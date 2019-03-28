Election Tracker LIVE | PM Modi to Kick-start BJP’s Poll Campaign; Shatrughan Sinha to Join Congress

File photo of PM Modi (Image: PTI)



The Congress will also get a new member today, with rebel BJP member Shatrughan Sinha joining the party. Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the saffron party as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was dropped from the list of candidates for the 2019 elections. The party, instead, decided to field Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Patna Sahib seat. The Congress plans to give a ticket to Sinha from the same seat, making it an interesting fight between the popular faces.



In a pre-dawn swoop today, Income Tax officials along with CRPF personnel carried out raids at the residences of Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju and his nephew. Speaking to a private news channel, JD(S) leader Puttaraju said three teams of Income Tax officials and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel carried out raids at his Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and his nephew's house in Mysuru.



The development came a day after, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy raised fears about possible raids on Congress and JD(S) functionaries in the state. He had claimed that CRPF personnel were brought from various parts of the country to carry out the raids in the state. Raids on Congress and JD(S) leaders can take place early Thursday morning using CRPF jawans instead of taking the help of the Karnataka Police in order to maintain secrecy, Kumaraswamy had claimed on Wednesday. "Three teams of I-T officials and CRPF soldiers comprising eight soldiers carried out raids at my Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and my nephew's residence in Mysuru," Puttaraju told the channel.





