Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi Repeats BC-AD Jibe, Hits Out at Cong Over 'Late' Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika

PM Modi said,”The previous government forgot the development of Assam. Our dedication to North East has been proven in the interim budget... Assam will be transformed into oil and gas hub with these projects which will boost India’s economy. We are improving connectivity in northeast. The six-lane highway over Brahmaputra will reduce time between the two river banks - from 1.30 hours to 15 mins.”
Event Highlights
- Assam will be transformed into oil & gas hub: PM
- PM Modi slams Cong over Bharat Ratna row
- PM lays foundation stone of six-lane bridge
- PM to address public meeting in Amingaon, shortly
- Protest outside Assam secretariat over citizenship bill
- Guwahati welcomes PM Modi
- PM faces protest over Citizenship bill in Assam
- PM launches new FTII campus in Arunachal
- PM lays foundation stone for Arunachal airport
- PM Modi's rally begins in Itanagar
After inaugurating projects in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi was welcomed in Assam to the beats of traditional instruments. He also laid the foundation stone for construction of greenfield Airport at Arunachal Pradesh's Hollongi and inaugurated a retrofitted airport at Tezu in Lohit district through a remote.
Prime Minister addressing the rally at Guwahati said, “It took years to award Bhupen Hazarika. Wish Bhupen Hazarika could be alive when he was awarded Bharat Ratna, but this couldn't happen... Now you decide who is responsible.” He also said, "It is during the BJP rule that Gopinath Bordoloi and Bhupen Hazarika have been awarded Bharat Ratna."
PM Modi lays the foundation stone of Numaligarh refinery limited. He also laid the foundation stone of a six-lane bridge over mighty river Brahmaputra and he is yet to attend a bhoomi pujan ceremony at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences site here at Changsari, Kamrup. A 729 km gas pipeline from Barauni – Guwahati passing through Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam will also be laid by Modi.
PM Modi's Third Visit to Assam in a Month | From the ramparts of the Red Fort PM had proudly said how North East has come closer to Delhi.
Protestors stage naked protest outside Assam Secretariat against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. AASU is observing Condemnation Day across Assam burning effigies of PM, CM Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Black flags were shown to PM as his cavalcade passed through Jalukbari from airport yesterday. PM is expected to land at Amingaon temporary helipads at 12:40.
PM Will Launch Development Package Worth Rs 32,000 Crore for Assam | PM Modi to gift people of Assam a development package of over ₹32 thousand crore, said Himanta Biswa Sarma. He will lay the foundation stone of North East Gas Grid. The grid is part of Government’s plan to provide cheap and quality gas to the entire North East Region. He will also lay foundation stone of City Gas Distribution Networks in Kamrup, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj. Modi will be inaugurating the Hollong Modular Gas Processing Plant in Tinsukia, Assam. The foundation stone of NRL Bio-Refinery at Numaligarh and a 729 km gas pipeline from Barauni – Guwahati passing through Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam will be laid by Modi today.
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Preparations are almost complete. There will be a massive gathering. It is a very important day for the people of the state.” People from Hajo, west and east Guwahati, Nalbari, Raha, Jagiroad, Morigaon, Sipajhar, Barkhetri, Kamalpur, Palashbari, Mangoldoi and several other places of the state are likely to take part in the event.
More than a lakh people at the venue of PM Modi’s rally. BJP supporters from Kamrup district (metro and rural) have gathered here at Changsari. No prohibition for people wearing ‘black’ - all allowed entry. AASU is observing Condemnation Day across Assam burning effigies of PM, CM Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Black flags were shown to PM as his cavalcade passed through Jalukbari from airport yesterday. PM is expected to land at Amingaon temporary helipads at 12:40.
People in large numbers pouring in from all parts of Assam to witness a historical event where PM Narendra Modi shall lay foundation stone of ₹1,925 crore six-lane bridge over Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati and Bhumi Pujan for AIIMS in Changsari.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shown black flags in at least two places here on Saturday for the second consecutive day over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Modi, who was on his way to the airport from the Raj Bhawan here, was shown black flags by protesters belonging to the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) at Machkhowa area. On Friday evening, Modi was shown black flags in at least four different locations as soon as he landed in Guwahati and was travelling from the airport to the Raj Bhawan to spend the night. Hundreds of Gauhati University students also waved black flags at Modi in Jalukbari area, activists of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and AJYCP did the same at Adabari and Fancy Bazar areas.
A local Congress leader said the ongoing protests have compelled a cornered BJP to put up a huge show by 'forcing' people to the rally.
The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the 110 MW Pare Hydroelectric Plant and laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Jote. The prime minister inaugurated 50 health and wellness centers in the state also through remote at the function at IG Park here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several projects and laid foundation stone of many vital schemes worth over Rs 4,000 crore for Arunachal Pradesh at a function here. Modi laid the foundation stone for construction of greenfield Airport at Hollongi and inaugurated a retrofitted airport at Tezu in Lohit district through a remote. He inaugurated the new Doordarshan channel for Arunachal Pradesh, DD Arun Prabha.
Nation will achieve what Arunachal has already achieved: PM | PM Modi in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, “I would like to congratulate the state and the chief minister that every household here now has electricity connection under 'saubhagya' scheme. What Arunachal Pradesh achieved today will soon be achieved by the entire nation. It's been not even 150 days to Pradhan Mantri Jay scheme and over 11 lakh have benefitted from it.” He is then likely to take part in a ‘bhumi-pujan’ function of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to kick off the construction work for the institute at Changsari and lay the foundation stone for the third bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting north Guwahati and the city, before addressing the rally here.
The Assam BJP, believed to be losing its grip due to its stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, is leaving no stone unturned to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kamrup’s Changsari area, about 45 km from the capital city, on Saturday a massive one. The rally, titled ‘Bijay Sankalp Divas’, is expecting a gathering of over 3 lakh from across the state and Modi is likely to sound the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha election in the Brahmaputra valley where the anti-bill movement has been intense.
The Prime Minister is first slated to fly to Arunachal Pradesh where he is going to attend multiple functions, including the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new greenfield airport at Holongi and retrofitted airport at Tezu. He is then likely to take part in a ‘bhumi-pujan’ function of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to kick off the construction work for the institute at Changsari and lay the foundation stone for the third bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting north Guwahati and the city, before addressing the rally here.
"I would like to congratulate the state and the CM that every household here now has electricity connection under 'Saubhagya' scheme. What Arunachal Pradesh has achieved today will soon be achieved by the entire nation," he said addressing a gathering.
He inaugurated the new Doordarshan channel for Arunachal Pradesh, DD Arun Prabha. The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the 110 MW Pare Hydroelectric Plant and laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Jote. The prime minister inaugurated 50 health and wellness centers in the state also through remote at the function at Itanagar's IG Park.
The PM is then likely to take part in a ‘bhumi-pujan’ function of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to kick off the construction work for the institute at Changsari and lay the foundation stone for the third bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting north Guwahati and the city, before addressing the rally. Later, he is expected to fly to Tripura.
People from Hajo, west and east Guwahati, Nalbari, Raha, Jagiroad, Morigaon, Sipajhar, Barkhetri, Kamalpur, Palashbari, Mangoldoi and several other places of the state are likely to take part in the event.
“People in large numbers are going to reach the venue via road and railways. Thousands will come on two-wheelers and many on foot too,” said a BJP leader associated with the preparations of the rally.
