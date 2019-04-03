Election Tracker LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Congress Manifesto, Says Party Demoralising Forces

Congress Siding Separatists, Terrorists: Nirmala Sitharaman | Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a press conference, attacks the Congress over its manifesto alleging that the party wants to dilute the AFSPA and want to remove the immunity that the law gives to our forces because they are siding separatists. " On one hand Congress' says that they will declare the Pulwama victims as martyrs but on the other they want to dilute the powers of AFSPA," she says. "The Congress is siding terrorists," she adds.
Event Highlights
Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will battle it out on the West Bengal Chief Minister’s turf today with their respective rallies in the northern part of the state. PM Modi will kick off his campaign with a mega rally in Jalpaiguri constituency for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, Banerjee preponed her campaign schedule by a day to launch her public rally at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, which also falls under North Bengal and is close to Jalpaiguri. Earlier, she was set to begin her rally on Thursday.
In the implementation of welfare schemes, there is one important gap in India - the lack of a single updated database that contains information on income and wealth that the government could use to target beneficiaries.
CLICK TO READ | For PM Modi's Rally, Bengal BJP Hires Four Trains for Rs 53 Lakh to Fill Kolkata Venue: Report
The venue for PM Modi's public rally on Tuesday in Siliguri had to be changed at the last minute, allegedly because the West Bengal government denied permission for the location sought by the BJP.
Sharpening his attack on the Congress, Modi, at a rally in Pasighat says, "We must ask, is the Congress' hand national or does it stand for the anti-national?There are people who say Bharat tere tukde tukde and not Jai Hind...these people support Congress...don't you think that traitors should be punished? Don't you think that there should be a strong law to punish them?"
Modi Slams Congress' Manifesto | Taking a dig at Congress' manifesto which was released yesterday, PM Modi says, "The document is nothing but a set of lies being served to fool the people of the country, it is fraud. Congress always makes false promises and that is what it is doing even now." The party promised in 2004 that it will bring electricty to every household by 2009, somehing which never happened, Modi alleges. "Even till 2014, 18,000 villages are inequipped with electricity."
We Will Make Northeast Gateway to East Asia, Promises Modi | We aim to make Arunachal and the entire northeast region the gateway to East Asia, Modi promises. "The Congress was never sensitive to the dreams, aspirations and the needs of the northeast region. They never understood the culture, the traditions and values of the region. But your chowkidar," Modi says, referring to himself, "promises to keep addressing the needs of all the people and bring change."
Arunachal is on a new path to development because of the BJP, Modi continues. "Even though one family ruled for 70 years on this country, they cannot take credit for any development activity in the country. There's only so much I could do in 5 years, but i gauruntee that if voted to power, I will keep the development activity going in the country and challenge every challenge in my way" he says, in an apparent dig to the Congress govt.
The BJP government brought development to Arunachal Pradesh by strengthening connectivity routes, may it be the railways or the roadways or airways, PM Modi says. "In 2014, this place where we are all gathered was all wilderness and farm lands. But today, this is a beautiful stadium. With your support we were able to turn Pasighat into a smart city," he adds.
CLICK TO READ | Reserved Seats, Focus on First Phase and Darjeeling, Why PM Modi Chose North Bengal Over Kolkata
Raiganj is one of the two seats which led to the eventual breakdown of alliance talks between the Left and the Congress, with the Congress now fielding Deepa Dasmunshi.
CLICK TO READ | Cong Says Will Increase Education Expenditure to 6% of GDP. Here's How Much India is Spending at Present
Although the allocation for education has expanded in monetary terms, it has consistently seen a decline as a share in the union budget since 2011-12.
The rival BJP camp criticised the Congress manifesto calling it an attempt to “break the nation”. Falling back on the jingoistic term often-used by right-affiliated groups – “Tukde tukde”, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said, “It appears that some of the important points have been drafted by the Congress president’s ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang when it deals with J&K.” Jaitley also hit out at the party over its promise to scrap the sedition law and said that the party is “under the influence of Naxalites and jihadis”.
