Election Tracker LIVE: NDA May Release 2nd List in Bihar; Rahul Gandhi to Kick Off Bengal Campaign

File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan.



The Aam Aadmi Party will begin its first phase of campaign in Delhi with a road show likely from West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. The bike rally is expected to start at 11 am which will be led by AAP leader Gopal Rai.



The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party along with their allies will hold a press conference for the Mahagathbandhan in Maharashtra at 4 pm. The presser will be attended by party veterans Ashok Chavan, Sharad Pawar, Raju Shetti among others, where in all probability, they will announce their candidates and the alliance formula for the state with 48 Lok sabha seats.



Congress stalwart Kapil Sibal will address a press conference at 4 pm on Saturday.



At 10:30 am, the BJP will be conducting a core group meeting where party big wigs including party president Amit Shah, national general secretary Ram Lal, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and JP Nadda will be attend to discuss strategies for the impending Lok Sabha elections

