Election Tracker LIVE: Milind Deora Replaces Sanjay Nirupam as Mumbai Congress Chief

Congress leader Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar joins BJP | Congress leader Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar Monday joined the BJP ahead of the next month's Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, becoming the latest opposition figure to enter the saffron fold. Naik-Nimbalkar, the Congress's Satara district president, joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state Revenue Minister Chandrakant.
Event Highlights
The Congress fielded Nirupam from the North West Mumbai as it released its tenth list, clearing 26 names for the Lok Sabha elections. Out of the 26 candidates announced by the party on Monday, 25 were for West Bengal. Mohammad Alam from Barrackpore, Mita Chakraborty from Kolkata Dakshin, Suvra Ghosh from Howrah, and Pratul Saha from Hooghly were among those named in the list. With this, the party has announced a total of 253 candidates so far.
“We will work together as a team,” Sanjay Nirupam says after congratulating Milind Deora for becoming the new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC).
For last 15 yrs I have been longing to represent the people of North West Mumbai. With the blessings of Congress President @RahulGandhi I have got this opportunity to represent you in #LokSabhaElections2019— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) March 25, 2019
Do bless me.
Its my promise I will never let you down. pic.twitter.com/BAjzNdZ9sQ
RJD Appoints New Jharkhand Party President, Expels Excumbent for 6 Years| RJD appointed Goutam Sagar Rana its new Jharkhand unit president hours after the incumbent, Annapurna Devi joined BJP in Delhi on Monday just weeks ahead the Lok Sabha polls. Annapurna Devi, who had replaced Rana as the RJD state president in 2018, has been expelled from the party for six years, said RJD Jharkhand unit general secretary Sanjay Singh Yadav. Lalu Prasad (RJD president) has appointed Goutam Sagar Rana as RJDs Jharkhand unit president, a RJD statement said here. She joined BJP along with former RJD MLA Janardhan Paswan in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and BJP MP Bhupendra Yadav in the national capital.
AIUDF-Cong in shadow alliance, alleges BJP | AIUDF has decided to field only 3 candidates for coming general elections, leading to speculations on their shadow alliance with Congress. However, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal has denied any understanding with Congress and said it is to stop BJP from taking the advantage of division of secular votes. Ajmal will seek re-election from Dhubri, also AIUDF’s sitting MP, Radheshyam Biswas will seek reelection from Karimganj. For Barpeta seat AIUDF has dropped sitting MP Sirajudin Ajmal and given ticket to Hafiz Rafiqul Islam. Both Cong and AIUDF maintain they have reached no understanding. Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi said that AIUDF deciding to contest in only 3 seats reflects they have become weak and their vote base has eroded.
DMK nominee K Venkatesan and AINRC candidate P Nedunchezhian filed nominations for the April 18 by-election to the Thattanchavady assembly seat. DMK is heading the "Secular progressive alliance" in which the ruling Congress, the VCK and the Left parties are the other partners. The by-election has become necessary following the disqualification of the sitting legislator Ashok Anand (AINRC) after he was aconvicted by a CBI court in October last in the disproportionate assets case.
Milind Deora tweeted, “I look forward to working with all party leaders and thank Sanjay Nirupam for his years of service.”
Grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji and @RahulGandhi for giving me the opportunity to lead @INCMumbai. I commit myself to strengthening the party's roots in the city where it was born.— Milind Deora (@milinddeora) March 25, 2019
I look forward to working with all party leaders and thank @sanjaynirupam for his years of service. pic.twitter.com/Aw7hiYgk54
After being appointed as Mumbai Congress Committee Chief, Milind Deora says, "I thank Congress Shri President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi for trusting me to lead Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. This appointment comes at a challenging time and I commit myself to strengthen the roots of the party in Mumbai. I appeal to all leaders and workers to work unitedly defending and furthering party ideals. The city of Mumbai needs politics of inclusive development. In my view, Indian National Congress is the only political outfit that truly represents the spirit and nature of the city of Mumbai. In my tenure I will focus on holistic development, with a focus on housing for all, protection to small and medium enterprises and enriching social and communal harmony. I also take this opportunity to thank my predecessor Shri Sanjay Nirupam. I wish him great success in his personal and political life."
After congratulating Milind Deora, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “Late Gurudas Kamat ji,he will forever be an inspiration, to keep working hard for the party and give it the best I got. My best wishes to Sanjay Nirupam ji as he will represent Mumbai North-West as the party’s chosen candidate.”
Many congratulations @milinddeora , with you as the Mumbai President I am extremely confident the party will emerge stronger!— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 25, 2019
I Look forward to working with you to achieve the same.
