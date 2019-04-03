Election Tracker LIVE: Mamata Calls Modi 'Expiry Babu'; PM Assures Bengal Freedom from 'Aunt-Nephew' Duo

Apr 3, 2019 5:03 pm (IST)

Delhi CEC Releases MCC Violation Record | The Delhi chief election commissioners office, the PTI reported, has registered 112 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries till date against various political parties and others for violation of the model code of conduct, and seized up to Rs 1.21 crore in cash, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. "Out of these, 13 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (six FIRs and four DD entries), 11 against the Bhartiya Janata Party (eight FIRs and three DD entries), three against the Congress (all DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (one DD entry) and Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), and 83 against others or non-political (entities)," the CEO office said in a statement.