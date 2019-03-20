Election Tracker LIVE: Mayawati Won't Contest 2019 Polls, Says More Important for SP-BSP Alliance to Win

The Congress in-charge for UP East Priyanka Gandhi once again hits out at the Modi government for being "anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-labourer". "You have seen in the last five years how politics deviates. The real meaning of politics is serving the nation. Show the BJP that you need a new government which makes life-changing policies for you. Farmers are dying due to a loan burden. They do not get the right price for their crop," she says. Today is the last day of Priyanka Gandhi's three-day Ganga Yatra.
Rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha is likely to contest on a Congress ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Patna Sahib seat. Earlier reports had said the BJP was set to drop Sinha and replace him with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of the party's top leadership on several occasions in the past.
Rahul Gandhi in Manipur | Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is addressing a public rally in Imphal, Manipur. "I am committing to you here that the Congress will defend your culture and history. We are not going to allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed," he says.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public rally in Imphal, Manipur: I am committing to you here that the Congress will defend your culture and history. We are not going to allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed.
Contrary to popular perception, the party has been on a decline even in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, from a high of 206 seats in 2007 to just 19 seats in the 2017 elections - a drop of almost 90%.
BSP Chief Will Not Contest Elections Over "Current Political Situation" | In a surprising turn of events, Bahujan Samaj Party chief declares that she will not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "We have a strong alliance with RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) and Samajwadi Party to defeat the BJP. It is more important for us to win more seats than for me to win one. I had earlier resigned from Rajya Sabha to keep our movement alive, but keeping in mind the current political situation I have decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections," she says in a press conference. What can this spell for the BSP which has been on a decline in the state?
The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing in the TTV Dhinakaran's Election Commission bribery case. The former AIADMK member has been accused of attempting to bribe the EC for a 'two-leaves' symbol for his party. Dhinakaran refused to give consent to a voice sample for a police investigation. The HC extended interim stay on the proceedings against Dhinakaran in Delhi's Patiala House court till the next date of hearing, April 20.
Bihar Grand Oppn Alliance Seat-sharing Announcement on March 22 | Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD)'s Sharad Yadav has confirmed that the Opposition party alliance's seat-sharing agreement will be confirmed on Friday. "Mahagathbandhan will do a press conference in Patna on 22nd March to announce the seat sharing in Bihar," he says.
Sharad Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) to ANI: Mahagathbandhan will do a press conference in Patna on 22nd March to announce the seat sharing in Bihar.
Goa Assembly Floor Test Underway | The Goa Assembly is undergoing a floor test to determine whether the government-led by newly appointed CM Pramod Sawant holds a majority. The newly appointed Chief minister on Tuesday said his government had sought a floor test on Wednesday to prove its strength in the Assembly.
Congress leader and former Union Minister Tariq Anwar kicks up a row for his remarks against Narendra Modi's dynasty jibe. "Narendra Modi Ji is saying this as he does not come from a dynasty. How can one who does not come from a dynasty say this? Tell me one profession where dynasty is not encouraged," he says.
In Goa, newly-appointed CM Pramod Sawant expresses his confidence over winning the floor test today. "We are 100 per cent confidence that we will win," he says. Sawant was appointed as the CM on Tuesday following hectic parleys and negotiations between the BJP and its two smaller allies, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). His appointment came after Manohar Parrikar's death on Sunday. The Goa Congress, which is the single-largest party in the state, had also staked a claim over the government. The floor test will take place in a session convened by Governor Mridula Sinha at 11.30 am.
Kapil Sibal's Retort to Modi Over Dynastic Politics Comment | Congress leader Kapil Sibal also reacted to PM Modi's criticism over the party's "dynasty" politics. "RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) is in itself a dynasty. It is the biggest dynasty...if you want to become a CM then you have to be a member of RSS," he says.
Gondwana Gantantra Party Chief to Contest in MP's Mandla | Gondwana Gantantra Party announces six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. National president Heera Singh Markam will be contesting for the seat from Madhya Pradesh's Mandla consituency and his son Tuleshwar will contest in Chhattisgarh's Korba.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also hits out at the Prime Minister over the BJP's "Chowkidar" strategy. "Modi ji wants to make the whole country a chowkidar. If you also want to make your children a chowkidar, then vote for Modi ji. But if you want to make your children a doctor, engineer, lawyer by giving them good education then vote for the honest people of the honest people party," he tweeted.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is reacting to PM Modi's blog post in which he had slammed Congress saying that in 2014 people had "voted for honesty over dynasty" "BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last 5 years including the media. PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this," she says.
Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out at Modi For "Attacking Every Institution" | In her address from Prime Minister's home turf Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for "attacking every institution". "People are afraid of speaking against PM Modi but we will fight him," she says. Today marks the last day of the Congress leader's three day Ganga Yatra campaign in East UP.