Milind Deora Replaces Sanjay Nirupam as Mumbai Congress Committee Chief | Congress appoints Milind Deora as the new president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. He would be replacing Sanjay Nirupam. The Congress today released the 10th list of 26 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The party will be fielding Sanjay Nirupam from Mumbai North-West constituency. Nearly a month ago, Deora had clashed with Nirupam for the position of party president in the state but had lost out. After which he had declared that he may not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In the last 5 years, the govt. headed by PM Narendra Modi introduced DBT through banks. Besides subsidies for food, fertilizer, kerosene, 55 Ministries handed over subsidies to the poor through the DBT which was enabled by AADHAAR. The latest announcement of the Congress Party if tested on simple arithmetic then ₹72,000 is less than 2/3rd of the existing DBT under Modi government, which averages ₹1.068 lakh annually. So what is being claimed by the Congress Party - A bluff announcement: Arun Jaitley
Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi, “Today the Congress party has spoken about Minimum Income Guarantee to 20 percent people in the country. Congress has a history of doing politics over poverty. Indira Gandhi gave legendary slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ in 1971 & just redistributed poverty.”
Nehruvian model stagnated growth: Jaitley | “Nehruvian model stagnated growth. Indira Gandhi gave legendary slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ in 1971 & just redistributed poverty. The legacy of poverty in India reflects inefficient governance & economic model of the Congress Party,” Jaitley wrote in his blog.
In a blog post, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said, “No political party has betrayed India for more than seven decades other than the Congress Party. It gave people of India slogans and very little resources to implement them. However, PM Narendra Modi ji has already given the poor what Congress promises.”
Visuals of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from outside the BJP headquarters. The leaders had arrived for the party's CEC meeting.
#WATCH Delhi: Visuals of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from outside the BJP headquarters. The leaders had arrived for the party's CEC meeting. pic.twitter.com/7NMXtsH0af— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
Rahul Considering Second Seat Reflects Cong’s Strength in UP: SP | The Samajwadi Party Monday said reports suggesting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi might contest from another seat besides Amethi reflect the "real picture" of that party's strength in Uttar Pradesh. The SP with its limited strength in West Bengal will extend its support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in its fight to politically wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, SP vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin campaigning in Azamgarh and Gorakhpur from Tuesday. Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gorakhpur, whereas Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will speak at a rally in Azamgarh on Tuesday, said Bharatiya Janata Party zonal vice-president Satyendra Sinha. The chief minister will address the people at the 'numaish' ground in Gorakhpur, in which a large number of people are expected to participate, Sinha said.
Kuppalji Devadoss an independent candidate filed his nomination for Chennai South parliamentary constituency by paying his election security deposit in coins.
Chennai: Kuppalji Devadoss an independent candidate filed his nomination for Chennai South parliamentary constituency by paying his election security deposit in coins. #TamilNadu #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/c5H8wJY8Rf— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019
SKM Chief DIsqualified Upon Conviction, Cannot Contest Until 2024: HSP | The Hamro Sikkim Party has accused the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha of electoral malpractice after it declared its president PS Golay as a chief ministerial candidate, with the HSP claiming he stands disqualified upon conviction for corruption. HSP spokesperson Biraj Adhikari alleged Sunday that Golay was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in prison by a sessions court in Sikkim and hence he stands disqualified from contesting elections until 2024. Golay was convicted for corrupt practices when he was the minister for animal husbandry from 1996, Adhikari said. The Sikkim High Court upheld the verdict of the sessions court and dismissed his appeal in June 2017, Adhikari said. Consequently, Golay spent 12 months behind bars and his sentence ended on August 10, 2018, he said.
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Among Star Campaigners in Telangana | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi,former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohd Azharuddin, actors Kushboo and Nagma will be among 40 star campaigners for the April 11 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. The leaders's names figured in the list of 40 star campaigners released by the Congress. Congress Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Congress leaders from various states, including G Parameshwara, D K Shivkumar, Ashok Chavan will canvass for party candidates.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Today Rahul Gandhi announced Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme. Indira Gandhi had raised slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' in 1971. We thought poverty had been removed but nothing happened. Rajiv Gandhi was PM, he said I send Re 1 from Delhi and only 15 paise reaches villages. This showing of a false dream to the people of India is not going to cut any ice because the Congress record of 55 years has always been anti-poor."
After a Congress delegation met the EC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, Kapil Sibal said, “We represented to the EC that there is a film being made on Narendra Modi, to be launched just a few days before election, its purpose is political. Three producers and actor belong to BJP, director is involved in Vibrant Gujarat. This is violation of all norms. The timing, content and motive are all political.”
