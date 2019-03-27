Election Tracker LIVE: No Takers for Giriraj Singh's Tantrums, Union Minister to Contest from Begusarai

PM tp Address Rally in Uttarakhand Tomorrow | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday. The prime minister is scheduled to address the rally at the district's Rudrapur city at 11 am, Pradesh BJP working president Naresh Bansal told reporters here. Bansal assumed the office of the Pradesh BJP working president on Wednesday as its former chief Ajay Bhatt has been fielded by the party from the Nainital Lok Sabha seat. Modi had arrived here last month to address a Vijay Shankhnad rally at Rudrapur last but could not make it to the venue due to bad weather.
However, he had addressed the rally through a mobile phone.
Event Highlights
- Madhav Slams NC-Cong Alliance
- Giriraj Singh to Contest From Begusarai
- Urmila Matondkar Joins Congress
- Mamata Banerjee to Move EC on 'Mission Shakti' Announcement
- BJP Releases Eleventh List
- Milind Deora Meets Rahul Gandhi
- PM Modi's Address to the Nation
- Priyanka Gandhi in Amethi
- PM Modi to Address Nation Today
Meanwhile, actor Urmila Matondkar met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and joined the party today in the presence of Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sanjay Nirupam. It is likely that Matondkar will be fielded from Mumbai North constituency where she will be up against BJP candidate Gopal Shetty. "I am here because I believe in the ideology of Congress and what the party stands for. I have not joined the party for the sake of elections," she told reporters. "I am here to stay," she said, adding her entry in the Congress was not about elections.
PM tp Address Rally in Uttarakhand Tomorrow | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday. The prime minister is scheduled to address the rally at the district's Rudrapur city at 11 am, Pradesh BJP working president Naresh Bansal told reporters here. Bansal assumed the office of the Pradesh BJP working president on Wednesday as its former chief Ajay Bhatt has been fielded by the party from the Nainital Lok Sabha seat. Modi had arrived here last month to address a Vijay Shankhnad rally at Rudrapur last but could not make it to the venue due to bad weather.
Limitless Drama to Reap Political Benefits, Saya Mamata |Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his announcement about India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability, saying it was "yet another limitless drama" to "reap political benefits" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Terming it a gross violation of the model code of conduct, Banerjee said there was "no great urgency" of announcing the mission by a government "past its expiry date" and asserted that it seems to be the "desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat". She said she will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.
CLICK TO READ | Urmila Matondkar Joins Congress After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, May be Mumbai North Candidate
After joining Congress, Urmila Matondkar said that she felt the need to join the Congress party as the freedom to express was under attack in the country and there are numerous examples in this regard in the last five years.
As the filing of nominations for the first phase of polling for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies ended in Karnataka on Tuesday, a total of 455 nominations have been submitted by 362 candidates, poll officials said. Among these, 337 are male candidates and 25 are female, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office that
revised nomination figures late Tuesday night said in a release.
EC to Send Notice to BJP Over 'Mai bhi Chowkidaar Video' | The EC on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to a member of the BJP's National Election Committee for sharing an audio-visual advertisement titled "Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun" on social media without complying with the directions of the poll body, an official said. He said Neeraj has been directed to submit a reply within three days. The poll body's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) had issued a certificate dated March 16 to Neeraj "in respect of the said advertisement subject to the exclusion of the clips depicting Army personnel", Delhi's chief electoral office said.
Ram Madhav hit out at the National Conference-Congress alliance in the state and dubbed its seat-sharing pact as a "drama". "This drama that is going on that they are in alliance in Jammu, but fighting in Kashmir. They are trying various types of exercises against Modi and the BJP, let them do it. We will win two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh and will try our best in Kashmir so that our candidates go forward," he said. "We want that all the valley seats should go to those who stand for unity of the country," he said, adding that those politicians who indulge in doublespeak should be kept away.
BJP Hopeful of Better Result in J&K: Madhav | The BJP hopes to perform better in J&K in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls than it did in the 2014 parliamentary elections, party's national general secretary Ram Madhav said here on Tuesday. He exuded confidence that the BJP will win all the three seats in Jammu and Ladakh.
AAP Names 15 Star Campaigners for Delhi | The AAP has come up with 15 names to be the party's star campaigners in Delhi, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. These names would be submitted to the Election Commission for approval on Wednesday and they would come up with more names in the coming weeks.
