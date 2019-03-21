Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi to Contest From Varanasi, Amit Shah Gets Advani's Seat as BJP Releases First List

Event Highlights
BJP chief Amit Shah has been fielded from the Gandhinagar seat and he will replace senior leader and former party president LK Advani, who is the sitting MP from the constituency. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari have been fielded from Lucknow and Nagpur again respectively. Union minister Smriti Irani will once again take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, as she has been fielded from the Gandhi bastion after giving the Congress chief a tough fight in 2014.
JP Nadda said BJP will declare the first list of 182 candidates to contest in the Lok Sabha polls.Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from Varanasi again, BJP president Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar, Rajnath Singh to contest from Lucknow, Nitin Gadkari likely to contest from Nagpur, Nadda said.
Bengaluru North is presently held by BJP's Sadananda Gowda, who was the former chief minister of the state. The constituency is also a Vokkaliga stronghold, which is why Deve Gowda had decided to claim the constituency during seat sharing with Congress.
Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Mahabubnagar in Telangana Ch Vamsichand Reddy sought the support of CPI in the election. Vamsichand Reddy met CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and sought the cooperation of the Communist party to defeat the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the BJP which are allegedly following "undemocratic" and "anti-people" policies, Congress sources said.
Nagaland Congress president K Therie announced that former chief minister KL Chishi would be the party's candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state. Therie also announced that Alemjonshi Longkumer would the Congress candidate for the bypoll to the Aonglenden Assembly constituency in the state. Therie alleged that RSS and BJP do not have any solution for Naga political problem as their ideology is to enforce Uniform Civil Code throughout the country.
Rishabh Nanda, son of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha Member Prashanta Nanda, joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Three Fake Campaign Busted in Single Day: Jaitley | Union Minister Arun Jaitley's new blog — says three fake campaigns of the opposition has been busted in a single day. He lists out the three fake campaigns as - the theory of ‘Hindu terror’, Godhra train fire of 2001 and Nirav Modi arrest. “To each fake campaign of the ‘Compulsive Contrarians’ over a period of time, ultimately the truth has prevailed. Either it is the electoral mandate or the judicial process which gives the final verdict,” Jaitley said.
The Election Commission has stalled the loan waiver scheme of the Karnataka government on a temporary basis as the model code of conduct is in place now due to upcoming Lok Sabha polls. No new payments can be processed, same with Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana, Karnataka Additional Chief Electoral Officer said.
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Ranbeer Gangwa joins BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
TDP's Nama Nageswara Rao Joins TRS in Telangana | Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, former MP Nama Nageswara Rao, who quit the TDP this week, joined the ruling TRS in Telangana. Nageswara Rao, who was a member of TDP's polit bureau, was welcomed into the Telangana Rashtra Samithi fold by its working president K T Rama Rao here, TRS sources said. Nageswara Rao, who was Lok Sabha member from Khammam in Telangana, had sent a letter to Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, claiming that the survival of TDP in Telangana has become a question in spite of his best efforts.
Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan files nomination papers for Gajuwaka Assembly constituency. Kalyan will contest the April 11 assembly election in Andhra Pradesh from Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram constituencies. After an intensive survey in various constituencies, the party general body chose these seats for Kalyan and he has agreed to contest from there. Gajuwaka is in Visakhapatnam district and Bhimavaram in West Godavari.
JD-S Postpones Nikhil's Nomination Date | The Janata Dal (Secular) postponed the filing of nomination by Nikhil Gowda from Mandya Lok Sabha seat to next Monday. Nikhil Gowda is the son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of JDS supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who is launching the third generation of his clan from party citadel Mandya. "We did plan the filing of nomination by Nikhil today (Thursday), but after much deliberation, we postponed it to March 25," JDS MLC TA Sharavana told PTI. Sharavana said the reason behind postponing the nomination date was that March 25 falls on Monday, which happens to be the day of Lord Shiva, the family deity of the Gowda family.
79 Expenditure Observers Appointed for LS Polls in Tamil Nadu | The Election Commission has deployed 79 expenditure observers for the April 18 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, with three of them for a particular constituency in the city, a senior official said. A special observer for expenditure has also been appointed for the state, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters. "A total of 76 expenditure observers have been appointed for 38 constituencies, making it two per Parliamentary segment. But three persons have been appointed for Chennai Central," he said. The EC has appointed three expenditure observers for the Chennai-central segment accommodating factors like "expenditure sensitivity and previous history," he said.
