Election Tracker LIVE: 'Chowkidar' Has Become Synonymous With Patriotism, Modi Tells 25 Lakh Security Guards

BSP Leader from Amethi Joins BJP | Bahujan Samaj Party leader from Amethi and former MLA Chandra Prakash Mishra 'Matiyari' joined the BJP and said he would work to ensure the defeat of Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his Lok Sabha constituency. He joined the party in the presence of Union ministers J P Nadda and Smriti Irani, with Irani expressing hope that Mishra's presence in the BJP will help it win from Amethi. The BJP is likely to field Irani against Gandhi from Amethi. She had put up a spirited fight against him in 2014 but had lost.
On Saturday, Modi on Twitter had urged his supporters to take the 'Main Bhai Chowkidar' pledge, saying he was not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah, and Union ministers followed suit and later prefixed their names on the microblogging site with 'chowkidar' as they sought people's support for the party in the Lok Sabha polls.
Poll Violation: DMK Lodges Complaint against Minister Jayakumar | DMK lodges complaint with Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against minister Jayakumar alleging that he violated the Model Code of Conduct by saying that Rs 1500 will be given to Below Poverty Level (BPL) people of the state if AIADMK is voted back. Taking objection to this statement, DMK legal wing secretary R Girirajan submitted a petition to the CEO and wanted action against Jayakumar for ‘violating the model code’.
I want to apologise as some people in last few months for their vested interests have run a disinformation campaign against 'chowkidaars'. It is unfortunate that language of these people has hurt you. Chowkidars have been called chor, that is unfortunate.. We have to be vigilant and do our duties. Naamdaars always abuse kaamdaars: PM Modi. To intensify the Twitter hashtag ‘Main Bhi Chowkidaar’ campaign, Modi started an interaction today with the security guards across the country through a conference.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 25 lakh security guards across the country through a conference call. "Feel blessed to celebrate Holi with Chowkidars. Chowkidars protect us from evil. You must have noticed that these days everywhere it is you who is being discussed, be it television or social media, be it in India or abroad. Today every Indian is saying 'main bhi chowkidaar'. Maximum languages across the world have understood the word 'chowkidaar', it seems as if they all have accepted it in their vocabulary, Modi said.
A scuffle has broken out between Congress and BJP workers at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s rally. In a further provocation, the BJP workers wash Lal Bhadur Shashtri's statue after Priyanka Gandhi garlanded it. Congress has blamed the BJP for causing chaos. Priyanka Gandhi reached Assi Ghat in Varanasi on her 'Ganga Yatra' campaign.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has so far toured and addressed public meetings or functions in 12 states since announcements of elections on March 10 (10 days). While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not addressed any public meetings since the announcement. However, PM Modi had covered 22 states and over 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in two months prior to the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and NC patron Farooq Abdullah jointly told the media while the Congress will contest the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats, National Conference will fight from Srinagar.
Congress General Secretary for UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra showed the election manifesto issued by BJP for Varanasi in Lok Sabha polls 2014 and said not even a single promise made by the party was fulfilled.
Varanasi: Congress Gen Secy for UP(East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while showing election manifesto issued by BJP for Varanasi in LS polls 2014, says, "Ismein 8 vaade kiye Modi ji ne, issme se ek bhi pura hua ki nahi? 1 bhi nahi. Ye prachar ki rajneeti saral hai,koi bhi kar sakta hai pic.twitter.com/v6AZBvkx6H— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2019
Talks between Congress and Left Front in West Bengal failed due to Left's reluctance to forge a formal alliance, said Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya. With the Congress calling off seat-sharing talks with the Left Front for Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, the CPI(M)-led grouping waited till yesterday for a pro-alliance statement from the Congress. While, the CPI(M)-led Left Front had announced candidates for 13 more Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal yesterday, taking the total number of its contestants to 38.
If Not Pre-poll, Anti-BJP Forces will Come Together Post Elections: Gehlot | "These parties have been formed on stealing the vote bank of the Congress. Be it the SP, the BSP or the AAP, they have done politics by taking away the Congress vote bank. They are looking at their own interests," he said. "But these parties will also see the national interest and forge an alliance when the time comes. I believe that whatever happens, Modi ji's government will not come back to power. If a pre-poll alliance is not done among various (anti-BJP) parties, then a post-poll alliance will be sealed," PTI quoted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as saying.
BJP announces alliance with Bharat Dhara Jana Sena BDJS and Kerala Congress, finalises seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls. Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP, which leads the NDA, contests in 14 seats, while five seats will be contested by its principal ally, the BDJS, and the former Union Minister of State P.C.Thomas-led Kerala Congress gets one seat.
The Telangana Congress, party MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy from Kollapur Assembly constituency Wednesday announces his decision to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. In a statement, Reddy said he took the decision following assurances from TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that compensation would be provided to evacuees of different irrigation projects in his constituency. Reddy, who met TRS working president K T Rama Rao, is the ninth Congress MLA to announce the decision to join the TRS.
Kamal Haasan's Party Makkal Needhi Maiam Releases First List | Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam announces the first list of 21 candidates. The list includes the names of AG Maurya, who will contest the seat from Chennai North, and Dr M Lokarangan, the Thiruvallur candidate. The second list with the remaining candidates will be announced on March 24. The party chief says that he will clear the speculations around his candidature on Sunday. "I'm willing to contest but my partymen need to tell me to do the same," he says.
NC-Congress Announce Seat-Sharing Pact in J&K | The National Conference and Congress announce seat-sharing formula for Jammu and Kashmir "Congress will fight Jammu and Udhampur. I will fight from Srinagar, there will be a friendly fight in a couple of seats," NC chief Farooq Abdullah says. Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad expresses his happiness over the understanding. "We are glad that we had this discussion, we have always been on good terms and we have always pitched for secular parties to come together," he says. Azad confirms that both parties will be fielding candidates in Baramulla and Anantnag and this "will be a friendly fight". The two parties are likely to do the same for the seat from Ladakh.
Priyanka Gandhi's objective to pursue soft Hindutva is weaved with exploring the space to interact with women as much as possible.
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/mj5UXWIvVR— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2019
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejaswi Yadav says that the opposition alliance in Bihar is intact and "going strong". "We will announce a seat-sharing formula post-Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance," he says.
Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): Mahagathbandhan is intact, seats and constituencies will be announced after Holi. There is nothing to worry, all is fine in the alliance. pic.twitter.com/rmNCq5WiZd— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
Sumalatha has acted in hundreds of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies. Nikhil has played the lead in two Kannada movies, Jaguar and Seetharama Kalyana .
Karnataka actor Sumalatha Ambareesh files her nomination as an independent candidate from Karnataka's Mandya constituency. Sumalatha, who is the widow of the late Congress leader Ambareesh, will contest against CM Kumaraswamy's son Janata Dal (Secular)'s Nikhil Gowda.
#Karnataka: Sumalatha Ambareesh files nomination as an independent candidate from Mandya parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/sFsZAK7JUs— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination For Hinjili | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has filed his nomination for Hinjili assembly constituency in Ganjam district. This is the fifth consecutive time that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president is seeking election from Hinjili. Patnaik, who would contest from two seats for the first time, has also been the party nominee for Bijepur
In Manipur, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with students hits out at Narendra Modi over his educational qualifications, "We still have not had access to PM's university degree. Nobody actually knows whether the Prime Minister went to a university or not. There is an RTI filed in Delhi asking for PM's university degree but it has not been responded to," he says.
Rahul Gandhi interacting with students in Imphal:We still have not had access to PM's university degree.Nobody actually knows whether the Prime Minister went to a university or not. There is an RTI filed in Delhi asking for PM's university degree but it has not been responded to. pic.twitter.com/mGzwmahmxR— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
Scuffle Breaks Out Between BJP-Cong Workers Near Priyanka Gandhi's Rally| Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Assi Ghat in Varanasi on her 'Ganga Yatra' campaign. She started her campaign from Manaiya ghat in Prayagraj on Monday. Meanwhile, a scuffle has broken out between Congress and BJP workers near the venue. In a further provocation, the BJP workers wash Lal Bhadur Shashtri's statue after Priyanka Gandhi garlanded it. Congress has blamed the BJP for causing chaos.
The Congress today said that talks with the Left Front in West Bengal have failed due to the latter’s reluctance to forge a formal alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. The Left had till Tuesday announced the names of 38 candidates for the elections, but kept the four seats won by the Congress in 2014 vacant, keeping alive the hopes of a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties.
The Congress has not announced any candidate in the state so far. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya said the party has decided not to contest five seats in south Bengal, and it was for the CPI(M) to take a call on the tie-up.
Earlier, the Congress and the National Conference had announced an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for the Lok Sabha polls, saying it is in national interest and will help strengthen secular forces. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and NC patron Farooq Abdullah jointly told the media while the Congress will contest the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats, National Conference will fight from Srinagar. There will be a "friendly contest" between the two parties on the Anantnag and Baramulla seats, they said. Abdullah said the two parties are also discussing an arrangement for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat. The state sends six MPs to Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati today announced that she would not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, stressing that it was more important for the SP-BSP alliance to win. “I know I can win from any seat, all I have to do is file my nomination and my party workers will take care of the rest. We have a strong alliance with RLD and SP to defeat BJP and it is more important for us to win more seats than for me to win one. I had earlier resigned from Rajya Sabha to keep our movement alive but keeping in mind the current political situation I have decided not to contest LS elections,” she said.
Rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha is likely to contest on a Congress ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Patna Sahib seat. Earlier reports had said the BJP was set to drop Sinha and replace him with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of the party's top leadership on several occasions in the past.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the BJP had systematically attacked every institution in the last five years, including the media. “The PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this,” she said in response to Modi’s blog where he attacked the Congress for dynastic politics. Priyanka’s attack was followed by senior party leader Kapil Sibal who said the RSS itself was a dynast. “It is the biggest dynasty.... if you want to become a CM then you have to be a member of RSS,” he said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying one crore jobs in 2018 alone despite promising to create two crore jobs annually. Addressing a public rally in the Manipur capital, Gandhi said the job losses under the Modi government were to the tune of 30,000 per day through 2018. "In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed 1 crore jobs in the country. This is the scale of his incompetence. It is absurd and ridiculous that the PM promises giving 2 crore jobs," Gandhi alleged. Slamming the Centre's demonetisation move of 2016, Gandhi said it shattered people's lives. The grand old party also released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11.
The opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was expected to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Congress to rethink its seat tally to offer better numbers to the other allies. The dispute erupted after Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party demanded to contest on five seats, while it was being offered three. Other allies, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Sharad Yadav's LJD, were also not satisfied with the seat-sharing pact, following which the grand alliance had to rework their formula. They were expected to announce their final distribution of seats today but it has now been delayed to March 22.
On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign.
Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31.
Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.
The Congress Tuesday took a swipe at "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, alleging that PM Modi is trying to befool the people by pretending to be a "chowkidar". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government does not have anything to offer to the people after being in power for five years and therefore, was resorting to such a campaign.
"Modi is trying to resell his brand which has already flopped and is thus changing its packaging, name and colour to achieve his goal," he told reporters. Surejwala claimed that in 2013, Modi had promised to bring back 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every individual. "In 2014, just ahead of the elections he promised the people of bringing 'achche din' (good days) in the country and in 2015, changed it to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.