Manmohan Singh, Azharuddin Among 40 Star Campaigners of Congress in Odisha | Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and cricketer-turned-politicians Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin are among the 40 star campaigners who will be canvassing for the grand old party in Odisha. Elections to 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies will be held concurrently in the state in four phases - on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.
Rahul Gandhi to Address Two Poll Campaign in Rajasthan Tomorrow | Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Rajasthan Tuesday for a day during which he is slated to address two poll campaign rallies, besides a meeting of his party workers. Gandhi would be addressing rallies in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district and Bundi district headquarters with the same name. He will later address his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur.
Former RJD Chief of Jharkhand Annapaurna Devi Joins BJP | Former Rashtriya Janata Dal's Jharkhand unit president Annapaurna Devi Monday joined the BJP, a day after she met its senior leaders following the announcement of seat-sharing arrangement among opposition parties that left her upset. She joined the party in presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and its general secretary Bhupendra Yadav. Sources said she may be fielded as BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls from Kodarma seat against opposition's candidate Babulal Marandi.
Chaudhary was spotted at the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) headquarters in Delhi soon after her fame in the reality TV series Big Boss in 2018.
JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda says, "Congress gave CM seat to us even when we won 37 seats. With the support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi we formed govt here. I'll campaign everywhere in the state. I'll also go to Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu also invited me. We're secular parties, wherever required I'll go."
TV grab of Milind Deora from the exclusive interview to CNN-News18
Finance minister Arun Jaitley has hit out at the Congress for its scheme promising Rs 72,000 per annum to 5 crore poorest families saying the Narendra Modi government is already giving the poor what Rahul Gandhi has promised. “The latest announcement of the Congress Party if tested on simple arithmetic then Rs 72,000 is less than 2/3rd of the existing DBT under Modi government, which averages Rs 1.068 lakh annually. So what is being claimed by the Congress Party - a bluff announcement,” he tweeted.
He said that most industrial workers get more than Rs 12,000 per month as the minimum starting salary in government after seventh pay commission is Rs 18,000 a month. The landless & poor, amongst the villagers, also get a MNREGA payment, Jaitley said. He added that 55 ministries also hand subsidies to poor through Direct Benefit Transfer.
The Samajwadi Party on Monday, meanwhile, said reports suggesting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi might contest from another seat besides Amethi reflect the "real picture" of that party's strength in Uttar Pradesh. There has been speculation that Gandhi may also contest from Wayanad in Kerala. "We have heard that Congress president, apart from his seat of Amethi in UP would also contest election in other states such as Karnataka or Kerala. This shows the real picture of Congress's organisational strength in Uttar Pradesh," SP vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said.
"We have left two seats for Congress in Uttar Pradesh and three seats for Rashtriya Lok Dal (of Chaudhary Ajit Singh). But the Congress has decided to fight in 73 seats of the state. We would like them to put up a good fight," he said. Defending the decision to leave only two seats for the Congress in UP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Nanda said in the 2017 state assembly polls, his party had forged an alliance with the Congress but it had failed to make any impact.
Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today. "Our relationship with the honourable CM is quite old and I am coming to take my best wishes from her like last time," Haasan told reporters following his arrival in the city. Haasan had earlier said that his meeting with the Trinamool Congress chief will be of a "political nature", but remained cryptic about what will be discussed. The meeting is slated to take place later in the State Secretariat building- Nabanna.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today announced the NYAY scheme, promising Rs 72,000 every year to 20 per cent of the poorest families if voted to power. “Five crore families and 25 crore people will directly benefit from this scheme. All calculations have been done. There is no such scheme anywhere else in the world,” Gandhi said in a press conference after the party’s working committee meeting.
Troubles for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka are on the rise after the southern ally, failing to find a suitable candidate, decided to give back the Bangalore North seat to the Congress. Earlier, there were reports that the Karnataka Congress wanted JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North constituency, but the latter decided to be fielded from Tumkur instead. BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda is the sitting MP for the seat.
Nationalist Congress Party general secretary and chief spokesperson DP Tripathi will release the manifesto at 3pm at the party’s central office in New Delhi.
In a move to defer the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, a Congress delegation is likely to approach the Election Commission today at 5.30pm. The Congress is set to appeal to the EC that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ be released only after the final phase of voting is done, which is May 19. The grand old party claims that the April 5 release of the movie would amount to violation of the model code of conduct as it can lead to sizeable influence among voters.
Further, the meeting between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the party’s Delhi unit on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party was inconclusive, with the leaders saying the Congress chief would take the final call on the issue. Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands.
