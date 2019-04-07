Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi Alleges Nexus Between Cong & Pak, Says 'Both Against Change in Article 370'

Former Union minister Santosh Chaudhary Sunday blamed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after she was denied Congress ticket to contest the coming general election from Hoshiarpur and asked the party high command to explain why she was "punished for no reason". "A man who is MLA for just two years was preferred to the Chaudhary family having 80 years standing in Congress through its three generations," she said, adding" the party has discriminated against a Dalit woman leader whom the public liked and preferred a moneyed man and a turncoat who was facing opposition in his own assembly constituency."
This is be the first joint public meeting by the three parties after they formed the alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey claimed the impact of the alliance is evident by the irresponsible statements by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav was not allowed to meet his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in jail.
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: I was in Ranchi yesterday & I was not allowed to meet my father. I kept waiting till the morning, I don't know the reason but as per the jail manual, family members can meet if Superintendent of police wants. A son was not allowed to meet his ailing father. pic.twitter.com/oAWp7SHAAJ— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019
A series of images released by the Congress to launch the campaign slogan showed Rahul Gandhi interacting with various segments the party is trying to reaching out to.
Modi Govt Destroyed Institutions: Kumaraswamy | Taking a swipe at the BJP, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy today said the only 'contribution' of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is that it had "decimated" the constitutional institutions in the country during the last five years, PTI reported.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi for digressing questions on Rafale and lying during his recent interview with ABP news.
You can run Mr Modi but you can’t hide.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2019
Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice.
Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption. pic.twitter.com/cHhRa0mMeH
"Congress' faults in NE are being rectified by BJP. In Manipur, BJP developed the women market development, establishment of BPOs, 1 lakh youth in Manipur including 7000 women got a loan under our Mudra Yojana scheme. In Bengaluru, a ladies hostel for NE was demanded, we fulfilled that. Manipur has talented sportspersons, those who made India proud. Our govt has aspired to make Manipur a sporting hub. Congress has played a number of games in NE, and they have also played with your lives and self-respect," says PM Modi.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a press conference today said Robert Vadra campaigning for the Congress might turn out to be an asset for the BJP.
Union Finance Minister & BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress party for the #LokSabhaElections2019: I don't know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP. pic.twitter.com/xZyGiw0Xuy— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019
Taking a jibe at the Congress manifesto, Modi said that the grand old party came out with their hypocrisy document of 50-60 pages but didn't mention the middle-class even once in the notification.
Those Who Today Rule Delhi, Killed Gandhi: Farooq Abdullah | Chairman of the National Conference, Farooq Abdullah at a public meeting Srinagar attacked the BJP for its allegiance to the RSS and accused the party for murdering Mahatma Gandhi. "Who were the ones to kill Gandhi? The RSS killed Mahatma Gandhi and it is they who are chanting slogans across the country. Today who rule Delhi, they killed Gandhi," he said.
Arun Jaitley Set to Release BJP Campaign Song | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at the BJP HQ in New Delhi called for a press conference to release BJP's campaign song and other media material. "The first theme of our campaign will be 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkaar' (24x7 govt)... Our second theme will be 'Imaandar Sarkaar' (Govt with a vision for the future)...Our third theme will be 'Bade Faisle Lene Waali Sarkaar' (Decisive Leader...security etc.)," he says.
"Surprisingly the attack is against the bonds and not the electoral trusts because the earlier was brought by the NDA and the latter was by UPA. The underlying principle of both is the same. If the bonds don’t exist, the consequence will be that donors will have no option but to donate only by cash after syphoning monies from their businesses," said Arun Jaitley.
NDA Created Electoral Bonds: Arun Jaitley | "In 2017, based on the principle of masking the identity link between the party and the donor, the NDA created the instrument of electoral bonds. This instrument provides for a complete white money donation. The bond as a banking instrument of State Bank of India, a Party had to deposit it in a single declared account by the political party," Arun Jaitley said, highlighting the efforts of the Modi government to attack the use of black money in politics.
Arun Jaitley said the balance sheets of BSP, SP and TDP among others don't reflect the cash donations they receive, which is why their accounts reflect a lower figure. He argued in the blog post that the BJP prefers "legitimate methods" of gathering party funds because of which the party has to declare a "larger income" in its balance sheets. The finance minister said that this tendency to see party funding only from the surface has reduced the credibility of reports released by NGOs.
Government Contractors and Beneficiaries Use Black Money: Arun Jaitley | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a blog today addressed the issue of black money in elections. Highling select states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, NE states and Madhya Pradesh for a rampant practice of using black money in elections, Jaitley said in most cases the money comes from government contractors and beneficiaries. The finance minister also attacked NGOs for exaggerating and misrepresenting the funding of political organisations. "The only question is ‘What is their (political parties) fund collection culture?’ Do they still prefer the old obsolete style of only black money being collected or do they prefer to collect it by legitimate methods like crowdsourcing, cheque and electoral bonds? Obviously, the BJP prefers the latter," said Jaitley.
Naveen Patnaik Is Tired, Give Him Rest: Amit Shah | BJP president Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Odisha today called upon the electorate to give "rest" to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he is "tired" and "lacks the will" to develop the state, PTI reported. "There has been no developmental work during Naveen Babu's tenure in 19 years. He is tired. Therefore, give BJP a chance to meet the aspirations of the people," Shah said promising that the BJP will take Odisha on the path of development.
PM Narendra Modi speaks at an election campaign. (Image: AP)
He said the rally will give a further momentum to the campaign of the "grand alliance", which he claimed is very comfortably placed in the state. After cobbling together the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that joint rallies will be held in different parts of the state.
Yadav and Mayawati had together drawn up a strategy to start the campaign during 'Navratri', which began Saturday, from western UP, a leader said. The SP and the BSP, which announced their alliance in January, will contest on 37 and 38 seats respectively. The RLD will fight on three seats.
The alliance has decided not to field candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Yadav, Mayawati and RLD's Ajit Singh will address 11 joint rallies between April 7 and May 16, a spokesperson said.
After Deoband, rallies will be held in Badaun, Agra, Mainpuri, Rampur, Firozabad, Kannauj, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. In Mainpuri, the SP has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav, while Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj.
