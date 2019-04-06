Election Tracker LIVE: Odisha Reeled Under Poverty as Congress, BJD Use Poor for Politics, Says PM Modi

Event Highlights
- Cong, BJD Uses Poor for Politics: Modi
- First Vote of LS Polls 2019 Cast in Arunachal
- PM Modi Addresses Rally in Sonepur
- Yogi Adityanath in Assam
- Will be Contesting from Patna Sahib: Shatrughan
- Rahul is Face, Future of Nation: Shatrughan Sinha
- BJP Started Disowning Me Since I was Associated to Advani: Shatrughan Sinha
- Shatrughan Sinha Joins Congress
- IUML Approches EC on Yogi's 'Virus' Comment
- Dimple Yadav, Giriraj Singh to File Nomination
- BJP Workers Killed Every Now & Then in Kerala, WB: Modi
- PM Modi Says Party Neither Dependent on Family Nor Money
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said polls in Odisha were important for the country and he was confident that the state would give its mandate to the BJP. Addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Modi launched a scathing attack on the BJD and Congress, saying a strong government was the need of the hour to ensure a stable country.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 have backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet."
The truth always prevails and is always the best policy. BJP's attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a Pak F 16 has backfired with US Defence officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan's fleet.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 6, 2019
On Article 370, Satyapal Malik said, “Would like to tell the political parties to refrain from using the language of violence on hypothetical situations. Saying if 370 is removed then this will happen or that will happen. Instead, they should talk about the work done in Jammu and Kashmir under the governor rule...”
First vote of Lok Sabha Polls 2019 has been cast in Arunachal Pradesh by service voters. A remote Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit on the eastern tip of North East started service voting by secret postal ballot on April 5 at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh
ITBP: First vote of Lok Sabha Polls 2019 has been cast in Arunachal Pradesh by service voters. A remote Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit on the eastern tip of North East started service voting by secret postal ballot on 5/4/19 at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/rQuM8j2Xa4— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Sonepur, Odisha
LIVE: PM Modi addresses public meeting in Sonepur, Odisha. Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE. #IndiaWantsModiAgain https://t.co/ZarOL7Lw7h— BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2019
When China tried to forcefully enter India's borders and threaten our security in Doklam, the government under the leadership of Modi ji displayed strong willpower and our soldiers gave China a befitting reply. For the first time China was forced to retreat: Yogi Adityanath addressing a public meeting in Assam
In a series of tweets, Congress leader P Chidambaram asked, “Mr Modi must answer this question: does he support enforced disappearance and sexual violence and torture? Mr Modi must also answer this question: why did he totally withdraw AFSPA from Tripura, Meghalaya and three districts of Arunachal Pradesh?”
Mr Modi is lying when he says that Congress will remove the immunity to Armed Forces.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 6, 2019
Congress Manifesto says there will be no immunity only in cases of enforced disappearance, sexual violence or torture.
Shatrughan Sinha after joining Congress says, 'Shakti Singh Gohil ji (Bihar Congress In-charge) has been the backbone of BJP in Bihar and in Gujarat.' Later he corrects himself.
#WATCH: Shatrughan Sinha after joining Congress says, 'Shakti Singh Gohil ji (Bihar Congress In-charge) has been backbone of BJP in Bihar and in Gujarat,' corrects himself later. pic.twitter.com/ktaMjkkgSW— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019
BJP Started Disowning Me Since I was Associated to Advani: Shatrughan Sinha | No concept of collective decision in BJP... Since I was associated to Advani ji, BJP started disowning me gradually... Advaniji has written the blog with great pain... I was not heard at all. When I tried... I was told to contact Amit Shah directly... Nobody else was willing to lend his ears to my grievances: Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha says, “I would like to thank Randeep Surjewala and VC Venugopal for welcoming me. Greetings to BJP's 39th foundation day celebration. I was groomed in BJP party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru & guide, Sri. LK Advani. I would like to include some of those who've not lived up to the expectations, to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi.”
Indian Union Muslim League’s National Secretary, Khorram Anis Omer after meeting Election Commission officials said, "There has been a controversy going on about Pakistani flags being waved at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Wayanad, Kerala, which is false & misleading, & is an attempt to malign both parties." We met EC to file a complaint in regards to claims made by UP chief minister and by Delhi MLA MS Sirsa. They called us terrorists and virus and all kind of things, BJP troll army is behind it. Have asked EC to file FIR, they're going to look into the matter and immediately respond to us, Omer added.
