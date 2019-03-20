Election Tracker LIVE: Modi Has Attacked Every Institution, Media Knows It Well, Says Priyanka

GGP President Heera Markam to Contest in MP's Mandla | Gondwana Gantantra Party announces six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. National president Heera Singh Markam will be contesting for the seat from Madhya Pradesh's Mandla consituency and his son Tuleshwar will contest in Chhattisgarh's Korba.
The opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was expected to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Congress to rethink its seat tally to offer better numbers to the other allies. The dispute erupted after Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party demanded to contest on five seats, while it was being offered three. Other allies, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Sharad Yadav's LJD, were also not satisfied with the seat-sharing pact, following which the grand alliance had to rework their formula. They were expected to announce their final distribution of seats today but it has now been delayed to March 22.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also hits out at the Prime Minister over the BJP's "Chowkidar" strategy. "Modi ji wants to make the whole country a chowkidar. If you also want to make your children a chowkidar, then vote for Modi ji. But if you want to make your children a doctor, engineer, lawyer by giving them good education then vote for the honest people of the honest people party," he tweeted.
मोदी जी पूरे देश को चोकीदार बनाना चाहते हैं।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2019
अगर आप भी अपने बच्चों को चोकीदार बनाना चाहते हैं तो मोदी जी को वोट दें।
पर अगर आप अपने बच्चों को अच्छी शिक्षा देकर डाक्टर, इंजीनियर, वक़ील बनाना चाहते हैं तो पढ़े लिखे ईमानदार लोगों की पार्टी आम आदमी पार्टी को वोट दें
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is reacting to PM Modi's blog post in which he had slammed Congress saying that "the biggest casualty of dynastic politics are institutions': "BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last 5 years including the media. PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this," she says.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on PM Modi's tweet 'The biggest casualty of dynastic politics are institutions': "BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last 5 years including the media. PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this." pic.twitter.com/9X4JyFHnSI— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out at Modi For "Attacking Every Institution" | In her address from Prime Minister's home turf Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for "attacking every institution". "People are afraid of speaking against PM Modi but we will fight him," she says. Today marks the last day of the Congress leader's three day Ganga Yatra campaign in East UP.
National Conference-Congress Alliance Breaks Downs Over Seat-Sharing Arrangement | Jammu Kashmir's National Conference and Congress have called off their alliance after a breakdown in seat-sharing talks. Negotiations between Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and NC vice president Omar Abdullah had reached a dead-end on Tuesday after the latter made it a precondition to contest all three seats in the Kashmir valley in exchange for the party’s support to the Congress in the two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh. The National Conference will now contest on all the six seats in the state.
EC Bans Films on DD Channel Over Contest in Mandya | The Election Commission has banned the screening of films on DD National channel till the conclusion of the polls in Karnataka's Mandya. The decision was made on the grounds that the Mandya seat will be contested by two Kannada actors- Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda and the former Congress MP MH Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha. The latter will contest as an independent.
Rahul Gandhi on Manipur, Tripura Visit | Congress chief and AICC president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a rally in Tripura & Imphal today in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Tripura after being elected as AICC president. An interaction between the Congress chief and Manipur students will take place at 9.45 am following which Gandhi will address a public meeting. Later in the afternoon, Gandhi will address a public meeting in Tripura.
Meanwhile, Narendra Modi in a blog post hits out at the Congress saying that the people had decisively voted for "for honesty over dynasty" in 2014. The Prime Minister's scathing attack at the rival party spreads over several issues including press freedom, armed forces, the judicial system and government bodies. "As you go to vote- remember the past and how one family's desire for power cost the nation so greatly," he writes.
Atleast 18 BJP Leaders Join Conrad Sangma's NPP | Two ministers and six MLAs of the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday joined the National Peoples' Party (NPP) of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma. The move comes after Arunachal home minister Kumar Waii and tourism minister Jarkar Gamlin and the six legislators were denied tickets by the BJP. "We will not just fight the elections but will form an NPP government in the state," Waii said. Besides the eight BJP MLAs, a legislator of the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) and 19 other saffron party leaders also joined the NPP.
The announcement underscores the BJP's bid to wrest its lost territory back from the Congress, which handed it a massive defeat in the assembly polls last year.
SP Chief Slams Modi For Replacing All Sitting Chhattisgarh MPs | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking if it had conceded defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and had thus denied tickets to sitting MPs. The BJP on Tuesday decided to replace all 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, where it had conceded victory to the Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections. Yadav, on Twitter, said the formula must apply to the “team captain” too, taking a veiled dig at the top brass of the saffron party.
