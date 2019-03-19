Election Tracker LIVE: No Cong-AAP Alliance in Delhi, Kejriwal Declares Candidates for All 7 Seats

Mar 19, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)

Rahul Vows to Restore Special Category Status to Arunachal, Other Northeast States | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday his party will restore the special category status to Arunachal Pradesh and other states in the northeast if elected to power. There are some states in the country which require special status because of their "unique problems and difficulties" such as connectivity, terrain, infrastructure, Gandhi said at an election rally in Itanagar. During the Congress rule at the Centre, he said, Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states used to enjoy special category status.