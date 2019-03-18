Election Tracker LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Arrives in Prayagraj to Kick-start Ganga Yatra to Varanasi

Event Highlights
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka will start her election campaign from Prayagraj with a programme titled ‘Sanchi Baat, Priyanka Ke Saath’, where she will meet and speak to people on a steamer ride from Prayagraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi. The 140km ride will last for about three days before culminating at a Holi Milan function in Varanasi.
After officially launching the campaign from Manaiyya Ghat in Prayagraj at around 9am, Priyanka will then head to Dumdama Ghat at 11am.
Prayagraj: Preparation visuals from Manaiya ghat. Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take a 3-day, 140 km long 'Ganga-yatra' on a steamer boat, starting today, from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/mEBKt4b1Ww— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019
Priyanka, who was welcomed by Congress workers amid chants of “Dahan Karo Modi Ki Lanka, Behen Priyanka Behen Priyanka”, tweeted an image of the room at Swaraj Bhawan where her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was born. “While sitting at the Swaraj Bhawan I can see the room where my grandmother was born. While putting me to sleep at night, she used to tell me stories of Joan of Arc. Her words still echo in my heart. She used to tell me to be brave and everything good would happen,” she wrote.
स्वराज भवन के आँगन में बैठे हुए वह कमरा दिख रहा है जहाँ मेरी दादी का जन्म हुआ। रात को सुलाते हुए दादी मुझे जोन ऑफ आर्क की कहानी सुनाया करती थीं। आज भी उनके शब्द दिल में गूँजते हैं। कहती थीं- निडर बनो और सब अच्छा होगा। pic.twitter.com/q8Ecdb2RsL— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 17, 2019
The Congress leader will try to turn the boat ride into an electoral opportunity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as she would interact with electorally significant communities who live by the river. Many of these communities, the Congress says, come under the other backward castes or scheduled castes groups. A series of visits to temples and dargahs are also planned along the route.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during Jan Sankalp Rally, in Gandhinagar. (Image: PTI)
Meanwhile, her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will begin his Karnataka campaign with a public meeting in Kalburagi. This will be his first rally in the state after the Lok Sabha polling dates were announced.
