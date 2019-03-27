LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: No Takers for Giriraj Singh's Tantrums, Union Minister to Contest from Begusarai

News18.com | March 27, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: BJP chief Amit Shah today announced that Union minister Giriraj Singh, who was miffed with the party over changing his seat from Nawada to Begusarai in the upcoming elections, will contest from Begusarai where he faces CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. Singh had said his self-respect was hurt as “no other MP’s seat was changed in Bihar”. “It was decided without talking to me. State BJP leadership should tell me why it was done. I've nothing against Begusarai but I can't compromise with my self-respect,” Singh had said.

Meanwhile, actor Urmila Matondkar met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and joined the party today in the presence of Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sanjay Nirupam. It is likely that Matondkar will be fielded from Mumbai North constituency where she will be up against BJP candidate Gopal Shetty. "I am here because I believe in the ideology of Congress and what the party stands for. I have not joined the party for the sake of elections," she told reporters. "I am here to stay," she said, adding her entry in the Congress was not about elections.
Mar 27, 2019 4:16 pm (IST)

PM tp Address Rally in Uttarakhand Tomorrow | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday. The prime minister is scheduled to address the rally at the district's Rudrapur city at 11 am, Pradesh BJP working president Naresh Bansal told reporters here. Bansal assumed the office of the Pradesh BJP working president on Wednesday as its former chief Ajay Bhatt has been fielded by the party from the Nainital Lok Sabha seat. Modi had arrived here last month to address a Vijay Shankhnad rally at Rudrapur last but could not make it to the venue due to bad weather.
However, he had addressed the rally through a mobile phone.

Mar 27, 2019 4:13 pm (IST)

Limitless Drama to Reap Political Benefits, Saya Mamata |Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his announcement about India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability, saying it was "yet another limitless drama" to "reap political benefits" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Terming it a gross violation of the model code of conduct, Banerjee said there was "no great urgency" of announcing the mission by a government "past its expiry date" and asserted that it seems to be the "desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat". She said she will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.

Mar 27, 2019 4:00 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Urmila Matondkar Joins Congress After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, May be Mumbai North Candidate

After joining Congress, Urmila Matondkar said that she felt the need to join the Congress party as the freedom to express was under attack in the country and there are numerous examples in this regard in the last five years.

Mar 27, 2019 3:59 pm (IST)

As the filing of nominations for the first phase of polling for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies ended in Karnataka on Tuesday, a total of 455 nominations have been submitted by 362 candidates, poll officials said. Among these, 337 are male candidates and 25 are female, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer's office that
revised nomination figures late Tuesday night said in a release.

Mar 27, 2019 3:58 pm (IST)

EC to Send Notice to BJP Over 'Mai bhi Chowkidaar Video' | The EC on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to a member of the BJP's National Election Committee for sharing an audio-visual advertisement titled "Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun" on social media without complying with the directions of the poll body, an official said. He said Neeraj has been directed to submit a reply within three days. The poll body's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) had issued a certificate dated March 16 to Neeraj "in respect of the said advertisement subject to the exclusion of the clips depicting Army personnel", Delhi's chief electoral office said.  

Mar 27, 2019 3:49 pm (IST)

Ram Madhav hit out at the National Conference-Congress alliance in the state and dubbed its seat-sharing pact as a "drama". "This drama that is going on that they are in alliance in Jammu, but fighting in Kashmir. They are trying various types of exercises against Modi and the BJP, let them do it. We will win two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh and will try our best in Kashmir so that our candidates go forward," he said.  "We want that all the valley seats should go to those who stand for unity of the country," he said, adding that those politicians who indulge in doublespeak should be kept away.

Mar 27, 2019 3:48 pm (IST)

BJP Hopeful of Better Result in J&K: Madhav | The BJP hopes to perform better in J&K in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls than it did in the 2014 parliamentary elections, party's national general secretary Ram Madhav said here on Tuesday. He exuded confidence that the BJP will win all the three seats in Jammu and Ladakh.
 

Mar 27, 2019 3:46 pm (IST)

AAP Names 15 Star Campaigners for Delhi | The AAP has come up with 15 names to be the party's star campaigners in Delhi, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. These names would be submitted to the Election Commission for approval on Wednesday and they would come up with more names in the coming weeks.
"A total of 40 star campaigners will be campaigning for the party in Delhi," he said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior party leaders Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and he are among those chosen by the party, Rai said. The other names on the list include party members Bhagwant Mann, Sushil Gupta, ND Gupta, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Rakhi Birla, Jarnal Singh and Shahnaz Hindustani, he told reporters here.

Mar 27, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh to Contest From Begusarai | BJP president Amit Shah confirms that the party will fielding Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Bihar's Begusarai constituency. Singh had earlier expressed discontent with the BJP leadership in Bihar for changing his seat from Nawada to Begusarai in Bihar without consulting him. He will be pitted against CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar. 

Mar 27, 2019 2:39 pm (IST)

Gandhi says, "I am guaranteeing the OBC community. Congress will give you your deserved space. We have given you two OBC CMs." 

Mar 27, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, at the AICC OBC National Convention party chief Rahul Gandhi says, "Congress promises you that when we come to power we will deposit Rs3.5lakh over a period of 5 years. We will give you NYAY. We talk about Nyay while they talk about Anyay."

Mar 27, 2019 2:29 pm (IST)

Taking a swipe at the ruling BJP Matondkar says, "The unemployment rate has increased drastically. Where is the youth going to go if the choices are now limited?" Milind Deora, however, refused to comment on which constituency Matondkar will be fielded from. 

Mar 27, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)

In a press conference at Congress headquarters in Delhi, Matondkar says, "Today is an important day for me because I am entering into politics. There is now  doubt about the state of freedom in our country. To voice those concerns I have decided to enter the political fray. I am here because I believe in the ideology of the Congress." The press conference is also being attended by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Maharashtra Congress chief Milind Deora and former state chief Sanjay Nirupam. 

Mar 27, 2019 2:16 pm (IST)

Urmila Matondkar Officially Joins Congress | After days of speculation over her political foray, actor Urmila Matondkar joins the Congress. 

Mar 27, 2019 2:14 pm (IST)

In a series of tweets, Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi for his Tuesday announcement saying, "There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission."

Mar 27, 2019 2:12 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee Says 'Mission Shakti' Violates Model Code of Conduct | West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee decries PM Modi's 'Mission Shakti' announcement. " Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conductm" she tweeted. 

Mar 27, 2019 1:49 pm (IST)

BJP Releases List of 3 Candidates For Gujarat | BJP in its list of three candidates for Gujarat, names Parbatbhai Patel from Banaskantha, Ramesh Dhaduk from Porbandar, and Ratan Singh from Panchmahal

Mar 27, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)

BJP MP from Hardoi Anshul Verma, who was denied a ticket, joins Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Mar 27, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)

Urmila Matondkar Reaches Rahul Gandhi's Residence | The actor-turned-politican reaches Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi where she is expected to be inducted into the party. 

Mar 27, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

Milind Deora Meets Rahul Gandhi | Newly appointed Maharashtra Congress chief Milind Deora reaches Rahul Gandhi's resident for a meeting. 

Mar 27, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi's Grand Welcome in Barabanki | Congress in-charge of UP East Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a visit to Amethi, receives a grand welcome by party workers in Barabanki. The workers are heard sounding slogans about the party's Rs 72000 promise under the NYAY scheme.

Mar 27, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

The Prime Minister says, "Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc".

Mar 27, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Modi says, "Mission Shakti operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch."

Mar 27, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)

PM Modi's Address to the Nation | Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the 'ground-breaking' Indian space program Mission Shakti. "India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit.," he says. 

Mar 27, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Amethi | Congress workers in Amethi welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her arrival.

Mar 27, 2019 11:50 am (IST)

Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' officially joins BJP in meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Yadav is accompanied with actor-turned-political Ravi Kishan. 

Mar 27, 2019 11:45 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | PM Modi to Address the Nation at Noon 'With an Important Message' Shortly

PM Modi tweeted that he would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon on Wednesday 'with an important message'.

Mar 27, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

PM Modi's to Address the Nation Today | Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the nation with an "important message" between 11.45 am and 12 pm today. "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media." the Prime Minister tweeted. 

Mar 27, 2019 11:18 am (IST)

Explaining how cash under the scheme will be disbursed, P Chidambaram says, "It's a standard transfer of Rs 6000 per month to every 5 crore family which is Rs 72,000 per year. This will be transferred to the account of the women in the household.  With this the tax revenues will rise, GDP will rise. Some taxes might be scrapped and some taxes might be imposed."

Mar 27, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

P Chidambaram in the press conference also takes a hit at the rival BJP saying, "PM Modi promised 15 lakhs to every person. Did anyone ask him for the maths? He said he will double the farm income but he didn't. Did anyone ask him for the math?" 

File photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PTI)

Former finance minister P Chidambaram today defended the Congress’s proposed income scheme Nyay, saying the Indian economy had the capacity to implement the scheme, which would be rolled out in phases. Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram also hit out the Narendra Modi government, saying no one questioned the Prime Minister on the math of his 2014 poll promise where he said Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in the bank account of every Indian. He added that existing schemes for the poor like ICDS will not be scrapped and thus people had nothing to fear. “Subsidies which have been granted to achieve special socio-economic objectives will not be affected by NYAY,” Chidambaram said.

The senior Congress leader, while explaining the scheme, said: “It's a standard transfer of Rs 6,000 per month to five crore families, which is Rs 72,000 per year. This will be transferred to the account of the women in household. With this, tax revenues will rise and GDP will rise. Some taxes are scrapped and some taxes are imposed. But the given the tax and non-tax revenue of central and state governments and the GDP, this scheme is perfectly doable.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav said the BJP has asked the Election Commission to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar is expected to join Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi today.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad beginning today, in her next leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. In West Bengal, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to release her party's manifesto in the state capital.

Earlier this month, Gandhi had taken river route to visit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi. She will arrive in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of her brother Rahul Gandhi, and hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. The leader is said to interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana. After the meeting, she will leave for Rae Bareli where she will hold a programme on Thursday.

The AICC general secretary's visit to Faizabad has been rescheduled for March 29. She was earlier scheduled to visit the temple town on March 27. The detailed programme of the Congress leader is being worked out, party sources added.

Meanwhile, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to release her party's manifesto in Kolkata today. The party is expected to include solution for Kashmir issue in its poll paper. Besides that, issues ranging from unemployment to farmers' policy may also find a mention in Trinamool's poll promise.