Kanagaraj was an agriculturalist by profession and with his death, the AIADMK's strength in the Tamil Nadu assembly has come down to 113, which is five short of a majority.
JD(U)'s to Contest into Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls | Janata Dal (United) will contest assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, in what would be its maiden entry in the electoral politics of the Himalayan state.The party, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded former MLA Tani Loffa from the Seppa West assembly constituency in East Kameng district.
Samajadwadi Party's RG Yadav hit out at Modi government for its alleged mistreatment of the paramilitary forces, "Paramilitary forces aren't happy with the government, jawan have been killed for the sake of votes, there was no checking between Jammu and Srinagar and the personnel had to travel in simple buses. This is a conspiracy. When the government changes, there should be an investigation," he says.
BJP Shortlists Names For Mapusa Assembly Bypolls | The BJP shortlists the names of Joshua D'Souza, son of Goa's late Deputy Chief Minister Francis D'Souza, and another party leader Sudhir Kandolkar for next month's Mapusa Assembly bypoll. The by-election to this Assembly constituency in North Goa was necessitated following the demise of Francis D'Souza, a BJP MLA, last month.
Two former chairmen of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will lock horns in the Tirupati constituency. Chadalavada Krishnamurthy, who has been fielded by the Jana Sena, will be pitted against another former TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy of YSRCP. Interestingly, this is the first time two former TTD chairpersons are locked in an electoral battle in the temple town, which will witness a multi-cornered contest also involving sitting TDP MLA M Suguna.
Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria Kalraj Mishra says that he will not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "I have been given a lot of other responsibilities by the party so my time will be devoted to that," he says.
The Congress General Secretary of UP East Priyanka Gandhi, however, hit out at the BJP saying, “Ye achievement hai? Jaane kisne diya tha? [Is this an achievement? Who let him go?]”. She had also locked horns with Narendra Modi after the Prime Minister, in a blog post, slammed the Congress for its "dynastic politics". The AICC general secretary yesterday, the final-day of her three-day Ganga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, had said that the "BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last 5 years including the media." "PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this," she had said.
BJP leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed Modi government over his arrest saying,” The arrest of Nirav Modi is an indication of effective work done by investigative agencies, the CBI and the ED, and the political authority with which the Narendra Modi government has sought to nail him,” he said.
Meanwhile, the opposition party leaders have locked horns with the ruling BJP over the arrest of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Modi government posing questions about the "timing" of the arrest. "Daal main kuchh kala hai (something is fishy). Why has Nirav Modi’s arrest taken place right before the elections? People will not give the BJP credit for this because their expiry date is over,” she said.
The 2019 polls is being seen as an important election for Patnaik especially after the anti-incumbency sentiment unseated BJP rule in three states last year - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
In a bid to pacify the resentment over denial of tickets to some leaders, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a Rajya Sabha berth for Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik. "Work together, Chayu Babu will go to Rajya Saba," he said during a visit to Ganjam district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and other leaders during the BJP Central Election Committee meeting for Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi, March 16, 2019. (PTI Photo)
The list comes a day after the BJP's central election panel met for a third time to finalise names for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has named 182 candidates. The Congress has already announced its candidates for 146 seats across several states in six lists for the election starting April 11.
The BJP has also released the candidates list for the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim which will coincide with the Lok Sabha polls.
The Election Commission, meanwhile, has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students at a women's college in Chennai did not violate the model code of conduct, though it has sought a report on his speech. Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer said local election officials have reported that there was no violation in terms of permission obtained by Stella Maris College for Women to host the interaction on March 13.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered an inquiry as to how the college gave its approval for Rahul Gandhi to interact with its students when the model code for elections was in force. The Director of Collegiate Education had directed a subordinate official to inquire into the matter.
In his interaction with the students, the Congress president had promised 33 per cent reservation in government jobs for women and answered several of their questions.
He had also brought up the issue of the Rafale deal and reiterated his allegations about the pricing of the aircraft and the process.
