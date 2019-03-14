Election Tracker LIVE: NCP Releases First List of 12 Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls

Event Highlights
- Deputy EC to Visit West Bengal
- Don't Want SP-BSP to Lose: Veerappa Moily
- NCP Declares 1st List of Candidates
- Cong Reacts to Vadakkan's Defection
- SC Hearing in Rafale Deal Case Begins
- Senior Congress Leader Tom Vadakkan Joins BJP
- TMC MLA Arjun Singh Joins BJP
- Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Rahul Gandhi
- BSP Core Committee Meet Today
- AAP to Contest on All 3 Seats in Goa Bypolls
- Rahul Gandhi in Thrissur
- Cong Asks Workers About AAP Alliance
- BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Azhar Jibe
Even as Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Kerala ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan switched over to the BJP camp on Thursday. “Hurt” over Congress questioning the armed forces in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, Vadakkan joined BJP in the presence of Ravi Shankar Prasad. He also slammed the Congress for its "dyansty politics", alleging the party has a culture of "use and throw". Vadakkan, who was a key aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, has never contested an election.
Deputy Election Commissioner to visit West Bengal | The Election Commission has decided to send the deputy election commissioner to West Bengal to review poll preparedness of the state. This comes after BJP urged the Election Commission on Wednesday to declare West Bengal as a "super sensitive state" to ensure fair Lok Sabha polls there and demanded that central forces be deployed at all polling stations in the state. A BJP delegation including Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, J P Nadda and party's general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Kailash Vijayvargiya had met top officials of the poll body and apprised them of their demands.
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday that his party did not want the SP-BSP-RLD alliance to lose in Uttar Pradesh and that it may enter into an understanding with the 'ghatbandhan' in segments in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He said the Congress has chosen to fight the polls in Uttar Pradesh, an electorally crucial state with 80 seats, on its own strength after the SP-BSP offered it only two seats.
Supriye Sule in 1st List of NCP | Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) has declared 11 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Party chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriye Sule has been fielded from Baramati. In Hatkanangale, NCP will support Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana. Earlier, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana’s Raju Shetty had given a 2-day ultimatum to Congress &NCP over seat-sharing issue.
Cong Reacts to Senior Leader Tom Vadakkan's Defection | After its spokesperson Tom Vadakkan joined the BJP, the Congress on Thursday dismissed his criticism of the party saying that till now he used to "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asked about Vadakkan citing dynastic politics and the Congress's stand on the Pulwama terror attack and India's retaliatory strikes as his reasons for quitting the party, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said every person who leaves a party to join another party "searching for a better future", has to say something.
SC Hearing in Rafale Deal Case Begins | Supreme Court's second hearing on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France has begun. On Wednesday, the top court allowed the Centre to file an affidavit saying leakage of documents through photocopying amounted to theft. According to the government, documents attached in review petitions are sensitive to national security. In the ensuing political slugfest over the controversial deal, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had said, "There are no questions over the capability of the Rafale aircraft. But there are several questions over the way the way the deal was finalised, which resulted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani pocketing Rs 30,000 crore. There must be an investigation, as corruption is crystal clear in the deal, and the guilty will be punished,”
BSP-SP to Have Joint Election Rallies | Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav speaks about his campaign strategy with ally Bahujan Samaj Party. "In Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP will have joint election rallies during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, said former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav," he says.
In Uttar Pradesh, SP-BSP will have joint election rallies during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, said former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 14, 2019
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/wKTNn779ev pic.twitter.com/w7Z7MgWueo
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also added his two cents in the issue of JeM chief Masood Azhar's listing saying that it can partly be blamed on the Indian government's diplomatic failure. Tharoor, however, hit out at Beijing over the "technical block" they posed in the UN Security Council on Wednesday saying that "China is mollycoddling with terrorists."
Vadakkan said, "I left Congress party because when Pakistani terrorists attacked our land, my party's reaction to it was sad, it hurt me deeply. If a political party takes such a position that is against the country then I'm left with no option but to leave the party." Vadakkan was welcomed to the party by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and was garlanded by BJP chief Amit Shah.
