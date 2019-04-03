Election Tracker LIVE: Mamata Calls Modi 'Expiry Babu'; PM Assures Bengal Freedom from 'Aunt-Nephew' Duo

Two SP leaders, former Uttar Pradesh minister Ram Sakal Gurjar and former MLA Rajendra Singh, joined the BJP today, PTI reported. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Shivraj Singh, once a close aide of its president Upendra Kushwaha, also joined the saffron party along with the two Samajwadi Party leaders in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including its general secretaries Bhupendra Yadav and Anil Jain.
PM Modi attacked the Opposition during his rally at iconic Kolkata ground, and said that the crowd here shows who'll win the elections. "People from various states came at the ground earlier only to say 'Modi hatao'. Why Modi hatao? What crime has he committed? Providing homes to poor is a crime? If helping needy build toilets, giving them cooking cylinder and free treatment is a crime, then I have committed the sin," he said.
The rivalry between Somaiya and Sena began after 2014 election when the ally criticised the ruling party on a host of issues.
In his Jammu and Kashmir public meeting, Amit Shah also addressed Sam Pitroda's recent comments in an interview to news agency ANI. Pitroda was accused by the BJP of taking sides with Pakistan and being indifferent to the sacrifice and sentiments of army personnel.
BJP President Amit Shah in Sunderbani, Jammu & Kashmir: Airstrike Rahul baba ko hajam nahi ho raha hai...Unke guru Sam Pitroda kehte hain 'kuch logon ki harkaton ke kaaran desh pe hamla nahi karna chahiye.' Kyun, aapke chachere bhai lagte hain kya? pic.twitter.com/42bcFoOrVJ— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2019
BJP president Amit Shah took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the formers public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir saying "In JNU, there were slogans that India you will be cut into pieces. But, Rahul Gandhi goes to JNU and says that you have the right to freedom of speech. Rahul Baba, us abuse us and our party. But if a nation is shouting anti-slogans, we will continue to send them to jail".
Mamata Attacks PM Modi on Religion | West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee indirectly attacked PM Modi in her Coochbehar public rally for dividing society based on religion."You will salute Amma and not say salam to the Ami next door," she said. She further added that she does not support an ideology where one kills another belonging to a different religion."This country cannot be divided. They want to feed you Dilli ka ladoo, first take care of Delhi, then come to Bengal," she added.
Amit Shah further said that if the Narendra Modi govt is elected, then in the next 5 years the party will oust every single infiltrator from the country. "Infiltrators are eating our country like termites. They want to change the demography of Jammu. As long as there's BJP govt, we won't let this happen," he said.
Amit Shah during his speech in Jammu and Kashmir accused the Congress and the PDP of step-motherly treatment with Jammu and Kashmir."For 70 years, the NC, the Congress and the PDP had a step-motherly treatment with Jammu. For the first time a mother-like behaviour has been done by Narendra Modi's BJP government," he says.
The former Jammu and Kashmir CM said that a 'new India' where those who kill and lynch in the name of religion are feted and garlanded is
BJP president Amit Shah slammed NC leader Omar Abdullah for advocating a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir today and asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on the issue raised by his electoral ally, PTI reported. "Omar Abdullah says there should be a separate prime minister in Jammu and Kashmir. His associates are shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and Congress is silent," Shah said at a rally in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand where Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 11.
Mamata Slams 'Modi Sena' Remark | Mamata Banerjee during her address in Coochbehar said that PM Modi is making a mockery of the Army by calling them Modi Sena. The Bengal chief minister says it is a shameful act."I am born in the land of Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore. We won’t take a nationalist certificate from you," she added.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala showed two videos purportedly showing the cash being recovered in the presence of officials of the Election Commission, the local administration and the police.
Delhi CEC Releases MCC Violation Record | The Delhi chief election commissioners office, the PTI reported, has registered 112 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries till date against various political parties and others for violation of the model code of conduct, and seized up to Rs 1.21 crore in cash, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. "Out of these, 13 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (six FIRs and four DD entries), 11 against the Bhartiya Janata Party (eight FIRs and three DD entries), three against the Congress (all DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (one DD entry) and Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), and 83 against others or non-political (entities)," the CEO office said in a statement.
DMK president M K Stalin today said he suspected that there could be a "conspiracy" to countermand by polls in two assembly seats, Ambur and Gudiyattam, in the Vellore Lok Sabha seat where IT raids were conducted, PTI reported. He alleged that plans were afoot to countermand the by-elections so that the ruling AIADMK could continue to govern.
"People from various states only say Modi hatao. Why Modi hatao? What crime has he committed? Providing home to poor is a crime? Providing toilet to poor; cooking cylinder; free treatment to poor is a crime? If yes, then I have committed a crime," PM Modi declares to the audience in Kolkata's Brigade Ground.
PM Modi in Kolkata | "If the country's political pundits have to guess the 23rd of May, they can guess from the wave that is coming from Bangland," says PM Modi at a public meeting in Kolkata's Brigade Ground. "How big is the crowd at Brigade Parade? Can we compare with Mamata's rally in January?" he asked the audience fading into a large wave of applause.
The Trinamool Congress tweeted about PM Modi's rally in Silliguri saying "he does it again! Another #jumla speech of falsehood and lies at Siliguri #Bengal rally." The party also included a fact-checking platform link on their website. "Here's a #FactCheck of his speech on our website's brand NEW #JumlaMeter >>aitcofficial.org/election2019/lie-o-meter/," the tweet read.
Modi also took on the Congress over its manifesto that talks about reviewing some clauses of AFSPA, saying it acts like a 'shield' for the security forces in the fight against terrorists.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in Assam and is addressing an election rally in Golaghat right now. "While BJP made you stand in serpentine queues for your own money with draconian policies like demonetisation, we will bring you justice with NYAY and provided minimum income support of Rs 12,000 for all poor families of the country," he says.
Meanwhile, BJP released it's 16th list of six candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Bhojpuri star Nirhua is set to take on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Golaghat, saying money for the grand old party’s proposed NYAY scheme would come from the pockets of the “thieves” he shielded. Gandhi said while earlier the slogan was ‘achhe din’, today it is ‘chowkidar chor hai’.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her a “speed breaker” in the state’s development. Addressing a rally in Siliguri, Modi said he was waiting for Banerjee to go so that development could gather speed. Earlier, attacked the Congress over its manifesto for the upcoming elections, calling it a document of lies and hypocrisy. Modi said in Arunachal Pradesh that the Congress sided with people who support the “tukde tukde” gang and not those who say “Jai Hind”. Later in the day, Modi will land in Maharashtra to campaign in Gondia constituency at Balaghat Road.
Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will battle it out on the West Bengal Chief Minister’s turf today with their respective rallies in the northern part of the state. PM Modi will kick off his campaign with a mega rally in Jalpaiguri constituency for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, Banerjee preponed her campaign schedule by a day to launch her public rally at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, which also falls under North Bengal and is close to Jalpaiguri. Earlier, she was set to begin her rally on Thursday.
Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will launch his campaign blitz in Jammu and Kashmir. His first election rally in J&K will be at Udhampur district and the second will be at Sunderbani in Rajouri district.
