Election Tracker LIVE: On Rahul Gandhi's Turf, Smriti Irani Says Amethi Will Vote for Development

News18.com | April 4, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: Union minister Smriti Irani today hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of betraying the people of Amethi by choosing to file his nomination from Kerala's Wayanad. Irani, speaking from Gandhi's turf Amethi, said the Congress had ignored Amethi's development and it was the BJP, which had taken up the issues plaguing the people. Irani earlier said, "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters. Come elections he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency because Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support."

Earlier, Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad with his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi is contesting from the southern district in addition to his turf of Amethi. As Gandhi raises the political heat in Kerala, his rival Smriti Irani prepares to campaign in his home borough, Amethi. Irani is also scheduled to go to Salon assembly in Rae Bareli for the BJP’s Kisan Morcha Sammelan.
Apr 4, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)

In Amethi, Smriti Irani is addressing the 'Kisan Sammelan'. "For 15 days you (Rahul Gandhi) couldn't do anything in Amethi and now you've gone to Kerala," she says.

Apr 4, 2019 1:22 pm (IST)

I am not going to send a word or campaign against the CPM here. I will absorb their attacks. I am only here to send a message to the BJP, Rahul Gandhi says. 

Apr 4, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

Meanwhile in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi tells reporters, "I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one, be it North,South,East or West. My aim is to send a message, there is a feeling in South India that the way Centre,Modi ji and RSS are working its like an assault on culture and languages in South."

Apr 4, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)

Smriti Irani at 'Kisan Sammelan' in Amethi | Smriti Irani starts her two-day Amethi visit by holding a public meeting of farmers - 'Kisan Sammelan'.

Apr 4, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)

Addressing a press conference in the BJP headquarters in Delhi Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad says,"We will make sure Narendra Modi is voted as Prime Minister again."

Apr 4, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

Nishad Party Announces Alliance With BJP | After breaking off its tie-up with the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal coalition, Nishad party announces an alliance with BJP in Uttar Pradesh. In a further development, Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Nishad has also joined the BJP. The sitting MP from Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad, had earlier contested on an SP ticket. 

Apr 4, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)

TMC Releases its Election Anthem 'Maa Maati ​Manush' | Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress releases its election anthem titled 'Maa Maati Manush' (Mother, Soil, Earth). Banerjee will be addressing a rally in Mathabanga later today.

Apr 4, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi embarks on a roadshow through Wayanad's roads. The leader is accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MP and general secretary KC Venugopal. Hundreds of onlookers from across Kerala and Tamil Nadu gather on either side of the road for the roadshow following the Congress chief's nomination filing. 

Apr 4, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

Congress Files Nomination From Wayanad | Congress chief files his nomination in the Collector's office in Wayanad. He is accompanied by sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. 

Apr 4, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

EC Seeks Report on Prakash Ambedkar's Remarks | Election Commission asks for a report on Prakash Ambedkar's remarks made in a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi rally in Maharashtra earlier. The VBA leader had threatened to jail EC officials if he comes to power. 

Apr 4, 2019 11:31 am (IST)

As Rahul Gandhi sets out on a roadshow to the Collector's office to file his nomination, here are a few visuals of the many onlookers who have gathered to welcome the Congress chief. 

Apr 4, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

Back in Wayanad where Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's arrival is being celebrated by hundreds of party workers. Rahul, who is joined by other leaders of Congress' Kerala unit and Priyanka Gandhi, is heading to the Collector's office to file his nomination.

Apr 4, 2019 11:05 am (IST)

SC to Hear Petition Against Modi Biopic | Meanwhile, the latest developments in the contentious matter of PM Modi's biopic release: the Supreme Court agrees to hear a writ petition against the release of the film on Monday. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had earlier mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Justice SA Bobde.

Apr 4, 2019 11:01 am (IST)

The Congress Election Committee releases its list of two candidates from Gujarat's Bharuch and Dahod seats. Babubhai Katara and Sherkhan Abdul Shahkhur Pathan are the grand-old party's candidates for the respective seats.

Apr 4, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

Congress Chief En Route to Wayanad | Rahul Gandhi departs for Wayanad in a chopper with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. The two leaders will embark on a roadshow after Rahul files in nomination at the Collector's office in Wayanad. 

Apr 4, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

RLP's Hanuman Beniwal to Contest From Nagaur | In a surprising turn of events, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party firms an alliance with BJP in Jaipur. The agreement was finalised after RLP founder Hanuman Beniwal met BJP Rajasthan election in-charge Prakash Javadekar in the party office in Jaipur. Beniwal's party is likely to get the Nagaur and Barmer seats in the new coalition. Hanuman Benimal will be contesting from the Nagaur seat. 

Apr 4, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

Hundreds in Wayanad Gather to Welcome Rahul Gandhi | Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Wayanad, hundreds of people have gathered outside the Collector's office to welcome the Congress chief. Here are a few visuals from the scene that's unfolding in the Kerala constituency.  

Apr 4, 2019 9:45 am (IST)

Amit Shah in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | BJP chief Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Karimnagar, Warangal in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Following the rally in Guntur, Amit Shah is expected to hold a roadshow in Vishakhpatnam.

Apr 4, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

Smriti Irani to Address Kisan Sabha, Meet BJP Leaders Today | In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Smriti Irani will begin her two-day visit of Amethi from Raebareli's Salon Assembly. She will address a 'Kisan Sabha' in Salon before proceeding to Amethi at 3.30 where she will hold a meeting with other BJP leaders.  

Apr 4, 2019 9:10 am (IST)

Here are some visuals of Rahul Gandhi's grand reception at Kozhikode airport yesterday night. 

Apr 4, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

Not Just Congress, Here's Why Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Foray Also Brings Cheer for the BJP

Rahul's foray into Wayanad will accentuate the wedge between the Congress and Communists and also give avoidable fodder to Union minister Smriti Irani to run a campaign that the Congress president is afraid of losing his Amethi seat.

Apr 4, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters. Come elections, he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency. Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support, the Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani says. 

Apr 4, 2019 8:48 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi's rival contender in Amethi, Smriti Irani hits out at the Congress chief ahead of his nomination filing. " If people in Wayanad have any questions about Rahul Gandhi's capability then they only need to visit Amethi to be convinced," she says.

Apr 4, 2019 8:44 am (IST)

The Congress chief, who arrived in Kozhikode on Wednesday night, is being accompanied by his sister - AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The two leaders will be embarking on a roadshow ahead of Rahul's nomination filing. Over a thousand workers are expected to participate in the grand roadshow.

Apr 4, 2019 8:41 am (IST)
 

Rahul Gandhi to File Nomination from Wayanad | As Congress president Rahul Gandhi prepares to set out for Wayanad to file his nomination, Smriti Irani arrives in his home turf - Uttar Pradesh's Amethi to begin campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

Election Tracker LIVE: On Rahul Gandhi's Turf, Smriti Irani Says Amethi Will Vote for Development

Meanwhile, BJP national president Amit Shah will address a public meeting in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, Shah will be rallying at Kareemnagar and Warangal, while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh he will campaign at Narsaraopet (Guntur) and Visakhapatnam.

The Congress unit in Mumbai will release the party manifesto for the city. The event will be attended by all the six Congress candidates including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam.

Today is also the last day for Hardik Patel to seek urgent hearing from the Supreme Court.
