Election Tracker LIVE: Murli Manohar Joshi Benched by BJP, Maneka Gandhi and Varun Swap Seats

In a statement to CNN-News18, Joshi said he was asked by party general secretary Ramlal to not contest the 2019 polls.
In a statement to CNN-News18, Joshi said he was asked by party general secretary Ramlal to not contest the 2019 polls.
BJP Fields Candidate with 11 Criminal Cases in Bengal | In a state where political parties have traditionally refrained from fielding bahubalis, 33-year-old BJP candidate from West Bengal's Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat, Nisith Pramanik, stands out with the dubiousdistinction of as many as 11 criminal cases against him.
According to a mandatory affidavit filed by Pramanik along with his nomination papers, he declared he has 11 cases pending against him, his first brush with the law being in 2009.
Samajwadi Party Tuesday declared list of its three candidates including Anand Sen from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat. The party has announced Anand Sen from Faizabad, Hemraj Verma from Pilibhit and Devendra Yadav from Etah as its candidates, a party spokesman said here. The party had earlier declared list of 20 candidates including one from Madhya Pradesh. SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting from Mainpuri, party president Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh, Dimple Yadav from Kannauj, Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Mohd Azam Khan from Rampur.
Azam Khan had once ensured Jaya Prada's victory from the Rampur seat, which is dominated by the family of Rampur Nawabs.
"Akhilesh contesting the polls from Azamgarh will help in the consolidation of 'lathi, hathi and 786' voters," SP Azamgarh district chief Havaldar Yadav said, referring to the Yadavs, Dalits and Muslims. "His presence will boost the poll prospects of SP-BSP alliance candidates in the entire eastern UP region as Azamgarh lies between Gorakhpur and Varanasi,"he said. "With 'netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) as MP and Akhilesh as CM, the constituency witnessed development and people here acknowledge it," Havaldar said. The seat is at present held by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh who won the 2014 polls from Mainpuri and Azamgarh. He retained Azamgarh to ensure the presence of the party in eastern UP.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's decision to contest from his father Mulayam Singh's bastion Azamgarh is being touted as a move to consolidate the Yadav, Dalit and Muslim voters in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).
'OMG OMG!!! I can't believe this,
Taking a swipe at PM Modi for failing to provide Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress would be implementing a minimum income guarantee scheme . He termed the decision as 'historic'. I deliver what I promise, like I did in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. we promised them loan waiver and implemented it after coming to power," Gandhi said.
PM Modi Doesn't Understand MNREGA: Rahul Gandhi | Accusing the PM Modi of weakening and opposing the schemes, like MNREGA, that helped the poor, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the PM does not udnerstand it. "MNREGA gave jobs to crores of people in the country. In last 5 years, Modi has opposed and weakened all the schemes that helped the poor. He referred to MNREGA as "digging pits". He doesn't understand that these schemes lifted 14 crore people out of poverty," Gandhi said.
As supporters of Ravi Shankar Prasad and RK Sinha shoved each other and exchanged blows, they were quelled by security personnel deployed at the Patna airport, though it was not known if any of them were detained.
Attacking the previous UPA government for its 'soft approach' on terrorism, BJP chief Amit Shah said that the Modi government has taken stern action against the separatists, denying them security, and has banned the anti-national outfits. " The days are gone when terrorists would be fed biryani," Shah said at the rally.
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is all set to quit the BJP and join the opposition alliance in Bihar, on Tuesday showered praises on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "master of situation" and his proposed minimum income guarantee scheme--'NYAY'a "masterstroke".
It's a masterstroke by the 'master of situation', @RahulGandhi - declaring #MinimumIncomeGuarantee scheme. It has rattled our people so much that some of our prominent people had to rush for a press conference, calling the whole declaration/ announcement "chhal kapat".— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 26, 2019
Gujjar said the decision was taken as INLD is no longer the second largest party in the state Assembly House.
TDP, CPI, TJS to Back Congress in Telangana | The TDP, CPI and TJS are throwing their weight behind the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, giving the Rahul Gandhi-led party some extra muscle to take on the battle-ready Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). These parties were part of the Congress-led "Prajakutami" (People's Front) in the assembly elections in December last year but, there is no formal alliance for the April 11 Lok Sabha polls among them. The Congress is now contesting all the 17 Lok Sabha seats.
Left Parties Move EC Over Release of PM Biopic | A delegation of the CPI and the CPI(M) has met Election Commission officials and demanded that release of the film based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi be deferred, claiming it to be a "propaganda material". CPI's D Raja and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Nilotpal Basu met the poll panel officials on Monday and also pointed out serious law and order situations in Tripura and West Bengal. "The delegation had a detailed discussion with the Election Commission on the release of the biopic on PM Narendra Modi. The delegation pointed out that there are well-established precedents on withholding the release of such propaganda materials during the pendency of the elections. The Election Commission, however, was non-committal," a statement from the two Left parties said on Tuesday.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is adressing a rally in Ghaziabad as a part of BJP's Sankalp Sabha rakes up the Pulwama terror attack in light of Sam Pitroda's comments and says, "While our forces shed their blood at Pulwama, who would've though that the Congress would abandon the people of its country and take sides with Pakistan."
S Irani: Kisne socha tha hamare jawano ka khoon bahega Pulwama mein, aur Congress desh ke sath nahi, Pakistan ke sath khadi ho jaegi, ki Rahul Gandhi ke guru Sam Pitroda kahenge ki Hindustan mein to aisi ghatnaon mein log marte rehte hain lekin Pakistan ko dosh nahi dena chahiye. pic.twitter.com/vAlJN4x9n7— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
BJP releases list of 42 star campaigners for phase one and two of the upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha from Bihar.
BJP releases list of 42 star campaigners for phase 1 and 2 of #LokSabhaElections2019 from Bihar. pic.twitter.com/xdcS3U9rU7— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
'NYAY Scheme Blueprint for New India' | Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit is currently addressing a press conference in Delhi where she is discussing the recently flagged NYAY scheme of the Congress party that provides minimum income support to the poor families in the country. "It is the blueprint of a new India, we must celebrate this scheme,"she says.
Tollywood film actor Manchu Mohan Babu joins YSR Congress Party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad.
Tollywood film actor Manchu Mohan Babu joins YSR Congress Party in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/tdlwlifp10— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
