Election Tracker LIVE: KCR Tears Into BJP, Says 'Modi Has Turned Out to Be Utter Flop'

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee made a veiled attack on BJP's topmost leader for "dividing society based on religion". "You will salute Amma and not say salaam to the Ammi next door," she said during her Coochbehar public rally. Banerjee added that she does not support an ideology where one kills another over religion."This country cannot be divided. They want to feed you Dilli ka ladoo; first take care of Delhi, then come to Bengal," she said.As Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Mamata Banerjee for "ruining" the state and assured residents freedom from "aunt-nephew" (Mamata and Abhijit Banerjee) duo, the Bengal chief minister dubbed him as "expiry babu" and dared him to participate in direct debate with her.