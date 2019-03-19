Election Tracker LIVE: No Cong-AAP Alliance in Delhi, Kejriwal Declares Candidates for All 7 Seats

Delhi BJP to Raise Issue of Non-declaration of Assets and Liabilities by AAP MLAs with Lokpal | The Delhi BJP Monday said it will raise the issue of non-declaration of assets and liabilities by AAP MLAs as demanded by the state Lokayukta with the soon-to-be constituted Lokpal. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said they will seek Lokpal's intervention in issues such as alleged involvement of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a Hawala case, water tanker scam, premium bus service scam, home delivery of ration scam, appointments in government and a host of other issues of corruption and irregularities.
Hours after UP CM Yogi Adityanath blamed SP and BSP for Kairana and Shamli riots, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP government, saying that "when rioters themselves occupy seat of power, how will riots happen?".
Earlier, the Congress was mulling options to align with the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital in its bid to defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections. Sources said the Congress leadership was in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party were trying to convince Delhi Congress leaders for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.
No Alliance Between Congress, AAP | The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party confirmed on Tuesday that there will be no alliance between the parties in Delhi even as defeating the BJP remains the primary motive of both the parties. The AAP with contest from all seven seats in Delhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Kishor, who is also the national vice-president of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U), was reacting to a news report wherein Naidu had also blamed him for deletion of lakhs of voters in Andhra Pradesh besides giving "criminal advice" to his main rival the YSR Congress. Kishor is earlier known to have worked closely with many political figures cutting across ideological affiliations.
Prashant Kishor Lashes Out at Chandrababu Naidu for 'Bihari Dacoit' Barb | Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor Tuesday lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for reportedly calling him a "Bihari dacoit". He charged the TDP chief with having displayed "prejudice and malice" against the eastern state fearing an "imminent defeat" at the hustings.
Rahul Vows to Restore Special Category Status to Arunachal, Other Northeast States | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday his party will restore the special category status to Arunachal Pradesh and other states in the northeast if elected to power. There are some states in the country which require special status because of their "unique problems and difficulties" such as connectivity, terrain, infrastructure, Gandhi said at an election rally in Itanagar. During the Congress rule at the Centre, he said, Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states used to enjoy special category status.
The Bimal Gurung led GJM and the GNLF, who have long maintained their rivalry, seemed to have now transcended their animosities to come together against the TMC in the Hills.
Rahul Steps Up Attack on the PM | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi for continuing with his programmes on February 14 depsite having full knowledge about the Pulwama terror attack. "I cancelled my programmes but Modi was at the Corbett National Park making his movie, three and a half hours after the pulwama blast. He had put make up and was posing," Rahul said in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
Chaos reigned at Gandhi’s rally after several people started raising slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Manyata Tech Park. In a video that has gone viral on social media, policemen can be seen chasing protesters screaming “Modi, Modi, Modi” and hurling placards demanding that Gandhi leave the venue. When the protesters became out of control, the police had to intervene and clear the area.
Negotiations between Congress and the National Conference reached a dead-end after the latter made it a precondition to contest all three seats in the Kashmir valley in exchange for the party's support to the Congress in the two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh
Goa Assembly Floor Test Tomorrow | Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "We are going for the floor test tomorrow. There will two deputy CMs in this government- Vijay Sardesai and Sudin Dhavalikar. I request all the people to not congratulate me or welcome me with flowers during the 7-day mourning period."
PM Modi to Interact with 'MainBhi Chowkidar' Campaign Supporters | Cabinet Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the people who joined the BJP'S 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign via video conference on March 31. The PM will interact with the people from 500 different locations and he will interact from a location in the field and not from Delhi.
In a personal attack, BJP MLA Surendra Narayan Singh on Tuesday shamed Mayawati for "trying to look young by dying her hair" even at 60 years of age.
#WATCH BJP MLA Surendra Narayan Singh: Mayawati ji khud roz facial karwati hain, vo kya humare neta ko kya shaukeen kahengi. Baal paka hua hai aur rangeen karwake ke aaj bhi apne aap ko Mayawati ji jawan saabit karti hain, 60 varsh umar ho gayi lekin sab baal kaale hain pic.twitter.com/SGRK4gZpEI— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019
Since its launch on Saturday, #MainBhiChowkidar has featured in nearly two million tweets. After PM Modi introduced it in his tweet, several BJP leaders and Union ministers followed suit, making the hashtag trend worldwide.
