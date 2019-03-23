LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: NDA May Release 2nd List in Bihar; Rahul Gandhi to Kick Off Bengal Campaign

News18.com | March 23, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE | The NDA will release its second list of candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar today at 11 a.m. at the state BJP office. Nityanand Rai, Bihar chief of the BJP, JDU state president Vashisht Narayan Singh and LJP state president Pashupati Paras will address the press conference where the names of the candidates will be announced. On March 17, the NDA had released its first list of candidates.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the ‘Jan Bhawna Rally’ at Rangbhumi Maidan in Bihar’s Purnea district at 12:30 pm, just a day after the mahagathbandhan seat sharing was announced in the state. Later in the day, Rahul will kick off his first Bengal rally where he will speak at a public rally at Kolam Bagan Ground in Malda, North Bengal.
Mar 23, 2019 9:39 am (IST)

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh has said that he hopes that the final decision on candidate selection in the state’s remaining six seats will be taken today.

Mar 23, 2019 9:31 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Advani Could Have Opted for a Smoother Exit Route But Did He Refuse to Read Writing on the Wall?

Lal Krishna Advani's name being dropped from the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls from Gujarat is hardly the way anyone would like to see the wrapping up of his illustrious decades-old association with electoral politics.

Mar 23, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party will begin its first phase of campaign in Delhi with a road show likely from West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. The bike rally is expected to start at 11 am which will be led by AAP leader Gopal Rai.

Mar 23, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

Mar 23, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

On Friday, a stage collapsed during BJP's ‘holi milan’ programme in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. BJP Kisan Morcha leader Avdesh Yadav and others have been injured in the incident.

Mar 23, 2019 9:02 am (IST)

The Congress late on Friday released its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and shifted UPCC chief Raj Babbar to Fatehpur Sikri from Moradabad while giving a ticket to BSP chief Mayawati’s former aide Naseemuddin Siddiqui from Bijnor. Poet Imran Pratapgarghi, known for his controversial couplets and posts against the establishment, will replace Babbar in Moradabad. Bal Kumar Patel, former SP MP from Mirzapur and brother of famous dacoit Dadua, who had joined the Congress recently, will be contesting from Banda.

Mar 23, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | BJP Announces 36 More Names for 2019 Polls, Sambit Patra to Contest from Puri

The list announced late on Friday night also contained names of six candidates for Maharashtra and five for Odisha. Also, one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya has been announced in the list.

Mar 23, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

The BJP has released its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls containing 36 names, which included 23 nominees for Andhra Pradesh where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11.  The list announced late on Friday night also contained names of six candidates for Maharashtra and five for Odisha. Also, one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya has been announced in the list.

Mar 23, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

AICC president Rahul Gandhi will officially kick off the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal on Saturday with a rally at Chachal in Malda district. The rally comes in the backdrop of the Left Front- Congress seat sharing deal falling apart in the state and both the sides deciding to go it alone. The Congress so far has announced candidates in 11 Lok Sabha seats of the state including Raiganj and Murshidabad which were won by CPI(M) in 2014 general elections.

Mar 23, 2019 8:57 am (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the ‘Jan Bhawna Rally’ at Rangbhumi Maidan in Bihar’s Purnea district at 12:30 pm, just a day after the mahagathbandhan seat sharing was announced in the state.  Congress will contest elections from 9 Lok Sabha constituencies. 

File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan.

The Aam Aadmi Party will begin its first phase of campaign in Delhi with a road show likely from West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. The bike rally is expected to start at 11 am which will be led by AAP leader Gopal Rai.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party along with their allies will hold a press conference for the Mahagathbandhan in Maharashtra at 4 pm. The presser will be attended by party veterans Ashok Chavan, Sharad Pawar, Raju Shetti among others, where in all probability, they will announce their candidates and the alliance formula for the state with 48 Lok sabha seats.

Congress stalwart Kapil Sibal will address a press conference at 4 pm on Saturday.

At 10:30 am, the BJP will be conducting a core group meeting where party big wigs including party president Amit Shah, national general secretary Ram Lal, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and JP Nadda will be attend to discuss strategies for the impending Lok Sabha elections
