Election Tracker LIVE: Modi Is No One to Decide Who Stays Or Who Leaves, Says Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi tells reporters, "I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one, be it North,South,East or West. My aim is to send a message, there is a feeling in South India that the way Centre,Modi ji and RSS are working its like an assault on culture and languages in South."

br />People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti hits out at Amit Shah, "Amit Shah sahab, I am telling you that the day you scrap (Article) 370 you will become an occupation force in Jammu & Kashmir. The way Palestine was captured by Israel, in that way Jammu & Kashmir will be captured by India, if you scrap 370," she says in a rally.

BJP national general secretary Chowkidar P Muralidhar Rao in a tweet called out the Congress party saying that the people of South India have rejected the grand old party. "‏Not love for South India but 'making a virtue out of necessity' is the desperate game-plan of the frustrated Congress leadership to save the face of its Party President Rahul Gandhi. South has rejected Congress, lock, stock and barrel and the trend will continue," he said.

Chidambaram Hits Back at Arun Jaitley | Responding to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's attacks on the Congress party's manifesto, former finance minister P Chidambaram asked him why hasn't the saffron party answered the questions on withdrawal of AFSPA from Tripura, Meghalaya, and parts of Arunachal Pradesh."There is no tukhde tukhde gang in the Congress. There is only a flip flop gang in the BJP," he said.

Yogi Adityanath on Rahul Gandhi's Second Nomination | UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Bulandshahr said that Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Wayanad signals his defeat in UP. "He knew that he will not win in UP, that why he went to Kerala," he said. The chief minister, who was recently under fire for his 'Modi ji Sena' comment, also said that the Congress is contesting elections there in an alliance with the Muslim league which was responsible for India's partition. "This clearly shows the intention of the Congress party," he added

Kalyan Singh's Poll Violation Report Sent to Home MInistry | The President has forwarded the report over Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh to Home Ministry. The EC had written to the President against him for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Kalyan Singh in his response to the recent development told new agency ANI "We are BJP workers and want BJP to emerge victoriously. We want that once again Modi ji should become PM on 23rd May".

Election Tracker LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned voters of the BJP's "sinister" designs and claimed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is another ploy to turn legal citizens of this country into refugees. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returned to power, he will throw away the Constitution and change the country from a democracy to a totalitarian regime, she added at a rally in Cooch Behar.Union minister Smriti Irani today hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of betraying the people of Amethi by choosing to file his nomination from Kerala's Wayanad. Irani, speaking from Gandhi's turf Amethi, said the Congress had ignored Amethi's development and it was the BJP, which had taken up the issues plaguing the people. Irani earlier said, "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters. Come elections he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency because Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support."

Earlier, Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad with his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi is contesting from the southern district in addition to his turf of Amethi. As Gandhi raises the political heat in Kerala, his rival Smriti Irani prepares to campaign in his home borough, Amethi. Irani is also scheduled to go to Salon assembly in Rae Bareli for the BJP’s Kisan Morcha Sammelan.Meanwhile, BJP national president Amit Shah will address a public meeting in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, Shah will be rallying at Kareemnagar and Warangal, while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh he will campaign at Narsaraopet (Guntur) and Visakhapatnam.The Congress unit in Mumbai will release the party manifesto for the city. The event will be attended by all the six Congress candidates including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam.Today is also the last day for Hardik Patel to seek urgent hearing from the Supreme Court.