The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, making a slew of promises, including giving Rs. 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the ''Nyay'' scheme, filling up 22 lakh government vacancies, bringing a separate budget for farmers and fixing a single moderate GST rate. The 55-page document titled ''Hum Nibhayenge'' (We will deliver) focused on addressing the issues of joblessness, farm distress, safety of women and boosting the rural economy, with stress on building a narrative on "real issues" faced by people.
CLICK TO READ | Manmohan's Idea to Modi's Implementation: Niti Aayog Still Misses Autonomy That Planning Commission Lacked
There are many loud murmurs that while the NITI Aayog has made several improvements to the Planning Commission, it is far from fulfilling the expectations from it.
ALSO READ | 'If Congress Couldn't Finish Work in 70 Years, How Can I in 5': PM Modi Seeks Another Term to 'Fulfil' Promises
Further, accusing the Congress of 'insulting' the architect of the Constitution of India, PM Modi said that the Nehru-Gandhi family did everything to 'defeat' BR Ambedkar's vision and ideology.
Ahead of PM Modi’s rally at Pasighat, a cash amount of Rs1.8cr was recovered last night from Arunachal BJP President Tapir Gao’s vehicles at the Siang Guest House, sources said. At an election campaign of BJP Guwahati candidate, Queen Ojha at Palashbari of Kamrup district, supporters were found distributing 500/2000 cash notes among public.
Rahul to Start Congress Campign in North-east | Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will reach Nagaland to kick-start the Congress’ campaign in the Northeast. He will first address a rally at District Sports Stadium, Dimapur, and then take the campaign forward to Assam where he has two rallies scheduled, one at Bokakhat Sports Complex Ground in Golaghat and the other one in North Lakhimpur.
PM Modi in Arunachal Today | PM Modi will also be in Arunachal Pradesh today to adress a public meeting at Pasighat in the morning. The election rally will be held at Pasighat Stadium where the PM will be campaigning for BJP candidates Tapir Gaon and Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju. This will be Modi’s second visit to Pasighat.
Modi vs Mamata in West Bengal Today | Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to battle it out at West Bengal Chief Minister’s home turf today with their respective rallies in the northern part of the state. PM Modi will kick off his campaign with a mega rally in Jalpaiguri constituency, while Banerjee preponed her campaign schedule by a day to launch her public rally at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, which also falls under North Bengal and is close to Jalpaiguri.
File photo of defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman.
PM Modi will address two back-to-back election rallies in West Bengal, which will begin in North Bengal but end in Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade ground.
Besides, PM Modi will reach Arunachal Pradesh in the morning to address a public meeting at Pasighat. The election rally will be held at Pasighat Stadium where the PM will be campaigning for BJP candidates Tapir Gaon and Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju. This will be Modi’s second visit to Pasighat. He had visited the place just prior to the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.
Later in the day, Modi will land in Maharashtra to campaign in Gondia constituency at Balaghat Road.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will reach Nagaland to kick-start the Congress’ campaign in the Northeast. He will first address a rally at District Sports Stadium, Dimapur, and then take the campaign forward to Assam. In Assam, the Congress chief has two rallies scheduled, one at Bokakhat Sports Complex Ground, Golaghat and the other one in North Lakhimpur.
Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will launch his campaign blitz in Jammu and Kashmir. His first election rally in J&K will be at Udhampur district and the second will be at Sunderbani in Rajouri district.
-
02 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs RR 158/420.0 overs 164/319.5 oversRajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
-
01 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs DC 166/920.0 overs 152/1019.2 oversKings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
-
31 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs RR 175/520.0 overs 167/820.0 oversChennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
-
31 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE AUS vs PAK 327/750.0 overs 307/750.0 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
-
31 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RCB 231/220.0 overs 113/1019.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs