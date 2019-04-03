Election Tracker LIVE: KCR Tears Into BJP, Says 'Modi Has Turned Out to Be Utter Flop'

CLICK TO READ | Perambur Bypoll Contender 'Borrows' Rs 4 Lakh Crore from World Bank, Gives Bizarre Explanation for Move
Mohanraj said that if poll body takes action against him, then the same EC will have to take action against several others.
Mohanraj said that if poll body takes action against him, then the same EC will have to take action against several others.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a public meeting today in Gondia, where he shthe ared stage with PM Modi, took a jibe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar who recently announced that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, contrary to indications that he might enter the poll arena. "The BJP is fighting such opponents in Bhandara-Gondiya (Lok Sabha constituency) whose captain has refused to play at the very beginning," he said.
Addressing a BJP poll rally near Vijayawada, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre did not accord a special status to Andhra Pradesh because it had been offering adequate funds for its development.
EC Issues Notice to Yogi Adityanath | The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks referring to the Indian Army as ‘Modi Sena’ (the army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi). The EC has given him till 5 pm on April 5 to offer a response.
Jaya Prada's relation with her former colleague, SP's Azam Khan, turned bitter after she got caught in factionalism and was identified more with the Amar Singh camp.
Meghalaya's chief electoral FR Kharkongor officer told news agency ANI that the state will have at least 60 all-women polling booths during Lok Sabha Elections. "There's always been high enrollment & turnout of women in the state, 52% voters are women. We had 67 pink booths last year. This year we will have at least 60 this time," he said.
BJP state general secretary and NDA candidate from Pathanamthitta, K Surendran will file his nominations papers afresh tomorrow after reports emerged that the Kerala government had informed the state High Court that over 240 cases were registered against him, PTI reported. Surendran had filed his nomination on March 30, stating that there are 20 cases against him.
Tejashwi Yadav Calls Out PM Modi | RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav Wednesday attacked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the two have cheated the people and hence they should punish them by ousting from the power. He said PM Modi projects himself as the countrys "chowkidar" (watchman) whereas the fact is that the chowkidar has turned into a thief, so people being the thanedar (police station officer-in-charge) must punish him by ousting from the power.
In the last Assembly election, it was Bengaluru that ruined the BJP's chances of coming to power by electing 16 Congress MLAs. However, the BJP has been winning all the parliamentary seats in the city since 2004.
PM Modi in Maharashtra | PM Narendra Modi during his public meeting in Gondia, Maharashtra in a smooth election move brought up the Balakot air strikes, asking the audience if they have forgotten the incident yet. "Some sitting in AC rooms in Delhi are saying it has been long, people are now forgetting Balakot strike'. You tell me, have you forgotten? We have still not forgotten 1962 war, how will we forget Balakot?" he said.
Gandhi said that the Congress, if voted to power, would not allow the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Bhaichung Bhutia's Party To Launch Basic Income Scheme | The Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), of former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia Wednesday said it would launch a universal basic income and would provide jobs to all qualified and unemployed people in Sikkim if voted to power in the coming Assembly election, PTI reported.
KCR Calls PM Modi an "Utter Flop" | Attacking both the BJP and the Congress, TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at an election rally called PM Modi an utter flop. "Definitely, a good government needs to come if good is to happen in this country. We have seen both parties. We have seen the Congress party and also BJP party. People had lot of hopes from Narendra Modi. But, he has also been an utter flop," Rao said.
On the BJP looking at removing Article 370, Krishna said, 'I have said that the call will have to be taken, once the elections are over, when Narendra Modi comes back to power.'
Rahul Gandhi To Resolve Naga Problem | Congress president Rahul Gandhi today gave his commitment to help resolve the decades-long Naga political problem if the party forms government at the Centre after the election. "I will not give empty promises but will try to resolve the Naga political issue by working with all the stakeholders," he said. The Centre had signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) in 2015, while six Naga nationalist political groups have joined the peace talks separately.
JMM declares candidates for one LS and five assembly seats in Odisha as per seat sharing with Congress in Odisha. Anjali Soren will be the candidate of Mayurbhan Loksabha constituency. Mahesh Chandra Hemberam for Saraskana assembly constituency, Sundarmohan Singh for Bangiriposhi, Kalinga Keshari Jena for Morada, Sebiyan Aind for Biramitrapur, Sunaram Tudu will be the candidates for Rairangpur Assembly constituency.
Siliguri/Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday accused the Congress and the TMC of being sympathisers of Pakistan who wanted to "break the morale" of India's security forces and make them "helpless" in the fight against terror.
BJP Candidate Files False Information in Affidavit | BJP candidate for Guwahati constituency Queen Ojha has been accused by the opposition of submitting ‘false data’ of her educational qualification in support of her nomination for the Polls. BJP’s Queen Ojha in her affidavit said that had done higher secondary from Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) in the year 2011. However, according to KKHSOU vice-chancellor, Dr Hitesh Deka, the university never offered a higher secondary course or any course that is equivalent to HS. The Congress candidate for the same seat, Bobbeeta Sharma, is now planning to approach EC raising objections to Ojha’s nomination.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a tweet promised the entry of ex-servicemen into the civil services. "Our Ex-Servicemen are India’s pride and must be given the respect they deserve. We will allow qualified Ex-Servicemen lateral entry into the Civil Services. The Central Armed Police Forces will be opened up to Ex-Servicemen under the age of 40," he said.
AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindhia will also addressing the gatherings in the region from where eight constituencies will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11.
