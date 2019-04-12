LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: BJP MP Moves Court, Says Rahul Gandhi Attributed 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' Jibe to SC

News18.com | April 12, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi has moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on April 15. Lekhi in her plea said Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice.

Local poll authorities in Maharashtra, meanwhile, are learnt to have told the Election Commission that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the Balakot air strike, are prima facie violative of its orders, asking parties against using the armed forces in their campaigns. Addressing a rally in Ausa in Maharashtra's Latur on April 9, Modi had said, "Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out the air strike… I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan? Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)," Modi said.
Apr 12, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

BJP MP Cries Foul Over Rahul Gandhi's Rafale Comment | BJP MP Meenaakshi Lekhi files a contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on recent SC verdict in Rafale case. Lekhi, told the SC bench that Congress president, in his remark over the top court's verdict in the Rafale case, had said, "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai (in its verdict)". SC agrees to hear the contempt plea on April 15. 

Apr 12, 2019 11:21 am (IST)

"A new serial will come which is titled Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi," Priyanka Chaturvedi says referring to the actor-turned-politician's long-running serial Kyunki Saan Bhi Kabhi Bahun Thi. The party spokesperson then sings a parody version of the serial's theme song.

Apr 12, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

Priyanka Chaturvedi says that the letter written by the 150+ veterans to the President over the use of the armed forces should be replied to. "The government is patting its own back while not answering on the intelligence lapses that led to the Pulwama attacks, what is the EC doing about this? Will they take note of this letter?" she sayd. The party spokesperson also takes a jibe at BJP leader Smriti Irani's poll affidavit in which the Union Minister accepted to not being a graduate. 

Apr 12, 2019 11:07 am (IST)

The Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi in a press conference hits out at the BJP over the issue of politicisation of the armed forces. Listing all the instances in which the BJP leaders have used the armed forces in their poll pitch, Chaturvedi says, "Political parties using armed forces is wrong." 

Apr 12, 2019 11:01 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Electoral Bonds Explained: Why is the Scheme So Controversial This Poll Season

A plea filed by an NGO has sought that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of donors be made public to ensure transparency.

Apr 12, 2019 10:55 am (IST)

The Supreme Court has directed the Finance Ministry to reduce the window of purchasing electoral bonds from 10 days to five days in April and May. The top court also said it would examine in detail changes made in law and ensure the balance does not tilt in favour of any party.

Apr 12, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

The SC has issued an interim order in the matter as it deals with "weighty issues with tremendous bearing on the electoral process". According to the top court, which was hearing a petition by the NGO Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), a lengthy hearing is required on the matter. 

Apr 12, 2019 10:44 am (IST)

Parties to Submit Electoral Bond Details in Sealed Envelopes to EC | The top court has issued an interim order in the electoral bond scheme case as per which all parties must disclose the details of the bonds to the Election Commission. The parties will have to submit the details to EC in sealed envelopes by May 30, a week after the declaration of the poll results. 

Apr 12, 2019 10:32 am (IST)

AAP Likely to Get 3 Seats in Arrangement | The Aam Admi Party and the Jannayak Janata Party will be announcing their pre-poll alliance for the Haryana elections today. The JJP is likely to get seven seats and the AAP three in the seat-sharing arrangement. This might be a setback for the Congress' plans to ally with AAP as the JJP is said to be reluctant to go with the grand-old party.  

Apr 12, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

The Congress takes a swipe at the BJP after 150 veterans wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind expressing their opposition to the politicisation of the armed forces. "Modi may try to use soldiers for votes, but it's clear that soldiers stand with India and not the BJP," the Congress tweeted.

Apr 12, 2019 9:57 am (IST)

Narendra Modi in his rally address had said, "I want to tell the first-time voters: can your first vote be dedicated to the veer jawans (valiant soldiers) who carried out the air strike in Pakistan. Can your first vote be dedicated to the veer shaheed (brave martyrs) of Pulwama (terror attack)." According to the Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, the poll body has received a report and the matter is under examination.  

Apr 12, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

Local Authorities Say Remark Violated Model Code | After the Election Commission sought a report over Narendra Modi's April 9 rally address in Maharashtra's Latur district appealing to first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the soldiers who carried out the Balakot strikes, local poll authorities said that the remarks are prima facie violative of the poll body's orders.  

Apr 12, 2019 9:15 am (IST)

The letter, written by the 150 veterans, reads as, "… we write to bring to your attention, as the Supreme Commander of India’s Armed Forces, some concerns which have caused considerable alarm and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel of our Forces."

Apr 12, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

Veterans Write to President Kovind Over 'Modiji Ki Sena' Remark | In an unprecedented move, more than 150 veterans, including some former Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs, have written to the President of India against the “politicisation” of the armed forces in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The letter, titled ‘From A Group of Veterans To Our Supreme Commander’, registers strong objection to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark.

 
 
 
 
Apr 12, 2019 8:57 am (IST)

PM Modi in Three States, Rahul Gandhi in TN | Meanwhile, BJP's Narendra Modi and the rival Congress party's Rahul Gandhi will be taking out a slew of rallies today. PM Modi will be addressing rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala while Rahul Gandhi will be making his poll pitch from Tamil Nadu.

Apr 12, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | SC to Rule on Validity of Electoral Bonds Today; Centre Says Voters Needn't Know Source of Political Funding

A plea filed by an NGO has sought that either the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of donors be made public to ensure transparency.

Apr 12, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

The electoral bond scheme had been introduced by the Narendra Modi government as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties. According to amendments made to the scheme, the political parties are allowed to skip recording the donations received by them. The three-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi during the NGO - Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR)'s petition hearing, however, said, "If the identity of purchasers of bonds is not known then there will be greater ramification on the Income Tax law and all your (government's) efforts to curtail black money will be futile." 

Apr 12, 2019 8:48 am (IST)

In the hearing on Thursday, the Centre had supported the scheme in court, saying the purpose behind it is to eliminate the use of black money in elections and asked the court not to interfere with it at this stage and examine the whether it has worked or not only after the elections. 

Apr 12, 2019 8:47 am (IST)

SC to Pronounce Verdict After Thursday's Jibe at Centre | The Supreme Court will today pronounce its judgment on a plea challenging the validity of electoral bonds. During the Thursday hearing, identity of the purchasers of electoral bonds meant for transparent political funding is not known, then the efforts of the government to curtail black money in elections would be "futile".

Election Tracker LIVE: BJP MP Moves Court, Says Rahul Gandhi Attributed 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' Jibe to SC
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses to media after filing his nomination papers for Amethi Lok Sabha seat, in Amethi. (Image: PTI)

The EC had sought the report in the context of an EC advisory issued last month asking parties to desist from indulging in political propaganda involving actions of the armed forces. "...parties/candidates are advised that their campaigners/candidates should desist, as part of their election campaigning, from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces," the commission said on March 19.

In an unprecedented move, more than 150 veterans, including some former Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs, have written to the President of India against the “politicisation” of the armed forces in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The letter, titled ‘From A Group of Veterans To Our Supreme Commander’, registers strong objection to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark.

Among the signatories of the letter are three former Army chiefs — Sunith Francis Rodrigues, Shankar Roychowdhury, Deepak Kapoor; four former Navy chiefs — Laxminarayan Ramdas, Vishnu Bhagwat, Arun Prakash, Suresh Mehta; and former Air Force chief NC Suri.
