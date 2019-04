Election Tracker LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Congress Manifesto, Says Party Demoralising Forces

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the Congress over its manifesto for the upcoming elections, calling it a document of lies and hypocrisy. Addressing a rally in Arunachal Pradesh, Modi said the Congress sided with people who support the “tukde tukde” gang and not those who say “Jai Hind”.Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will battle it out on the West Bengal Chief Minister’s turf today with their respective rallies in the northern part of the state. PM Modi will kick off his campaign with a mega rally in Jalpaiguri constituency for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, Banerjee preponed her campaign schedule by a day to launch her public rally at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, which also falls under North Bengal and is close to Jalpaiguri. Earlier, she was set to begin her rally on Thursday.