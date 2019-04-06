Election Tracker LIVE: 'Naamdar' Used Microscope to Find Himself a Seat Where 'Majority is Minority', Says PM Modi

PM Modi in Maharashtra’s Nanded: The naamdar seems to have used a microscope to find a seat for himself since he knows that he will not win Amethi. The seat is such where the minority is the majority...did you see his rally? Where were the Congress flags? Did you see the pictures on social media. Did you see any congress flags?
Event Highlights
- PM Takes Potshots on Rahul's Wayanad Move
- Nomination of Solar Scam Accused Rejected
- Senior TDP leader Switches Side, Joins TRS
- Rahul's South India Remark is Divisive: BJP
- Sonia Gandhi: People Being Taught Patritism
- Dimple files papers for Kannauj LS seat
- Former Army Vice Chief Sarath Chand Joins BJP
- IT, ECI Should Disclose all Names: DMK
- Amit Shah in Gujarat: Entire Kashmir is Ours
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday promised that within one year 22 lakh vacant government posts will be filled if his party comes to power. He also reiterated his attack on PM Modi, saying that the prime minister sidelined his guru LK Advani and forced him out of political stage.
At Rally, UP BJP Leader Refers To Lord Ram, Hanuman As 'Chowkidar' | A BJP leader has termed gods 'chowkidars' during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, according to a video that has surfaced on social media. The video purportedly shows Manoj Kashyap, former convenor of the 'Braj Prant', an unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 'Braj' (Mathura-Vrindavan) area, raising slogans at a youth workers' meeting on Tuesday. Kashyap can be seen chanting "Mera Ram" (my Ram), and the crowd responding with "chowkidar" (watchman). Similarly, slogans like "mera Shankar" and "mera Hanuman" were followed by chants of "chowkidar".
There is widespread resentment within the local Congress over the JDS being alloted the seat under an electoral arrangement between the coalition partners.
Solar Scam accused Saritha S Nair cannot contest Lok Sabha polls as the returning officer has rejected her nominations. The nominations were rejected on the ground that she has been convicted in criminal cases. Saritha had filed nomination from Ernakulam and Wayanad but both nominations have now been rejected.
A kite maker in Kolkata is making and selling kites with the symbols of political parties on it, ahead of Lok Sabha elections. He said, "This is a way to express our interest in the upcoming elections. I sell these kites from Rs 5 to Rs 15."
In a strongly-worded letter to the Election Commission of India, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday questioned the decision to transfer Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Union railway minister Piyush Goyal slammed Rahul Gandhi for attacking PM Modi over "sidelining" BJP veteran LK Advani. "Congress is completely disgruntled. They are using any word that comes to their mind, no matter how unparliamentary it is. First he (Gandhi) hugs, then he sits on the chair and winks at his colleagues. This shows the true face to the grand old party."
कांग्रेस के नेता बौखला गए हैं, उनको यह भी ध्यान नही रहता कि की वह कैसे शब्दों का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। हमारे देश की एक सभ्यता है जहाँ बड़ों से उचित व्यवहार करना सिखाया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/ddB0Bbgwkx— Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2019
In a fresh setback to the TDP in Telangana, its senior leader and former minister Mandava Venkateswara Rao and the party's Hyderabad unit president M N Srinivas joined the ruling TRS on Saturday. Venkateswara Rao, a five-time MLA and an influential leader from Nizamabad, was welcomed into TRS fold by party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS sources said. Rao's entry is expected to add to TRS' strength in the Lok Sabha poll battle in Nizamabad and other places.
Uma Bharti, who currently serves as the Cabinet Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, had already announced that she would not contest the elections.
Speaking to media, BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai alleged the IUML and the Communist party had favoured the partition of the country. When the country gained independence, the Communists had wanted to divide the country into 16 sovereign republics and to carry out a referendum, Pillai alleged. "Gandhi's allegation that the Modi government is neglecting south India is divisive politics. Even the Congress party has not raised such an allegation so far," he said, while speaking at a meet-the-press programme here.
