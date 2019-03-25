Election Tracker LIVE: Paralympics Games Winner Deepa Malik From Haryana Joins BJP

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today announced the NYAY scheme, promising Rs 72,000 every year to 20 per cent of the poorest families if voted to power. “Five crore families and 25 crore people will directly benefit from this scheme. All calculations have been done. There is no such scheme anywhere else in the world,” Gandhi said in a press conference after the party’s working committee meeting.
Karti Chidambaram files nomination for the Sivaganga parliamentary constituency as the Congress candidate. His name was announced in the ninth Congress list on Sunday. Karti Chidambaram is facing trial in corruption cases, including the INX media money laundering case. A Delhi court has extended till March 25 the interim protection to Karti from his arrest as well as that of former Union minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis scam cases filed by the CBI and the ED.
Tamil Nadu: Karti Chidambaram files nomination for the Sivaganga parliamentary constituency as the Congress candidate. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/yy3z5q41DK— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik filing nomination for Bijepur Assembly seat. Patnaik will contest from Hinjli in Ganjam district, a constituency he has been representing in the last four elections since 2000 and winning with impressive margins. He will also contest from Bijepur in Bargarh district for the first time.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) releases the list of star campaigners for Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and Supriya Sule feature on the list.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) releases list of star campaigners for #LokSabhaElections2019 for Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel and Supriya Sule feature on the list. pic.twitter.com/j3S6OSqekY— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Uma Bharti to Contest 2024 Elections | Uma Bharti said she is taking a year-long break for a ganga-yatra and then will prepare for a 15 year long political journey. She also said she will not be contesting this election and have communicated to the party leadership that she will contest in 2024 elections.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy files nomination as Congress-JD(S) coalition candidate from Mandya for Lok Sabha elections.
Karnataka: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy files nomination as Congress-JD(S) coalition candidate from Mandya for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/LM0pWNLXFP— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Kamal Haasan Reaches Kolkata Ahead of Meeting With Mamata Banerjee | Kamal Haasan reaches Kolkata ahead of his meeting with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "Our relationship with the honourable CM is quite old and I am coming to take my best wishes from her like last time," he tells reporters at Kolkata airport.
Cong Promises Rs 72000 Annually to 'Poor' Families | Following the Congess Working Committee meeting the party is holding a press conference where it is announcing its manifesto promises. "We will do justice by the poor people of the country through the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme. There has been no such scheme in the whole world. Congress party guarantees that 20% of the families who earn below Rs 12000 will get Rs 72000 annually," Rahul Gandhi says.
The Congress will be fielding Sachin Chaudhary from Amroha parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh instead of Rashid Alvi, confirms Central Election Committee. The party has replaced around 6 of its candidates in UP.
Congress: Sachin Chaudhary to contest from Amroha seat instead of Rashid Alvi. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/mMlT2DoKGi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2019
Congress Likely to Field Urmila Matondkar in North Mumbai | Congress is expected to announce an unexpected name for the North Mumbai parliamentary seat. Speculations are rife that the party will be fielding actress Urmila Matondkar from the constituency. It is said that Congress in the state is preparing to give Urmila a ticket after her formal entry into the party. Big Boss winner Shilpa Shende and Marathi actress Asawari Joshi had also expressed their wish to contest from the seat on a Congress ticket. Meanwhile, the BJP has once again fielded the incumbent MP Gopal Shetty as its candidate from its stronghold constituency.
Independent candidate from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh accuses the ruling Congress-JD(S) government in the state for spying on her. " From the last one and half months, there are intelligence officers posted outside my house. They are shadowing, spying. I even asked a couple of them what they are doing here," she tells News18 Kannada. Sumalatha adds that she has complained to the Election Commission and asked them for security.
After filing the nomination papers, the sitting Congress MP from Tumkur Muddahanumegowda says, "I request to my leader & leaders of JD(S) to reconsider their decision & to give the ticket to me only. I am confident that I will get back the seat"
Congress MP from #Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda: I have filed my nomination as a Congress candidate. I request to my leader & leaders of JD(S) to reconsider their decision & to give the ticket to me only. I am confident that I will get back the seat. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/95RixpUTt1— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Sitting Congress MP Files Nomination Despite JDS Fielding Deve Gowda in Tumkur | In the latest development in the controversy over the Tumkur seat, the sitting Congress MP Mudduhanumegowda files nomination from Tumkur. The move comes despite Congress's decision to cede the seat to its coalition party JD(S) who will officially be fielding H D Deve Gowda.
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri reacts to Sudarshan Nachiappan's earlier statement in which he expressed his disappointment over the party's decision to field Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga. "Partymen should accept the decision of the High Command.It’s not the decision of TNCC or men but a decision made by AICC and Rahul Gandhi. Allegations against Karti Chidambaram on corruption cases are false and only framed by the BJP," he says.
Congress leader from Tumkur KN Rajanna says that he will be filing nominations today."We request Deve Gowda to contest from Bengaluru North instead of Tumkur.If Deve Gowda wants to contest from here,let him contest on Congress ticket,we all will vote for him," he says. The JDS supremo is expected to file his nomination later today.
Congress leader from Tumkur KN Rajanna: Me and SP Muddahanumegowda are filing nominations today.We request Deve Gowda to contest from Bengaluru North instead of Tumkur.If Deve Gowda wants to contest from here,let him contest on Congress ticket,we all will vote for him. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/UskD98PRE1— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
File photo of Deepa Malik.
Troubles for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka are on the rise after the southern ally, failing to find a suitable candidate, decided to give back the Bangalore North seat to the Congress. Earlier, there were reports that the Karnataka Congress wanted JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North constituency, but the latter decided to be fielded from Tumkur instead. BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda is the sitting MP for the seat.
Nationalist Congress Party general secretary and chief spokesperson DP Tripathi will release the manifesto at 3pm at the party’s central office in New Delhi.
In a move to defer the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, a Congress delegation is likely to approach the Election Commission today at 5.30pm. The Congress is set to appeal to the EC that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ be released only after the final phase of voting is done, which is May 19. The grand old party claims that the April 5 release of the movie would amount to violation of the model code of conduct as it can lead to sizeable influence among voters.
Further, the meeting between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the party’s Delhi unit on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party was inconclusive, with the leaders saying the Congress chief would take the final call on the issue. Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands.
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League vs MI 213/620.0 overs /oversDelhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 198/220.0 overs 137/1015.4 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 284/750.0 overs 285/247.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KKR 181/320.0 overs 183/419.4 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
-
24 Mar, 2019 | ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier vs PNG 56/813.0 overs 60/03.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets