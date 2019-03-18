Election Tracker LIVE: No Need to be Angry, Our Target is to Defeat BJP, Says Priyanka After Maya's Outburst

Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi by targetting the PM for corruption in the light of his recent Chowkidar Campaign, Gandhi continues to say, "PM Modi pushes money inside Anil Ambani's pockets. When he was campaigning in 2014, he said 'mein chowkidaar hun' and today when his theft has been caught red-handed he says that the whole country is a chowkidar."
Priyanka, who was welcomed by Congress workers amid chants of “Dahan Karo Modi Ki Lanka, Behen Priyanka Behen Priyanka”, tweeted an image of the room at Swaraj Bhawan where her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was born. “While sitting at the Swaraj Bhawan I can see the room where my grandmother was born. While putting me to sleep at night, she used to tell me stories of Joan of Arc. Her words still echo in my heart. She used to tell me to be brave and everything good would happen,” she wrote.
Rahul Gandhi accuses prime minister Narendra Modi of spreading hatred. "No matter where you look, PM Modi seems to be spewing hatred, he is on a mission to destroy the constitution," he says, adding a touch of assurance that the Congress "will not let Modi succeed". Sounding the poll bugle in Karnataka, he is currently addressing a rally in the state's Kulaburagi, from where Maillikarjun Kharge will be contesting.
The BSP chief's statement is being seen as a response to Congress' decision to not field candidates against the top leadership of SP, BSP and RLD.
Rahul Gandhi is currently addressing a public rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Kalaburagi: We had promised that we will waive off farmers' loans. Loans were waived off in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Karnataka. We fulfill the promises we make. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Ojxgwf2yQq— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019
Around 16,495 litres of illicit liquor has been seized besides 94 kg narcotics. As many as 13,001 people have been booked under CRPC and Delhi police act violation
Priyanka Gandhi who embarked on a three-day tour of the state from Prayagraj, while addressing people at Dumduma Ghat said that for the development of the fishermen community she will ensure a separate ministry for fishermen of the country. Answering questions on the farmers' distresss, the UP Gen Sec added, “We are not here to make false promises. We do what we promise, like we waived off loan of farmers in all the states where we formed government recently."
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is in Karnataka as a part of election campaigning, observes two-minute silence at party's public rally in Kalaburagi.
Karnataka: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leaders observe two-minute silence at party's public rally in Kalaburagi, to pay last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar pic.twitter.com/QbLS5ls3xn— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019
Priyanka Urges Voters to Think Before Voting | Congress Gen Sec Priyanka Gandhi, in her first stop at the Dumduma ghat of the Ganga Yatra, urges voters at Prayagraj to "think before casting their vote." "PM Modi only favours the industrialists and so think before voting, use your vote correctly and in a way that your vote changes things in the country," she says. Priyanka is accompanied with Savitribai Phule, who is the congress representative from Baharich. Priyanka, reacting to Mayawati's outburst said, "There is no need to be angry. The common aim is to defeat the BJP."
DMDK releases list of candidiates for Lok Sabha elections | Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) announces its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Vijaykanth's brother-in-law and DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudeesh will contest from Kallakuruchi constituency. Azhagarsamy will contest polls from Virudhunagar, LK Sudhish from Kallakurichi & Ilankovan from Tiruchi & Mohan Raj from Azhagapuram.
Will Carry Forward MH Ambareesh's Legacy | Sumalatha Ambareesh, the wife of late Congress leader MH Ambareesh says she will contest from Mandya as an independent candidate for the Lok Sabha elections. "Everybody I have met in Mandya has told me the faith they had in him (MH Ambareesh),they will transfer that to me. That way we can keep memory of him alive. The decision I have taken if it hurts anyone,I apologise. I am taking this step to continue his legacy," she says.
Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of late Congress leader MH Ambareesh: I will contest from Mandya as an independent candidate in Lok Sabha elections . #karnataka pic.twitter.com/0lzW2EU1Mt— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019
Prayagraj: Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra begins 3-day long 'Ganga-yatra' from Manaiya ghat to Assi Ghat in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/IY5Dkek6Jc— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019
Karnataka Congress reminded Rahul how the state has always supported the party during its difficult times by facilitating Indira Gandhi's post-Emergency win from Chikmagalur and launching Sonia Gandhi's political career from Bellari.
Priyanka Gandhi has mounted the boat and with that, kick-started her election rally from Prayagraj along a 140km stretch all the way to Assi ghat in Varanasi. With the hope of reviving political fortunes of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka has undertaken this three-day trip in Purvanchal called 'Saanchi Baat'. "The holy Ganga is symbolic for truth and equality. The people of this state depend on the Ganges and I will depend on Ganga too to connect to you," Priyanka had written in an open letter to the people.
Priyanka Gandhi arrives at Triveni Sangam and offers prayers here before beginning her water rally.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Triveni Sangam, to start 3-day long 'Ganga-yatra' from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi, today. pic.twitter.com/A6gjtbod33— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019
The mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar are being taken to the BJP office in state from his residence right now.
