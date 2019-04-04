Election Tracker LIVE: Modi Is No One to Decide Who Stays Or Who Leaves, Says Mamata Banerjee

Earlier, Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad with his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi is contesting from the southern district in addition to his turf of Amethi. As Gandhi raises the political heat in Kerala, his rival Smriti Irani prepares to campaign in his home borough, Amethi. Irani is also scheduled to go to Salon assembly in Rae Bareli for the BJP’s Kisan Morcha Sammelan.
Meanwhile, BJP
national president Amit Shah will address a public meeting in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, Shah will be rallying at Kareemnagar and Warangal, while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh he will campaign at Narsaraopet (Guntur) and Visakhapatnam.
The Congress unit in Mumbai will release the party manifesto for the city. The event will be attended by all the six Congress candidates including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam.
Today is also the last day for Hardik Patel to seek urgent hearing from the Supreme Court.