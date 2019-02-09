Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi Repeats BC-AD Jibe, Hits Out at Cong Over 'Late' Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika



"I would like to congratulate the state and the CM that every household here now has electricity connection under 'Saubhagya' scheme. What Arunachal Pradesh has achieved today will soon be achieved by the entire nation," he said addressing a gathering.



He inaugurated the new Doordarshan channel for Arunachal Pradesh, DD Arun Prabha. The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the 110 MW Pare Hydroelectric Plant and laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Jote. The prime minister inaugurated 50 health and wellness centers in the state also through remote at the function at Itanagar's IG Park.



The PM is then likely to take part in a ‘bhumi-pujan’ function of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to kick off the construction work for the institute at Changsari and lay the foundation stone for the third bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting north Guwahati and the city, before addressing the rally. Later, he is expected to fly to Tripura.



People from Hajo, west and east Guwahati, Nalbari, Raha, Jagiroad, Morigaon, Sipajhar, Barkhetri, Kamalpur, Palashbari, Mangoldoi and several other places of the state are likely to take part in the event.



“People in large numbers are going to reach the venue via road and railways. Thousands will come on two-wheelers and many on foot too,” said a BJP leader associated with the preparations of the rally.



