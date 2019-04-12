Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Tears Into Modi, Says 'Congress Manifesto Not Mann Ki Baat of Megalomaniac'

BJP will Make Sedition Law More Stringent: Rajnath Singh | Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting in Gandhidham today attacked the Congress party over its poll promise of repealing the sedition law. The lawmaker said that the BJP government would make the law even more stringent. "I want to ask you all, should we forgive those anti-nationals who are trying to break the unity and social fabric of our country?" he asked. "If it's within our powers, we will make the sedition law even more stringent. We will make such a strict law that it would send shivers down their spine," he declared.
The BJP has approached the Election Commission as well as the Supreme Court against Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress chief wrongly attributed his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe against PM Narendra Modi to the top court. While Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi went to the Election Commission, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi sought contempt proceedings against Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court.
Leaving no doubt what the intention behind her statement was, Gandhi further said that Muslim voters need to understand that it is a give and take relation.
CPI candidate from Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar today slammed the BJP over Smriti Irani's qualification. "A fake-degree government has been fighting with real degree students in every corner of the country for the last five years instead of fighting illiteracy. Then, the development and the minister's degrees are not going back and forth," he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir at an election rally in Khanabal area of the south Kashmir district today alleged that the secular fabric of the country was in great "danger" under the BJP government and said this general election is the best opportunity for the people to defeat the "communal agenda" of BJP and the RSS. "The time has changed, people have realised the anti-minority policies of Modi and will vote against the saffron party in these elections. These elections were the best opportunity for the people to defeat the communal agenda of BJP RSS," he said.
The BJP has submitted its memorandum to the Election Commission of India regarding violence and booth rigging in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar constituencies during the first phase of polling in Lok Sabha Elections. The memorandum signed by Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accuses TMC party worker of causing disturbance during polling.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala to reporters "Smriti Irani has multiple degrees. PM Modi secure the country later, but first, get your party in order. Tell the qualifications of Union Minister Smriti Irani. The EC should dismiss Smriti Irani's nominaiton from Amethi, as there are discrepancy in her educational qualifications".
Nobody Knows What's Happenings in EVMs: Naidu | Karnataka chief minister Chandrababu Naidu today told reporters that he is set to meet the Election Commission tomorrow to discuss the alleged tampering of EVM in the Phase 1 elections in Andhra Pradesh. "Tomorrow I'm meeting Election Commission, I'm going to discuss the anomalies and technical problems EVMs are facing. Nobody knows what is happening in EVMs," he said.
Congress said that they are still open for an alliance in Delhi. But, considering the current situation, they have decided to announce candidates on all Delhi seats tomorrow.
BJP president Amit Shah at a public meeting in Keonjhar today slammed BJD supremo and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik saying "Naveen Babu is ruling Odisha for 19 years but he can’t speak Odia without a paper. I have come here to appeal to you to elect a CM who can speak, understand your problems in your own Odia language".
Karnataka Congress responds to PM Modi's latest "20 per cent commission government" jibe at the Congress-JDS alliance.
"PM Narendra Modi is 100% commission agent. That has been established in the #RafaleScam— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 12, 2019
He is using central agencies to target opposition parties. No raids ever on BJP leaders!
He is trying to block a probe in Rafale Scam by not giving documents to Supreme Court": @dineshgrao pic.twitter.com/hQf9YpL7Dk
Modi Products are Made in China, Where is 'Make in India': Rahul Gandhi | Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Salem, Tamil Nadu mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' slogan, saying the country's market was now flooded with Chinese products. "He gave you an empty slogan called Make in India but wherever we look we see Made in China products," he said. Be it phone, shoes or shirt "you see made in China," he said.
Those Born with Silver Spoon, Dont Care About Jawans: PM Modi | PM Modi today took a jibe at Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy saying that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and him do not give importance to the security of the nation. "These people are born with a silver spoon. That is the reason why the JDS-Congress and their team do not give any importance to the security of our country. That is why there was a scam in each of their defence deals. This is what led our jawans carry poor quality weapons".
AAP Agrees to 3 Seats, JJP to Get 7 Seats | The Aam Admi Party and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), in a press conference, announce their alliance in Haryana. According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the JJP will contest on seven seats and AAP will contest on three seats.
