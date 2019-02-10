Election Tracker LIVE: PM Spins Around 'Go Back Modi' Protests, Says Even TDP Wants Him to Win Delhi Again

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Launching a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Chandrababu Naidu was definitely his senior, especially because he excelled in "back-stabbing his father-in-law, which I cannot do". Naidu is accused of "hijacking" the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from his father-in-law and thespian NT Rama Rao or NTR in 1995 to become the CM.
Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport — where Modi landed were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit. The BJP lodged a complaint with police seeking action against those who put up the hoardings against the Prime Minister.
Read More
Feb 10, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tiruppur. He will launch several development projects here and address a public rally shortly.
Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tiruppur. He will launch several development projects here and address a public rally shortly. pic.twitter.com/0yq4DbMkCb
Addressing a public rally in Guntur, PM Modi said, “From fighting the Dushta Congress under the formidable NTR Garu to becoming a Dost of Congress, the TDP has come a long way. Andhra Pradesh has seen the TDP’s true colours. My ‘senior’ in politics, Shri Chandrababu Naidu obviously has lots to hide. Else why won’t he give an account of what his miserable Government has done for Andhra Pradesh. Centre has left no stone unturned for the state’s progress but the priorities of the TDP are different.”
Feb 10, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)
CM Naidu should give details of his expenses to people of AP: PM | PM Modi says, “I have heard that they (Naidu government) are now planning to come to Delhi. I would insist that before coming to Delhi they should give the detail of his expenses to the people of Andhra. I want to remind Chandrababu Naidu that our aim is not to create wealth for ourselves but to create wealth for the nation and to ensure the efficient use of wealth and resources of the nation. I would like to put a full stop on series of lies. In past 55 months Central government has released adequate funds for the development of Andhra. However, the state government never utilised the funds allocated in an efficient manner.”
Feb 10, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)
PM Modi asks, “Chandrababu Naidu promised to realize the dreams and also to follow the footsteps of NTR. But today is he giving respect to NTR? The leader of TDP who should have worked for Congress Free India is now supporting the Congress Party.” Referring to the protest by the TDP workers against Modi’s visit, he said, “I am happy TDP has told me to 'go back' to Delhi! I am glad TDP people are holding slogans - ‘go back Modi.’ Meaning I will go back and take authority again in Delhi. Meaning, I will come back to power again and be back in Delhi.”
Feb 10, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
PM Modi attacks Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu by saying, "Your CM often keeps saying he is quite a senior politician. Of course he is a senior. Senior in changing colors last minute and form alliances. Senior in back-stabbing his own father-in-law for power."
PM in Guntur on Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: Aap senior hain dal badalne mein,aap senior hain naye naye dalon se gathbandhan karne mein. Aap senior hain apne khudh ke sasur ke peeth mein churra bhokne mein.Aap senior hain ek chunaav ke baad dusre chunaav mein haarne mein pic.twitter.com/xbmPTrL1QE
Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, Modi said, “You are a 'senior' in back-stabbing your father-in-law. “Those who left the people of the country to live in smoke are now spreading the smoke of lies in the country. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has also lost his vision of development and has joined them in their competition of abusing Modi. CM of Andhra promised to develop the infrastructure of Andhra but took a U-turn. He promised the redevelopment of Amravati but is now engaged in his own development,” he said.
If he beats Jagan and Modi this time, he may even go to New Delhi to helm a Congress backed non-BJP government at the Centre claim his confidantes.
Feb 10, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)
PM says, “Our government is continuously working to make India a clean fuel economy and several projects have been initiated in this direction. Today India is moving towards Smoke Free Kitchen. The work of providing free gas connections to the poor, dalits and tribes under Ujjawala Scheme is also progressing at a fast pace.”
PM Modi says, “Central government has chosen Amaravati as 'Heritage City' under the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) so that the places of mythological importance here can be preserved. Amravati is also called as the “Oxford” and the youth from different places come here to fulfill their dreams.”
Feb 10, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Today Modi will be welcomed with black flags in Hubbali."
Feb 10, 2019 11:56 am (IST)
PM Modi says, “Projects inaugurated are not only important for Andhra but for the whole nation.” Before addressing the public rally Modi laid foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur. He said, “Government is making oil reserves in different locations. In case of emergency these oil reserves will fulfill needs for a month's times.”
