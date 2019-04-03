Election Tracker LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Congress Manifesto, Says Party Demoralising Forces

Apr 3, 2019 10:46 am (IST)

Arunachal is on a new path to development because of the BJP, Modi continues. "Even though one family ruled for 70 years on this country, they cannot take credit for any development activity in the country. There's only so much I could do in 5 years, but i gauruntee that if voted to power, I will keep the development activity going in the country and challenge every challenge in my way" he says, in an apparent dig to the Congress govt.