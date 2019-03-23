Election Tracker LIVE: Mamata Only Gives Long Speeches, Has Done Nothing for Bengal, Says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi speaking at a rally (File photo).



Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today attacked Narendra Modi’s ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ campaign, saying the Prime Minister only guarded the rich and not the poor. Speaking at a rally in Bihar’s Purnea, Gandhi said he was neither scared of Modi, nor the BJP and RSS and only believed in the truth. Later in the day, Gandhi will kick-off his first rally in Bengal at Kolam Bagan Ground in Malda.



Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah hit out at the Congress over Sam Pitroda’s remarks regarding the Pulwama attacks, saying the grand old party should answer if it believes that Pakistan has no role in the terror attacks being planned in India. “I demand answers from Rahul Gandhi. Do you think it (surgical strikes) was a routine thing? Losing soldiers was routine? Is the Congress of the belief that any attack on India and its forces not without the blessings of the Pakistan army,” he asked.



Meanwhile, the NDA released its second list of candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar today at the state BJP office. The BJP has dropped rebel party leader Shatrughan Sinha and replaced him with Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib. Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Giriraj Singh and Radha Mohan Singh were among the other names included in the list.



The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party along with their allies will hold a press conference for the Mahagathbandhan in Maharashtra at 4 pm. The presser will be attended by party veterans Ashok Chavan, Sharad Pawar, Raju Shetti among others, where in all probability, they will announce their candidates and the alliance formula for the state with 48 Lok sabha seats.