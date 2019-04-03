Election Tracker LIVE: Mamata Targets BJP 'Ideology', Says 'They Greet Amma But Ignore Ammi'

CLICK TO READ | Rahul Takes Credit for Stopping Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha, Asks Assam to Give All Seats to Congress
Gandhi said that the Congress, if voted to power, would not allow the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Bhaichung Bhutia's Party To Launch Basic Income Scheme | The Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), of former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia Wednesday said it would launch a universal basic income and would provide jobs to all qualified and unemployed people in Sikkim if voted to power in the coming Assembly election, PTI reported.
KCR Calls PM Modi an "Utter Flop" | Attacking both the BJP and the Congress, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at an election rally called PM Modi an utter flop. "Definitely, a good government needs to come if good is to happen in this country. We have seen both parties. We have seen the Congress party and also BJP party. People had lot of hopes from Narendra Modi. But, he has also been an utter flop," Rao said.
Congress' Promise to Amend AFSPA "Very Dangerous," Says S M Krishna
On the BJP looking at removing Article 370, Krishna said, 'I have said that the call will have to be taken, once the elections are over, when Narendra Modi comes back to power.'
Rahul Gandhi To Resolve Naga Problem | Congress president Rahul Gandhi today gave his commitment to help resolve the decades-long Naga political problem if the party forms government at the Centre after the election. "I will not give empty promises but will try to resolve the Naga political issue by working with all the stakeholders," he said. The Centre had signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) in 2015, while six Naga nationalist political groups have joined the peace talks separately.
JMM declares candidates for one LS and five assembly seats in Odisha as per seat sharing with Congress in Odisha. Anjali Soren will be the candidate of Mayurbhan Loksabha constituency. Mahesh Chandra Hemberam for Saraskana assembly constituency, Sundarmohan Singh for Bangiriposhi, Kalinga Keshari Jena for Morada, Sebiyan Aind for Biramitrapur, Sunaram Tudu will be the candidates for Rairangpur Assembly constituency.
Modi Calls Congress, TMC Pak 'Sympathisers', Says Their 'Sham' Manifesto Will Expire on May 23
Siliguri/Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday accused the Congress and the TMC of being sympathisers of Pakistan who wanted to "break the morale" of India's security forces and make them "helpless" in the fight against terror.
BJP Candidate Files False Information in Affidavit | BJP candidate for Guwahati constituency Queen Ojha has been accused by the opposition of submitting ‘false data’ of her educational qualification in support of her nomination for the Polls. BJP’s Queen Ojha in her affidavit said that had done higher secondary from Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) in the year 2011. However, according to KKHSOU vice-chancellor, Dr Hitesh Deka, the university never offered a higher secondary course or any course that is equivalent to HS. The Congress candidate for the same seat, Bobbeeta Sharma, is now planning to approach EC raising objections to Ojha’s nomination.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a tweet promised the entry of ex-servicemen into the civil services. "Our Ex-Servicemen are India’s pride and must be given the respect they deserve. We will allow qualified Ex-Servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to Ex-Servicemen under the age of 40," he said.
Rahul, Priyanka to Kick Off Canvassing in Western UP with Three Public Gatherings on April 8
AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindhia will also addressing the gatherings in the region from where eight constituencies will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11.
Kirit Somaiya, sitting BJP MP from Mumbai North East, who has now been replaced by the party's new candidate from the constituency Manoj Kotak, told news agency ANI: "Happy that Manoj Kotak ji has got the ticket. We all will support him and ensure he wins. Ultimately our aim is a second term for Modi ji. Responsibilities within the party keep shifting, nothing new in it".
Congress' Western UP Campaign | The Congress will kick off its campaign in western Uttar Pradesh with three public meetings in Bijnor, Saharanpur and Shamli on April 8. AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia along with party president Rahul Gandhi will address the gatherings in the region from where eight constituencies will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11. These eight constituencies are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Two SP leaders, former Uttar Pradesh minister Ram Sakal Gurjar and former MLA Rajendra Singh, joined the BJP today, PTI reported. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Shivraj Singh, once a close aide of its president Upendra Kushwaha, also joined the saffron party along with the two Samajwadi Party leaders in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including its general secretaries Bhupendra Yadav and Anil Jain.
