Election Tracker LIVE: Modi Is No One to Decide Who Stays Or Who Leaves, Says Mamata Banerjee

News18.com | April 4, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned voters of the BJP's "sinister" designs and claimed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is another ploy to turn legal citizens of this country into refugees. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returned to power, he will throw away the Constitution and change the country from a democracy to a totalitarian regime, she added at a rally in Cooch Behar.

Union minister Smriti Irani today hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of betraying the people of Amethi by choosing to file his nomination from Kerala's Wayanad. Irani, speaking from Gandhi's turf Amethi, said the Congress had ignored Amethi's development and it was the BJP, which had taken up the issues plaguing the people. Irani earlier said, "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters. Come elections he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency because Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support."
Apr 4, 2019 4:53 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Shatrughan Sinha's Wife Poonam Sinha to Contest Against Rajnath Singh in Lucknow

The decision to field Poonam Sinha as the joint opposition candidate against the Home Minister is an attempt by the opposition parties to keep the Union Home Minister confined to his constituency.

Apr 4, 2019 4:47 pm (IST)

Kalyan Singh's Poll Violation Report Sent to Home MInistry | The President has forwarded the report over Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh to Home Ministry. The EC had written to the President against him for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Kalyan Singh in his response to the recent development told new agency ANI "We are BJP workers and want BJP to emerge victoriously. We want that once again Modi ji should become PM on 23rd May".

Apr 4, 2019 4:41 pm (IST)

Yogi Adityanath on Rahul Gandhi's Second Nomination | UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Bulandshahr said that Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Wayanad signals his defeat in UP. "He knew that he will not win in UP, that why he went to Kerala," he said. The chief minister, who was recently under fire for his 'Modi ji Sena' comment, also said that the Congress is contesting elections there in an alliance with the Muslim league which was responsible for India's partition. "This clearly shows the intention of the Congress party," he added

Apr 4, 2019 4:36 pm (IST)

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today defended his party's promise to review the AFSPA, saying while the security forces should enjoy full powers to eliminate militancy, it is also necessary to ensure that no human rights violation takes place. 

Apr 4, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)

For smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission has appointed 36 observers for four out of six parliamentary constituencies, PTI reported. The observers, including 28 general, six expenditure and two police, have been appointed for Baramulla, Jammu, Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Apr 4, 2019 4:26 pm (IST)

Congress workers today created ruckus at their party office in Patna, Bihar after former party MP Nikhil Kumar from Aurangabad constituency was denied a ticket, news agency ANI reported. The Grand Alliance has fielded Upendra Prasad of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) as its candidate from Aurangabad.

Apr 4, 2019 4:24 pm (IST)

"Curtailing press freedom has been the tradition of Nehru-Gandhi family. Indiraji’s passionate dislike for free media was well-known, she used to refer to India’s leading newspapers as the ‘monopoly press’. The Congress in 1960s & 70’s experimented various misadventures with the press," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said attacking the Congress party's media promises.

Apr 4, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)

Omar Abdullah Promises Review of FIRs of Kashmir Youth | National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah today in a poll promise said cases registered against Jammu and Kashmir youth since 2015, after the PDP-BJP alliance came to power in the state, would be reviewed and the FIRs cancelled.

Apr 4, 2019 4:15 pm (IST)

The Election Commission today transferred the superintendent of police of Hassan A N Prakash Gowda and changed an election observer in Mandya-- the two sensitive constituencies from where former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's grandsons are contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Apr 4, 2019 4:12 pm (IST)

Chidambaram Hits Back at Arun Jaitley | Responding to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's attacks on the Congress party's manifesto, former finance minister P Chidambaram asked him why hasn't the saffron party answered the questions on withdrawal of AFSPA from Tripura, Meghalaya, and parts of Arunachal Pradesh."There is no tukhde tukhde gang in the Congress. There is only a flip flop gang in the BJP," he said.

Apr 4, 2019 4:07 pm (IST)

Arun Jaitley Slams Congress Media Promises| Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today called the promises in Congress Manifesto anachronic, referring to the suggestions on media which are supposed to regulate, restrict free journalism.

Apr 4, 2019 4:03 pm (IST)

BJP national general secretary Chowkidar P Muralidhar Rao in a tweet called out the Congress party saying that the people of South India have rejected the grand old party. "‏Not love for South India but 'making a virtue out of necessity'  is the desperate game-plan of the frustrated Congress leadership to save the face of its Party President Rahul Gandhi. South has rejected Congress, lock, stock and barrel and the trend will continue," he said.

Apr 4, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'India Weeping Due to Hindu Conspiracy, But Peace Resides in Bengal': TMC Attacks BJP in Poll Song

The song is expected to reach out to its supporters on various social media platforms hoping that people vote for the 'Joraphool' (twin flowers) over the 'Kamal', the lotus flower.

