Election Tracker LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Arrives in Prayagraj to Kick-start Ganga Yatra to Varanasi

News18.com | March 18, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: The Congress’s eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Prayagraj today to kick-start her Ganga Yatra boat rally to Varanasi after meeting party workers, madrasa teachers and anganwadi workers at the party’s Lucknow office on Sunday. Priyanka, who was welcomed by Congress workers amid chants of “Dahan Karo Modi Ki Lanka, Behen Priyanka Behen Priyanka”, tweeted an image of the room at Swaraj Bhawan where her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was born. “While sitting at the Swaraj Bhawan I can see the room where my grandmother was born. While putting me to sleep at night, she used to tell me stories of Joan of Arc. Her words still echo in my heart. She used to tell me to be brave and everything good would happen,” she wrote.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka will start her election campaign from Prayagraj with a programme titled ‘Sanchi Baat, Priyanka Ke Saath’, where she will meet and speak to people on a steamer ride from Prayagraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi. The 140km ride will last for about three days before culminating at a Holi Milan function in Varanasi.
Mar 18, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi's brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will begin his Karnataka campaign with a public meeting in Kalburagi. This will be his first rally in the state after the Lok Sabha polling dates were announced.

Mar 18, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

At around 12pm, Priyanka will reach Sirsa Ghat and hold another round of talks, followed by a programme at Lakshagrah Ghat at 1pm. Her final stop for the day will be at Sitamarhi Ghat in Bhadohi district at around 4pm, where she will stay for the night.

Mar 18, 2019 9:22 am (IST)

After officially launching the campaign from Manaiyya Ghat in Prayagraj at around 9am, Priyanka will then head to Dumdama Ghat at 11am. 

Mar 18, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

‘Sanchi Baat, Priyanka Ke Saath’ | Priyanka will start her election campaign from Prayagraj with a programme titled ‘Sanchi Baat, Priyanka Ke Saath’, where she will meet and speak to people on a steamer ride from Prayagraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi. The 140km ride will last for about three days before culminating at a Holi Milan function in Varanasi.

Mar 18, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

Priyanka, who was welcomed by Congress workers amid chants of “Dahan Karo Modi Ki Lanka, Behen Priyanka Behen Priyanka”, tweeted an image of the room at Swaraj Bhawan where her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was born. “While sitting at the Swaraj Bhawan I can see the room where my grandmother was born. While putting me to sleep at night, she used to tell me stories of Joan of Arc. Her words still echo in my heart. She used to tell me to be brave and everything good would happen,” she wrote.

Mar 18, 2019 9:17 am (IST)

Priyanka Reaches Prayagraj, to Start Rally Soon | Priyanka Gandhi has arrived in Prayagraj today morning to kick-start her Ganga Yatra boat rally to Varanasi after meeting party workers, madrasa teachers and anganwadi workers at the party’s Lucknow office on Sunday. Her scheduled visit suffered a delay after lean flow of water on some stretches of the Ganga river were reported on Sunday.

Mar 18, 2019 9:14 am (IST)

The Congress leader will try to turn the boat ride into an electoral opportunity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as she would interact with electorally significant communities who live by the river. Many of these communities, the Congress says, come under the other backward castes or scheduled castes groups. A series of visits to  temples and dargahs are also planned along the route.

Mar 18, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Priyanka to Kick-start Boat Rally from Prayagraj to Varanasi | Offically kick-starting her campaign, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress' in-charge in eastern Uttar Pradesh, will take a boat ride on a 140-kilometre stretch of the Ganga river between the Prayagraj and Mirzapur districts today, where she will meet the communities living by the river and seek support for the party for the Lok Sabha polls. 

Election Tracker LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Arrives in Prayagraj to Kick-start Ganga Yatra to Varanasi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during Jan Sankalp Rally, in Gandhinagar. (Image: PTI)

After officially launching the campaign from Manaiyya Ghat in Prayagraj at around 9am, Priyanka will then head to Dumdama Ghat at 11am. At around 12pm, she will reach Sirsa Ghat and hold another round of talks, followed by a programme at Lakshagrah Ghat at 1pm. Her final stop for the day will be at Sitamarhi Ghat in Bhadohi district at around 4pm, where she will stay for the night.

Meanwhile, her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will begin his Karnataka campaign with a public meeting in Kalburagi. This will be his first rally in the state after the Lok Sabha polling dates were announced.
