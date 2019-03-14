Election Tracker LIVE: NCP Releases First List of 12 Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls

File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI photo)



Earlier on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress chief said a “weak” Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of Xi Jinping and “not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India”. Gandhi’s statement came after China, for the fourth time, blocked the move of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist. The BJP, responding to the charges, said the Congress president should have used his proximity with China to influence its decision on Azhar.



Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Congress could still speak a different tone even in case of a cruel killer and global terrorist like Azhar. Adding that he needed to learn that foreign policy was not run on Twitter, Prasad said Gandhi must look at his party’s history vis-à-vis China.



Meanwhile, Gandhi addressed a fishermen’s parliament in northern Kerala on Thursday and is scheduled to visit the families of Youth Congress activists allegedly killed by CPI(M) men.



The political parties have been campaigning in full swing since the Election Commission announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23. Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held simultaneously, the Election Commission (EC) said. However, elections for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, which was dissolved after the ruling coalition between the BJP and the PDP fell apart, will not be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.



The election will pit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance against several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Left and regional forces who are continuing to work out a grand alliance to minimise a division of votes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led ruling combine.