The BJP in Kerala on Saturday criticised AICC chief Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Narendra Modi-led government was neglecting south India. The saffron party said the allegation was part of Gandhi's "divisive politics" and further criticised him for contesting the general elections from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency with the support of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched an offensive on the Narendra Modi government, saying people are being taught a new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots. Gandhi alleged the current government was not ready to respect dissent, and said when there are attacks on people who stick to their faith, this government turns away. “Today, we are being taught new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots,” Gandhi said.
Union railway minister Piyush Goyal attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda in a press conference. "Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda insults our army, humiliates middle class and calls Indians “monkeys”. If Guru thinks like that, his disciple will also follow his footsteps. Would anyone want such dynasts to govern us?" he tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda insults our army, humiliates middle class and calls Indians “monkeys”. If Guru thinks like that, his disciple will also follow his footsteps. Would anyone want such dynasts to govern us? pic.twitter.com/4DWgNJhtvB— Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2019
"In today's global scenario, the country needs a strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and that's why I am joining BJP," said former vice chief of army staff Lieutenant General (retd) Sarath Chand after joining BJP. The BJP has done a lot for soldiers, he added.
Modi said that a strong government at the Centre is needed to punish terrorists for their sins.
J&K: Former independent MLA from Kathua joins BJP | Days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, former independent MLA Charanjit Singh on Saturday joined the BJP in Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir. 68-year-old Singh, who had won the Kathua assembly seat in 2008, joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP National vice-president and in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir, Avinash Rai Khanna and former minister Rajiv Jasrotia. "I am joining the BJP along with my supporters to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is taking every one along in the development of the country under the slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," the former bureaucrat turned politician told reporters.
Kamal Nath’s Son to file bypoll, LS nominations on April 9 | Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul will file their nominations together on April 9 for the Assembly bypoll and Lok Sabha elections respectively in Chhindwara. The Madhya Pradesh CM has represented Chhindwara, over 300 kilometres from here, nine times. The father-son duo would lead a procession in an open vehicle from Shyam Talkies area on April 9 to file their nominations.
Outgoing MP Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday filed her nomination for the Kannauj parliamentary seat. Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "a failure", she said after filing her papers: "After the SP and the BSP joined hands, the victory margin has increased. The BJP did not fulfil its promises and is using the security forces to distract the people." Dimple Yadav will be contesting against the BJP's Subrat Pathak, whom she had defeated in the 2014 general elections. Before filing her papers here, she was seen riding a chariot with her husband and children during a road show. Hundreds of motorcycles and cars accompanied the chariot. On this occasion, SP General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav, MP Jaya Bachchan and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra were present.
Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj announces the joining of former vice chief of army Sarath Chand into BJP. Lieutenant General Sarath Chand has had multiple associations with the Sapta Shakti Command. He commanded a Brigade in Jaipur at a time when the Command was newly raised and was the GOC-in-C of the Command before he moved to Delhi as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff in the year 2017.
The Income Tax (IT) Department and the Election Commission of India (ECI) should disclose the names of all the people from whom unaccounted cash and valuables were seized in Tamil Nadu, said a senior DMK leader. "The ECI has seized over Rs 250 crore worth of cash, valuables in Tamil Nadu. It should declare the names of the people from whom the seizures were made," T.K.S. Elangovan, DMK spokesperson, said. He said the IT Department and the ECI were partial as search operations carried out on the premises of DMK leaders like Duraimurugan are given publicity while remaining silent on other raids. In a recent search operation in Vellore district, the IT Department seized Rs 11.5 crore cash from a cement warehouse belonging to a DMK official. Elangovan said the media is being tipped off in the case of IT searches on DMK officials' premises while no information is available on the search operations carried out on the premises of rival parties.
BJP chief and the party's Gandhinagar contestant Amit Shah on Saturday held a roadshow here, where he made people chant a slogan that "entire Kashmir belongs to us". His slogan-chanting comes in the wake of PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's criticism that Shah was "daydreaming" about abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution that provides special status to the state. Before embarking on the roadshow from Sarkhej area in Ahmedabad around 9 am, Shah garlanded the photographs of Jan Sangh founders Deendayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Shah made the people present there chant, "Jaha hue balidan Mookerjee, woh Kashmir hamara hai... Sara ka sara hamara hai (Where Mookerjee sacrificed his life, that Kashmir is ours, that entire Kashmir is ours)."
