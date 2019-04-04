Election Tracker LIVE: On Rahul Gandhi's Turf, Smriti Irani Says Amethi Will Vote for Development

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE: Union minister Smriti Irani today hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of betraying the people of Amethi by choosing to file his nomination from Kerala's Wayanad. Irani, speaking from Gandhi's turf Amethi, said the Congress had ignored Amethi's development and it was the BJP, which had taken up the issues plaguing the people. Irani earlier said, "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters. Come elections he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency because Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support."Earlier, Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad with his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi is contesting from the southern district in addition to his turf of Amethi. As Gandhi raises the political heat in Kerala, his rival Smriti Irani prepares to campaign in his home borough, Amethi. Irani is also scheduled to go to Salon assembly in Rae Bareli for the BJP’s Kisan Morcha Sammelan.