"A total of 40 star campaigners will be campaigning for the party in Delhi," he said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior party leaders Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and he are among those chosen by the party, Rai said. The other names on the list include party members Bhagwant Mann, Sushil Gupta, ND Gupta, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Rakhi Birla, Jarnal Singh and Shahnaz Hindustani, he told reporters here.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh to Contest From Begusarai | BJP president Amit Shah confirms that the party will fielding Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Bihar's Begusarai constituency. Singh had earlier expressed discontent with the BJP leadership in Bihar for changing his seat from Nawada to Begusarai in Bihar without consulting him. He will be pitted against CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar.
श्री @girirajsinghbjp बिहार के बेगूसराय से लोक सभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे। उनकी सारी बातों को मैंने सुना है और संगठन उनकी सभी समस्याओं का समाधान निकालेगा।— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2019
मैं चुनाव के लिए उन्हें शुभकामनायें देता हूँ।
In a press conference at Congress headquarters in Delhi, Matondkar says, "Today is an important day for me because I am entering into politics. There is now doubt about the state of freedom in our country. To voice those concerns I have decided to enter the political fray. I am here because I believe in the ideology of the Congress." The press conference is also being attended by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Maharashtra Congress chief Milind Deora and former state chief Sanjay Nirupam.
In a series of tweets, Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi for his Tuesday announcement saying, "There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission."
Mamata Banerjee Says 'Mission Shakti' Violates Model Code of Conduct | West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee decries PM Modi's 'Mission Shakti' announcement. " Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conductm" she tweeted.
Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct. 3/4— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019
Modi says, "Mission Shakti operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch."
PM Narendra Modi: 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch. pic.twitter.com/u3nY3OTdjJ— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Amethi | Congress workers in Amethi welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her arrival.
Congress workers in Amethi welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her arrival. pic.twitter.com/lqUOKi1zOy— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2019
Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' officially joins BJP in meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Yadav is accompanied with actor-turned-political Ravi Kishan.
Lucknow: Bhojpuri singer and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/HFim2BEmKy— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 27, 2019
CLICK TO READ | PM Modi to Address the Nation at Noon 'With an Important Message' Shortly
PM Modi tweeted that he would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon on Wednesday 'with an important message'.
PM Modi's to Address the Nation Today | Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the nation with an "important message" between 11.45 am and 12 pm today. "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media." the Prime Minister tweeted.
मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।
I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.
Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.
Explaining how cash under the scheme will be disbursed, P Chidambaram says, "It's a standard transfer of Rs 6000 per month to every 5 crore family which is Rs 72,000 per year. This will be transferred to the account of the women in the household. With this the tax revenues will rise, GDP will rise. Some taxes might be scrapped and some taxes might be imposed."
File photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PTI)
Former finance minister P Chidambaram today defended the Congress’s proposed income scheme Nyay, saying the Indian economy had the capacity to implement the scheme, which would be rolled out in phases. Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram also hit out the Narendra Modi government, saying no one questioned the Prime Minister on the math of his 2014 poll promise where he said Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in the bank account of every Indian. He added that existing schemes for the poor like ICDS will not be scrapped and thus people had nothing to fear. “Subsidies which have been granted to achieve special socio-economic objectives will not be affected by NYAY,” Chidambaram said.
The senior Congress leader, while explaining the scheme, said: “It's a standard transfer of Rs 6,000 per month to five crore families, which is Rs 72,000 per year. This will be transferred to the account of the women in household. With this, tax revenues will rise and GDP will rise. Some taxes are scrapped and some taxes are imposed. But the given the tax and non-tax revenue of central and state governments and the GDP, this scheme is perfectly doable.”
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav said the BJP has asked the Election Commission to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar is expected to join Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi today.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad beginning today, in her next leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. In West Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to release her party's manifesto in the state capital.
Earlier this month, Gandhi had taken river route to visit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi. She will arrive in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of her brother Rahul Gandhi, and hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. The leader is said to interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana. After the meeting, she will leave for Rae Bareli where she will hold a programme on Thursday.
The AICC general secretary's visit to Faizabad has been rescheduled for March 29. She was earlier scheduled to visit the temple town on March 27. The detailed programme of the Congress leader is being worked out, party sources added.
Meanwhile, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to release her party's manifesto in Kolkata today. The party is expected to include solution for Kashmir issue in its poll paper. Besides that, issues ranging from unemployment to farmers' policy may also find a mention in Trinamool's poll promise.
-
26 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs CSK 147/620.0 overs 150/419.4 oversChennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
-
25 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RR 184/420.0 overs /oversKings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs MI 213/620.0 overs /oversDelhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 198/220.0 overs 137/1015.4 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 284/750.0 overs 285/247.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets