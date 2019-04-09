LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election Tracker LIVE: LGBT Activist Harish Iyer Joins Congress to Weed Out 'Islamophobia'

News18.com | April 9, 2019, 8:57 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: Harish Iyer, a well-known LGBTQ activist, has joined Congress. Sharing his induction, Iyer tweeted that he is looking forward to "weed out homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia and the politics of hate". He said that he would be helping the party's Mumbai unit.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi raked up the migrant attacks on Biharis in western India, asking what has PM Modi done for the residents of the state since then. "You go to western parts in search of jobs and get attacked. Many have gone to BJP-ruled states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, yet you have to face this. What has Modi done for your? He even promised special status to Bihar. What happened?" Gandhi asked addressing a rally.
Read More
Apr 9, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

BJD Will Play Important Role in Govt Formation at Centre: Patnaik |  Ruling BJD president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said no party will get absolute majority in the Lok Sabha election and claimed that Odisha will play an important role in the formation of the next government at the Centre. Patnaik said the regional party will support a government at the Centre that supports Odisha's legitimate rights.

Apr 9, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh takes potshots on Congress after attack on BJP convoy: I'm in contact with central ministers; spoke to PM Modi an hour ago. I'll go to Dantewada and meet families of deceased. Congress ki boli aur goli ka asar dikhne laga.  

Apr 9, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday promised to extend reservation to the private sector if the opposition alliance comes to power at the Centre.  "Once the alliance forms its government, reservation will also be extented in jobs in the private sector," BSP president said while addressing an election meeting here. "We will work on the policy of 'sarvjan hitay, sarvjan sukhay' on coming to power," she said. The BSP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samjawadi Party and RLD in the state.

Apr 9, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

After CPI-M writing a letter to the Election Commission (EC) alleging violation of model code by PM Modi, left leader Sitaram Yechury wrote on Twitter, “The Election Commission should initiate disciplinary proceedings against Modi. It is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct, despite the recent advisory issued by the EC recently.”

Apr 9, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

Trinamool Congress has sought an immediate appointment with the Chief Election Commissioner on the issue of Coochbehar SP’s transfer.

Apr 9, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

The remarks by PM Narendra Modi on the IAF operation on February 26 while addressing rallies in Maharashtra and Karnataka prompted the CPI-M to write a letter to the Election Commission(EC) alleging violation of model code. "With deep anguish we are drawing your attention to the latest violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also violating the specific direction of the Election Commission to refrain from invoking the armed forces for seeking votes," CPI-M politburo member Nilotpal Basu said.

Apr 9, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

BJP candidate from Darjeeling Raju Bista files nomination. GJM (Bimal Gurung faction) and GNLF are supporting the BJP candidate.

Apr 9, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

Union minister and BJP candidate SS Alhuwalia from Burdwan-Durgapur constituency files nomination. Alhuwalia is the incumbent Darjeeling MP.

Apr 9, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Oppn vs BJP' Battle Set to Take Centrestage as High Voltage Campaigning Ends for Phase One

With the end of campaigning for the first phase, all eyes are now on how people decide to vote this season.

Apr 9, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

Despite Election Commission's warning to be careful while making statements, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday once again landed in trouble over "Ali-Bajrang Bali" remarks. Taking cognisance of the matter, the poll body sought a report from Meerut district magistrate. The officer has been asked to submit a report by 11 am on Wednesday.

Apr 9, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

LGBT activist Harish Iyer joins Congress to weed out 'Islamophobia' and 'Homophobia'. "I have officially joined the Congress and look forward to working with the Mumbai Congress team in weeding out homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia and the politics of hate," he announced on Twitter.

Apr 9, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

PM Modi in Coimbatore: Kerala isn't far from here. Congress and communists are together in destroying the culture of Kerala. Their stand on Sabarimala has vote bank politics written all over it. I want to say that the force of the communists will not be enough to destroy our faith.

Apr 9, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi in Coimbatore: Congress and DMK are anti-women parties. Their leaders have made worst comments on women. DMK is deeply patriarchal and they ill-treated Jayalalitha. Can such a party ever protect women of Tamil Nadu?

Apr 9, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi in Coimbatore: We understand importance of textile sector. GST Issues of the sector have been solved to a great extent. Time has come for women-led development.

Apr 9, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. State CM Palaniswami is also present. Modi said, “Your own city saw a deadly terror attack in Feb 1998. Weak manner in which Congress in Centre & DMK in TN acted, is known to you. Today's India is different. Anyone who dares to attack India, will get a strong response. We'll pay back in the same coin and with compound interest.

Apr 9, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Opposition has no plan when it comes to national security. Their soft attitude made India helpless in front of forces of terror for many years. These days the issueless opposition has started asking - why is Modi talking about nationalism?

Apr 9, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Congress will raises taxes. Their stand on Sabarimala is influenced by vote-bank considerations.  

Apr 9, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: In our vision for a secure India, Tamil Nadu has a special role.  This is one of the states where a modern defence corridor will come up.  This will make India self-sufficient in defence production.

Apr 9, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: Congress’ hatred for middle-class is not new. Schemes like MUDRA have benefited the middle-class. We are committed to keep prices of commodities under control.

Apr 9, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah holds a road show in Puri for BJP candidate Sambit Patra. Union minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan is also present.

Apr 9, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

5 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam- Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, will go to polls on April 11. Election Commission preparations are underway.  

Apr 9, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. In a tweet, he paid his tributes to slain BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and the security personnel who were martyred. He said, “The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain. Shri Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Apr 9, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Rajendra Stadium Public Meeting Ground, Katihar, at 2pm on Wednesday. He will later address a public meeting at Jute Park Ground, Raiganj, in West Bengal.

Apr 9, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will embark on a road show in Munshiganj, Amethi on Wednesday before filing nomination papers. He is expected to reach the collectorate office, Amethi at 12:00 hours.  

Apr 9, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah visits Lord Jagannath temple in Puri before attending a roadshow for BJP candidate Sambit Patra. Four Lok Sabha and 28 assembly constituencies of Odisha go to polls in first phase on April 11.

Apr 9, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)

Ex BJP MLA RD Prajapati joins SP and may contest against Union minister Virendra Khatik from Tikamgarh in MP. 

Apr 9, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Rahul Didn't Contest from Karnataka Fearing 'Revenge' from Gowda, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said though the Congress party has an understanding with the JDS in Karnataka, the Congress president chose Kerela fearing a defeat in the Karnataka if Gowda happened to bring back old rivalries.

Apr 9, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Gopala Krishna Dwivedi: 2186 candidates are contesting in 175 constituencies in AP. Total 45,920 polling stations in state.  118.69 crore cash has been seized. This is second highest in the country after Tamil Nadu.

Apr 9, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

P Sundar Raj (DIG of Naxal Operations): BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, his driver & 3 PSOs killed according to preliminary reports in Bastar Maoist attack. It was a powerful IED blast. Bodies to be evacuated at the earliest for identification.

Apr 9, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel calls for an emergency security meeting after a BJP MLA and five security personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in state’s insurgent hit Bastar.

Load More
Election Tracker LIVE: LGBT Activist Harish Iyer Joins Congress to Weed Out 'Islamophobia'

Gandhi was referring to the 2018 incident when over 55 cases of attack on migrants, mainly from UP and Bihar, were registered across Gujarat and 431 arrested after a 14-month-old girl was raped in north Gujarat on September 28.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked Opposition parties, including the Indian Union Muslim League, describing the outfit as "a green virus". He was referring to the green-coloured flags waved at a rally attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after he filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a “coward” after he invited the latter to an “open-book” debate on the Rafael deal and other issues. “Chowkidar is not only chor, but also a coward, I told him to debate with me as he talks about corruption, but he does not have the guts and fled,” Gandhi said at a rally.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling him "Bhrasht Nath" after raids by the Income Tax department on his close aides. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, said, “Bhrasht Nath could say anything, but it doesn’t matter. Action needs to be taken on scams and corruption. Scams were put in cold storage and we thought they should be probed. If the scams are surfacing, the people behind them should also come forward." Reacting to the PM's dig, Nath accused the Prime Minister of “overlooking” the scams that took place during the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

He added that the I-T raids were futile and it was in reality a BJP man who was caught with money in the I-T raids. “Modi is scared and has forgotten the Vyapam Scam, e-tendering scam and several other such scams. Nothing will be found in the raids as it is a political attack," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Maharashtra's Latur today with a stinging attack on the Congress, calling it a party that wants to give open licence to anti-nationals. Addressing a joint rally with Uddhav Thackeray at Ausa in Osmanabad, he said Pakistan would not have born in 1947 had Congress leaders acted wisely in the pre-Independence era. The Congress party's manifesto speaks the same language as that of Pakistan, he added.

He is now addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.

Today is the last day for political parties to campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and the final day of filing nomination for the fourth phase.

Rahul Gandhi will reach Assam to kick-off Congress campaign in the northeastern state, two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Congress president will address a rally at Panchgram in Hailakandi district. He will then proceed to Bihar where he will campaign at Gandhi Maidan Ground in Gaya, a city that holds supreme importance among Hindu devotees. After Bihar, it will be Odisha’s Phulbani.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Saharanpur for a mega road show from Gol Kothi to Qutub Sher. The Congress is trying to dethrone the Bharataiya Janata Party form the Saharanpur seat.

In Telangana, BJP national president will campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Led by Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad is AIMIM party stronghold. The BJP chief will also take out a massive roadshow from Singha Dwara of Shree Jagannath Temple to Badasankha in Puri, Odisha.
  • 08 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KXIP
    150/4
    20.0 overs
    		 151/4
    19.5 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    RR vs KKR
    139/3
    20.0 overs
    		 140/2
    13.5 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs DC
    149/8
    20.0 overs
    		 152/6
    18.5 overs
    Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs SRH
    136/7
    20.0 overs
    		 96/10
    17.4 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs KXIP
    160/3
    20.0 overs
    		 138/5
    20.0 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram