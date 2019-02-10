LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: Congress Goes to CAG on Rafale 'Conflict of Interest'; Modi Invokes Kamaraj in TN

News18.com | February 10, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Keeping up its attack on the controversial Rafale deal, the Congress on Sunday said that it will approach the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Elaborating on the Congress plans, senior leader Kapil Sibal said,"Rafale deal took place during current CAG Rajiv Mehrishi's tenure as Finance Secretary. Since it's a corrupt deal, probe should be done. But how will CAG investigate against himself? First he will shield himself and then the govt. This is conflict of interest." Hitting out at the Congress, Arun Jaitley pointed out that Defence ministry files are dealt with by Secretary (Expenditure). "After ten years in Government former UPA ministers still don’t know that Finance Secretary is only a designation given to the senior most secretary in the finance ministry," said Jaitley. In Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the memory of veteran Congress leader K Kamaraj, who was also known as the kingmaker in Indian politics during the 1960s, and said the late leader would have been proud of the government currently ruling Delhi. "Great K Kamraj always wanted a govt in power which has zero tolerance towards corruption. You have placed a government in Delhi who is putting a lock on corruption," said Modi.


Feb 10, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Union Minister Arun Jaitley rebukes the Congress for attack on CAG:

Feb 10, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Veiled Threat | The Congress further alleged that CAG Rajiv Mehrishi was 'implicit' in the Rafale fighter jets deal, and made a veiled threat to officials, saying those trying to show "loyalty" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were being "watched". 

Feb 10, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)

Congress Approaches CAG in Rafale | Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday dragged current Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi into the Rafale controversy. He said, "The Rafale deal took place during Mehrishi's tenure as the Finance Secretary. Since it's a corrupt deal, probe should be done. But, how will CAG investigate against himself? First, he will shield himself and then the govt. This is conflict of interest."

Feb 10, 2019 6:05 pm (IST)

Watch bits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur region:

Feb 10, 2019 5:16 pm (IST)

During his rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Namo merchandise like T-shirts were made in Tiruppur and praised the region's enterprising spirit. He also lauded a Jain guru for his peace initiatives. Speaking on the occasion, Tamil Nadu unit BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan hit out at the main opposition DMK and lauded the Prime Minister for his welfare initiatives. Even as Modi arrived at the venue of the meeting, slogans like "Vendum Modi," (we want Modi), rent the air. Besides,farmers' representatives presented him a silver coconut for announcing the maximum support price for copra.

Feb 10, 2019 5:02 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the NDA government had a different approach to national security and that it was the country's dream to be self-sufficient in defence production and ensure "our forces have all possible support they require in keeping our nation safe." He referred to the "pathbreaking step of creating two defence corridors, one of which is in Tamil Nadu." The Prime Minister said a corridor in the State will bring industry and investment options and opportunities for the State's youth. 

Feb 10, 2019 4:52 pm (IST)

'Congress Compromised with Nation's Security' | Lashing out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it ignored the nation's security during its tenure and alleged it was associated with several scams in the defence sector. "From the seas to the skies, the Congress has several scams associated with the defence and in the process the party did not allow the modernisation of defence forces for long years that they were in power," Modi said.

Feb 10, 2019 4:39 pm (IST)

"For the first time a government has talked about doubling the farmers' income and that is our government. The Rs 6000 a year is an addition to a series of other schemes for the farmers. No wonder they were shocked," PM Narendra Modi said.

Feb 10, 2019 4:36 pm (IST)

'Opposition is Only Good at Spreading Panic' | Hitting out at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they are collectively "good at only one thing and that is to spread panic." Elaborating on his charge, the PM accused the opposition of "misleading" farmers and workers time and again. 

Feb 10, 2019 4:27 pm (IST)

'Opposition Has No Agenda or Purpose' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of blame-game and to persisit the political culture of abusing in television to gain attention. "Our friends in the opposition are funny, they say the Modi Govt is a failure. Modi has done nothing and is going to be defeated. But see they have to form a big alliance to defeat. What is the issue? what is the agenda? Nobody knows because the guns are only aimed at Modi," he said.

Feb 10, 2019 4:24 pm (IST)


'The Govt in Delhi is What Kamraj Wanted' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew parallels between his government at the centre and Kamraj's philosophy. "This is exactly how Kamaraj wanted to run his government with zero towards corruption. The Govt you have installed in Delhi is what Kamraj has aspired for," PM Modi said.

Feb 10, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)

'Congress Has Umpteenth Defence Scams' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Tiruppur said that the NDA government's goal is to improve ease of living for all Indians. While attacking the UPA government, PM Modi said, " Congress has several scams associated with the defence sector and did not allow modernisation of defence forces for years. Besides, for them, it (Defence) was just a sector of deals and supporting their own friends."

Feb 10, 2019 4:03 pm (IST)

PM Modi Inaugurates Chennai Metro Rail's Final Leg |  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the last leg of the Chennai metro rail's blueline and declared six underground metro stations through video-conferencing. In the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Modi flagged off Chennai Metro's passenger services.

Feb 10, 2019 3:47 pm (IST)

MDMK Chief Vaiko Holds Protest Against PM Narendra Modi's Visit |  Anxious moments prevailed for a while on Sunday when a woman raised pro-Narendra Modi slogans when MDMK chief Vaiko-led a protest demonstration here against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. While Vaiko hit out at Modi for continuously "betraying" the interests of Tamil Nadu, a woman, believed to be a BJP office-bearer, sneaked into the protest venue, raised slogans and posed a question to him. Vaiko, who was addressing the cadres from an open truck, asked them to maintain calm and police whisked her away even as frenzied party cadres holding black flags tried to gherao her.

Feb 10, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tiruppur. He will launch several development projects here and address a public rally shortly.

Feb 10, 2019 2:31 pm (IST)

Addressing a public rally in Guntur, PM Modi said, “From fighting the Dushta Congress under the formidable NTR Garu to becoming a Dost of Congress, the TDP has come a long way. Andhra Pradesh has seen the TDP’s true colours. My ‘senior’ in politics, Shri Chandrababu Naidu obviously has lots to hide. Else why won’t he give an account of what his miserable Government has done for Andhra Pradesh. Centre has left no stone unturned for the state’s progress but the priorities of the TDP are different.” 

Feb 10, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)

CM Naidu should give details of his expenses to people of AP: PM | PM Modi says, “I have heard that they (Naidu government) are now planning to come to Delhi. I would insist that before coming to Delhi they should give the detail of his expenses to the people of Andhra. I want to remind Chandrababu Naidu that our aim is not to create wealth for ourselves but to create wealth for the nation and to ensure the efficient use of wealth and resources of the nation. I would like to put a full stop on series of lies. In past 55 months Central government has released adequate funds for the development of Andhra. However, the state government never utilised the funds allocated in an efficient manner.”

Feb 10, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)

PM Modi asks, “Chandrababu Naidu promised to realize the dreams and also to follow the footsteps of NTR. But today is he giving respect to NTR? The leader of TDP who should have worked for Congress Free India is now supporting the Congress Party.” Referring to the protest by the TDP workers against Modi’s visit, he said, “I am happy TDP has told me to 'go back' to Delhi! I am glad TDP people are holding slogans - ‘go back Modi.’ Meaning I will go back and take authority again in Delhi. Meaning, I will come back to power again and be back in Delhi.”

Feb 10, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)

PM Modi attacks Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu by saying, "Your CM often keeps saying he is quite a senior politician. Of course he is a senior. Senior in changing colors last minute and form alliances. Senior in back-stabbing his own father-in-law for power." 

Feb 10, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, Modi said, “You are a 'senior' in back-stabbing your father-in-law. “Those who left the people of the country to live in smoke are now spreading the smoke of lies in the country. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has also lost his vision of development and has joined them in their competition of abusing Modi. CM of Andhra promised to develop the infrastructure of Andhra but took a U-turn. He promised the redevelopment of Amravati but is now engaged in his own development,” he said.