Tom Vadakkan: I left Congress party because when Pakistani terrorists attacked our land, my party's reaction to it was sad, it hurt me deeply. If a political party takes such a position that is against the country then I'm left with no option but to leave the party. pic.twitter.com/8oZYoFRGx4— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
Senior Congress Leader Tom Vadakkan Joins BJP | In a major setback for the Congress, one of its senior leaders,Tom Vadakkan has decided to sign over to the BJP camp. Vadakkan cited his disappointment over Congress' stance on the Balakot strikes and Pulwama terror attack as one of the reasons behind his decision.
Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the development policies of the BJP government at the centre and state in a series of tweets using #VikasPoochRahaHai. On Thursday morning, SP chief Akhilesh tweeted, “Karobari ‘Vikas’ Pooch Raha Hai, Is Kagazi Sarkar Se Chutkara Kab Milega.” In another tweet Akhilesh has written, “Khetihar ‘Vikas’ Pooch Raha Hai, Kab Mehnat Ka Daam Milega.”, while in his third tweet Yadav wrote, “Berozgar ‘Vikas’ Pooch Raha Hai, Kahi Koi Kaam Milega?”. In all of his three tweets Yadav tried to raise issues of unemployment, farmer distress and businessmen.
Addressing the media, Arjun Singh said, "I worked for the last 40 years under Mamata Banerjeeji. But, I was extremely disappointed when she questioned the credibility of Indian Army after Balakot strike. When the entire country was speaking in one voice against Pakistan, she was questioning the intention of the Prime Minister. It was very unfortunate.”
TMC MLA Arjun Singh Signs Over to BJP Camp | The Trinamool Congress MLA from Bhatpara, Arjun Singh has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Arjun Singh, who is known to have influence in the region between North Kolkata to Nadia, has been a major game changer for the party in the past elections due to his local connections. His exit from the party not only signals the presence of an internal rift but could spell trouble for TMC's campaign plans in the state.
Would the Congress party adopt a different voice even in case of a cruel killer & a global terrorist Masood Azhar? : Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad continues his rebuke of Rahul Gandhi's criticism.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Rahul Gandhi's tweet after China blocks India's bid to designate JeM Chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist in UNSC 1267 list: Would the Congress party adopt a different voice even in case of a cruel killer & a global terrorist Masood Azhar? pic.twitter.com/tDFIeRQfDz— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
Ravi Shankar Prasad also took a dig at the Congress chief saying that he has forgotten that China had blocked the JeM chief's listing as global terrorist once in 2009 when the party was in power. "Why is Rahul Gandhi in a celebratory mood when the country stands pained in this kind of move by China?," he asks.
Speculations are rife that BSP chief is miffed over AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's meeting with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azar in a hospital in Meerut on Wednesday and could rethink on the decision of alliance to leave two seats of Amethi and Raebareli for Congress.Azad had earlier criticised the chief of BSP's allied party - Akhilesh Yadav for his lack of clarity in the issue of reservations in promotion. Sources in Samajwadi Party have, however, claimed that Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to the Bhim Army chief was a mere pressure tactic by Congress after BSP-SP left the party out of its alliance.
BSP Core Committee Meeting Today | The Bahujan Samaj Party has called for an important meeting of its core committee on Thursday at BSP state office in Lucknow in order to finalise the tickets of candidates for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The list for the BSP candidates for the first and second phase of polling is expected soon.
AAP to Contest on All 3 Assembly Seats in Goa Bypolls | The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will contest bypolls to all the three Goa Assembly seats scheduled next month.PTI quoted AAP Goa general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar as saying that the party was in the process of shortlisting its candidates for Shiroda, Mandrem and Maspusa seats, where by-elections will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 23.
Meanwhile, amid heightened tension over the Pulwama terror attacks and the IAF strikes, India and Pakistan have begun talks to finalize the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor, three months after they agreed on the project. The corridor, essentially a border crossing, links Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district.
Sources have revealed some key details of the Congress Manifesto, which will be released in the next few days.
* Employement Gurantee scheme for urban youth
* Scheme to landless farmers
* Scrapping of draconian laws like the Sedition
* Focus on LGBTQ rights including the replace existing Transgender Bill with a new bill based on SC judgement
* Setting up of gender training and gender sensitivity sessions at all govt offices and army posts as well.
