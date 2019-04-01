Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi to Kick Off Rallies in 3 States; Mulayam to File Nomination Papers

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick-off election rallies for the upcoming general elections in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today. In Modi’s itinerary, Maharashtra’s Wardha will be the first stop, following which he will land in Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh. Later in the evening, the PM will reach Telangana to address a BJP rally in Secunderabad.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will lead a Congress rally in Telangana with his public address in three Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Gandhi will campaign in Zaheerabad, which is represented by a TRS MP, he will then take the campaign forward to Wanaparthy, which is under the Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency governed by the Congress. Following this, he will reach Huzurnagar that falls in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency represented by the TRS.
Apr 1, 2019 10:30 am (IST)
Congress' "Ek Bharat Berozgaar Bharat Manifesto" Jibe | Congress, in a sardonic jibe at its rival BJP, puts out the party's "manifesto". The "manifesto" titled Ek Bharat Berozgaar, Berozgaar Bharat lists Modi's "vision" for India. "Dictatorship over Democracy, Freedom of speech and expression not-applicable, Polarise communities across communal lines," it reads.
Speaking at the rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP won't cross the 125-mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha elections.
Apr 1, 2019 10:13 am (IST)
The Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu's campaign rally on Sunday was attended by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal who appealed to the voters to support their Mahagathbandhan partner. This was the first joint opposition rally in the state.
Apr 1, 2019 10:00 am (IST)
Ahead of Modi's campaign rally in the state, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu takes a swipe at the Prime Minister and the BJP president Amit Shah. "Modi-Shah have accomplished what none of India’s enemies could. In a country that is known for its unity in diversity, they have tried to divide us in the name of religion, inciting communal violence.In last 5 yrs, they've sown seeds of disharmony among people," he writes in a Twitter post.
This time when AP goes to polls, it must not forget the betrayal by NDA, the unfulfilled promises, the discrimination & lack of support by central govt after State bifurcation.
Mulayam Singh to File Nomination Papers From Mainpuri Today | Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav will be filing his nomination paper from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency today. A public meeting is also likely to take place opposite the party office following the nomination.
Apr 1, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
Cong Chief Set to Address Rallies in Three Constituencies | Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi will also be campaigning in Telangana today. Gandhi will be addressing rallies in Zaheerabad, Wanaparthy and Huzurnagar where he is likely to elucidate on the outline and the broader view of the party's manifesto.
Apr 1, 2019 9:18 am (IST)
Modi to Address Rallies in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be attending rallies in Maharashtra's Wardha, Andhra Pradesh's Rajamundry and Telangana's Secunderabad today.
Amit Shah also claimed that the BJP was on its way to not just performing well in Odisha but would also form the next government in the state.
Apr 1, 2019 9:11 am (IST)
Amit Shah to Address Rallies in Nabarangpur, Parlakhemundi | Meanwhile, from the ruling BJP camp, president Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Odisha's Nabarangpur and Parlakhemundi today. The rallies are slated to take place at 12.20 pm and 2.30 pm. Shah at News18's Agenda India event on Sunday had claimed that the BJP was on its way to not just performing well in Odisha but would also form the next government in the state
Apr 1, 2019 9:00 am (IST)
Senior party leaders had earlier said that though a "consensus has been reached" between the top leadership of both the parties, the two camps have so far been unable to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement. The AAP had two weeks ago made a fresh bid to forge an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while demanding five seats in the national capital. Congress is expected to make an official announcement about its decision today.
Apr 1, 2019 8:53 am (IST)
Kejriwal Says Rahul Gandhi Refused Alliance | Ahead of the Congress' officially announcement on whether the party will be allying with the Aam Admi Party in Delhi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said that Rahul Gandhi refused to forge an alliance. Kejriwal told reporters that he had met Gandhi recently and the Congress leader had refused to join hands with AAP.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi during a rally.
Later in the day, BJP national president Amit Shah will launch his Odisha rally in Parlakhemundi in Gajapati district and in Nabarangpur. Shah’s rally will be attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Joel Oram, Baijayant Panda and state president Basanta Panda.
Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is set to address a rally at Ramagundam this evening.
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is set to file his nomination papers from Mainpuri constituency. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will be also be present at the event.