Goa: Mortal remains of Goa CM #ManoharParrikar being taken to BJP office from his residence, in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/Ksr8afYDNa— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019
From working as an RSS karsevak in Ayodhya during the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December '92 to establishing his party's writ in Goa with the help of local Catholics, Manohar Parrikar could boldly balance his ideology with Realpolitik like no one else.
Centre Annnounces National Mourning Today | "His mortal remains would be brought to the BJP office in the morning where they will be kept for an hour before being taking to the Kala Academy to allow people to pay their last respects before his final journey," the spokesperson said. The central government has announced national mourning on Monday, officials earlier said. The national flag will fly at half-mast across the country
Parrikar's Final Rites at 5 PM Today | The final rites of Parrikar will be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach here, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there, a state BJP spokesperson said. After Parrikar's demise on Sunday evening, the body was kept at his residence for the night.
State Funeral with Full Military Honours for Parrikar | Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died after a long illness, would be accorded state funeral with full military honours on Monday, according to the home ministry. Parrikar, 63, who had also been the defence minister, died on Sunday at his private residence in Dona Paula near the state capital after battling a pancreatic ailment since February last year. MHA Joint Secretary S K Shahi, in an order issued on Sunday, said the Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for state funeral with full military honours.
Rahul Gandhi to Begin K'nataka Campaign | Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi's brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will begin his Karnataka campaign with a public meeting in Kalburagi. This will be his first rally in the state after the Lok Sabha polling dates were announced. The Congress will contest in 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, as per the seat-sharing agreement with the JD(S), and it has already announced that all nine MPs will be renominated.
After officially launching the campaign from Manaiyya Ghat in Prayagraj at around 9am, Priyanka will then head to Dumdama Ghat at 11am.
Prayagraj: Preparation visuals from Manaiya ghat. Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take a 3-day, 140 km long 'Ganga-yatra' on a steamer boat, starting today, from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/mEBKt4b1Ww— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019
‘Sanchi Baat, Priyanka Ke Saath’ | Priyanka will start her election campaign from Prayagraj with a programme titled ‘Sanchi Baat, Priyanka Ke Saath’, where she will meet and speak to people on a steamer ride from Prayagraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi. The 140km ride will last for about three days before culminating at a Holi Milan function in Varanasi.
Priyanka, who was welcomed by Congress workers amid chants of “Dahan Karo Modi Ki Lanka, Behen Priyanka Behen Priyanka”, tweeted an image of the room at Swaraj Bhawan where her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was born. “While sitting at the Swaraj Bhawan I can see the room where my grandmother was born. While putting me to sleep at night, she used to tell me stories of Joan of Arc. Her words still echo in my heart. She used to tell me to be brave and everything good would happen,” she wrote.
स्वराज भवन के आँगन में बैठे हुए वह कमरा दिख रहा है जहाँ मेरी दादी का जन्म हुआ। रात को सुलाते हुए दादी मुझे जोन ऑफ आर्क की कहानी सुनाया करती थीं। आज भी उनके शब्द दिल में गूँजते हैं। कहती थीं- निडर बनो और सब अच्छा होगा। pic.twitter.com/q8Ecdb2RsL— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 17, 2019
Priyanka Reaches Prayagraj, to Start Rally Soon | Priyanka Gandhi has arrived in Prayagraj today morning to kick-start her Ganga Yatra boat rally to Varanasi after meeting party workers, madrasa teachers and anganwadi workers at the party’s Lucknow office on Sunday. Her scheduled visit suffered a delay after lean flow of water on some stretches of the Ganga river were reported on Sunday.
The Congress leader will try to turn the boat ride into an electoral opportunity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as she would interact with electorally significant communities who live by the river. Many of these communities, the Congress says, come under the other backward castes or scheduled castes groups. A series of visits to temples and dargahs are also planned along the route.
Priyanka to Kick-start Boat Rally from Prayagraj to Varanasi | Offically kick-starting her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress' in-charge in eastern Uttar Pradesh, will take a boat ride on a 140-kilometre stretch of the Ganga river between the Prayagraj and Mirzapur districts today, where she will meet the communities living by the river and seek support for the party for the Lok Sabha polls.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka will start her election campaign from Prayagraj with a programme titled ‘Sanchi Baat, Priyanka Ke Saath’, where she will meet and speak to people on a steamer ride from Prayagraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi. The 140km ride will last for about three days before culminating at a Holi Milan function in Varanasi.
After officially launching the campaign from Manaiyya Ghat in Prayagraj at around 9am, Priyanka will then head to Dumdama Ghat at 11am. At around 12pm, she will reach Sirsa Ghat and hold another round of talks, followed by a programme at Lakshagrah Ghat at 1pm. Her final stop for the day will be at Sitamarhi Ghat in Bhadohi district at around 4pm, where she will stay for the night.
Meanwhile, her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will begin his Karnataka campaign with a public meeting in Kalburagi. This will be his first rally in the state after the Lok Sabha polling dates were announced.