Apr 4, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)

Congress releases its list of 12 candidates from Madhya Pradesh. CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul will contest from Chhindwara, Ajay Singh Rahul will contest from Sidhi and Arun Yadav will contest from Khandwa.  

Apr 4, 2019 3:31 pm (IST)

TMC Chief Addressing Rally in Mathabanga | Mamata Banerjee is addressing a rally in Cooch Behar's Mathabanga. "We salute the the real chowkidars,not the fake ones.People are now saying ‘chowkidar jhoota hai’ Where is the Rs.15 lakh they promised? Farmers are dying in the country," she says.

Apr 4, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)
br /> Mehbooba Mufti's Jibe at Amit Shah Over Article 370 | People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti hits out at Amit Shah, "Amit Shah sahab, I am telling you that the day you scrap (Article) 370 you will become an occupation force in Jammu & Kashmir. The way Palestine was captured by Israel, in that way Jammu & Kashmir will be captured by India, if you scrap 370," she says in a rally.

Apr 4, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)

Mallikarjun Kharge Files Nomination From Kalaburgi | Congress senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge filed his nomination from Kalaburgi LS seat, Karnataka today. Kharge main opponent for the seat is BJP's Ramesh Jadhav, a former Congress member. 

Apr 4, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)

In Amethi, Smriti Irani is addressing the 'Kisan Sammelan'. "For 15 days you (Rahul Gandhi) couldn't do anything in Amethi and now you've gone to Kerala," she says.

Apr 4, 2019 1:22 pm (IST)

I am not going to send a word or campaign against the CPM here. I will absorb their attacks. I am only here to send a message to the BJP, Rahul Gandhi says. 

Apr 4, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

Meanwhile in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi tells reporters, "I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one, be it North,South,East or West. My aim is to send a message, there is a feeling in South India that the way Centre,Modi ji and RSS are working its like an assault on culture and languages in South."

Apr 4, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)

Smriti Irani at 'Kisan Sammelan' in Amethi | Smriti Irani starts her two-day Amethi visit by holding a public meeting of farmers - 'Kisan Sammelan'.

Apr 4, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)

Addressing a press conference in the BJP headquarters in Delhi Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad says,"We will make sure Narendra Modi is voted as Prime Minister again."

Apr 4, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

Nishad Party Announces Alliance With BJP | After breaking off its tie-up with the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal coalition, Nishad party announces an alliance with BJP in Uttar Pradesh. In a further development, Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Nishad has also joined the BJP. The sitting MP from Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad, had earlier contested on an SP ticket. 

Apr 4, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)

TMC Releases its Election Anthem 'Maa Maati ​Manush' | Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress releases its election anthem titled 'Maa Maati Manush' (Mother, Soil, Earth). Banerjee will be addressing a rally in Mathabanga later today.

Apr 4, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi embarks on a roadshow through Wayanad's roads. The leader is accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MP and general secretary KC Venugopal. Hundreds of onlookers from across Kerala and Tamil Nadu gather on either side of the road for the roadshow following the Congress chief's nomination filing. 

Apr 4, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

Congress Files Nomination From Wayanad | Congress chief files his nomination in the Collector's office in Wayanad. He is accompanied by sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. 

Apr 4, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

EC Seeks Report on Prakash Ambedkar's Remarks | Election Commission asks for a report on Prakash Ambedkar's remarks made in a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi rally in Maharashtra earlier. The VBA leader had threatened to jail EC officials if he comes to power. 

Apr 4, 2019 11:31 am (IST)

As Rahul Gandhi sets out on a roadshow to the Collector's office to file his nomination, here are a few visuals of the many onlookers who have gathered to welcome the Congress chief. 

Apr 4, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

Back in Wayanad where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's arrival is being celebrated by hundreds of party workers. Rahul, who is joined by other leaders of Congress' Kerala unit and Priyanka Gandhi, is heading to the Collector's office to file his nomination.

Apr 4, 2019 11:05 am (IST)

SC to Hear Petition Against Modi Biopic | Meanwhile, the latest developments in the contentious matter of PM Modi's biopic release: the Supreme Court agrees to hear a writ petition against the release of the film on Monday. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had earlier mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Justice SA Bobde.

Election Tracker LIVE: Modi Is No One to Decide Who Stays Or Who Leaves, Says Mamata Banerjee
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad with his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi is contesting from the southern district in addition to his turf of Amethi. As Gandhi raises the political heat in Kerala, his rival Smriti Irani prepares to campaign in his home borough, Amethi. Irani is also scheduled to go to Salon assembly in Rae Bareli for the BJP’s Kisan Morcha Sammelan.

Meanwhile, BJP national president Amit Shah will address a public meeting in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, Shah will be rallying at Kareemnagar and Warangal, while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh he will campaign at Narsaraopet (Guntur) and Visakhapatnam.

The Congress unit in Mumbai will release the party manifesto for the city. The event will be attended by all the six Congress candidates including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam.

Today is also the last day for Hardik Patel to seek urgent hearing from the Supreme Court.
