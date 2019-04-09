Election Tracker LIVE: LGBT Activist Harish Iyer Joins Congress to Weed Out 'Islamophobia'

BJD Will Play Important Role in Govt Formation at Centre: Patnaik | Ruling BJD president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said no party will get absolute majority in the Lok Sabha election and claimed that Odisha will play an important role in the formation of the next government at the Centre. Patnaik said the regional party will support a government at the Centre that supports Odisha's legitimate rights.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi raked up the migrant attacks on Biharis in western India, asking what has PM Modi done for the residents of the state since then. "You go to western parts in search of jobs and get attacked. Many have gone to BJP-ruled states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, yet you have to face this. What has Modi done for your? He even promised special status to Bihar. What happened?" Gandhi asked addressing a rally.
BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday promised to extend reservation to the private sector if the opposition alliance comes to power at the Centre. "Once the alliance forms its government, reservation will also be extented in jobs in the private sector," BSP president said while addressing an election meeting here. "We will work on the policy of 'sarvjan hitay, sarvjan sukhay' on coming to power," she said. The BSP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samjawadi Party and RLD in the state.
After CPI-M writing a letter to the Election Commission (EC) alleging violation of model code by PM Modi, left leader Sitaram Yechury wrote on Twitter, “The Election Commission should initiate disciplinary proceedings against Modi. It is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct, despite the recent advisory issued by the EC recently.”
This happened today and is in the public domain. The Election Commission should initiate disciplinary proceedings against Modi. It is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct, despite the recent advisory issued by the EC recently. https://t.co/ZCZJ1ZnEzf— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 9, 2019
The remarks by PM Narendra Modi on the IAF operation on February 26 while addressing rallies in Maharashtra and Karnataka prompted the CPI-M to write a letter to the Election Commission(EC) alleging violation of model code. "With deep anguish we are drawing your attention to the latest violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also violating the specific direction of the Election Commission to refrain from invoking the armed forces for seeking votes," CPI-M politburo member Nilotpal Basu said.
Despite Election Commission's warning to be careful while making statements, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday once again landed in trouble over "Ali-Bajrang Bali" remarks. Taking cognisance of the matter, the poll body sought a report from Meerut district magistrate. The officer has been asked to submit a report by 11 am on Wednesday.
LGBT activist Harish Iyer joins Congress to weed out 'Islamophobia' and 'Homophobia'. "I have officially joined the Congress and look forward to working with the Mumbai Congress team in weeding out homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia and the politics of hate," he announced on Twitter.
I have officially joined the @INCIndia and look forward to working with the Mumbai Congress team in weeding out homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia and the politics of hate. pic.twitter.com/G0wJYEJL1w— harish iyer (@hiyer) April 9, 2019
PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. State CM Palaniswami is also present. Modi said, “Your own city saw a deadly terror attack in Feb 1998. Weak manner in which Congress in Centre & DMK in TN acted, is known to you. Today's India is different. Anyone who dares to attack India, will get a strong response. We'll pay back in the same coin and with compound interest.
PM Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. In a tweet, he paid his tributes to slain BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and the security personnel who were martyred. He said, “The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain. Shri Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”
Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2019
Gandhi was referring to the 2018 incident when over 55 cases of attack on migrants, mainly from UP and Bihar, were registered across Gujarat and 431 arrested after a 14-month-old girl was raped in north Gujarat on September 28.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked Opposition parties, including the Indian Union Muslim League, describing the outfit as "a green virus". He was referring to the green-coloured flags waved at a rally attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after he filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a “coward” after he invited the latter to an “open-book” debate on the Rafael deal and other issues. “Chowkidar is not only chor, but also a coward, I told him to debate with me as he talks about corruption, but he does not have the guts and fled,” Gandhi said at a rally.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling him "Bhrasht Nath" after raids by the Income Tax department on his close aides. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, said, “Bhrasht Nath could say anything, but it doesn’t matter. Action needs to be taken on scams and corruption. Scams were put in cold storage and we thought they should be probed. If the scams are surfacing, the people behind them should also come forward." Reacting to the PM's dig, Nath accused the Prime Minister of “overlooking” the scams that took place during the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.
He added that the I-T raids were futile and it was in reality a BJP man who was caught with money in the I-T raids. “Modi is scared and has forgotten the Vyapam Scam, e-tendering scam and several other such scams. Nothing will be found in the raids as it is a political attack," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Maharashtra's Latur today with a stinging attack on the Congress, calling it a party that wants to give open licence to anti-nationals. Addressing a joint rally with Uddhav Thackeray at Ausa in Osmanabad, he said Pakistan would not have born in 1947 had Congress leaders acted wisely in the pre-Independence era. The Congress party's manifesto speaks the same language as that of Pakistan, he added.
He is now addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.
Today is the last day for political parties to campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and the final day of filing nomination for the fourth phase.
Rahul Gandhi will reach Assam to kick-off Congress campaign in the northeastern state, two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Congress president will address a rally at Panchgram in Hailakandi district. He will then proceed to Bihar where he will campaign at Gandhi Maidan Ground in Gaya, a city that holds supreme importance among Hindu devotees. After Bihar, it will be Odisha’s Phulbani.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Saharanpur for a mega road show from Gol Kothi to Qutub Sher. The Congress is trying to dethrone the Bharataiya Janata Party form the Saharanpur seat.
In Telangana, BJP national president will campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Led by Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad is AIMIM party stronghold. The BJP chief will also take out a massive roadshow from Singha Dwara of Shree Jagannath Temple to Badasankha in Puri, Odisha.
