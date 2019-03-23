Election Tracker LIVE: Ruckus at Rahul Gandhi's Bengal Rally Over Seating Arrangement

AICC president Rahul Gandhi's rally venue at Malda on Saturday when restive party supporters threw chairs and broke the barricade of the VIP enclousure. Gandhi was not present at the venue at Chanchal at the time as he is scheduled to reach there at 3pm from Purnea in Bihar. The incident took place when Congress activits who had arrived at the venue from the nearby districts tried to barge into the inner ring of the rally ground, leading to commotion. They shouted slogans against the party's state leadership for not making proper arrangements for the supporters to sit at the venue.
Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah hit out at the Congress over Sam Pitroda’s remarks regarding the Pulwama attacks, saying the grand old party should answer if it believes that Pakistan has no role in the terror attacks being planned in India. “I demand answers from Rahul Gandhi. Do you think it (surgical strikes) was a routine thing? Losing soldiers was routine? Is the Congress of the belief that any attack on India and its forces not without the blessings of the Pakistan army,” he asked.
If Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP, the saffron party may well field him from Hisar, a seat represented by him in 2011.
The Shiv Sena on Saturday said LK Advani would remain the "tallest leader" of the BJP irrespective of his poll presence, two days after the party nominated its chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, a seat represented by the BJP patriarch. In an editorial in the party mouthpiece "Saamana", the Sena said Shah contesting in place of Advani is politically translated as the 'Bhishmacharya' of Indian politics being "forced" to retire.
On the occasion of Dr Lohia's birth anniversary, PM Modi in a blog took a jibe at the Opposition saying that they believe in 'Satta, Swarth and Shoshan' and that they are experts in grabbing power.
After Congress’ barb on PM Narendra Modi for his letter to Pakistan marking the country’s national day, BSP chief Mayawati, too, slammed the gesture and has termed it as a politics of 'deceive and deception'.On Justice PC Ghose's appointment as the first Lokpal of India, the BSP leader thanked the Supreme Court for making sure the appointment of Lokpal and claimed that those who did not allowed to have a Lokayukta in Gujarat had to ultimately appoint a Lokpal after 5 years of dilly-dallying.
Thanks to hon. Suprme Court those who did not allowed to have a Lokayukta in his home state of Gujarat had to ultimately appoint Lokpal in the country after 5 years of dilly-dallying. Justice Pinaki Ghose today took oath as first Lokpal of India. Greetings to him and to people.— Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 23, 2019
The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the eve of the neighbouring country's national day. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reminded Modi of his own words asking him to stop writing "love letters" to Pakistan and alleged that his "muscular politics" is aimed at only the people and the media. "Mr 56" of the Sari-Shawl-Impromptu Pak visit for Birthday-ISI invite fame diplomacy was feeling very shy yesterday. Guess? Chowkidar hid the fact that he had wished Pak PM on Pak National Day without a word on Pak terrorism. Muscular politics soap opera for people and media only," Surjewala said on Twitter. The Congress leader also tweeted, "Modi ji, Stop writing this Love Letter to Pakistan".
The Congress in Kerala has proposed AICC president Rahul Gandhi's name for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, a party bastion in the state, but he has yet to respond to the request, senior leaders said on Saturday. Talking to reporters in Pathanamthitta district, AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandy said the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has requested Gandhi to contest from Wayanad but he has not commented on the proposal.
Kickstarting Congress’ poll campaign in Bihar, party chief Rahul Gandhi has alleged that PM Narendra Modi is only a ‘chowkidar’ of Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi. “Modi became PM in 2014 and made false promises. Now he says that we are all ‘chowkidaar’, but earlier he had asked to make him one. “Chowkidaar gareebon ke ghar main milta hai ya ameeron ke? Vo hain chowkidaar, magar gareebo ke nahi, Anil Ambani ke chowkidaar hain,” Gandhi said.
AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the BJP through Delhi police has denied permission to his rally, and therefore it has been cancelled.