* A stand alone Women empowerment & Justice department which will be wider in scope than Women and Child Development
Reiterating the Congress' earlier promise of a Minimum Guarantee Income, the party chief says, "In 2019, when we come to power, we've decided to take a big decision of Minimum Guarantee Income. With Guaranteed Minimum Income, anybody who earns less than minimum income line will be given money by the govt to bring them up to a minimum income line."
Rahul Gandhi in Thrissur: In 2019, when we come to power, we've decided to take a big decision of Minimum Guarantee Income. With Guaranteed Minimum Income, anybody who earns less than minimum income line will be given money by GoI to bring them up to minimum income line. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/q4V1Bscxy7— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
Rahul Gandhi in Thrissur Rally | The Congress chief in his address in a rally in Kerala's Thrissur has promised a separate Fisheries ministry if the party is voted to power. "I want to give you your own amplifier so that when you feel something, your voice is immediately heard in Delhi. In my view, there is only one amplifier that will solve your problem, that is your own ministry in Delhi," he says.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Rahul Gandhi Seeks Workers' View on AAP Alliance After Delhi Leaders Say No to Tie-up
The Congress through its Shakti app has uploaded an audio clip by AICC in-charge PC Chacko who is asking party workers in Delhi their view on alliance with the AAP.
Congress Asks Its Workers to Decide on AAP Alliance | The Congress has sought the view of its Delhi unit workers over the issue through an audio clip released on its mobile app as the possibility of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections continues to dwindle. In a survey conducted on the Shakti App, the party has uploaded an audio clip by AICC in-charge PC Chacko who is asking party workers in Delhi to give their view on an alliance with the AAP. The development comes following Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit's claim that there is unanimity against an alliance with the AAP. Congress insiders have, however, said that the alliance with AAP is "almost certain" and will be finalised by end of this month.
BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi For Jibe Over Azhar's Blocked Listing| BJP hit out at Rahul Gandhi's earlier tweet over JeM chief Masood Azhar's blocked listing. "China wouldn't be in UNSC had your great grandfather not 'gifted' it to them at India’s cost. India is undoing all mistakes of your family. Be assured that India will win the fight against terror.Leave it to PM Modi while you keep cosying up with the Chinese envoys secretly," the party tweeted.
The seat-sharing deal between grand alliance members in Bihar has been "almost finalised" and the Congress is likely to contest from 11 seats in the state. On Wednesday, intensive negotiations were held among grand alliance constituents in Delhi as top leaders of the formation sought to settle the issue of seat-sharing for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Turncoats, Former MPs Who Can Hurt SP-BSP Alliance Find Place in Congress' Second List For UP
The second list has names of 16 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of candidates announced by the party for the electorally crucial state, where it was overlooked for an alliance, to 27.
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI photo)
Earlier on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress chief said a “weak” Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of Xi Jinping and “not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India”. Gandhi’s statement came after China, for the fourth time, blocked the move of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist. The BJP, responding to the charges, said the Congress president should have used his proximity with China to influence its decision on Azhar.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Congress could still speak a different tone even in case of a cruel killer and global terrorist like Azhar. Adding that he needed to learn that foreign policy was not run on Twitter, Prasad said Gandhi must look at his party’s history vis-à-vis China.
Meanwhile, Gandhi addressed a fishermen’s parliament in northern Kerala on Thursday and is scheduled to visit the families of Youth Congress activists allegedly killed by CPI(M) men.
The political parties have been campaigning in full swing since the Election Commission announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23. Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held simultaneously, the Election Commission (EC) said. However, elections for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, which was dissolved after the ruling coalition between the BJP and the PDP fell apart, will not be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.
The election will pit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance against several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Left and regional forces who are continuing to work out a grand alliance to minimise a division of votes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led ruling combine.
-
13 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SL vs SA 189/1039.2 overs 190/432.5 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
13 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 272/950.0 overs 237/1050.0 oversAustralia beat India by 35 runs
-
11 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies WI vs ENG 71/1013.0 overs 72/210.3 oversEngland beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
10 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 358/950.0 overs 359/647.5 oversAustralia beat India by 4 wickets
-
10 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 331/550.0 overs 121/524.0 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)