Kirit Somaiya, Two-Time BJP MP, Dropped from Party List After Shiv Sena's Opposition
The rivalry between Somaiya and Sena began after 2014 election when the ally criticised the ruling party on a host of issues.
In his Jammu and Kashmir public meeting, Amit Shah also addressed Sam Pitroda's recent comments in an interview to news agency ANI. Pitroda was accused by the BJP of taking sides with Pakistan and being indifferent to the sacrifice and sentiments of army personnel.
BJP President Amit Shah in Sunderbani, Jammu & Kashmir: Airstrike Rahul baba ko hajam nahi ho raha hai...Unke guru Sam Pitroda kehte hain 'kuch logon ki harkaton ke kaaran desh pe hamla nahi karna chahiye.' Kyun, aapke chachere bhai lagte hain kya? pic.twitter.com/42bcFoOrVJ— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2019
BJP president Amit Shah took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the formers public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir saying "In JNU, there were slogans that India you will be cut into pieces. But, Rahul Gandhi goes to JNU and says that you have the right to freedom of speech. Rahul Baba, us abuse us and our party. But if a nation is shouting anti-slogans, we will continue to send them to jail".
Mamata Attacks PM Modi on Religion | West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee indirectly attacked PM Modi in her Coochbehar public rally for dividing society based on religion."You will salute Amma and not say salam to the Ami next door," she said. She further added that she does not support an ideology where one kills another belonging to a different religion."This country cannot be divided. They want to feed you Dilli ka ladoo, first take care of Delhi, then come to Bengal," she added.
Amit Shah further said that if the Narendra Modi govt is elected, then in the next 5 years the party will oust every single infiltrator from the country. "Infiltrators are eating our country like termites. They want to change the demography of Jammu. As long as there's BJP govt, we won't let this happen," he said.
Amit Shah during his speech in Jammu and Kashmir accused the Congress and the PDP of step-motherly treatment with Jammu and Kashmir."For 70 years, the NC, the Congress and the PDP had a step-motherly treatment with Jammu. For the first time a mother-like behaviour has been done by Narendra Modi's BJP government," he says.
Mehbooba Mufti Gives a Fitting Response to Arun Jaitley's 'Separatist Psyche' Remark
The former Jammu and Kashmir CM said that a 'new India' where those who kill and lynch in the name of religion are feted and garlanded is
BJP president Amit Shah slammed NC leader Omar Abdullah for advocating a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir today and asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on the issue raised by his electoral ally, PTI reported. "Omar Abdullah says there should be a separate prime minister in Jammu and Kashmir. His associates are shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and Congress is silent," Shah said at a rally in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand where Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 11.
Mamata Slams 'Modi Sena' Remark | Mamata Banerjee during her address in Coochbehar said that PM Modi is making a mockery of the Army by calling them Modi Sena. The Bengal chief minister says it is a shameful act."I am born in the land of Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore. We won’t take a nationalist certificate from you," she added.
Congress Alleges Cash-for-Votes Scam in Arunachal After Rs 1.8 Crore Seized from Pema Khandu's Convoy
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala showed two videos purportedly showing the cash being recovered in the presence of officials of the Election Commission, the local administration and the police.
Delhi CEC Releases MCC Violation Record | The Delhi chief election commissioners office, the PTI reported, has registered 112 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries till date against various political parties and others for violation of the model code of conduct, and seized up to Rs 1.21 crore in cash, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. "Out of these, 13 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (six FIRs and four DD entries), 11 against the Bhartiya Janata Party (eight FIRs and three DD entries), three against the Congress (all DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (one DD entry) and Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), and 83 against others or non-political (entities)," the CEO office said in a statement.