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) delegation arrives at the Election Commission of India office to complain against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for his comment: 'Muslim League is a virus and Congress is infested with it.'
Delhi: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) delegation arrives at the Election Commission of India office to complaint against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, for his comment: 'Muslim League is a virus & Congress is infested with it.' pic.twitter.com/p1OJuCsRFQ— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019
Addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “The BJD govt has obstructed the implementation of financial assistance to farmers, free treatment to the poor under Ayushman yojana. It shows that they have evil and doubtful intention. We have well-thought policies and have good intentions. Because of this, we have worked for the welfare of the poor, the deprived and the marginalized people of the society.”
In Jharkhand, the development has reached every corner. Now, they don't have to migrate to other states. They have options to earn a livelihood in their state. This is what happens when you have the same government in the state and the Centre, PM Modi. BJD government in Odisha never had the right intention and right policies, Modi added.
BJP is going to form government at Centre with the absolute majority again. The earlier government was there but couldn't think about the surgical strike. For a strong India, strong government is needed… For a strong India, a strong government in Odisha is needed. Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas should be the government's aim: PM Modi
Today BJP flag is flying proudly in regions where it was unimaginable at one point of time. BJP is the biggest democratic organization in the world. We are now a strong option to Congress and other parties which were formed from within Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Odisha.
PM Modi Says Party Neither Dependent on Family Nor Money | People have made up their mind to bring BJP both at Centre and in Odisha. Today is the foundation day of BJP. 39 years ago, the party was established. It was carved out of the millions of aspirations of people of India. The party exists due to our hardworking karyakartas, not because of any 'parivar' or 'paisa': Modi
Shatrughan Sinha, who is going to join Congress, tweeted on BJP’s foundation day, “I'm hopeful that the Grand Old National Party which I'm stepping into, will provide me with opportunities to serve our people, society and nation in terms of unity, prosperity, progress, development, and glory. This is a party of great nation builders and luminaries like.”
It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP.— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 6, 2019
I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in
PM Narendra Modi addresses an election rally. (Image: AP)
BSP supremo Mayawati today hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying BJP veteran LK Advani’s blog was a fervent appeal to the people to not let the present government return. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power.”
Advani, who was recently dropped from the poll fray, had written a blog on Thursday, emphasising that the saffron party advocates for freedom of choice and does not believe in branding people "anti-national" for their different political stand.
"Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he wrote in the blog ahead of the BJP's foundation day on April 6. His views assume significance at a time when the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.
Many BJP leaders have also often used terms like "anti-national" to target opposition leaders.
Amid dilly-dallying over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Delhi Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, PC Chacko and others reached party chief Rahul Gandhi’s residence today. Sources had said on Friday that the two parties have reportedly reached a consensus on tying up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and AAP are likely to join hands in Delhi as well as Haryana, with the grand old party deciding to include the demand for full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto. The two, however, deferred a decision on Punjab amid reports that chief minister Amarinder Singh was not in favour of an alliance in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Odisha today. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s star campaigner will rally in two districts in Odisha — Sundergarh and Sonepur. Later in the day, he will land in Maharashtra for a public rally at Nanded. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in Odisha to address the BJP’s election rally in Phulbani and Berhampur districts.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar to begin the grand old party’s campaign in the Valley. Gandhi will then address a public meeting in Uttarkhand’s Almora and later reach Haridwar to carry the Congress’ rally forward.
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will also address rallies in Uttarakhand. The former UP chief minister will be campaigning for the BSP in Haridwar and Nainital.
BJP national president Amit Shah has launched his election campaign in Gujarat with a rally in the capital city of Gandhinagar, which is also the constituency he will be contesting from in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
While Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in the hills, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a road show in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur. Currently, the Fatehpur constituency is held by the BJP.
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will continue to lead the Trinamool’s election rally in the northern part of the state. Banerjee will extensively campaign in Alipurduar covering Barobisha and Kalchini seats.
Besides, the BJP will also celebrate its foundation day today. The saffron party will celebrate April 6 as the 38th Foundation Day, which will also be seen as a formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls.