‘विकास’ पूछ रहा है... सत्ताधारी दल अपने अधिकांश सांसदों को फिर से टिकट क्यों नहीं दे रहा है? इसका मतलब उन्होंने मान ही लिया है कि वो फ़ेल हो चुके हैं. ये फ़ार्मूला टीम पर ही नहीं कप्तान पर भी लागू होना चाहिए.#VikasPoochhRahaHai#MahaParivartan pic.twitter.com/E7dm9YYIzq— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 20, 2019
Jayant Chaudhary, vice president of RLD, an alliance partner of SP-BSP, took a dig at PM Modi's 'Main bhi Chowkidar' campaign and said that a 'chaiwallah (sea seller) became a gentleman, who is a 'chowkidar' (watchman) of the businessmen. The comment came amidst Opposition's repeated jibe at the ruling party for not being able to being back fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to India.
चायवाला बन गया gentleman, चौकीदार for businessman!— Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) March 19, 2019
The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, alleging that he is trying to befool the people by pretending to be a "chowkidar". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government does not have anything to offer to the people after being in power for five years and therefore, was resorting to such a campaign. "Modi is trying to resell his brand which has already flopped and is thus changing its packaging, name and colour to achieve his goal," he told reporters. Surejwala claimed that in 2013, Modi had promised to bring back 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every individual. "In 2014, just ahead of the elections he promised the people of bringing 'achche din' (good days) in the country and in 2015, changed it to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. "In 2016, Modi ji said he will build a 'New India' and in 2017 said 'mera desh badal raha hai' (my country is changing), while in 2018 he told the people that he will work with 'saaf neeyat, sahi vikas' (clean intent and proper development). In 2019, Modi has said 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'," he said.
"The 'development' is asking why the ruling party (BJP) is not letting most of its MPs re-contest. This means that they have accepted their failure. Why then, why just the lawmakers? The same formula should also apply to the 'captain' (read PM Modi) and not only on the team," says Akhilesh Yadav
‘विकास’ पूछ रहा है... सत्ताधारी दल अपने अधिकांश सांसदों को फिर से टिकट क्यों नहीं दे रहा है? इसका मतलब उन्होंने मान ही लिया है कि वो फ़ेल हो चुके हैं. ये फ़ार्मूला टीम पर ही नहीं कप्तान पर भी लागू होना चाहिए.#VikasPoochhRahaHai#MahaParivartan pic.twitter.com/E7dm9YYIzq— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 20, 2019
On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign, the BJP said Tuesday. Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31. Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.
Bharathi Kannamma, a member of the transgender community, filed her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 yesterday, in Madurai.
Tamil Nadu: Bharathi Kannamma, a member of the transgender community, filed her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 yesterday, in Madurai. pic.twitter.com/RHmkqcm8HE— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
The Congress late Tuesday night released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11. In Kerala, the Congress announced that Shanimol Usman will be the candidate from the Alappuzha seat and Adoor Prakash from the Attingal seat. The Alappuzha seat is currently represented by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who has decided to opt out of the contest citing organisational work. In Maharashtra, the party has fielded K C Padavi from Nandurbar, Kunal Rohidas Patil from Dhule, Charulata Khajasingh Tokas from Vardha, Manikrao G Thakarey from Yavatmal-Washim, Eknath Gaikwad from Mumbai-South Central, Bhausahib Kamble from Shirdi and Navinchandra Bandivadekar from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. The list was cleared after a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday morning.
Top Congress leaders have confirmed that Priyanka Gandhi's visit to cities along river Ganga has more or less been finalised. This comes with two serious political and electoral agenda.
Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi will conclude her three-day Ganga Yatra in PM Modi's constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Seeking to navigate the Congress towards regaining its lost political moorings in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi began her 'Ganga Yatra' on boat on Monday to reach out to voters urging them to bring "a government that works for them" and asserting that "my brother Rahul Gandhi does what he says". The 47-year-old Congress general secretary interacted with a cross section of people, including students, and invited some of them to join her on the motorboat as she undertook her much anticipated ride from the Manaiya Ghat in Kachnar tehsil of Prayagraj district.
CLICK TO READ | Bihar Grand Alliance Hits Roadblock as Cong & RLSP Spar Over Seats, RJD Seeks Concession from Allies
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the evening over the issue of seat-sharing.
The opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was expected to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Congress to rethink its seat tally to offer better numbers to the other allies. The dispute erupted after Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party demanded to contest on five seats, while it was being offered three. Other allies, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Sharad Yadav's LJD, were also not satisfied with the seat-sharing pact, following which the grand alliance had to rework their formula. They are now expected to announce their pact and division of seats today.
On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign.
Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31.
Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.
The Congress Tuesday took a swipe at "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, alleging that PM Modi is trying to befool the people by pretending to be a "chowkidar". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government does not have anything to offer to the people after being in power for five years and therefore, was resorting to such a campaign.
"Modi is trying to resell his brand which has already flopped and is thus changing its packaging, name and colour to achieve his goal," he told reporters. Surejwala claimed that in 2013, Modi had promised to bring back 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every individual. "In 2014, just ahead of the elections he promised the people of bringing 'achche din' (good days) in the country and in 2015, changed it to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.
-