Targeting the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Narendra Modi always claims that senior BJP leader LK Advani is his 'guru', but Modi has never respected him and virtually driven him out of the party.
Meeting held between Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai, on alliance and review of campaign so far. According to sources, AAP's position is that they will enter the gathbandhan only if it includes 18 seats. Seven in Delhi, 10 in Haryana and 1 in Chandigarh, and not otherwise. AAP has termed Captain Amarinder Singh's refusal to accomodate AAP as 'unjustified’. After 1st phase of canpaigning, the response is not uniform. The centralised campaign has been 'positive'. Even without an alliance, AAP claims it can give a tough fight to BJP.
Rahul Gandhi in Haridwar: If Congress comes to power, then 22 lakh vacant govt posts will be filled within one year. BJP is making one state fight against another. They say something in one state and something else in another. There is fear in the country today. PM talks about Hinduism. Hinduism talks about guru-shishya relation. Do you know what PM did to his guru Advani? He kicked him off the stage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a poll rally in Dehradun on Friday.
At an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Balod, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his attack on the Congress and accused the party and its allies of fighting for their own victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "We are fighting for the nation's victory, while the Congress is fighting for its own victory," he said.
The BJP on Saturday released another list of candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha. Jhansi MP Uma Bharti was the most notable absentee, with the party nominating Anurag Sharma after the firebrand BJP leader had made it known earlier that she would not contest the elections.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he could not visit the poor in India’s villages when he had time to visit China, Pakistan and other countries. Gandhi, who was addressing an election rally in Jahanabad, said: “When it comes to farm loan waiver, this government says they don’t have money, on other hand, this government waives off loans given to industrialists. They promised Rs 15 lakh in your bank account but tell me, has anyone got the money?” The party’s eastern UP incharge also said the BJP could not be selective about respecting martyrs and it should also respect Rajeev Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.
The Congress today also got some star power after BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha officially joined the party, ending days of speculation. Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP after his exit, saying there was no concept of collective decision in the saffron party and he was disowned by the party because of his association with BJP veteran LK Advani, who was recently ruled out of the poll fray.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said polls in Odisha were important for the country and he was confident that the state would give its mandate to the BJP. Addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Modi launched a scathing attack on the BJD and Congress, saying a strong government was the need of the hour to ensure a stable country.
BSP supremo Mayawati hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying BJP veteran LK Advani’s blog was a fervent appeal to the people to not let the present government return. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power.”
Advani, who was recently dropped from the poll fray, had written a blog on Thursday, emphasising that the saffron party advocates for freedom of choice and does not believe in branding people "anti-national" for their different political stand. "Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he wrote in the blog ahead of the BJP's foundation day on April 6. His views assume significance at a time when the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.
Amid dilly-dallying over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Delhi Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, PC Chacko and others met party chief Rahul Gandhi. Sources had said on Friday that the two parties have reportedly reached a consensus on tying up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and AAP are likely to join hands in Delhi as well as Haryana, with the grand old party deciding to include the demand for full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto. The two, however, deferred a decision on Punjab amid reports that chief minister Amarinder Singh was not in favour of an alliance in the state.
Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar to begin the grand old party’s campaign in the Valley. Gandhi will then address a public meeting in Uttarkhand’s Almora and later reach Haridwar to carry the Congress’ rally forward. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will also address rallies in Uttarakhand. The former UP chief minister will be campaigning for the BSP in Haridwar and Nainital.
BJP national president Amit Shah has launched his election campaign in Gujarat with a rally in the capital city of Gandhinagar, which is also the constituency he will be contesting from in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will continue to lead the Trinamool’s election rally in the northern part of the state. Banerjee will extensively campaign in Alipurduar covering Barobisha and Kalchini seats.
Besides, the BJP also celebrates its foundation day today. The saffron party will celebrate April 6 as the 38th Foundation Day, which will also be seen as a formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls.
