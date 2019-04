Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi to Kick Off Rallies in 3 States; Mulayam to File Nomination Papers

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick-off election rallies for the upcoming general elections in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today. In Modi’s itinerary, Maharashtra’s Wardha will be the first stop, following which he will land in Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh. Later in the evening, the PM will reach Telangana to address a BJP rally in Secunderabad.Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will lead a Congress rally in Telangana with his public address in three Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Gandhi will campaign in Zaheerabad, which is represented by a TRS MP, he will then take the campaign forward to Wanaparthy, which is under the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency governed by the Congress. Following this, he will reach Huzurnagar that falls in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency represented by the TRS.