Feb 10, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Can a Shrewd And Calculative Chandrababu Naidu Win Yet Another "Do or Die" Battle?

If he beats Jagan and Modi this time, he may even go to New Delhi to helm a Congress backed non-BJP government at the Centre claim his confidantes.

Feb 10, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

PM says, “Our government is continuously working to make India a clean fuel economy and several projects have been initiated in this direction. Today India is moving towards Smoke Free Kitchen. The work of providing free gas connections to the poor, dalits and tribes under Ujjawala Scheme is also progressing at a fast pace.”

Feb 10, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)

PM Modi says, “Central government has chosen Amaravati as 'Heritage City' under the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) so that the places of mythological importance here can be preserved. Amravati is also called as the “Oxford” and the youth from different places come here to fulfill their dreams.”

Feb 10, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Today Modi will be welcomed with black flags in Hubbali."

Feb 10, 2019 11:56 am (IST)

PM Modi says, “Projects inaugurated are not only important for Andhra but for the whole nation.” Before addressing the public rally Modi laid foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur. He said, “Government is making oil reserves in different locations. In case of emergency these oil reserves will fulfill needs for a month's times.”

Feb 10, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Guntur. 

Feb 10, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur. He will be addressing a public rally shortly. He will be visiting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after Andhra Pradesh. He will also unveil development projects in Karnataka's twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad northwest region and address a BJP convention today. 

Feb 10, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the venue in Guntur where he will address a public rally shortly. He will also lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project today.

Feb 10, 2019 10:44 am (IST)

Multiple protests in and around Vijayawada. These protests are organised by the TDP party leaders. The party has decided to protest against PM’s visit to Andhra Pradesh. Cabinet Ministers are also wearing black today and protesting against Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has officially organised these protests.

Feb 10, 2019 10:32 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Security Tightened in Andhra as Assam-Style Protests Threaten Modi's Visit Today

Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport - where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal at a press conference in Delhi on Jan 10, 2019.

Launching a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Chandrababu Naidu was definitely his senior, especially because he excelled in "back-stabbing his father-in-law, which I cannot do". Naidu is accused of "hijacking" the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from his father-in-law and thespian NT Rama Rao or NTR in 1995 to become the CM.

Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport — where Modi landed were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit. The BJP lodged a complaint with police seeking action against those who put up the hoardings against the Prime Minister.

As PM Narendra Modi arrived in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, slogans were raised against the prime minister. While the saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to make the event a success, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's party has planned major protests across the state.

The anti-Modi posters came up on Saturday evening, after the prime minister faced protests by Citizenship Bill agitators during his visit in Assam. The posters of "No more Modi", "Modi is a Mistake" and "Modi never again" were spotted in different areas of the state.

Reacting to PM Modi's visit, CM Naidu said that Sunday would be a 'bad day' and a 'dark day' for the state and asked the TDP cadre to sport yellow and black shirts besides releasing black and yellow balloons into the sky as a mark of protest against the prime minister's visit.

Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport — where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit. The BJP lodged a complaint with police seeking action against those who put up the hoardings against the Prime Minister.

The party leadership in Andhra Pradesh is making efforts to ensure that the prime minister turns out to be a successful.

After the bitter experience of BJP national president Amit Shah’s recent road show in Srikakulam district’s Palasa, where only a few people turned up, the state leadership is making efforts to ensure history is not repeated.

Besides addressing the public meeting of the BJP, the Prime Minister will dedicate two petroleum and gas projects worth Rs 6,825 crore to the nation. He will also lay the foundation-stone through remote control system for construction of a coastal terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Krishnapatnam in SPS Nellore district.

This will be built at a cost of Rs 2,280 crore, according to BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao. The two projects the Prime Minister would dedicate to the nation include ONGC's Vasishta Gas Field in the Krishna-Godavari basin, set up at a cost of Rs 5,700 crore, and a storage facility of ISPRL, an undertaking of Petroleum Ministry, built at a cost of Rs 1,125 crore, the MP said.


