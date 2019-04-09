Election Tracker LIVE: Naxals Attack BJP MLA's Convoy in Dantewada, 5 Cops Killed

Election Tracker LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi raked up the migrant attacks on Biharis in western India, asking what has PM Modi done for the residents of the state since then. "You go to western parts in search of jobs and get attacked. Many have gone to BJP-ruled states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, yet you have to face this. What has Modi done for your? He even promised special status to Bihar. What happened?" Gandhi asked addressing a rally.
Gandhi was referring to the 2018 incident when over 55 cases of attack on migrants, mainly from UP and Bihar, were registered across Gujarat and 431 arrested after a 14-month-old girl was raped in north Gujarat on September 28.
Kumaraswamy said that while PM Modi applies makeup, the other leaders just take bath once in the morning and wash their face only the next day.
Apr 9, 2019 5:42 pm (IST)
Chhattisgarh: BJP convoy attacked by Naxals in Dantewada. BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi has been killed in the attack. More details are awaited.
Apr 9, 2019 5:41 pm (IST)
BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to participate in a roadshow in Odisha’s Puri. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra is contesting from Puri parliamentary constituency.
Apr 9, 2019 5:40 pm (IST)
PM Modi in Mysuru: ‘Garibi Hatao-Garibi Hatao’ slogan of Congress is old. For how many decades, the Congress has been promising this in the country. Now the poor have also said that the removal of Congress will lead to removal of poverty automatically.
Apr 9, 2019 5:35 pm (IST)
PM Modi in Mysuru: You can see the difference between BJP's manifesto & Congress's manifesto, You can clearly see the policies and intentions. Congress's vision and only agenda is to remove Modi so how can they think of the common man's interest.
Apr 9, 2019 5:33 pm (IST)
PM Modi in Karnataka: We pledge that by the year 2024, we will double the number of doctors in the country. We pledge to give loans on entrepreneurs to Rs 50 lakh without any guarantee. We have a resolve of strengthening India's security. We have resolved to make India a top-3 economy by 2030. We resolve to expand the new infrastructure of new India, to lay metro lines in 50 cities in the country.
Apr 9, 2019 5:33 pm (IST)
On his way back from a morning poll campaign in Asansol today, Union minister Babul Supriyo noticed that some "Chowkidar Chor Hai" flexes have been put up right next to his residence. Upset by the placards, Babul got hold of a bamboo pole and tore down all those posters and even set them on fire. He later alleged that the flexes were put up by TMC workers in the dead of the night because they lack the courage to face him directly.
Apr 9, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)
PM Modi in Karnataka: In the last five years, your servant has tried to run the original mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. From the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to connectivity, our efforts have greatly benefitted the entire region.
Apr 9, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)
Palaniswami's Remarks on Karunanidhi do not behove a CM: DMK | The DMK Tuesday hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palasniswami for alleging that late DMK President M Karunanidhi was kept under "house arrest" by M K Stalin and said such remarks do not behove a CM. Senior DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Trichy Siva said Palaniswami's remarks amounted to "crossing the limits" and questioned why the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was not taken abroad for medical treatment.
Apr 9, 2019 5:19 pm (IST)
Union minister and BJP’s Nagpur Lok Sabha candidate Nitin Gadkari exudes 100% confidence in winning from Nagpur. “I feel the margin will be even bigger this time,” said Gadkari.
Apr 9, 2019 5:13 pm (IST)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Saharanpur: We are very hopeful that we will win, there is a lot anger in the public against BJP and support for Congress. I request people to vote for our candidates here so that we win with a huge margin.
Apr 9, 2019 5:12 pm (IST)
Kerala Congress (M) chairman and former state minister KM Mani has died at 4:57pm at the age of 87. He served as Kerala finance minister several times in the past and was the state's longest serving MLA.
Apr 9, 2019 5:09 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi: I will not let India to get divided into two. We will always stay under one flag. The entire Mahagathbandhan team is here united. We will implement NYAY and provide jobs to the unemployed. "Humlog 'NYAY yojana' ka paisa daalkar "Make in Gaya, Make in Bihar" karke dikhayenge. Make in Bihar, Make in Rajasthan, Make in UP, Make in Kerala, Make in Karnataka, sabko jodkar "Make in India" banta hai Modi Ji," he said.
Apr 9, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi: Farmers had last year asked me why economic offenders are called NPA but why aren’t we called NPA. I had told the farmers that once Congress forms government in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the loans will be waived and it happened soon after we took over.
Apr 9, 2019 5:04 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Gaya: We have said that if farmers fail to pay back loans, they will not be put behind bars.
Apr 9, 2019 5:03 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi: Nirav Modi, Anil Ambani flee with thousands of crores. Before leaving, Vijay Mallya met finance minister Arun Jaitley. Economic offenders have no fear when they loot public money but our farmers always live in fear.
Apr 9, 2019 5:01 pm (IST)
Sources: Election Commission asks for report from Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer on PM's appeal to first-time workers. "I want to ask my first-time voters, can your first vote be dedicated to the soldiers who conducted the Balakot air strikes? Can your first vote be in the name of the martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama," PM Modi said, addressing a rally in Maharashtra.