'Add Pappu to Your Names' | At a time when 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign is trending with BJP cadres prefixing 'chowkidar' to their names on Twitter, Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying that its workers should ass 'Pappu' to their names. Vij tweeted, "We have added 'Chowkidar' to our names and you have a problem with that. You should also prefix 'Pappu' to your names and we will have no objection."
Arunachal BJP Leaders Left Out of List Likely to Join NPP | Two BJP ministers and six MLAs who were left out of the list of candidates announced by the BJP are camping in Guwahati and are said to be in a discussion with NPP National president Conrad Sangma at Hotel Vivanta by Taj. Arunachal BJP General Secretary Jarpum Gamlin had resigned yesterday after being denied a ticket. Besides Gamlin, the two BJP ministers and five MLAs are set to leave BJP and join NPP, a constituent of NEDA. Arunachal Pradesh has a 60 member legislative assembly.
AIADMK Releases Manifesto | All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will urge centre to direct RBI, NABARD, Banks to reduce the rate of interest levied for loans led to agriculture, industry and service sectors. The AIADMK will urge the government of India to put together a people friendly price fixing police on petroleum products.
Many Congress leaders believe that it is necessary to have an alliance to take on the BJP as the saffron party is upbeat after air strikes by the Modi government following the Pulwama terror attack.
Bringing back the focus on Hindu exodus, CM Yogi said that several people of the majority community had to flee Kairana and Shamli during SP-BSP rule. "In 24 months of our rule, we have brought the confidence back and people have returned to their homes. This has been one of the biggest achievements of the government," he said.
Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that 'What did they do in 70 years?' argument also has an expiry date. "BJP should now tell what have they done in five years," she said in Bhadohi.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has promised to make efforts for release of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The assurance was made in DMK's manifesto released by party chief MK Stalin. They also assured to give citizenship to Sri Lankan refugees.
Seven legislators of Telangana Congress defected to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), while three more are in touch with Chandrashekar Rao's party. Miffed with switch overs ahead of polls, the local unit of the grand old party has demanded President's rule in the state.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday released its first list of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list of 25 candidates include former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla, who had moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.
The Congress on Monday night released its fifth list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including 22 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from West Bengal. The list also included eight candidates from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam, besides three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, the Congress had called off alliance talks with the Left parties.
On the other hand, the Congress in Telangana has appointed senior leaders as in-charges for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The disciplinary action committee of state Congress has also expelled six leaders, including former MLA Arepalli Mohan, M Krishank (official spokesperson) and P Karthik Reddy (who contested as Chevella Lok Sabha candidate in 2014) for alleged anti-party activities.
On Monday, the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), a regional tribal party of Tripura, had announced candidates for both the Lok Sabha seats in the state. The INPT decided to declare its candidates after its talks for seat sharing with the opposition Congress failed, party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said.
Hrangkhawl, an insurgent turned politician, said INPT leaders met Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently in New Delhi and signed a memorandum of understanding for joint fight against the BJP.
In Delhi, the AAP made it clear that there would neither be any alliance with the Congress nor would it withdraw any of its nominees for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, a day after declaring its candidate for the seventh seat.
Asserting that "enough is enough", senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said these are the final seven candidates of the party and there is no question of "any roll back". The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had on March 2 announced the names of its candidates for the six Lok Sabha seats.
In the western state of Gujarat, the Gujarat Congress alleged the BJP has violated the model code of conduct by holding a meeting of the party's State Parliamentary Board at Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's official residence, prompting the poll panel to order a probe.
The main opposition party lodged a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission (EC). However, the BJP rejected the Congress's charge. On receiving the complaint, sent by the Congress through fax, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Murali Krishna ordered an inquiry into the matter.
"We have received the complaint. We will conduct an inquiry into the issue," Krishna told PTI. In its complaint, the Congress alleged the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar is a government property and no political activity is permitted from a government premises when the model code of conduct is in force.
