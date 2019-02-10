Election Tracker LIVE: Congress Goes to CAG on Rafale 'Conflict of Interest'; Modi Invokes Kamaraj in TN

Union Minister Arun Jaitley rebukes the Congress for attack on CAG:
Another attack on the institution of GAG by the ‘Institution wreckers’ based on falsehood.— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 10, 2019
Congress Approaches CAG in Rafale | Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday dragged current Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi into the Rafale controversy. He said, "The Rafale deal took place during Mehrishi's tenure as the Finance Secretary. Since it's a corrupt deal, probe should be done. But, how will CAG investigate against himself? First, he will shield himself and then the govt. This is conflict of interest."
Watch bits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur region:
Watch PM Shri @narendramodi talking about the taunts on Middle Class by the the “Recounting Minister of Tamil Nadu”. #SouthIndiaForNaMo pic.twitter.com/syEIpPWVaS— BJP (@BJP4India) February 10, 2019
During his rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Namo merchandise like T-shirts were made in Tiruppur and praised the region's enterprising spirit. He also lauded a Jain guru for his peace initiatives. Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu unit BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan hit out at the main opposition DMK and lauded the Prime Minister for his welfare initiatives. Even as Modi arrived at the venue of the meeting, slogans like "Vendum Modi," (we want Modi), rent the air. Besides,farmers' representatives presented him a silver coconut for announcing the maximum support price for copra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the NDA government had a different approach to national security and that it was the country's dream to be self-sufficient in defence production and ensure "our forces have all possible support they require in keeping our nation safe." He referred to the "pathbreaking step of creating two defence corridors, one of which is in Tamil Nadu." The Prime Minister said a corridor in the State will bring industry and investment options and opportunities for the State's youth.
'Congress Compromised with Nation's Security' | Lashing out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it ignored the nation's security during its tenure and alleged it was associated with several scams in the defence sector. "From the seas to the skies, the Congress has several scams associated with the defence and in the process the party did not allow the modernisation of defence forces for long years that they were in power," Modi said.
'Opposition Has No Agenda or Purpose' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of blame-game and to persisit the political culture of abusing in television to gain attention. "Our friends in the opposition are funny, they say the Modi Govt is a failure. Modi has done nothing and is going to be defeated. But see they have to form a big alliance to defeat. What is the issue? what is the agenda? Nobody knows because the guns are only aimed at Modi," he said.
'The Govt in Delhi is What Kamraj Wanted' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew parallels between his government at the centre and Kamraj's philosophy. "This is exactly how Kamaraj wanted to run his government with zero towards corruption. The Govt you have installed in Delhi is what Kamraj has aspired for," PM Modi said.
'Congress Has Umpteenth Defence Scams' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Tiruppur said that the NDA government's goal is to improve ease of living for all Indians. While attacking the UPA government, PM Modi said, " Congress has several scams associated with the defence sector and did not allow modernisation of defence forces for years. Besides, for them, it (Defence) was just a sector of deals and supporting their own friends."
PM Modi Inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail's Final Leg | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the last leg of the Chennai metro rail's blueline and declared six underground metro stations through video-conferencing. In the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Modi flagged off Chennai Metro's passenger services.
MDMK Chief Vaiko Holds Protest Against PM Narendra Modi's Visit | Anxious moments prevailed for a while on Sunday when a woman raised pro-Narendra Modi slogans when MDMK chief Vaiko-led a protest demonstration here against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. While Vaiko hit out at Modi for continuously "betraying" the interests of Tamil Nadu, a woman, believed to be a BJP office-bearer, sneaked into the protest venue, raised slogans and posed a question to him. Vaiko, who was addressing the cadres from an open truck, asked them to maintain calm and police whisked her away even as frenzied party cadres holding black flags tried to gherao her.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tiruppur. He will launch several development projects here and address a public rally shortly.
Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tiruppur. He will launch several development projects here and address a public rally shortly. pic.twitter.com/0yq4DbMkCb— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019
Addressing a public rally in Guntur, PM Modi said, “From fighting the Dushta Congress under the formidable NTR Garu to becoming a Dost of Congress, the TDP has come a long way. Andhra Pradesh has seen the TDP’s true colours. My ‘senior’ in politics, Shri Chandrababu Naidu obviously has lots to hide. Else why won’t he give an account of what his miserable Government has done for Andhra Pradesh. Centre has left no stone unturned for the state’s progress but the priorities of the TDP are different.”
