaman. We hope this relation evolves in future. I'm going to campaign for their candidate (in Andaman). I have a small regional party. Came here to take blessings from her (Mamata Banerjee)." He had announced that his party will contest from 40 seats for the polls. On Sunday Haasan said he would neither contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections or the Assembly polls.
Sikkim CM Files Nomination From 2 Assembly Seats | Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling, the longest serving chief minister of the country, on Monday filed his nomination papers from two assembly constituencies. Chamling, who has been in power since December 12, 1994 will fight to retain office for the eighth successive term.
NCP leader DP Tripathi on party's election manifesto: Road to dialogues should never be closed. It's necessary to strengthen our stand in global circumstances. So we said the road to dialogue should stay open. I don't say dialogues will immediately resolve the situation but it'll lessen problems. The NCP released their election manifesto today and stated, "We will open talks with Pakistan during which we will insist on discussing terrorism."
Paralympics Games winner Deepa Malik, who hails from Haryana, joins BJP. She joined the BJP in the presence of the party's Haryana unit chief Subhash Barala, and general secretary Anil Jain, who is in charge of its affairs in the state. She is the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympics Games. INLD MLA Kehar Singh Rawat also joined BJP today.
Karti Chidambaram files nomination for the Sivaganga parliamentary constituency as the Congress candidate. His name was announced in the ninth Congress list on Sunday. Karti Chidambaram is facing trial in corruption cases, including the INX media money laundering case. A Delhi court has extended till March 25 the interim protection to Karti from his arrest as well as that of former Union minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis scam cases filed by the CBI and the ED.
Tamil Nadu: Karti Chidambaram files nomination for the Sivaganga parliamentary constituency as the Congress candidate. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/yy3z5q41DK— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik filing nomination for Bijepur Assembly seat. Patnaik will contest from Hinjli in Ganjam district, a constituency he has been representing in the last four elections since 2000 and winning with impressive margins. He will also contest from Bijepur in Bargarh district for the first time.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) releases the list of star campaigners for Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and Supriya Sule feature on the list.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) releases list of star campaigners for #LokSabhaElections2019 for Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and Supriya Sule feature on the list. pic.twitter.com/j3S6OSqekY— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Uma Bharti to Contest 2024 Elections | Uma Bharti said she is taking a year-long break for a ganga-yatra and then will prepare for a 15 year long political journey. She also said she will not be contesting this election and have communicated to the party leadership that she will contest in 2024 elections.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy files nomination as Congress-JD(S) coalition candidate from Mandya for Lok Sabha elections.
Karnataka: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy files nomination as Congress-JD(S) coalition candidate from Mandya for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/LM0pWNLXFP— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Kamal Haasan Reaches Kolkata Ahead of Meeting With Mamata Banerjee | Kamal Haasan reaches Kolkata ahead of his meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "Our relationship with the honourable CM is quite old and I am coming to take my best wishes from her like last time," he tells reporters at Kolkata airport.
Cong Promises Rs 72000 Annually to 'Poor' Families | Following the Congess Working Committee meeting the party is holding a press conference where it is announcing its manifesto promises. "We will do justice by the poor people of the country through the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. There has been no such scheme in the whole world. Congress party guarantees that 20% of the families who earn below Rs 12000 will get Rs 72000 annually," Rahul Gandhi says.
The Congress will be fielding Sachin Chaudhary from Amroha parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh instead of Rashid Alvi, confirms Central Election Committee. The party has replaced around 6 of its candidates in UP.
Congress: Sachin Chaudhary to contest from Amroha seat instead of Rashid Alvi. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/mMlT2DoKGi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2019
Kamal Haasan with Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday.
Troubles for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka are on the rise after the southern ally, failing to find a suitable candidate, decided to give back the Bangalore North seat to the Congress. Earlier, there were reports that the Karnataka Congress wanted JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North constituency, but the latter decided to be fielded from Tumkur instead. BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda is the sitting MP for the seat.
Nationalist Congress Party general secretary and chief spokesperson DP Tripathi will release the manifesto at 3pm at the party’s central office in New Delhi.
In a move to defer the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, a Congress delegation is likely to approach the Election Commission today at 5.30pm. The Congress is set to appeal to the EC that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ be released only after the final phase of voting is done, which is May 19. The grand old party claims that the April 5 release of the movie would amount to violation of the model code of conduct as it can lead to sizeable influence among voters.
Further, the meeting between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the party’s Delhi unit on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party was inconclusive, with the leaders saying the Congress chief would take the final call on the issue. Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands.
