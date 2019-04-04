Election Tracker LIVE: Modi Is No One to Decide Who Stays Or Who Leaves, Says Mamata Banerjee

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned voters of the BJP's "sinister" designs and claimed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is another ploy to turn legal citizens of this country into refugees. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returned to power, he will throw away the Constitution and change the country from a democracy to a totalitarian regime, she added at a rally in Cooch Behar.Union minister Smriti Irani today hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of betraying the people of Amethi by choosing to file his nomination from Kerala's Wayanad. Irani, speaking from Gandhi's turf Amethi, said the Congress had ignored Amethi's development and it was the BJP, which had taken up the issues plaguing the people. Irani earlier said, "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters. Come elections he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency because Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support."