CM Naidu should give details of his expenses to people of AP: PM | PM Modi says, “I have heard that they (Naidu government) are now planning to come to Delhi. I would insist that before coming to Delhi they should give the detail of his expenses to the people of Andhra. I want to remind Chandrababu Naidu that our aim is not to create wealth for ourselves but to create wealth for the nation and to ensure the efficient use of wealth and resources of the nation. I would like to put a full stop on series of lies. In past 55 months Central government has released adequate funds for the development of Andhra. However, the state government never utilised the funds allocated in an efficient manner.”
PM Modi asks, “Chandrababu Naidu promised to realize the dreams and also to follow the footsteps of NTR. But today is he giving respect to NTR? The leader of TDP who should have worked for Congress Free India is now supporting the Congress Party.” Referring to the protest by the TDP workers against Modi’s visit, he said, “I am happy TDP has told me to 'go back' to Delhi! I am glad TDP people are holding slogans - ‘go back Modi.’ Meaning I will go back and take authority again in Delhi. Meaning, I will come back to power again and be back in Delhi.”
PM Modi attacks Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu by saying, "Your CM often keeps saying he is quite a senior politician. Of course he is a senior. Senior in changing colors last minute and form alliances. Senior in back-stabbing his own father-in-law for power."
PM in Guntur on Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: Aap senior hain dal badalne mein,aap senior hain naye naye dalon se gathbandhan karne mein. Aap senior hain apne khudh ke sasur ke peeth mein churra bhokne mein.Aap senior hain ek chunaav ke baad dusre chunaav mein haarne mein pic.twitter.com/xbmPTrL1QE— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019
Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, Modi said, “You are a 'senior' in back-stabbing your father-in-law. “Those who left the people of the country to live in smoke are now spreading the smoke of lies in the country. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has also lost his vision of development and has joined them in their competition of abusing Modi. CM of Andhra promised to develop the infrastructure of Andhra but took a U-turn. He promised the redevelopment of Amravati but is now engaged in his own development,” he said.
CLICK TO READ | Can a Shrewd And Calculative Chandrababu Naidu Win Yet Another "Do or Die" Battle?
If he beats Jagan and Modi this time, he may even go to New Delhi to helm a Congress backed non-BJP government at the Centre claim his confidantes.
PM says, “Our government is continuously working to make India a clean fuel economy and several projects have been initiated in this direction. Today India is moving towards Smoke Free Kitchen. The work of providing free gas connections to the poor, dalits and tribes under Ujjawala Scheme is also progressing at a fast pace.”
The work of providing free gas connections to the poor, dalits and tribes under Ujjawala Scheme is also progressing at a fast pace: PM @narendramodi #SouthIndiaForNaMo pic.twitter.com/ut3WAHvfiA— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) February 10, 2019
PM Modi says, “Central government has chosen Amaravati as 'Heritage City' under the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) so that the places of mythological importance here can be preserved. Amravati is also called as the “Oxford” and the youth from different places come here to fulfill their dreams.”
PM Modi says, “Projects inaugurated are not only important for Andhra but for the whole nation.” Before addressing the public rally Modi laid foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur. He said, “Government is making oil reserves in different locations. In case of emergency these oil reserves will fulfill needs for a month's times.”
PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Guntur.
Speaking to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh. Watch the rally in Guntur. https://t.co/ALoX9HxLow— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur. He will be addressing a public rally shortly. He will be visiting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after Andhra Pradesh. He will also unveil development projects in Karnataka's twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad northwest region and address a BJP convention today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the venue in Guntur where he will address a public rally shortly. He will also lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project today.
Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the venue in Guntur where he will address a public rally shortly. He will also lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project today. pic.twitter.com/Zv36sKuWZO— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019
Multiple protests in and around Vijayawada. These protests are organised by the TDP party leaders. The party has decided to protest against PM’s visit to Andhra Pradesh. Cabinet Ministers are also wearing black today and protesting against Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has officially organised these protests.
CLICK TO READ | Security Tightened in Andhra as Assam-Style Protests Threaten Modi's Visit Today
Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport - where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit.
