Election Tracker LIVE: On Rahul Gandhi's Turf, Smriti Irani Says Amethi Will Vote for Development

Event Highlights
- Smriti Irani Starts Amethi Visit
- Nishad Party Firms Alliance With BJP
- TMC's Election Anthem
- Rahul Gandhi Files Wayanad Nomination
- EC vs Prakash Ambedkar
- SC Petition Against Modi Biopic
- Rahul Gandhi's Nomination Filing
- RLP Announces Agreement With BJP
- Kerala Gears Up For Rahul's Nomination Filing
- Amit Shah in Telangana,AP Today
- Smriti Irani's Amethi Agenda
- Rahul Goes South While Smriti Visits Amethi
Earlier, Gandhi filed his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad with his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi is contesting from the southern district in addition to his turf of Amethi. As Gandhi raises the political heat in Kerala, his rival Smriti Irani prepares to campaign in his home borough, Amethi. Irani is also scheduled to go to Salon assembly in Rae Bareli for the BJP’s Kisan Morcha Sammelan.
Meanwhile in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi tells reporters, "I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one, be it North,South,East or West. My aim is to send a message, there is a feeling in South India that the way Centre,Modi ji and RSS are working its like an assault on culture and languages in South."
Addressing a press conference in the BJP headquarters in Delhi Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad says,"We will make sure Narendra Modi is voted as Prime Minister again."
Delhi: Nishad Party leader and Gorakhpur (UP) MP Praveen Nishad joins Bharatiya Janata Party. Nishad Party to support BJP in Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/Aqk5X2ZeAu— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2019
Nishad Party Announces Alliance With BJP | After breaking off its tie-up with the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal coalition, Nishad party announces an alliance with BJP in Uttar Pradesh. In a further development, Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen Nishad has also joined the BJP. The sitting MP from Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad, had earlier contested on an SP ticket.
TMC Releases its Election Anthem 'Maa Maati Manush' | Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress releases its election anthem titled 'Maa Maati Manush' (Mother, Soil, Earth). Banerjee will be addressing a rally in Mathabanga later today.
I am very happy to share the new music video “Maa, Mati, Manush” for the forthcoming #LokSabhaElections2019— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 4, 2019
আসন্ন #লোকসভানির্বাচন উপলক্ষে তৃণমূল কংগ্রেসের নতুন মিউজিক ভিডিও 'মা, মাটি, মানুষ' আপনাদের সাথে শেয়ার করলাম। আশা করি আপনাদের ভাল লাগবে। pic.twitter.com/Doky036ICU
Rahul Gandhi embarks on a roadshow through Wayanad's roads. The leader is accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MP and general secretary KC Venugopal. Hundreds of onlookers from across Kerala and Tamil Nadu gather on either side of the road for the roadshow following the Congress chief's nomination filing.
As Rahul Gandhi sets out on a roadshow to the Collector's office to file his nomination, here are a few visuals of the many onlookers who have gathered to welcome the Congress chief.
The narrow lanes of Wayanad are packed to the brim with excited onlookers waiting in anticipation for Congress President @RahulGandhi to arrive & file his nomination. #RahulGandhiWayanad #RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/tcZVtO38JW— Congress (@INCIndia) April 4, 2019
SC to Hear Petition Against Modi Biopic | Meanwhile, the latest developments in the contentious matter of PM Modi's biopic release: the Supreme Court agrees to hear a writ petition against the release of the film on Monday. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had earlier mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Justice SA Bobde.
RLP's Hanuman Beniwal to Contest From Nagaur | In a surprising turn of events, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party firms an alliance with BJP in Jaipur. The agreement was finalised after RLP founder Hanuman Beniwal met BJP Rajasthan election in-charge Prakash Javadekar in the party office in Jaipur. Beniwal's party is likely to get the Nagaur and Barmer seats in the new coalition. Hanuman Benimal will be contesting from the Nagaur seat.
Smriti Irani to Address Kisan Sabha, Meet BJP Leaders Today | In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Smriti Irani will begin her two-day visit of Amethi from Raebareli's Salon Assembly. She will address a 'Kisan Sabha' in Salon before proceeding to Amethi at 3.30 where she will hold a meeting with other BJP leaders.
Here are some visuals of Rahul Gandhi's grand reception at Kozhikode airport yesterday night.
Congress President @RahulGandhi is received by a huge crowd of well wishers as he arrives in Calicut to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency. @INCKerala pic.twitter.com/aKcjl9lMOp— Congress (@INCIndia) April 3, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Not Just Congress, Here's Why Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Foray Also Brings Cheer for the BJP
Rahul's foray into Wayanad will accentuate the wedge between the Congress and Communists and also give avoidable fodder to Union minister Smriti Irani to run a campaign that the Congress president is afraid of losing his Amethi seat.
The Congress chief, who arrived in Kozhikode on Wednesday night, is being accompanied by his sister - AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The two leaders will be embarking on a roadshow ahead of Rahul's nomination filing. Over a thousand workers are expected to participate in the grand roadshow.
Meanwhile, BJP national president Amit Shah will address a public meeting in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, Shah will be rallying at Kareemnagar and Warangal, while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh he will campaign at Narsaraopet (Guntur) and Visakhapatnam.
The Congress unit in Mumbai will release the party manifesto for the city. The event will be attended by all the six Congress candidates including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam.
Today is also the last day for Hardik Patel to seek urgent hearing from the Supreme Court.
-
03 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs CSK 170/520.0 overs 133/820.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
-
02 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs RR 158/420.0 overs 164/319.5 oversRajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
-
01 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs DC 166/920.0 overs 152/1019.2 oversKings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
-
31 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs RR 175/520.0 overs 167/820.0 oversChennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
-
31 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE AUS vs PAK 327/750.0 overs 307/750.0 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 20 runs