Feb 10, 2019 11:48 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Guntur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur. He will be addressing a public rally shortly. He will be visiting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after Andhra Pradesh. He will also unveil development projects in Karnataka's twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad northwest region and address a BJP convention today.
Feb 10, 2019 11:26 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the venue in Guntur where he will address a public rally shortly. He will also lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project today.
Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the venue in Guntur where he will address a public rally shortly. He will also lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project today. pic.twitter.com/Zv36sKuWZO
Multiple protests in and around Vijayawada. These protests are organised by the TDP party leaders. The party has decided to protest against PM’s visit to Andhra Pradesh. Cabinet Ministers are also wearing black today and protesting against Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has officially organised these protests.
Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport - where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit.
Feb 10, 2019 10:23 am (IST)
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said his party is determined to make the PM’s programme successful and is making necessary arrangements for it. “We are ready to face any kind of challenges and know how to counter them. We have given many things to this state. The TDP is unnecessarily blaming and doing political drama. People can decide themselves,” Rao said, adding that CM Naidu of trying to provoke the people for a special status. Modi will reach Guntur on Sunday to unveil several projects at Yetukar Bypass. Thereafter, he will participate in a public meeting organised by the BJP.
Feb 10, 2019 10:22 am (IST)
A 'dark' day for state: CM Naidu reacts to PM's visit | Reacting to PM Modi's visit, CM Naidu said that Sunday would be a 'bad day' and a 'dark day' for the state and asked the TDP cadre to sport yellow and black shirts besides releasing black and yellow balloons into the sky as a mark of protest against the prime minister's visit. Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport — where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit. The BJP lodged a complaint with police seeking action against those who put up the hoardings against the Prime Minister.
Feb 10, 2019 10:21 am (IST)
As PM Narendra Modi gears up to visit Andhra Pradesh for the first visit after the ruling TDP severed its ties with the BJP, posters slamming the prime minister have come up on streets. While the saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to make the event a success, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's party has planned major protests across the state. The anti-Modi posters came up on Saturday evening, after the prime minister faced protests by Citizenship Bill agitators during his visit in Assam.
Feb 10, 2019 10:20 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil development projects in Karnataka's twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad northwest region and address a BJP convention today. Modi will first lay the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Dharwad) and dedicate the city distribution project in Dharwad and 1.5-tonne Mangaluru strategic petroleum facility (SPR) and the 2.5-tonne Padur SPR facility of the state-run Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL). The Prime Minister will also dedicate doubling of 18km Chikjajur-Mayakonda section railway line for passenger and freight services, and initiate the electrification work of 346-km Hospeta-Hubballi-Vasco da Gama line in this region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
As PM Narendra Modi arrived in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, slogans were raised against the prime minister. While the saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to make the event a success, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's party has planned major protests across the state.
The anti-Modi posters came up on Saturday evening, after the prime minister faced protests by Citizenship Bill agitators during his visit in Assam. The posters of "No more Modi", "Modi is a Mistake" and "Modi never again" were spotted in different areas of the state.
Reacting to PM Modi's visit, CM Naidu said that Sunday would be a 'bad day' and a 'dark day' for the state and asked the TDP cadre to sport yellow and black shirts besides releasing black and yellow balloons into the sky as a mark of protest against the prime minister's visit.
Huge hoardings from Gannavaram airport — where Modi will land at 10 am were put up along the National Highway up to Guntur, while protests were organised in some parts of the state against the visit. The BJP lodged a complaint with police seeking action against those who put up the hoardings against the Prime Minister.
The party leadership in Andhra Pradesh is making efforts to ensure that the prime minister turns out to be a successful.
After the bitter experience of BJP national president Amit Shah’s recent road show in Srikakulam district’s Palasa, where only a few people turned up, the state leadership is making efforts to ensure history is not repeated.
Besides addressing the public meeting of the BJP, the Prime Minister will dedicate two petroleum and gas projects worth Rs 6,825 crore to the nation. He will also lay the foundation-stone through remote control system for construction of a coastal terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Krishnapatnam in SPS Nellore district.
This will be built at a cost of Rs 2,280 crore, according to BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao. The two projects the Prime Minister would dedicate to the nation include ONGC's Vasishta Gas Field in the Krishna-Godavari basin, set up at a cost of Rs 5,700 crore, and a storage facility of ISPRL, an undertaking of Petroleum Ministry, built at a cost of Rs 1,125 crore, the MP said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now! *Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.