Apr 9, 2019 4:58 pm (IST)
Election Commission announces May 19 as date for assembly by-elections in Goa, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The counting for the polls will be on May 23.
Apr 9, 2019 4:55 pm (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Gaya rakes up 2008 attacks on Bihari migrants in Mumbai. Gandhi asks what PM Modi has done on the issue. "What happened to the promise of special status for Bihar," Gandhi asks.
Apr 9, 2019 4:48 pm (IST)
Senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha files nomination from Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat. Tankha, who is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, also took a jibe on PM Modi’s statement on CM Kamal Nath regarding I-T raids.
Apr 9, 2019 4:43 pm (IST)
Sources to CNBC TV18 have said that the EC has red flagged the recent raids conducted by CBDT. EC has also issued a verbal warning to CBDT and to the revenue department. EC has asked them to meet the EC advisory on keeping the commission informed on any action taken against any political party or affiliates as model code of conduct is in place. The EC has assured that on the ongoing raids, CBDT will keep EC informed on the findings. Apart from the current raids, EC is also sharing information of use of unaccounted cash during the election process.
Apr 9, 2019 4:41 pm (IST)
While referring to minorities, UP CM Yogi Adityanath makes ‘Green Virus’ comments in Saharanpur. “SP -BSP is trying to send a 'green virus' to West UP but this region does not need the virus,” he said.
Apr 9, 2019 4:37 pm (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Gaya: As soon as Congress forms the government, 33% women's reservation in seats of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas will be implemented.
Apr 9, 2019 4:36 pm (IST)
MP CM Kamal Nath's aide Praveen Kakkar's lawyer has filed a petition in the Indore High Court challenging the income tax raids. Next date of hearing in the case is April 11.
Apr 9, 2019 4:34 pm (IST)
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy makes personal attack on PM Modi. He says, “Modi wakes up every morning, applies makeup or wax to get a shine on his face and sits in front of cameras. But we take bath once in the morning and wash our face only the next day. Our faces don’t look good on cameras.”
Apr 9, 2019 4:30 pm (IST)
Two days ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission transferred Cooch Behar SP Abhisekh Gupta. New SP will be Amit Kumar Singh, a 2009-batch IPS . He was earlier posted as special superintendent, IB in Kolkata.
Apr 9, 2019 4:28 pm (IST)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a public rally in Meerut, says, "SP-BSP believe in ‘Ali' but we believe in 'Bajrangbali'.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi tears into the Narendra Modi government while addressing a rally in Assam. He alleges that Modi has given benefits to only rich.
Chowkidar is not only chor, but also coward, I told him to debate with me as he talks about corruption, but he does not have the guts and fled away."
Apr 9, 2019 4:22 pm (IST)
Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha addresses a rally in Bihar's Gaya for Mahagathbandhan. Sinha joined Congress last week and has been named as the party's candidate for Patna Sahib constituency.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked Opposition parties, including the Indian Union Muslim League, describing the outfit as "a green virus". He was referring to the green-coloured flags waved at a rally attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after he filed his nomination papers from Wayanad in Kerala.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a “coward” after he invited the latter to an “open-book” debate on the Rafael deal and other issues. “Chowkidar is not only chor, but also a coward, I told him to debate with me as he talks about corruption, but he does not have the guts and fled,” Gandhi said at a rally.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling him "Bhrasht Nath" after raids by the Income Tax department on his close aides. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, said, “Bhrasht Nath could say anything, but it doesn’t matter. Action needs to be taken on scams and corruption. Scams were put in cold storage and we thought they should be probed. If the scams are surfacing, the people behind them should also come forward." Reacting to the PM's dig, Nath accused the Prime Minister of “overlooking” the scams that took place during the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.
He added that the I-T raids were futile and it was in reality a BJP man who was caught with money in the I-T raids. “Modi is scared and has forgotten the Vyapam Scam, e-tendering scam and several other such scams. Nothing will be found in the raids as it is a political attack," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Maharashtra's Latur today with a stinging attack on the Congress, calling it a party that wants to give open licence to anti-nationals. Addressing a joint rally with Uddhav Thackeray at Ausa in Osmanabad, he said Pakistan would not have born in 1947 had Congress leaders acted wisely in the pre-Independence era. The Congress party's manifesto speaks the same language as that of Pakistan, he added.
He is now addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.
Today is the last day for political parties to campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and the final day of filing nomination for the fourth phase.
Rahul Gandhi will reach Assam to kick-off Congress campaign in the northeastern state, two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. The Congress president will address a rally at Panchgram in Hailakandi district. He will then proceed to Bihar where he will campaign at Gandhi Maidan Ground in Gaya, a city that holds supreme importance among Hindu devotees. After Bihar, it will be Odisha’s Phulbani.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Saharanpur for a mega road show from Gol Kothi to Qutub Sher. The Congress is trying to dethrone the Bharataiya Janata Party form the Saharanpur seat.
In Telangana, BJP national president will campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Led by Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad is AIMIM party stronghold. The BJP chief will also take out a massive roadshow from Singha Dwara of Shree Jagannath Temple to Badasankha in Puri, Odisha.