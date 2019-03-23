Election Tracker LIVE: Ruckus at Rahul Gandhi's Bengal Rally Over Seating Arrangement

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today attacked Narendra Modi’s ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ campaign, saying the Prime Minister only guarded the rich and not the poor. Speaking at a rally in Bihar’s Purnea, Gandhi said he was neither scared of Modi, nor the BJP and RSS and only believed in the truth. Later in the day, Gandhi will kick-off his first rally in Bengal at Kolam Bagan Ground in Malda.Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah hit out at the Congress over Sam Pitroda’s remarks regarding the Pulwama attacks, saying the grand old party should answer if it believes that Pakistan has no role in the terror attacks being planned in India. “I demand answers from Rahul Gandhi. Do you think it (surgical strikes) was a routine thing? Losing soldiers was routine? Is the Congress of the belief that any attack on India and its forces not without the blessings of the Pakistan army,” he asked.