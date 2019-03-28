Election Tracker LIVE | PM Modi to Kick-start BJP’s Poll Campaign; Shatrughan Sinha to Join Congress

Election Tracker LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after the poll schedule was announced. Modi will address rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Jammu — all constituencies which are going to polls in the first phase on April 11. BJP chief Amit Shah too will be holding a rally in Assam’s Jorhat.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Haryana, attending several meetings and roadshows. Gandhi’s sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said yesterday that she was open to contesting elections if her party wanted, though she wants to focus on party work.
Read More
Mar 28, 2019 10:10 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet right now, made an official announcement on his rallies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections starting today from Meerut (UP), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Jammu (J&K).
Dear friends,
Over the next few days, I would be travelling across the country seeking your support for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Today, I would be addressing rallies in Meerut (UP), Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Jammu (J&K).
Income-Tax raids are underway at multiple locations in Bengaluru, Hassan, Mandya & Mysuru at locations of 17 contractors & 7 officers from Public Works Department (PWD) & Irrigation Department.
Karnataka: Income-Tax raids are underway at multiple locations in Bengaluru, Hassan, Mandya & Mysuru; #visual from Hassan. The raids are taking place at locations of 17 contractors & 7 officers from Public Works Department (PWD) & Irrigation Department pic.twitter.com/Hr0Im0tqLg
Mamata predicts that the 21 seats that the BJP won across five states in 2014 could drop down to 5-10 seats after the Karnataka alliance of Congress and JDS.
Mar 28, 2019 9:37 am (IST)
The panel, headed by Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Division Sandeep Saxena, will go through the video and the transcript of the address.
Mar 28, 2019 9:36 am (IST)
EC Panel to Look into Modi's Mission Shakti Speech | A panel of the Election Commission that is looking into the opposition's allegations of a violation of poll conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the successful test-firing of India's anti-satellite (ASAT) missile, Mission Shakti in a televised address, is likely to submit its report to the watchdog today.
Mar 28, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
The rules have "opened the floodgates to unlimited corporate donations to political parties and anonymous financing by Indian as well as foreign companies, which can have serious repercussions on the Indian democracy," the EC said in response to petitions challenging "electoral bonds" and seeking a ban on cash donations.
Mar 28, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
EC Says Anonymous Electoral Bonds Will 'Open Flood Gates' | Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Wednesday has told the Supreme Court that the the government's new rules allowing anonymous donations and unlimited contributions to political parties will have a "serious impact" on transparency in political funding.
Mar 28, 2019 9:25 am (IST)
Raids on Congress and JD(S) leaders can take place early Thursday morning using CRPF jawans instead of taking the help of the Karnataka Police in order to maintain secrecy, Kumaraswamy had claimed on Wednesday. "Three teams of I-T officials and CRPF soldiers comprising eight soldiers carried out raids at my Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and my nephew's residence in Mysuru," Puttaraju told a private news channel.
Mar 28, 2019 9:23 am (IST)
Income Tax Officials, CRPF Raid Puttaraju's Residence | In a pre-dawn swoop today, Income Tax officials along with CRPF personnel carried out raids at the residences of Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju and his nephew. The development came a day after, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy raised fears about possible raids on Congress and JD(S) functionaries in the state. He had claimed that CRPF personnel were brought from various parts of the country to carry out the raids in the state.
Mar 28, 2019 9:10 am (IST)
Rebel Leader Shatrugan Sinha Set to Join Congress | The Congress will also get a new member today, with rebel BJP member Shatrughan Sinha joining the party. Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the saffron party as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was dropped from the list of candidates for the 2019 elections. The party, instead, decided to field Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Patna Sahib seat. However, the Congress now plans to give a ticket to Sinha from the same seat, making it an interesting fight between the popular faces.
Mar 28, 2019 9:08 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Haryana, Priyanka in UP | Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Haryana, attending several meetings and roadshows. In a twist of tale, Gandhi’s sister and Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said yesterday that she was open to contesting elections if her party wanted, though she wants to focus on party work. However, Priyanka clarified that no decison on her contesting the upcoming elections has not been taken yet. She is currently on a three-day tour to Uttar Pradesh, where she is also expected to visit the temple town of Ayodhya and campaign in Congress bastions of Raibareli and Amethi.
Mar 28, 2019 9:06 am (IST)
PM Modi to Sound Poll Bugle with Multiple Rallies Today | With the schedule announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the BJP’s campaign today for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Jammu — all constituencies which are going to polls in the first phase on April 11. BJP chief Amit Shah, too, will be holding a rally in Assam’s Jorhat.
File photo of PM Modi (Image: PTI)
The Congress will also get a new member today, with rebel BJP member Shatrughan Sinha joining the party. Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the saffron party as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was dropped from the list of candidates for the 2019 elections. The party, instead, decided to field Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Patna Sahib seat. The Congress plans to give a ticket to Sinha from the same seat, making it an interesting fight between the popular faces.
In a pre-dawn swoop today, Income Tax officials along with CRPF personnel carried out raids at the residences of Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju and his nephew. Speaking to a private news channel, JD(S) leader Puttaraju said three teams of Income Tax officials and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel carried out raids at his Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and his nephew's house in Mysuru.
The development came a day after, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy raised fears about possible raids on Congress and JD(S) functionaries in the state. He had claimed that CRPF personnel were brought from various parts of the country to carry out the raids in the state. Raids on Congress and JD(S) leaders can take place early Thursday morning using CRPF jawans instead of taking the help of the Karnataka Police in order to maintain secrecy, Kumaraswamy had claimed on Wednesday. "Three teams of I-T officials and CRPF soldiers comprising eight soldiers carried out raids at my Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and my nephew's residence in Mysuru," Puttaraju told the channel.