Gopal Rai, Aam Aadmi Party: AAP -Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) have entered into an alliance in Haryana for Lok Sabha elections. JJP will contest on 7 seats and AAP will contest on 3 seats in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/SeIAbuuw8a— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019
In a surprising move, the former Union Minister Krishna Tirath has quits the BJP and rejoined Congress.
Delhi: Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath quits BJP,rejoins Congress pic.twitter.com/zIrO0FuuMl— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019
Maneka Gandhi Courts Controversies Over Remark to Muslims | Meanwhile, the Union Minister for women and child development Maneka Gandhi has stirred controversy after she tells Muslims in Sultanpur Turab Khani's village that she would not want to give them jobs if they do not vote for her. "My feelings get hurt. If Muslims then come to me asking for work, then I will think let it be, how does it matter? After all, a job is a deal,” she said making it clear that Muslims should not expect jobs if they don’t vote for her.
Meanwhile, BJP's ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, has said that it has advised the ruling party to "speak less" on the Rafale deal since the unwanted statements may increase troubles. "At least on the Rafale issue, one needs to shed arrogance and talk with patience. Right from the defence minister to other leaders, people (in the BJP) are speaking whatever they like," the Sena wrote in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna.
BJP Complains Against Rahul Gandhi's Rafale Remark | Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi are addressing the media from outside the Election Commission's office. "Defamatory words were used by the Congress chief. He has repeatedly called the Honourable Prime Minister of the country as a chor and has put words in the Supreme Court's mouth," Nirmala Sitharaman says.
BJP's Smriti Irani in her response to Congress' jibe over her poll affidavit disclosure says, "In the last 5 years, they have attacked me in every which way possible. I only have one message for them, the more you will insult me, the more you will attack me, the harder I will work against Congress in Amethi."
Meanwhile, the BJP in its reaction to the top court's interim order says that it will wait for the final judgment. "Whatever is the order of the Supreme Court, it has to be complied with," the party says adding, "As far as issues raised by the government is concerned, they have been placed before the court for its consideration."
Nexus Between BJP & Suited-Booted Friends Will be Exposed, Says Cong | Congress hails the Supreme Court's interim order in the Electoral Bond Scheme case and says that the party has always maintained transparency. The Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi also hits out at the BJP and says, "We hope that the BJP would explain how they got such kind of political funding. We also hope this would expose the nexus between their suited-booted friends and the political party."
The Congress is, meanwhile, likely to announce its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The list may see the return of former CM Sheila Dikshit to take on AAP’s Atishi from East Delhi. Ajay Maken is likely to fight from New Delhi and Kapil Sibal from Chandni Chowk. Other probables include JP Aggarwal from North East, RK Chauhan from North West, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi and Sushil Kumar from South Delhi.
In an interview to News18 Network, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi launched a scathing attack on strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor. “Prashant Kishor met Lalu on five occasions. I even threw him out of the house. He’s a liar. He told us that Lalu and Nitish Kumar should come together, but we protested. We don’t trust Nitish,” she said.
Local poll authorities in Maharashtra, meanwhile, are learnt to have told the Election Commission that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the Balakot air strike, are prima facie violative of its orders, asking parties against using the armed forces in their campaigns. Addressing a rally in Ausa in Maharashtra's Latur on April 9, Modi had said, "Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the air strike… I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan? Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)," Modi said.
The EC had sought the report in the context of an EC advisory issued last month asking parties to desist from indulging in political propaganda involving actions of the armed forces. "...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," the commission said on March 19.
In an unprecedented move, more than 150 veterans, including some former Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs, have written to the President of India against the “politicisation” of the armed forces in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
The letter, titled ‘From A Group of Veterans To Our Supreme Commander’, registers strong objection to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark.
Among the signatories of the letter are three former Army chiefs — Sunith Francis Rodrigues, Shankar Roychowdhury, Deepak Kapoor; four former Navy chiefs — Laxminarayan Ramdas, Vishnu Bhagwat, Arun Prakash, Suresh Mehta; and former Air Force chief NC Suri.