BJP gets my public rally cancelled today thro police. Police denies permission. How many BJP rallies were denied permission by police in Delhi in last 5 yrs?— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2019
भाजपा वालों, मान लो कि दिल्ली की सातों सीटें हार रहे हो। मोदी जी पूर्ण राज्य का वादा करके मुकर गए। अब जनता बताएगी।
BJP president Amit Shah tears into Congress, says its president Rahul Gandhi supported slogans against India in JNU | Amit Shah: Who do you (Rahul Gandhi) support? Doubting the Indian Air Force is not right for the national president of any party. You stand in support when slogans are raised against the country in JNU, and call it the freedom of expression.
BJP chief Amit Shah asks Congress if it believes that Pakistan has no role in the terror attacks being planned in India. “I demand answers from Rahul Gandhi. Do you think it (surgical strikes) was a routine thing? Losing soldiers was routine? Is the Congress of the belief that any attack on India and its forces not without the blessings of the Pakistan army,” he asked.
Amit Shah asks Congress president Rahul Gandhi to explain Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda's remarks on airstrike. He asked, “If a country shouldn't be held responsible for deeds of seven-eight people, does Congress believe that Pakistan’s government and military has a connection with terror attacks here? If there is a connection, who is the culprit, Congress party should answer. Do you consider such heinous attack (Pulwama attack) a routine incident?”
Actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal on Saturday announced that he is not keen on contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Rawal is a sitting Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad East constituency. Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. "I had informed the party months in advance of my decision to not contest LS elections . I, however, remain a loyal member of BJP and a staunch supporter of @narendramodi," he tweeted.
I request media and friends not to speculate about my nomination. I had informed the party months in advance of my decision to not contest LS elections . I, however, remain a loyal member of BJP and a staunch supporter of @narendramodi.— Chowkidar Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 23, 2019
BSP supremo Mayawati attacked the BJP today on the issue of employment. “Quite disturbingly the curse of BEROZGARI is at its highest in 45 years but BJP is totally careless,” she tweeted.
Quite disturbingly the curse of BEROZGARI is at its highest in 45 years but BJP is totally careless. Successive govts failed miserably on crucial issues of poverty alleviation & social justice but Modi govt's vow of jobless growth causing havoc to jobs & creating more super rich.— Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 23, 2019
AAP leader Gopal Rai again rejects speculation of the party’s alliance with Congress. Speaking to News18, he said, “We have already told you that no talks are going on and AAP. We will defeat BJP and get full statehood for Delhi. We wanted a gathbandhan not out of fear of losing but out of the need to save the country. We are with the mahagathbandhan on principle. If the country survives , parties will survive.. A lot of time has been lost. People have to cast their votes , they need full statehood , we will fight along with people of Delhi.”
On March 17, the three NDA constituents (BJP, JD(U) and LJP) in Bihar announced the list of constituencies each party will contest in the Lok Sabha election. The BJP and JD-U are contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats each in Bihar. The LJP has got remaining six seats in the seat-sharing arrangement. Veteran Bihar politician and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan had earlier announced that he won't be fighting Lok Sabha polls this time.
NDA Bihar list: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to fight from Patna Sahib constituency on BJP ticket. This seat was previously held by Shatrughan Sinha. The actor turned politician has been critical of the party's top leadership and on several occasions in the past. Reports suggest Sinha may be fielded as the Congress candidate from the same constituency.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
Meanwhile, the NDA released its second list of candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar today at the state BJP office. The BJP has dropped rebel party leader Shatrughan Sinha and replaced him with Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib. Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Giriraj Singh and Radha Mohan Singh were among the other names included in the list.
The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party along with their allies will hold a press conference for the Mahagathbandhan in Maharashtra at 4 pm. The presser will be attended by party veterans Ashok Chavan, Sharad Pawar, Raju Shetti among others, where in all probability, they will announce their candidates and the alliance formula for the state with 48 Lok sabha seats.