EC Bans Films on DD Channel Over Contest in Mandya | The Election Commission has banned the screening of films on DD National channel till the conclusion of the polls in Karnataka's Mandya. The decision was made on the grounds that the Mandya seat will be contested by two Kannada actors- Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda and the former Congress MP MH Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha. The latter will contest as an independent.
Rahul Gandhi on Manipur, Tripura Visit | Congress chief and AICC president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a rally in Tripura & Imphal today in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Tripura after being elected as AICC president. An interaction between the Congress chief and Manipur students will take place at 9.45 am following which Gandhi will address a public meeting. Later in the afternoon, Gandhi will address a public meeting in Tripura.
Meanwhile, Narendra Modi in a blog post hits out at the Congress saying that the people had decisively voted for "for honesty over dynasty" in 2014. The Prime Minister's scathing attack at the rival party spreads over several issues including press freedom, armed forces, the judicial system and government bodies. "As you go to vote- remember the past and how one family's desire for power cost the nation so greatly," he writes.
Atleast 18 BJP Leaders Join Conrad Sangma's NPP | Two ministers and six MLAs of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday joined the National Peoples' Party (NPP) of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma. The move comes after Arunachal home minister Kumar Waii and tourism minister Jarkar Gamlin and the six legislators were denied tickets by the BJP. "We will not just fight the elections but will form an NPP government in the state," Waii said. Besides the eight BJP MLAs, a legislator of the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) and 19 other saffron party leaders also joined the NPP.
The announcement underscores the BJP's bid to wrest its lost territory back from the Congress, which handed it a massive defeat in the assembly polls last year.
SP Chief Slams Modi For Replacing All Sitting Chhattisgarh MPs | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking if it had conceded defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and had thus denied tickets to sitting MPs. The BJP on Tuesday decided to replace all 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, where it had conceded victory to the Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections. Yadav, on Twitter, said the formula must apply to the “team captain” too, taking a veiled dig at the top brass of the saffron party.
Jayant Chaudhary, vice president of RLD, an alliance partner of SP-BSP, took a dig at PM Modi's 'Main bhi Chowkidar' campaign and said that a 'chaiwallah (sea seller) became a gentleman, who is a 'chowkidar' (watchman) of the businessmen. The comment came amidst Opposition's repeated jibe at the ruling party for not being able to being back fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to India.
The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, alleging that he is trying to befool the people by pretending to be a "chowkidar". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government does not have anything to offer to the people after being in power for five years and therefore, was resorting to such a campaign. "Modi is trying to resell his brand which has already flopped and is thus changing its packaging, name and colour to achieve his goal," he told reporters. Surejwala claimed that in 2013, Modi had promised to bring back 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every individual. "In 2014, just ahead of the elections he promised the people of bringing 'achche din' (good days) in the country and in 2015, changed it to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. "In 2016, Modi ji said he will build a 'New India' and in 2017 said 'mera desh badal raha hai' (my country is changing), while in 2018 he told the people that he will work with 'saaf neeyat, sahi vikas' (clean intent and proper development). In 2019, Modi has said 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'," he said.
"The 'development' is asking why the ruling party (BJP) is not letting most of its MPs re-contest. This means that they have accepted their failure. Why then, why just the lawmakers? The same formula should also apply to the 'captain' (read PM Modi) and not only on the team," says Akhilesh Yadav
On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign, the BJP said Tuesday. Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31. Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.
Bharathi Kannamma, a member of the transgender community, filed her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 yesterday, in Madurai.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the BJP had systematically attacked every institution in the last five years, including the media. “The PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this,” she said in response to Modi’s blog where he attacked the Congress for dynastic politics. Priyanka’s attack was followed by senior party leader Kapil Sibal who said the RSS itself was a dynast. “It is the biggest dynasty.... if you want to become a CM then you have to be a member of RSS,” he said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally in Tripura and Imphal today in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This will be Gandhi's first visit to Tripura after being elected AICC president. An interaction between the Congress chief and Manipur students will take place at 9.45am, following which Gandhi will address a public meeting. His sister Priyanka, meanwhile, will conclude her three-day Ganga Yatra in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi. The grand old party also released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11.
The opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was expected to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Congress to rethink its seat tally to offer better numbers to the other allies. The dispute erupted after Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party demanded to contest on five seats, while it was being offered three. Other allies, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Sharad Yadav's LJD, were also not satisfied with the seat-sharing pact, following which the grand alliance had to rework their formula. They were expected to announce their final distribution of seats today but it has now been delayed to March 22.
On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign.
Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31.
Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.
The Congress Tuesday took a swipe at "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, alleging that PM Modi is trying to befool the people by pretending to be a "chowkidar". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government does not have anything to offer to the people after being in power for five years and therefore, was resorting to such a campaign.
"Modi is trying to resell his brand which has already flopped and is thus changing its packaging, name and colour to achieve his goal," he told reporters. Surejwala claimed that in 2013, Modi had promised to bring back 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every individual. "In 2014, just ahead of the elections he promised the people of bringing 'achche din' (good days) in the country and in 2015, changed it to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.
